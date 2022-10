00:00

Initially, alternative asset managers, including Apollo, have white investing in credit that is not traded very often. You invest in a company, you get more control, you also have higher yields. Is that the same now or do you find more opportunities in the public credit markets given that yields are now north of 10 percent? In many cases and arguably north of 8 percent, even for pretty high rated credits? Well, there's a lot of a lot you brought up there in our credit business. We are really a performing investor. We're looking to extend extend capital to companies that are growing and get paid back. So there's not really a distressed angle in our typical credit business as you rate raised. There are when you had the dislocation we've had thus far, there are opportunities in the public markets with in the investment grade market with low dollar price, long duration assets, pretty interesting opportunities in the private markets. You know, new capital is coming with better terms and better pricing. So you're at this unique period right now where there's actually opportunities in the higher end of both of those markets. It's interesting. High yield on a yield basis is somewhat attractive on a spread basis. It's short of historical levels. You know, this spreads this morning or mid five hundred's approaching six hundred. That's typically a time when when you get interested in high yield. Right now the yields are approaching 10 percent, which is a very attractive number. So, you know, it's our it's my view that, you know, having done this for a few decades now, things are happening faster and faster and faster. The rate rise in the U.S. and globally in the last six months has been historic and knowing the space speed which has happened, but also the amount and in the past that might have happened over 12, 18, 24 months. So it's my suspicion that by the time we really are officially in a recession in 23 or 24. The opportunity to buy paper will some of it will have evaporated. So you have to be measured and patient along the way. Do you think we're going to see a default cycle akin to what we saw in 2008 or even some of the prior ones that early 2000s? Yes, you will see some degree of defaults, like when you can't slow down the economy with the brakes. The the monetary policy is leading to today without expecting some accidents. It's going to happen. Reggie, Reggie, mortgages have gone from the low to mid 2s to north of 6 percent. There's going to be a default cycle. It may not be as pervasive and may not be as wide and deep, but there will be some companies and also not only the amount of debt, but the actual interest costs have increased dramatically on a floating rate basis.