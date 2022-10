00:00

It is 9:00 a.m. in Beijing, in Hong Kong. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets China Open. I'm Yvonne Man. Our top stories this morning. Asian equities extend declines on escalating fears that tighter rates and geopolitical threats will restrict growth. The IMF warning of a four trillion dollar hit to the global economy. China's hardy paper praises Covid 0 again, dashing hopes of a possible re-opening after next week's key political meeting. Plus, we look at how Russian firms are exploring Hong Kong as a sanctions haven is stoking concern amongst U.S. officials. So certainly something to watch here, of course, as we see more escalation when it comes to Ukraine. Here with that attack in Ukraine's cities by Russia overnight here. So one to watch in terms of the geopolitics, but really it's that continue. Fed speak that we heard as well. Some caution that we heard from Lael Brainard as well as Charlie Evans overnight as well about maybe the risk of overshooting. But then again, you still continue to see downside when it comes to risk assets here this morning. And of course, as you talked about the People's Daily in China talking about when it comes to Covid, zero sustainable. They say here must stick to Covid zero policy to talk about what we could be seeing in the party Congress over this weekend. Who knows from the boards guys who will show what markets are doing here right now as we continue to see a bit of upgrade of tech story here when it comes to the futures, you see MSCI Asia, the 1 percent. You have key markets like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, all coming back on line here today and still reacting to that news from Biden on Friday about these chip curbs as well. So these tech heavy benchmarks are really feeling the pressure here today. U.S. futures are still positive here right now. No change when it comes to the euro futures. But take a look at how Asia is doing with Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. Here at the moment, yeah, you're seeing three percent drops, Wolf, in Taipei this morning. We're watching very much these chip players like TSMC reacting to this new chips law. The NIKKEI 2 to 5 is down at one point seven percent. Japan does reopen today to tourists as well. So does that do anything to the yen? That's a key story as well to at TSMC. We're down six and a half percent. Right now we're watching some of these Asian tech players as well. Not yet. Technology, that's up 3 percent in Taipei. Samsung's down 3 percent in Seoul, Tokyo Electron as well. Similar losses here are really kind of cash down trade that we've seen globally when it comes to semiconductor stocks here. An overnight low when it comes to effects. We see the Bloomberg Daybreak index at the highest this month already or see pound gaining back some strength here. But now we stepped in again with emergency measures fail to support these markets. You see the bond market in a bit of a meltdown. Once again, you know, the Aussie dollar at these fresh two year lows. Dollar, yen, we're at 145. So approaching those intervention levels that we saw and that forced Japan to intervene back in September. It's interesting to note the current account that came out surplus. We've got the adjusted numbers. It was a second deficit we've seen for the first time ever since the series came out. So maybe further exacerbates some of that vulnerability in the currency dollar. China, some of the 15 to six, we'll be watching that fixed very closely here today. It seems like we're seeing some stabilization, the four days of losses here for the yen. Take a look at what it comes to bonds. So Treasury markets open up in Tokyo here. They missed out with the Columbus holiday in the U.S. So we're seeing six basis points higher. We are telling you we're getting closer back to 4 percent. Once again, shy. His tenure yields at 273 crews doing this. Ninety six bucks for Brent this morning as well. So there was that hint, right? A hint of caution. Some from Fed officials, including the vice chair, allow Brainerd, who says that policy makers need to see just how rapid rate hikes are really filtering through to the economy. Let's take a listen. We're starting to see the effect on some sectors, but it's going to take some time for that cumulative tightening to transmit throughout the economy and for inflation to come down. And, of course, uncertainty is high. So I'm paying close attention to global risk. Front loading was a good thing given how far below normal neutral rates were, but overshooting is costly too, and there's great uncertainty about how restrictive policy must actually become. All right. Now Brainerd and Charlie Evans there. For more, let's bring in our chief economics correspondent and occur current what we say that signs of a pivot. I mean, we've been burned before. Yeah, I would say pivot just yet. Yeah, definitely caution, though. Yvonne, like you said, I mean, you heard this brain talk, but the point to have to see how the data plays out. She mentioned employment, for example. We know jobs markets are such a lagging indicator that it takes a while to see how higher mortgage rates impact the jobs market. She gave a nod to the global story, which is interesting given the warnings. We have an IMF. Then you heard Charles Evans making similar points that, you know, obviously they had to race to catch up. They had to get beyond neutral. But he's saying that perhaps some might come a point where they may need to step back a little bit and see just how restrictive they need to be. So, no, this is a pivot per say. The markets are still locked on for 75 basis points. We got inflation this week. Not expected to change that story, but definitely hints of caution. What do we hear from the IMF in particular? IMF had some new lines. In particular, they said it could be some weakness in the U.S. jobs market. No. And it will take a while for the higher rates are to have an impact. That was new. It was also a warning from the World Bank as well about the impact of the strong dollar on developing nations. The rest of it, we kind of know it's China Covid on real estate. It's the price of gas in Europe and put it all together. The IMF is warning that it could be a global recession. One third of the global economy could contract this year and next year. And then, of course, cumulatively, four trillion worth of economic output will be wiped off over the coming year. So it's a very negative stories. No MF. A lot of risks. We know with some new wrinkles there as well. All right. And thank you for something. That's all for us and occurring there. Let's bring in our guest, Michael Kelly, global head of military assets at Pine Investments. He joins us and travelling to Singapore this morning. Michael, great to have you here in Asia. Just walk us through. I mean, what is your take on on these markets is right now when you can do to see volatility, I guess, risk assets? What does a fourth quarter bring? Well, there could be a small pause, not by the Fed, though, but in the decline of the markets. We are heading to a period where once again, as you saw in July and August, when the second quarter earnings were being reported, they were less bad than feared. Now, I don't get too excited by that, but other people do. And they ran up markets for about a month and a half. And, you know, Q3 earnings have actually dropped about 8 percent since April. So that's a very, very low bar that's been set. And we're probably set up for less bad than feared. Some markets, you know, can stop dropping and pause in that sense. But the Fed's not going to pause there in a quest to keep hiking until they really get demand down so that they can get labor pressures down. And that also requires profits to drop, because until profits drop, people aren't going to cut back on labor. So there's nothing really good in this outlook as yet as you move forward in the next several months. What are you looking for in terms of catalyst? You mentioned the Fed's going to continue hiking. Is the China reopening story something that you're looking ahead to? Well, if you look back ahead to next year, you can. Yes. We're not going to have a 180 right after the party Congress on Covid 0, because as you know, the party is meeting to transition leaders, but the government has to wait for the big mid-March transition. But after those, we do think there will be more of a movement away from dogmatic 0 Covid back to dynamic and eventually a dismantling of that. And so China's one of the few places that you see fiscal and monetary policy working to nurture growth in contrast with every other country in the world. And the missing ingredient has been Covid and that that wet blanket is going to let up, you know, couple of months from now. So that is sort of the least dirty shirt in the global picture right now. Yeah. Got to get it. We'll talk more about your China calls a little bit later. I want to get your take on just how you're looking at just cross asset right now. Are there areas that you're cutting your exposure a bit more or are you adding to risk in other parts? I mean, how are you looking at things? So the big picture is we've had 40 years where Volcker took the real interest rate, the inflation adjusted interest rate from plus 5. And then, you know, in recent periods we've been minus five. They've been trying to get us back up a little bit above neutral and going from plus five to minus five. It's been great for valuation multiples and we're unwinding all of those. So we're coming to the end of that stage. What we haven't seen, though, is the impact of that tightening on the fundamentals that lies ahead. And when we see that, unfortunately, that's another leg down, you know, for risk assets. So we're sort of in between those two stages. And unfortunately, these things take time. We've had easy money for a long, long time. We can't fix all of that very quickly. And that is my next question. When it comes to fixed income, it seems like everyone is slowly starting to get a bailout from the Treasury market, whether it's the Fed, central banks around the world, even banks themselves, pension funds alike. If you don't have that structural supports in the bond market, who do you think it's going to be a marginal buyer when it comes to treasuries in particular? And still can you still find value in where rates are? Well, there will be value in the Treasury market. If you hike until things break. If you hike until things break and we think that's the course we're on, there will be a one time decline in yields. And if you own very long treasuries, when that happens, you will make upwards towards 20 percent. That is something that we see on the horizon somewhere in 2023. But real really don't enter long treasuries until you're a couple months away from the last hike. The last hike is either February or March. So we're getting close to the period where you will see marginal buyers coming into treasuries. That's not good news because that's going to be triggered by the onset of recession. And you're focusing on the 30 year. Why add to the duration risk when you know, people are saying you could maybe get more value in the short end and maybe just wait for that Fed pivot? Well, markets again. If history is any guide, the longer duration trade shoots will start moving several months before the last Fed hike. So they'll have a good nose for sniffing that out. So you have to get in there a little bit early. When you look on the horizon, we don't see gains like that in asset classes broadly. If you look at equity risk premiums, credit risk premiums, they factored in sort of a very soft landing type of scenario in our view. They haven't factored in a really full spillover of what these rate hikes are going to do for the economy and for earnings and all the above. So it's you know, it's one of the few asset classes that is through the brunt of it. There may be a little bit left. But then if everything falls apart, you can make money in treasuries. We also like commodity carry, an old fashioned risk premium strategy. It does exceedingly well when commodities go from the ceiling to the floor. And we've certainly gone from the floor to the ceiling in the last several years and we think we're working our way down as these rates begin to finally break demand in the next several months. Michael Kelly, thanks so much for joining us from Cambridge. Investments there. Joining us from Singapore is the force for news now. We have Vonnie Quinn in New York. Hey, Bonnie. Hey, Don, thank you. Good morning. A sell off in U.K. bonds has deepened after the Bank of England's moves to extend an emergency backstop fails to reassure the markets. The BSE announced new measures to ease the pressure on pension funds caught up in the vote. But it also confirms the first round of emergency purchases would end as planned on October 14th. Towns are quasi quiet and will now unveil a new fiscal plan on October 30 first. Ahead of The View is next to interest rate decision. Malaysia is heading for early elections this year after Prime Minister Ismail Sauerbrey Jaco announced the dissolution of parliament. His ruling UMNO party is looking to strengthen its position following a run of successful local polls and a budget for next year that lowers taxes. Ismail says the election commission will decide on the date of the vote. It must be held within 60 days. U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned what he calls the utter brutality of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. The attacks mark a dangerous new escalation in the war and included the first strikes on TS in months. Russian leader Vladimir Putin is threatening more action. G7 leaders are holding an emergency call Tuesday as they face more pressure to provide weapons to Ukraine. Japan reopens its borders today for vaccinated visitors from 68 countries, ending almost three years of pandemic travel restrictions. With a weak yen and relatively low inflation, hopes are high for a rebound in visitor numbers as airlines ramp up international flights. Matt Miller research expects it could take two years for arrivals to reach pandemic levels. They peaked in 2019 at a record 32 million global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. This October, delegates will meet for the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. As questions mount about China's economy, Covid zero policy and foreign relations. President Xi Jinping is looking to secure an historic third term. Keep it tuned to Bloomberg for the. Up to the minute coverage and expert analysis you need. Coverage begins October 16th with special Sunday programming on Bloomberg, your Global Business Authority. You're watching Bloomberg Markets China Open just a few minutes away from the open of trade on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong are watching your fix here this morning. It is another record. Twenty nine day where we have seen that stronger bias. Seven, ten, seventy five. So a strong bias, about 300 bibs her. So here we are seeing Matt Miller China at 7, 15, 24. So I had a moment this morning, but we're checking a lot of moving when it comes to some of these chip stocks as well. Everything from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan all reopening here today. So they are reacting to these chip limits that we've got from D.C. on Friday. And look at that time. Once they were down some 6 percent. Right now we have Tokyo Electron also down some four and a half percent. And yeah, Bloomberg Intelligence, our own Charles Sun came out with this number recently. Coverage begins October 16th with special Sunday programming on Bloomberg, your Global Business Authority. You're watching Bloomberg Markets China Open just a few minutes away from the open of trade on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong are watching your fix here this morning. It is another record. Twenty nine day where we have seen that stronger bias. Seven, ten, seventy five. So a strong bias, about 300 bibs her. So here we are seeing Matt Miller China at 7, 15, 24. So I had a moment this morning, but we're checking a lot of moving when it comes to some of these chip stocks as well. Everything from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan all reopening here today. So they are reacting to these chip limits that we've got from D.C. on Friday. And look at that time. Once they were down some 6 percent. Right now we have Tokyo Electron also down some four and a half percent. And yeah, Bloomberg Intelligence, our own Charles Sun came out with this number recently. When it comes to some of these Chinese chip makers like a SMI, see, which really we saw a big, big loss yesterday. Revenue could grow at a 50 percent slower pace versus our expectations in 2023 on the back of this news. Let's bring in Charles Schwab right now. Our Asia technology analyst. What do you think is the really immediate impact on these Chinese companies? That's a precursor now Yvonne Man. I think right now the biggest hit is Sam. I see, because they have more than half the capacity to be installed by two than 23 is 28 nanometer or smaller. And actually, although they don't rely on the ESM for the this process not but they actually rely a lot on us to document because for other process, like they are killing the king and deposing, they are having a big process. The whole making ESM not only supplying for one process, the other seven actually this process, as you see there, are dominated by U.S. makers like the K L Applied Materials Lab Research. These the three names that you buy now actually have more than 40 percent of market share. So and they are actually a major supplier to Smith right now. Would you say what we heard from the U.S. is more stringent than what we heard with far away? And those sanctions? Yes, that that's if we look into the detail actually at these times, are much, much more worried than the last time you heard the news about we because this is not just about a common restriction exploitation, it's also about the head and froze because under the new regulation, there's a very high possibility that in the future, any U.S. citizen, if they want to work in the Chinese, the chip industry, they have to get their government approval, U.S. government approval first. And from what I've heard is that there should be more than two hungry pop engineer looking, you know, trying to say design industry. They're actually holding a U.S. passport right now. So there could be a talent issue as well. All right. Let's end it here. Overall, the threat to the semiconductor industry in China. Does this spur China to continue to support their homegrown industries and they still deliver under these restrictions? I think that. Yes. I'm not 100 percent desperate on this issue because in the future, it's not just about a cloud computing. That was I. But it's also about the other application, like the Smart Home. These are these actually semiconductor. They don't rely and totally rely on U.S. technology needs to work and grow their own equipment because to provide some mature not equipment so that they still have a chance there. But just the process is much, much slower than we previously expected. You also cover TSMC like, right? Are there challenges as bad as what ESA makes you could face under these restrictions or could it be a little bit better? Yeah, I also. Yes. TSMC question that TSMC can be another term, I think. Because right now, the main prototype of what TSMC is on the high performance computing chips and ISE, one of these kind of chips and a shitty Chinese design that the other major customers for TSMC on this business area. So when the smartphone chips is not doing well this year goes overseas, they realized it was still relying on a chip HPC to drive their gas. So it's a celebration, but now they lose. That's true. Maybe that's something like DAX. Yes. Maybe you have to worry about. Charles, thank you so much. I'm sure a busy travel show there are Bloomberg Intelligence, Asia technology analysts on what this could mean for the chip sector as well. We'll continue to watch, of course, what goes on with all things chips here today. Here's how we're looking when it comes to the free market, when it comes to ones. I mean, we're still sees a downside here today. We'll see how SMI see at homes. They all fell really badly. Today, as well as on these Chinese listed ones, also limit down. We'll talk more about that. Casinos is also one to watch as given what we saw the fallout yesterday from some of the golden week numbers and tourism numbers as well. Looks like we're not seeing a whole lot of movement here, even as one to watch here. Just given what we've been seeing with the chip sector as well. This fallout, as Charles Schumer said, also could impact a lot of even makers as well. We're seeing kneel downs with 3 percent. Lee Auto also 3 to 1/2 percent or more lower. This morning we got plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets trying to open I'm Vonnie Quinn with the latest business headlines. Deutsche Bank has raised its full year earnings expectations for Alabama and 2023 by up to 9 percent. Deutsche is analyst expects the Chinese giants to demonstrate a meaningful margin improvement driven by its strong cost optimization efforts. That's despite macro uncertainties clouding its top line growth rather than shares tumbled as the EDI maker said it would have recalled nearly all the cars it has delivered after discovering what it says is a minor structural defect. The company says while the issue was only found in seven vehicles, it's recalling about 13000. The richest Russian and Silicon Valley says he's renounced his Rogers and citizenship on his Web site. Yuri Milner says he's completed the process and he did that in August. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates million. Milner is wealth at about three and a half billion dollars. His venture capital firm, DST Global, was an early investor in companies such as Alibaba met upon forms and Twitter and those who were Bloomberg business headlines. All right. Just few minutes away of the open to trade, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong heads are watching out for here today. If you take it where sentiment is at the moment, there's one they could look at, which is basically China margin debt. That basically has been pretty much mirror images or at least do the same thing as what Chinese stocks have been doing, heading lower basically, and not see much upside. So that just goes to show where risk appetite here is at the moment, where analysts actions we're taking a look at. If you hold these cut to equal weight on Morgan Stanley, Taylor Riggs was a cement race, a neutral Macau, the like of the agenda. We have a weekly presser from John Lee here this morning. Of course, the two to watch the chip sector and the CSIRO at two year lows. We have to avoid falling into the same dependency from China as we were with oil and gas from Russia. And we have to start now. And that is why we're working on a European critical Raw Materials Act. It will help to diversify our supply chains towards trusted partner. That is the European Commission president, Ursula Amanda Lang here on the back talking them more about chips as well, given just what we've been seeing fall out across the semiconductor industry on the back of these new chip laws in the US, as well as Charles Schumer, our colleague from Bloomberg Intelligence, saying this goes much more wide reaching than what we saw from the Trump administration on away just a few years ago. It really impacts the entire supply chain and we're starting to see that very much so in Taiwan, Korea, South Korea, as they come back online here today. Here's how at least how the open in China is faring after it was returning from that Golden Week holiday on Monday with a lot of bad news, at least for sees some upside today for the CSI. Three hundred three thousand seven hundred thirty or so. That's around those two year lows right now. Well, we reached back in April 20, 20 Hang Seng. They'll continue to see a bit of pressure here this morning. Eight shares. That's why you're seeing a little bit more, a four tenths of one percent lower. We'll see how that plays with the techs. Face the chips in particular. We're taking effect, though, 29 straight days or we've seen that peak. Yossi fixing on the stronger bias. Another 300 bits or so. We're seeing the onshore rate, some weakness here, 715, 54. We're also watching the 10 year yield at 273. Not doing a whole lot here this morning. Let's talk about how chips are doing. The likes of SMI see Juan Hong Shanghai Food down ACR. These are with us for almost double digit losses yesterday. Seems like we're seeing a little bit more relief when it comes to SMI. See, although Charles Shum saying that, you know, growth revenue for 2023, he's slashing that in half on the back of these new laws coming through from the U.S. year while Hang Seng as well as seeing a bit of upside here. Food down, though, we're still lower by about one and a half percent. We're watching some of these when it comes to casinos as well. That's where we saw a lot of that fallout given just the golden week numbers that we saw of city cutting their October gaming revenue estimates after that slow golden week, 2 percent lower for Wynn Macao here once again. We're watching cattle. That's interesting as well. Third quarter prelim actually saw a profit jump. So the battery makers certainly want to watch here. We'll see how that plays out for some even makers, although we did see some downside there just about a few minutes ago. Just check. This is what we're seeing in terms of what the movers are this morning. We are seeing quite a bit downside yesterday. Things looking a little bit better. In fact, it looks like it's a bit more mixed here today. We have about 13 up 16 down here. The likes of Billy Billy, they'll continue to see that downside of close to 6 percent sense time, though. That seems to be the leader here, up some 2 percent. All right. China, though, we've certainly been hearing a lot from local newspapers about, you know, where we're going to go when it comes to Coke Zero post party Congress. Well, some tea tealeaves right now that we've heard from the People's Daily this morning. China sticking with Coke Zero as fears of return to lockdown in places including Shanghai are starting to weigh on markets as well. Authorities are taking few chances. So close to the party Congress that starts on Sunday in Beijing. Let's get to our chief with Asia correspondent David Ingles. He's here right now. Is it these new signs? Still premature to think about where they stand? It's a guessing game right now, whether it is their call. But zero is going to be relaxed into speculation because Xi Jinping and the other top government officials we're seeing on television without wearing masks. You had the Beijing marathon. You have all these signs. But again, it's wishful thinking so close to the party Congress when local government officials do not want to be blamed for an outbreak in their jurisdiction. So you're seeing a tightening ahead of the party Congress. You know, the bets are on again after the party, Congress or all after perhaps the National People's Congress, the annual session of parliament in March. But right now, things are tightening up. There's even a city in SDC province, a young G 400000 residents all put into lockdown yesterday. They don't have any cases, but authorities there are worried people coming back from the weeklong holiday, bringing the virus in. They don't want to take any chances. That's the state we're in right now in Hong district of Shanghai, designated a medium risk right now. So certain compounds there. People cannot leave their compounds. Can I go out about the city? Yes. Is does it strike fear that Shanghai could go into lockdown? Well, maybe that's an exaggeration. But districts are being put under pressure. They had 34 cases in Shanghai in a city of 25 million, 34 yesterday to outside of quarantine. But they're taking no chances. Surely runner, a Bloomberg opinion columnist, basically saying what it could actually force China into reopening, could be maybe just the street, as you mentioned, on these local governments as well. Put a fiscal deficits all across China. Exactly. Fiscal shortfall is there? No, there's no land sales. I think they estimate from Morgan Stanley 562 billion dollar fiscal deficits across the board in China. So there is an economic case for Covid 0 to be relaxed. In contrast, though, we have Japan opening up to go in the opposite direction just in time for ski season and this cycle having a welcome. Do you think this is going to be. Or could it really boost tourism? Well, absolutely. Because there's not been any tourism for the last three years, nearly 20, 19, the record. Tourists coming to Japan. 32 million. That was a record year. And now they're saying a number of economists, Goldman Sachs estimating that we could surpass that over the next year of openness. Now, that is opening. As of today, 68 countries don't need a visa to come into Japan. You don't. You just need a vaccination, obviously. But again, what does a Goldman Sachs estimates? Inbound spending could rise by 32 percent annually to 45 billion U.S. dollars after a full year spending after this pretty much closed economy. And if one forty five to the dollar, they like to say it's it's cheap. I feel like 10 of my friends in Hong Kong think nine are heading to Japan over the weekend and have some good. Thank you for these are correspondents David Ingles. I'm talking about the reopening and like reopening, of course, in China. Let's get a little more insights, though, from our next guest. Jihye Lee is CIO of Power Sustainable Shanghai Investment Management and Jihye Lee. Because you're in Shanghai, I figured I'll start there. There are some worries that maybe they're seeing some fences being drawn up around the city again. They're taking no chances when it comes to Covid leading up to the party Congress. What is sentiment like in Shanghai right now? Yeah, currently in my home district, as you discussed. Actually, there are some lockdowns for the new emergent cases and some of the schools are closed for the educational only aiming home district as well. But based on my experience, I think the rest of the areas we are required to have more tests more frequently. But overall, the business activities are still carry on. I think if there's no more cases or a big surge in your cases, I think things will be pretty much in control and we anticipate most of Shanghai will not be lockdown this time. OK. Let's hope that's the case, John. I wonder when it comes to just the market sentiment, though, overall, we're back to April 23 lows for the CSI 300. You focus a lot, lot more on the Asian market. Do you see there is more room for upside or downside? No. Yeah, I think the market sentiment is really low. The risk appetite is really low. I think there's a reason for that. If we look at a global economic situation and the Ukraine war, there are so many uncertainties around it. And if you look at economic growth because of the risky market, a weakness and because of the Covid zero policies, I think it's very difficult for investors to really anticipate a much bigger upside from this point. I think the risk is really coming from. How much do we need to adjust down for the earnings outlook, given that the market has already been pretty cheap? And so maybe take a look at what the earnings season, what you're looking ahead to. I mean, how much more pressure can you see when it comes to estimates? What do you think that is going to maybe hit a floor? Yeah, actually, if you look at from the earnings point of view, I think the second quarter is really the weakest for the whole stock market companies. But looking to the third quarter, I think things will get better. We anticipate a milder recovery for the economic growth as well as the earnings growth. So if you're looking to the next twelve months, I think despite the fact that there are still a lot of uncertainties around Covid policies, et cetera, we still anticipate a milder recovery to a 5 to 10 percent earnings growth. So assuming there is a reasons to support that growth, I think we see a certain level of upside from here. But Stu, like I said, there was a lot of uncertainties in the market could go up and down during the period. And just take a look maybe to talk us through your exposure here right now. I mean, are you looking at maybe just staying around in the domestic market a little bit more? Are you are you nibbling at all when it comes to the Asia market? Because I think everyone's saying, look, a lot of the bad news has been priced in when it comes to Hong Kong right now, too. What's your take on that? Yeah, I think Hong Kong is definitely cheap. It is fair to say the Hong Kong may be oversold and but, you know, investors do not want to take unnecessary risks at this moment because there are just so many bad news coming in. I think from a bottom up point of view, we are also watching a lot of stocks. We think that there is long term value in the short term, volatility is inevitable. But Hong Kong market has more upside then downside. At this point, from our point of view, are looking to the Asian market. I think we are looking more in to things that we can measure more closely. For example, domestic consumption will be an area. A lot of investors are looking at valuations cheap, you know. Domestic consumption will recover next year. Given the low base this year and the high yield value stocks are also areas where investors are interested in the reopening theme. Should I stick to that sort of trade leading up to and after the party Congress? I think a party Congress is really important. I think people, investors do have anticipation that we will see more policy changes or adjustments or more stimulus after the party Congress given there will be new leadership in place. So I think things may change after the party Congress, but at this moment, investors are becoming cautious. Cautious. There's a lot of caution in the chip sector as well. I wanted to get your take on these curves that we're hearing when it comes to chip limits from from the U.S.. Is this going to be a lot of pain for a lot of chip makers in China? I think so. I think the restrictions on this chip sanction is very strict. I think it is not only restricted the chip supply, which hurts the US chip maker. It also constrained the chip equipment manufacturers and also a lot of talents. As you discussed before, I think we will see a slower CapEx plan for the fab listening China. We probably have already starting to import and pricing that and the impact will be pretty fundamental and it could last for quite some time. Wow. All right, Joe, thank you so much, really. CIO, A Power Sustainable Shanghai Investment Management joining us from Shanghai. Let's go to Vonnie Quinn. She's in New York with your First World News. Hey, Bonnie. Hey. Well, thank you. Fed officials sounding a note of caution as the central bank hikes rates. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says policymakers need to quickly reach a level or officials are comfortable with pausing to reduce the risk of an overshoot. And vice chair Lael Brainard says data is key, with previous increases still working their way through the economy. Economic and financial uncertainty moving forward deliberately and in a data dependent manner will enable us to learn how economic activity, employment and inflation are adjusting to the cumulative tightening. In order to inform our assessment of the path of the policy rate being more burdensome. The rise in interest rates puts added weight on it and enforces higher interest rates starting to death pressures on developing nations. IMF Sandy Kristalina Georgieva says the strong U.S. labor market is losing momentum as higher borrowing costs. Spikes says about one third of the economy will enter recession this year and next. The risk of recession has gone up. The total amount that would be wiped out by the slowdown of the world economy is going to be between now and 2026 4 trillion dollars. This is the size of Germany GDP gone. Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke until it was US based colleagues have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for their research into banking and financial crises. Douglas Ivans developed a vague and Bernanke will share the eight hundred eighty five thousand dollar award floundering Bernanke. The prize committee took perhaps unusual step of recognizing an actual practitioner of economic policy. Reports have emerged of Iranian oil workers joining protests over the death of that 22 year old woman last month in the custody of so-called morality police. Unverified social media for its purpose reportedly show dozens of laborers and uniformed workers marching through a plant in Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. International pressure on Iran's leadership is also mounting, with the U.S. imposing sanctions on its security forces. Local news 24 hours a day on air. And Al Bloomberg Quicktake power line. More than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg even coming up with the latest when it comes to Ukraine. Also, can we talk a bit more about Russian businesses looking to avoid Western sanctions are actually exploring Hong Kong as an alternative hub. We have more hub, more on that coming up next. This is Bloomberg. All right, take our markets here right now. Check, continue to see some downside here. But one point eight percent, we're seeing Taiwan coming back from that holiday. It really in a sour note here, given just the check. Chip sector here this morning also had to do with geopolitics as well. President Biden has condemned what he calls the, quote, utter brutality of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Several cities, including Kiev, were hit by a barrage on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding over 60. The strikes came after Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for an attack on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia. Putin says the bombings targeted Ukraine's energy and communications infrastructure. And he's threatened to escalate the attacks. G7 leaders will hold an emergency call later today. Now, meanwhile, Russian companies shut out. Western financial capitals are actually exploring, of all things, Hong Kong as an alternative. Stoking concern among U.S. officials in the city may become a haven for sanctioned businesses. For more, let's bring in our Bloomberg reporter, Carrie Ann Wang, who covers regulation for Greater China Finance QE. And maybe tell us why. Why are Russians seeking the city as an alternative to sanctions? Well, thank you, Iran. Hagel is not a natural go to market for Russians initially. So only about 2000 people here speak the language and banks have very trivial exposures. Initially in Russia. But the reason for them to explore Hong Kong would be politically. China maintains a friendly relationship with Russia. So Hong Kong, as a financial hub on Chinese soil, could be seen as a relatively safe choice for them to do deals or potentially raise capital. And also, the Hong Kong government says that it doesn't maintain any form of sanctions or individual countries. So the U.S. and the U.K. sanction all this leading to suspending Russian stocks or freezing assets of oligarchs doesn't work automatically here. Interesting. So how freely does Russian money can actually come in and come out of Hong Kong? What do you see? Not exactly therapy. So although the government doesn't impose sanctions. Banks are still responsible for anti money laundering. So they want richer, internationally sanctioned declines. So what we heard right now is that the Russians show initial interest in using Hong Kong to, for example, moving contractual jurisdictions to the city or the logging. So nothing too elaborate or too high profile. As of now. But obviously, we will be paying close, close attention to how it develops. And how has the U.S. responded to this Korean? Well, obviously, they're not very happy. The U.S. said that a possible use a phone call to state people who are using cell phones. What further calls into question the transparency upon Hong up business environment? So when you think of that and Capote, coupled with the already challenging market situation right now in port, call with it and telling lots, this will be seen as quite a strong warning for the city. Do you think you can? I was there for a Bloomberg reporter. I'm watching the story quite closely here. Keep in mind, we also have that weekly presser from John Lee, the chief executive, later on. And just a few minutes time, we'll see if he actually comments on any of this as well. We got plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets China Open ISE Vonnie Quinn with the latest business headlines. The chairman of the embattled Chinese real estate giant Amazon is said to be putting London's most expensive home up for sale. A source says we, Khayyam and his family are the ultimate owners of the luxury property overlooking Hyde Park. The forty five bedroom property was purchased in April 2020 for two hundred and thirty two million dollars. We have seen his net worth slide after a collapse in China's real estate market pushed Emma Chandra and other developers into default. This one is said to be ready to invest between 500 million and 750 million dollars and rhinos electric vehicle business. A source says the Japanese company is using the French carmakers reorganization as a chance to reshape their decades old alliance. Well, says old Renault is willing to gradually reduce its ownership of Nissan to 15 percent from the current 43 percent. Tiger Global failed rock were amongst all thinking US hedge funds to report September losses as equity markets tumbled. Our sources say Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Fund four point four percent for the month. That extends its decline for the year, though, to 52 percent. The firm's long only fund tumbled nine point six percent in September. And that brings its year to date slide to almost sixty seven percent. Newberg has been told the UK financial watchdog is asking banks more questions about staff use of private messaging services. The Financial Conduct Authority wants information about the frequency and content of exchanges through texting and apps such as What's up? U.S. regulators recently fined big banks more than two billion dollars for failing to monitor employee communications and those regulators Bloomberg Businessweek headlines. Many think Stigler, when it comes to markets here right now, continue to watch these chip stocks across Asia. You're starting to feel that pain in Taiwan and South Korea as well as in Japan. Here, Samsung Electronics are 3 percent lower. You have Tokyo Electron Downs of 5 percent and Tokyo, Taiwan's semi down close to 7 percent right now. SMI See, we originally we saw some some gains, but now we're actually reversing and we're seeing another down day for that stock as well on the back. Of course, these chip curbs that we've been talking about here as well. Overall, when it comes to sentiment in greater China, here's how we're looking at it. Just tech in due to be a key drag here for the boards. And as we look at these benchmarks here right now, we're seeing a 2 percent losses for ages. Tech Hang Seng also low by 1 percent here this morning. You are seeing still some green when it comes to Shanghai here in terms of when it comes to some of the big movers, catalyst, the ACL, even maker, battery maker is one of those that is actually up here this morning on the back of what we saw from the third quarter as well. If you take a look at when it comes to across assets or even cross currencies, it was that interesting fix, right? Twenty ninth straight stronger bias when PBS see. But really, the renminbi has really defined these fixes here. Seven seventeen fifty two for your onshore. Right. Pretty much matched what we're seeing the offshore rate right now. So we are seeing a fifth day of weakness and reversing their earlier sort of straight that we saw when it comes to the offshore rate here as well. One forty five. Seventy one for dollar yen one forty five ninety I believe is the level that Japan last intervened back in September. You're hearing some lies from the Finance Minister Suzuki talking about they have secured some understanding the U.S. on effects intervention. We're seeing the ordeal continue to fall, follow or see with renminbi as well, where it was weakening by about four tenths of 1 percent to Romney's sixty two cents here. A red line headline just crossing when it comes to China, passenger vehicle sales. Hopefully my producers can kind of keep up with us, fare with what we're getting here. September retail passenger vehicle sales rise twenty one point two percent. So at least there's some good news there, at least when it comes to passenger sales. We're going to get to these live pictures crossing here with the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, who is speaking to reporters here this morning. We'll see if he talks anything about this. A Russian and, you know, firms coming to Hong Kong to avoid sanctions story that we just talked to you about.