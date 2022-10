00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Just walk us through I mean, what what your take on on these markets is right now when you continue to see volatility, I guess, risk assets. What is a fourth quarter bring? Well, there could be a small pause, not by the Fed, though, but in the decline of the markets. We are heading to a period where once again, as you saw in July and August, when the second quarter earnings were being reported, they were less bad than feared. Now, I don't get too excited by that, but other people do. And they ran up markets for about a month and a half. And, you know, Q3 earnings have actually dropped about 8 percent since April. So that's a very, very low bar that's been set. And we're probably set up for less bad than feared. Some markets, you know, can stop dropping and pause in that sense. But the Fed's not going to pause. They're on a quest to keep hiking until they really get demand down so that they can get labor pressures down. And that also requires profits to drop, because until profits drop, people aren't going to cut back on labor. So there's nothing really good in this outlook as yet as you move forward in the next several months. What are you looking for in terms of catalyst? You mentioned the Fed's going to continue hiking. Is the China reopening story something that you're looking ahead to? Well, if you look back ahead to next year, you can. Yes. We're not going to have a 180 right after the party Congress on Covid 0, because as you know, the party is meeting to transition leaders, but the government has to wait for the mid mid-March transition. But after those, we do think there will be more of a movement away from dogmatic 0 Covid back to dynamic and eventually a dismantling of that. And so China's one of the few places that you see fiscal and monetary policy working to nurture growth and contrast with every other country in the world. And the missing ingredient has been Covid and that that what blanket is going to let up? You know, a couple months from now. So that is sort of the least dirty shirt in the global picture right now. Yeah. Got to get it. We'll talk more about your China calls a little bit later. I want to get your take on just how you're looking at just cross asset right now. Are there areas that you're cutting your exposure a bit more? Are you adding to risk in other parts? I mean, how are you looking at things? So the big picture is we've had 40 years where Volcker took the real interest rate, the inflation adjusted interest rate from plus 5. And then, you know, in recent periods we've been minus five. They've been trying to get us back up a little bit above neutral. And going from plus five to minus five has been great for valuation multiples and we're unwinding all of those. So we're coming to the end of that stage. What we haven't seen, though, is the impact of that tightening on the fundamentals that lies ahead. And when we see that, unfortunately, that's another leg down for risk assets. So we're sort of in between those two stages. And unfortunately, these things take time. We've had easy money for a long, long time. We can't fix all of that very quickly. And that is my next question. When it comes to fixed income, it seems like everyone is slowly starting to get a bailout from the Treasury market, whether it's the Fed, central banks around the world, even banks themselves, pension funds alike. If you don't have that structural supports in the bond market, who do you think is going to be a marginal buyer when it comes to treasuries in particular? And can you still find value in where rates are? Well, there will be value in the Treasury market. If you hike until things break. If you hike until things break and we think that's the course we're on, there will be a one time decline in yields. And if you own very long treasuries, when that happens, you will make, you know, upwards towards 20 percent. That is something that we see on the horizon somewhere in 2023. But real really don't enter long treasuries until you're a couple months away from the last hike. The last hike is either February or March. So we're getting close to the period where you will see marginal buyers coming into treasuries. That's not good news because that's going to be triggered by the onset of recession. Yeah, and you focusing on the 30 year. Why add to the duration risk when, you know, people are saying you could maybe get more value in the short end and maybe just wait for that Fed pivot? Well, markets again. If history is any guide, the longer duration Treasury rates will start moving several months before the last Fed hike. So they'll have a good nose for sniffing that out. So you have to get in there a little bit early. When you look on the horizon, we don't see gains like that in asset classes broadly. If you look at equity risk premiums, credit risk premiums, they factored in sort of a very soft landing type of scenario in our view. They haven't factored in really full spillover of what these rate hikes are going to do for the economy and for earnings and all of the above. So it's you know, it's one of the few asset classes that is through the brunt of it. There may be a little bit left. But then if everything falls apart, you can make money in treasuries. We also like commodity carry, an old fashioned risk premium strategy. It does exceedingly well when commodities go from the ceiling to the floor. And we've certainly gone from the floor to the ceiling in the last several years and we think we're working our way down as these rates begin to finally break demand in the next several months.