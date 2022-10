00:00

From the world of politics, I think at this point we need to rush anti aircraft systems. Long range anti aircraft anti-missile systems into Ukraine so they can defend their cities and their energy facilities or infrastructure to the world of business. And what we see is that about a third of the global economy is going to be experiencing a contraction this year or next. That means two quarters of negative growth. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide welcomed the balance of power on the eve of the IMF World Bank meetings in Washington. We got the IMF report on what they think the economy is going to doing globally within next year. And it was not too pretty aside. And here is IMF chief economist Pier Olivier Conscious. What we are seeing now in our baseline is that growth for 2022 will remain at about 3.0 percent, but global growth next year will slow down to two point seven percent. That's zero point two percent percentage point cut from our July forecast to take us through the projections right now, Michael McKee, his Bloomberg International Economics and policy correspond. So like, are we heading to some sort of a global recession? Well, the odds are rising of that. That's the IMF conclusion. Dark, dour, downbeat. Pick your adjective. They're not seeing a whole lot of light for the global economy or for many of its participants, core interest. Starting off the WEO, the World Economic Outlook by saying that in short, the worst is yet to come. And for many, 2023 will feel like a recession. They cite a lot of potential risks, really dark risks out there. Unusually large, they say Russia obviously continues to powerfully destabilise the global economy. Inflation peaks in late 2022, they hope, but remains higher for longer. China's Covid lockdowns and their weakening property sector are an ongoing risk and monetary policy. The ever stronger dollar and the risk of mis calibration, they say the idea that too many central banks could raise rates too high and choke off too much credit to the rest of the world. Their forecast is weak. Have a 25 percent chance of less than 2 percent growth. Basically a global recession over the next two years. The U.S. is only going to grow one point six percent this year. That's so seven tenths marked down from their prediction in July and 1 percent next year, which is much better than the eurozone or the UK. Next year, China gets a little bit of a rebound, but not very much. Given their history as far as inflation is concerned, they do think the Fed is going to be somewhat successful, bringing down inflation a lot in the United States to three and a half percent by the end of next year. But in the eurozone and the UK, not much progress. China doesn't have as much reported inflation. Shall we put it that way? And we won't see as much reported change, but still we'll have high inflation for them. So, David, it is a downbeat outlook. As the IMF World Bank meetings get underway here in Washington. Yeah, not a lot of sunshine in that report. Thank you so much for Bloomberg's Michael McKee. And now we turn to Adam Posen. He's president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Adam, thank you so much for being with us. You're there for those meetings. You'll be attending them. What's driving is how much of this is just the plain old strong dollar. The storm dollars more the result of these forecasts and what they represent. David, not the forecasts themselves, the growth picture and not a cause causes secondary. And I think Peer Olivia GARANT just was very clear about this. The Fed is tightening higher and faster than other economies. The US has more demand driven inflation than the other major economies of the US until the UK screwed up, had more fiscal and balance fighting with monetary than the other major economies. And for all its many, many faults, the US is seen as more of a safe haven in both financial and geopolitical terms. So there's real reasons why the dollar's strong against euro sterling yen, China yuan and it's better for those economies, even though it has issues to have weaker currencies for the world and for its stability. We've had some factors obviously people could not have anticipated, such as the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis is separated. But I wonder from your point of view, how much of this was almost inevitable once you had to start withdrawing some of the monetary and to some extent fiscal support from the economy? If it's a fair question and there, I'm going to give a more mixed picture. I think the war in Ukraine matters greatly. I think we would not have see the downgrade in the sense of longer term valuations of the euro, the pound and certain other currencies against the dollar. Absent what is a very fundamental shock, not just the terrible war in Ukraine pursued by Russia, but the revelation or reminder that Germany and some other parts of Europe were too dependent on sole Russian provision of energy, too dependent on cheap energy. And so is a fundamental terms of trade shock for those countries. And so it's not inevitable. Part of it was inevitable. The Fed had to tighten. Arguably, if they had started tightening six months or more sooner, then we might have not had to take quite as far. And there wouldn't be such a reaction, but it would have had to have been much earlier. And of course, the further earlier you go, the more legitimate it was that it wasn't obvious the Fed was wrong. Although my colleagues and I think they should have been tightening in second quarter or so of 2020, we all get concerned about possible so-called policy mistakes. And Amy can make a mistake. But is it easier to make a mistake when things get this tight, when things are really tightening? Is it easier to make a mistake? Adam, as a practical matter, you've served on the Monetary Policy Committee over in England. It's tough. It's tough. But I think not. I think the mistakes that were made for the Fed, for example, were made in the first half of 2021, not more recently. And there is a risk of over tightening. My colleague Maureen found one of Olivier's predecessors as chief economist. The IMF set out some concerns about combined tightening of the major economies being too much for the rest of the world. Fed Vice Chair Brainard as long as IMF chief economist Grinches also picked up on that. But in the end, there is a very simple hierarchy of goals here. The central banks have to get in trend inflation down, particularly in the US. And so the Fed, in my view, is right. They're not making a policy mistake by doing this. If they do this blindly on autopilot beyond when they get to four point seventy five, say, plus or minus, they need to look around. That would be a mistake. They need to look around. They need to make sure that the data is collapsing on them. They may well have to go to 6 percent. As Larry Summers, Olivier Blanchard and Jason Furman have argued that I think they they can afford to pick their heads up and look around a bit first quarter of 2012, 23 before going all the way. Adam, you did refer briefly to what's been going on in the United Kingdom. Certainly the markets believe there was some sort of mistake made there. I suspect it was actually made by the government, not by the central bank. The central bank had to react. What do you make of what the Bank of England is having to do and the possible crisis with respect to Gilt? Yeah, I think the Bank of England, the Bank of England got a request from the Treasury Select Committee, which is the part of parliament that oversees the bank. I've testified before them in the past or giving evidence as the Brits saying. And and the the. They asked for a memo from the Bank of England to say why terrible things were happening in gilt markets. In the memo, with the lead author being deputy governor, John Cunliffe, I think is excellent. I think it sets out the basic facts and tell ya it was the government overruling and ignoring and getting around the standard budget processes like having the office budget responsibility review. There was a problem. It was the government putting forward a huge amount of additional tax cuts on top of the necessary spending to keep households together during the energy crisis. And it was doing so without any regard for the fact that the bank was tightening monetary policy to stop inflation or for the fact that there's been a huge accumulation of debt in recent years or for the fact that the bank's policy was going in the other direction. So this is a great speak, an own goal, but not just an own goal and own goal in the middle of the euro quarter finals in front of millions and as policy mistakes goes, was pretty bad. They can reverse it and they're incrementally doing so. And I'm hoping chance reporting uses the IMF meetings and the world. The good the G7 G. 20 meetings as a fair excuse to cover his reversing some of these mistakes. Okay. And it's always such a treat to have you with us, Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Coming up, we're gonna speak with Leslie Kanter of the Rutgers School of Public Health about the possible surgeon Covid coming this winter. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio I'm David Westin for news from all around the world, would turn out a Mark Crumpton here with the first word. David, thank you. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelinsky ruled out talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin a day after Russia hit his nation with the most intense barrage of airstrikes since the first days of the invasion. President Zelinsky said on telegram that there can be no dialogue with a leader who, in his words, has no future. Group of Seven leaders held a call in which they pledged support for Ukraine. Meantime, NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that President Putin's war efforts are failing. And while Russia shows no sign of changing posture, Secretary General Stoltenberg said he will remain vigilant. President Putin is failing in Ukraine. His attempted annexation is partial mobilization and reckless nuclear rhetoric represents the most significant escalation since the start of the war. On this show that this war is not going as planned. Speaking ahead of the defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO is closely monitoring Russia's nuclear forces, protests within Iran's oil industry or picking up after refinery workers protested the death of 22 year old Masha Ameena, who died in custody of the country's morality police in Tehran. She said her death has been at the center of the strikes as videos circulate around social media, portraying her face on signs. The Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, People's Daily, has endorsed the country's Covid zero policy for a second day in a row. The publication called The Strategy Sustainable Killing, hopes that President Xi Jinping might relax controls after a key political meeting set for later this week. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. Thank you so much, Mark. One stands of your Covid, but not in China. Right back here in the United States, because this afternoon is White House briefing. We're going to hear from Dr. Ashish Jha about the question of Covid and perhaps on resurgence of it as we all move indoors in the fall and then, of course, the winter to bring his perspective on the risk now of Covid to us here in the United States. We welcome Dr. Leslie Kanter. She is chair and professor of the Department of Urban Global Health at Rutgers School of Public Health. So, Doctor, thank you so much for being back with us. First of all, how do you anticipate the so-called Covid season this year? Well, we're at a good point right now. We have cases and hospitalizations and deaths that have not been this good since April. But unfortunately, we can see that in Europe there starting to be an uptick on all of those things. And Europe has generally been just ahead of the United States in terms of these surges. The really good news is we have this terrific booster, the by Vaillant booster, that has actually been modified to fight Omicron. And lots of people still haven't gotten it. So I really want to encourage people to get boosted now as about 30 days later you'll have really good immunity and that's what you're going to want. Heading into the winter, I saw Lew pick up on that. You said lots of people haven't gotten it. Is there something of a fatigue setting in here with each round of these boosts? I mean, you sort of lose some people every time they sort of say, I've had enough, I don't want anymore. Perhaps the combination of fatigue. And I also don't think that those of us in public health are getting out the message about waning immunity enough. So lots of people think that even if they had all macron way back during that first surge in December, January last year, they may think, well, I've had Omicron, I can't get it. It's not true. We're seeing a very high reinvention rate. So we want to use boosters. And I think the other message I like to give right now about this booster is this is the best booster yet. We have a booster that is matched to the circulating form of the virus. We've actually never had that. And in addition, this by Valent nature actually makes your immune system response even stronger. So this is your best one. This is the one to get. Well, I certainly have talked to you say I've already had it, so I don't have to worry about it as much. But what do we know scientifically? What do we know about multiple infections of the same? Do they get worse and they get better? How does it work? Well, unfortunately, the science that is starting to come out about people who have had recurrent infections. And now there are large numbers of those people shows that for each infection, your chances of still having some kind of serious symptoms six months later goes up. So we've gotta start emphasizing you don't want to get this over and over. We don't know whether each infection is going to make you more at risk, but the consequences are dire. It's heart problems. It's brain fog. It's things that make it very, very hard for people to live their lives. So I would really like people to stop thinking about the 14 days after they were infected as the only problem. And think about protecting your long term health as a public health expert. I wonder, do we have data on the willingness of people to go to doctors? I mean, I would have thought all the things being equal, given this pandemic ever to be more like, have you seen their doctor more often? Do we know that that's happening? So I don't have data. What I have is antique data, because almost every day someone texts me, they have cold symptoms. And when I say, have you PCR? Have you reached out to your physician? Way too many people say, do you think I should do that? Don't try to power through these infections on your own. The only way to know if it's not a cold is to go get a PCR. That's our only diagnostic test for Covid. And you want to be in touch with your health care provider because if you're eligible for Packs Lovin, that is a terrific treatment. But you can only get it if you have diagnosed Covid and you've got to take it within the first five days of symptoms. So that's enough for me to handle. Well, let me push a one further Ebola. I thought we'd taken care of Ebola and now we have some cases, evidently Uganda. How big a problem is this? So it's a huge problem in Uganda. About 50 cases, about 19 deaths. And the really bad part here is that there are vaccines and treatments for the Zaire strain. But this is the Sudan strain. So good news when public health works, you don't even necessarily see it. So anybody coming from Uganda right now, including people from the United States who may have been in Uganda, are being screened at five airports and being followed. And the CDC has put out a health care advisory to health care providers to just be aware, aware of the symptoms and paying attention. That should keep us from having cases in the United States. Doctor, talk about the vaccine. The Zaire strain is the Ugandan strain. Does the fact that we got a vaccine for the Zaire make it more likely we can develop one very fairly quickly for Uganda? From what I understand, the Sudan strain, there are some vaccines and treatments that are in the process of being developed. So I hope that that will happen quickly. But I don't have enough information to really predict the rapidity. And do we have the capability internationally now to address these sorts of issues quickly? I mean, where are we with things like WTO? Sure. This is all about communication. And in this case, Uganda was very communicative. We were able to send people from the CDC here and to really have an on the ground view. And it just shows that that's incredibly important and something that certainly could have been improved upon at the beginning of Covid. OK. DAX is always such a pleasure to have you with us and really helpful. That's Dr. Leslie Kanter. She's chair of the Department of Urban Global Health at Rutgers School of Public Health. Now, coming up, we're going to hear from Ray D'Alessio of Bridgewater about what to expect from China's president. Xi heads into his third term. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and on radio. Wall Street prepares for the latest read on inflation. He said peak hawkishness getting carried away. The market's been right. Our rate hike starting to pay off. How long is it going to take to see progress on inflation? That just has a long way to go. Instant reaction on Bloomberg Surveillance is still stick. The U.S. economy is still on track and what it means for the Fed data will tell. I think we're quite a ways away from this is a Fed that will play. The prudent thing to do is to ease off a little bit and just have a look around inflation. In Focus Thursday on Bloomberg. His balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio I'm David Westin want to take a look at the markets right now and I think she'll correct me if I'm wrong. We actually have a little bit of good news here. Critical to so early when I was looking at there were negative. They're all agree now. There's some green on the screen a little bit marginally. And I think this is important and it's only up about three tenths of one percent. So I think the fact that's pared its losses, it was down almost 1 percent earlier in the session is really telling here. And it speaks to the amount of pressure that's been on the equity market because we haven't I once a three down days in a row, a lot of the pain in the chip sectors, what's specifically driving down the S & P 500 as a whole. Now, we know a lot of this is coming from President Biden and simply the exports that he's been or export curbs, I should say, he's been putting on the chips industry. What that's doing is hitting some of the heavyweights like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Intel as well. And that's putting pressure on the entire benchmark as a whole. Not to mention some of the beneficiaries of those chip stocks would think Apple, for example, think Microsoft, which are then drag. He'd been dragging down the index as a whole, especially as the Chinese market then catch up because, David, they were off yesterday. But now to see this reversal really speaks a little bit of a technical bounce here. We'll see, though, if it holds, because like I said, it's only up four tenths of one percent on the S & P 500. It looks like the bond market not doing very much. It's not. It's not. But that's because there's so much of anticipation ahead of PVI tomorrow, CPI prices on Thursday. And David, a little bit of a contrarian take here. Retail sales on Friday, which a lot of people are saying all the focus is on CPI, but the game changer might actually be retail sales simply because that's how we're going to see if the American consumer is actually still spending despite sentiment being so low. But take a look at what fed up is being priced in by the market for a radio audience. Stick with me. Basically, we're looking at the market's pricing in rate cuts in 2023 and 2024. And this is where you start to see perhaps is there a bull case for treasuries here? Based on this idea right now, treasuries, like I said, not doing very much. But could there be a bull case in the future because of this reason especially? What's interesting is this is coming at a time when you have the likes of Loretta Messner, the Cleveland Fed president, saying while we should still be going hard on inflation, we still have a lot of work to do. An easing early is probably not the best way to go. And that's my question. What's the basis for the bull case? I mean, I understand the markets are reflecting that, but neither anything. Any indication to the Fed that they agree with this? We're gonna have rate cuts. I mean, if anything, they're saying we're not. Right. That's the exact dislocation in the market that that's happening right now. So right now, there is no bull case. The idea here is simply being you should be selling bonds globally because of this kind of hawkish monetary policy. But, David, think about it. If in 2023, you have the entire global economy go into recession, which is what's being priced in. The argument here is that the Federal Reserve will cut rates. And like I said, that's what they're pricing in and that is what would create a bull case for the treasuries you flight to haven. Your your your instincts kick in. In the meantime, we wait for CPI on Thursday. That's the big one. We do. It's all about the margin of the deceleration. Remember last time we had an eight point one percent expectation and it only hit a point there and also core versus Haidi Lun. We'll see. OK. Thanks so much. A critique group so you can catch her again at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time anchoring on Bloomberg Markets. Coming up, Bridgewater is Ray Dalio on the future of the company he founded 47 years ago. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio. I'm David Westin for news from around the world. We turn now to Mark Crumpton here with the first word. David, thank you. Bloomberg opinion columnist President Mohamed El-Erian says the economy and the financial system are starting to go through the windshield. And he says the central banks are at fault. This is going to be a reminder, a little bit of October 2008 when people gather in Washington and realize we have a global problem and in each global, global city. And yet El-Erian adds that the sequence we want to avoid starts with interest rate risks, then migrates to credit risk. And if we are not careful, it could migrate to liquidity risk. Earlier this year at the G 20 meeting, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined by officials from the European Union, U.K., Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Ukraine, walked out of the room to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But as G 20 meetings gear up this week in Washington, U.S. officials have agreed not to repeat the protest. Instead, they plan to redo what the Russians were, but rather what the Russians say and condemn the country's actions in Ukraine. The United Kingdom is now at its lowest unemployment rate in 48 years. But many are not celebrating as Britain's labour market continues to face turmoil. The jobless rate for the three months ending in August was three point five percent. Still, there are 300000 fewer people at work than before the pandemic struck. More than a million jobs remain unfilled. Japan began accepting vaccinated visitors from 68 countries without visas today, ending almost three years of tighter border controls that kept tourists out of the island nation with a weak yen and relatively low inflation. Hopes are high for a rebound in visitor numbers as airlines ramp up international flights. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. David thank you so much, Mark. Well, I spoke with Bridgewater founder and now CIO mentor Ray D'Alessio at the Greenwich Economic Forum earlier this morning. And I asked him for his thoughts on China as well as the future of the company as he steps down from the helm after 47 years. I want to be clear in making that from my getting to know the leaders and I don't know she but I know that those around them, that they are reasonable people and want to and there's going to be a change in leadership that we're going to see on Sunday. And you're going to in my opinion, you're going to bring reasonable people into that. There's a culture. There's that. And then there it's. But there's a lot of uncertainty and a lot of problems. So let me rattle off the uncertainties and the problems that are temporary. That could be temporary, but that they could be longer lasting. The first is they have a debt crisis that, in my opinion, they've allowed to go too far into the bones of the economy. So it's affecting local governments. It's affecting financial institutions. It's starts with real estate. Real estate is 25 percent of their economy, approximately. And then the majority of savings. So it has a wealth effect that has a negative and it's passing through the system. So that's one. Second is that there's this question of are they still in favor of free enterprise and the market system and what is common prosperity mean and so on. Quite a lot of confusion regarding that from my operating there. They they don't want to mess with that system very much. She doesn't. Because when they did some things like shutting down some of the tech companies because they want to break up the minority, they these large companies, they also did minority things anyway. So let me go. Number three, Covid, OK. Number four, is demographics OK? Demographics is particularly important in China because of the culture in China as well as the one child policy. You know, for the family takes care of the family. And so the tradition is that the children take care of the adults at an old age. They don't have a well-developed pension system. And so what happens is with the one child policy a husband and wife has for parents that they have to take care of system can deal with that. And so that's a main thing. It relates to Covid. You know, they have something like 350 million people over 65. So if they don't deal with. So we have Covid. So you have a number of these problems. You have a climate problem and a water problem in China. So China's got a lot of those problems to deal with. But the real question and we all can have problems. The real question is where is that beacon? Is that beacon? And we're going to learn more about that based on who's appointed to what jobs and also what statements are vague. Is that beacon continuing to do the things that raise productivity and inventiveness and so on? So we're going to learn more. But I think that as far as investing in China. China is the. If you take certain industries, it's its main competitor, but it's neither should know, in my opinion not. You have to have a lift. You have to have a certain amount in China. I think the longer term picture in China is still bright because I know the people and I know the culture. And I think it's good. But they have major issues now. Last subject, Ray Bridgewater, as I say, you have a new title. I'm curious about what's different and what's the same for you and for Bridgewater. What do you expect? Will be the same? Will be different. Well, different is OK. Forty seven years ago, you know, my two bedroom apartment with a friend. We started Bridgewater forty seven years ago and then we built up this community. Meaningful work and meaningful relationships to radical truthfulness and radical transparency over that period of time. And like a parent of a 47 year old. What do you want more than anything? I want more than anything them to be successful without me. Right. That's the arc in life. So I'm 73. That's what I want. And so. And it took a while. I'm like, I didn't know. It's very difficult. I would run the company. I would do the investment part. I would do the management part and so on. And it became too much. And then the trial and error and I have very, very high standards. And so. And now we have a fabulous team. We have a fabulous board and everything. And I'm there. So that's joyous as far as what that means. It means pretty much that they like your kids. They have control of their lives. Right. And they're solid. And. And it's great. And so I'm very happy about that. And then I could do pretty much whatever I want with them or without them. They want I want to be a mentor. Right. I love the investment game. So I'll keep playing it. I'll keep doing it coming up with my ideas and so on. And then I'll also help them be more successful by operating as the mentor. And I could do that without the burden of the, you know, all the issues that one operates when you know the responsibilities all with yourself. It's you know, it's a great joy. That was part of my conversation with Ray D'Alessio from the more from this morning at the Greenwich Economic Forum. Coming up here to talk, oil and energy was there of luxury of SVP International. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin as usual. Oil remains very much at the center of the news today, with oil prices down somewhat, perhaps because the IMF report on a possible global recession coming out. But earlier than that, it was actually moving up on the news of OPEC, plus cuts to take us through the oil industry. Now the markets and where we're headed, we welcome now Sarah IBEX. She is founder and president of SVP International. Welcome back. Great to have you, Sarah. So what is going on in the oil market from your perspective? Well, as you said, there are fears of recession and lower demand as a result of recession. Therefore, the prices are going down and that's exactly why OPEC's cut back its production. Because although OPEC's members look into their economic interests and then look at market fundamentals, there are strong fears of recession and lower global energy demand. What about President Biden's visit over to the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman? And he said it wasn't specifically for energy must have come up. Is it fair for the United States to feel a bit rebuffed? Because the whole purpose of that was to make sure we keep the price of gasoline at the pump down. Well. This is very complex. First of all, the prices of gasoline at the pump here in the United States, we are having a shortage of refinery capacity, which is due to the ESG and environmental policies. Many refineries closed during the Covid time and they never recovered or opened their refineries or increase their capacity because of environmental policies and the prospect of lower gasoline demand in the United States. So where we are now is not necessary because of oil prices. There is there is of course, there are correlations between oil prices and gasoline prices, but gasoline prices is very much determined by refinery capacity and refiners in a country. And President Biden might have his own political priorities when he's approaching Saudi Arabia and U.S. public opinion. But again, in reality, as an oil producer, oil producers. OK. They're looking at market fundamentals. They have their own budgetary and fiscal limitations. And again, they look at the upcoming demand. So, sir, explain that to me, because I don't I'm not an expert in this area at all. We have people off the oil industry saying that the biting decision could affect the price of oil by promoting more drilling and more infrastructure and pipelines. You're talking about refinery capacity. Is it within the power of the Bush administration to change some regulations to improve that bottom line? Because I do understand petroleum. It comes to gasoline. That's a key element. Yes. Thank you for asking. This question is actually very critical to distinguish from producing crude oil and also producing gasoline. So we don't we don't use crude oil in our cars. Yes, we need promoting. I mean, if you want to crude oil prices to be at certain prices, we want our country to have resilience means inside the US. Obviously discouraging investors to drill more is going to create hurdles for oil production. And also, let me add a note here. President Biden, on the first day in his office, he canceled the Keystone pipeline, which was bringing Canadian oil to the United States, which is more reliable and responsible than other oil is coming from the rest of the rest of the world. But going back to your question, yes, we need more oil, but that impacts on oil prices. Crude will need to be processed to be able to be used in our car. But when you're promoting a president buying and promoting the E by 2030, this means that many refiners producing gasoline is not going to be useful anymore. So they started closing or reducing their production capacity. So even if you have crude oil it inside the US, our prices are low or coming down and became a process that enough for our demand. Still, the prices are not going to go down or at least as low as the oil prices are going. So you have two problems here. One is drilling, producing oil. The other one is refining that oil inside the United States. And both are affected by discouraging investors to invest in those refineries and petroleum and fossil fuels inside the U.S.. So let's talk about seasons of the year. Winter, particularly here in the states. Then we'll go to Europe. But first, United States. What do you expect in terms of the price of heating oil, of gasoline, other things as we go into the winter? So if you look at the seasonal demand for gasoline. People in the US usually travel more and write more during the summer. So summer is a bigger season, bigger demand for gasoline because people drive more. But a liter, as you mentioned, we use more energy for heating. It could. It's most especially most specificly in the US and also Europe. Natural gas, because that is mostly used to produce electricity in the United States. Now we see the coal price is also increasing because many of these power plants, due to shortage of natural DAX, especially in Europe, are switching to coal. So in the winter, because of the more need for heating, they have higher energy demand. But that's in heating. It's not in and mobility is not necessary gasoline. But as you said, heating oil, crude oil, natural gas and coal. And what about Europe? How long and cold a winter does it look right now, given what appears to be the Russian approach to natural gas pipelines? So, yes, and it's unfortunately not a quick fix or substitute for Russian gas to Europe. And as we are hitting that cold season, there is going to be problems. You see electricity for also heating up in power generation. So again, as I said, and we've seen a huge move of this power generation moving from natural gas to liquid petroleum and also coal looking at coal prices are skyrocketing. And finally, what role does China play in this? China has been a very large consumer of energy. Oil and gas. Where are they now, particularly as they seem to not be growing quite as fast? Exactly, so, yes, Chinese demand always have an impact on the market. But if I want to discuss and elaborate China's role. That's where the demand comes in the discussion. And we are looking at the market fundamentals. We discuss the supply, enough demand and something that we have to take into consideration is that huge. A number of Chinese population and also industrials are at the demand has been slashed because of their Covid restriction policies and currency. If China comes out of that currency, we don't know when is that. That's a big uncertainty on the demand side. We don't know when China is coming out of Covid-19 and its Covid restrictions are going to loosen up. That is going to have huge impact on the prices and on the demand in a market, especially at the time that we have a shortage of supply. Okay, sir, it's always so helpful to have you with us. Thank you for your time, sir. Victory of SVP International. Coming up, the inflation effect on the midterm elections. That's what we're talking about next. On balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. I believe we've gone in a fundamentally bad direction over the last couple of years. I think people deserve to go to the grocery store without it completely breaking the bank. JT Vance has invested into companies in China. The problem we're having now with inflation is our supply chains all went to China and guys like him have made a lot of money off that. And that is exactly why the supply chains are locked up. That was Ohio Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance from their debate last night after they'd been asked a question about inflation. Here now to take us through the effects of inflation on this midterm election is Bloomberg political editor Mario Parker. So, Mary, thanks so much for being with us. There was a time that Pew were more focused on abortion, other things. How big is inflation figuring right now as far as you can tell, in the midterm elections? Yeah. David? Well, inflation is rearing its head just at a time when Republicans need it most in his closing stretch of the midterm election cycle. As you mentioned, it kind of the angst over it kind of add a little bit. Now, speaking in relative terms, it's always the economy, right? That the old adage. But it had kind of ebbed. And now you see Republicans using that again as a cudgel against Democrats. You saw it last night in the debate with J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan. So so take us through some of the key races for the Senate as far as we can figure right now in terms of who gets to have the majority there, Republicans or Democrats start, if you would, Nevada. Nevada is one where you have an incumbent Democrat that now looks like she may have a run for her money. No, absolutely. Not coincidentally, Nevada is where inflation, one of the states where inflation runs the hardest. Right. It's a tourism dependent economy. It's still trying to regain its footing coming out of the pandemic here. And so you see the incumbent Democrat is losing ground in polls to to Adam Laxalt, a little nearby in Arizona. You're seeing Blake Masters, at least try to. It's up to mount some type of effort. Mark Kelly, the incumbent Democrat, has a comfortable lead, but Blake Masters is really trying to to hit him over the head with inflation as well, which is also where it also runs very hot. We've got Wisconsin, we've got Georgia, we've got Ohio, as you mentioned earlier, and then we've got Pennsylvania. And so some of the themes that we're seeing in this closing stretch of the midterms include inflation, the economy, abortion, of course. And then Republicans are trying to link inflation with the rising crop post pandemic crime as well. One other issue that I think may be a real factor in places like Arizona and Nevada is immigration or migration across the southern border. The asylum seekers. Is that occupy a fair amount of time and attention, or is inflation just the war way to go? Absolutely. Some of the fireworks in last night's debate may maybe the biggest firework in that debate was the back and forth between Tim Ryan and Zadie Vance over both abortion and immigration. While Tim Ryan tried to to attack J.D. Vance on the on abortion, J.D. Vance's retort tried to link the two together just through the lens of a case that everyone's probably quite familiar with, which was a lightning rod earlier this year in Ohio. So tomorrow, let's go back to Ohio, just because we started there with J.T. Vance and Tim Ryan. How big a factor is inflation in Ohio? No inflation in Ohio is huge as well. I mean, you saw it come up. We've seen some companies announce plans, including the Biden administration, which met with much ballyhoo, talked about plans for it to open its ships for chips manufacturing plant in Ohio. You've got agriculture there. You've got manufacturing. It's a Rust Belt state that's still really trying to gain its footing in the Midwest as well. And so inflation is top of mind for some of those voters there. Yeah. And I wonder, from your coverage of these midterm elections, I would have thought that maybe the Democrats going you might have thought they'd have a big weapon in their arsenal and saying, look what we did for the economy. We had the American rescue plan. We wrote checks to you. We kept it going through that terrible pandemic. I wonder if it actually boomerangs now. They're actually limited in how much they can emphasize that, because a quick retort would be, yeah. And so we got we've got inflation. Yeah. And again, they would like to write the candidates. Republicans are eager to run on, as I mentioned, abortion excuse me, on culture war issues and crime, including crime, immigration, etc.. Democrats want to run on abortion, but also they want to say that they're dealing with kitchen table issues. You say some of that play out. Further south in Georgia, for example, with Rafael Warnock, many of his ads deal with those kitchen table issues, trying to tout the Inflation Reduction Act, etc. But then again, he's still mired in this tough race against Herschel Walker and so are many of his counterparts across the country. Mara, thank you so much for being with us. That's Bloomberg political editor Mario Parker. Check out the Balance of Power newsletter on the terminal and also on line. Coming up, Balance of Power continues on Bloomberg Radio. In our second hour, we're going to talk to Republican Congresswoman Nicole Amalia Tux of Staten Island about the crisis. New York City faces and accommodate all those migrants coming north. This balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio.