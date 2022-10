00:00

I think, though, the market made a turn to 38. Basically, when we started to hear from the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, urging investors basically that they got to finish winding up their positions and they can't maintain them in the bull market. At the moment, the central bank is saying, look, we will no longer be intervening in this market by the end of this week. You have got three days. He said basically to the pension community over in the UK. The financial stability, of course, is one that we worry about. The talk of going through wind feet, windshields has been one that we've heard uttered from El-Erian today and of course, by Michael J.P. Morgan. We want to go, therefore, to bring back international economics and policy correspondent Michael McKee, who is keeping abreast of what's happening from the IMF, an event where Andrew Bailey was speaking in Washington. And clearly, he's unnerved the markets. Yes. And I think that may have been his goal. I said it on the speech by Andrew Bailey, the appearance, and he spent a lot of time defending the bank's decision to get involved. But again, as you mentioned, made it clear the bank has now given the pension funds who had duration problems with a length long dated paper and with shorter dated paper inflation linked. They need to clear that up by the end of the week because the bank says it will get out of the business. Interesting reaction in the markets as gilts stay lower, the yield stays lower, but the pound falls over, as your chart showed. And it does suggest that there's some disagreement about whether or not they'll be able to do this. Andrew Bailey saying that the bank got involved because the markets were so volatile. He said much more volatile than in any of the stress tests that his predecessor, Mark CARNEY, had designed. He said there's a time when banks have to get involved because they have a financial stability mandate. Back in March of 2020, it was financial stability, but it was also monetary policy because the economies of Great Britain and the rest of the world were going down because of Covid. This time he said they're going in opposite directions. And the bank has to intervene to keep financial markets from melting down. Yeah, I feel like I've certainly seen this playbook and heard it before, Michael, because you just referenced in terms of the financial crisis. This is the sticky place, though, right? The global central banks like we're seeing over in England find themselves in markets stability, but also having to pursue a certain kind of global monetary policy in order to bring down inflation. I mean, this is what's at odds right now. That's why they want to get out of it, because they're working at odds with each other. They're at one point trying to tighten policy. In another, they're loosening it, at least for those in a certain space. And they don't want to be in that business. But that's the problem that all central banks are going to face. We don't know what as as one newspaper article said today, what bodies are going to float to the surface as all central banks start to tighten. And so there may be others who have to intervene, at least in a short term basis, to keep trades going through.