Good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud. What's in Sydney? I'm in a boat roll is in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market opens. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York on Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour. U.S. stocks fall for a fourth day. Chip stocks sinking to 20 20 lows after fresh restrictions on China's access to U.S. technology, said boss Jay. Lael Brainard lays out the case for caution on fighting inflation. The World Bank and the IMF warn a 4 trillion dollar global recession as higher rates start to vice president Biden condemns Russia's lead US missile barrage in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin threatens further attacks. U.S. futures slipping a little bit of a pickup in the Asian session after we saw the S & P 500 lose ground today with it pare back from session lows after the vice chair's comments when it came to hiking. Rates are still when it came to those semiconductor stocks, the pressure was really felt across the board November 20, 20 lows, down about 40 percent year to date already. Not to mention that he wasn't just Washington's actions on access to U.S. tech for China, but he was also the fact that we got a peek into earnings season that didn't look great last week with Samsung and FMD as well. We had a crude price is also falling for the first time in six sessions. We continue to see the downside pressure in the Asian session. Of course, global demand concerns really come into the forefront despite the fact that, of course, we have opaque plus announcing those production cuts, not to mention the geopolitical tensions around Ukraine. But we were watching the cash treasury market. They were closed away on holidays today. But when it came to the 24 trillion dollar Treasury market, take a look at this chart on the Bloomberg, because you can actually see how central banks and foreign governments have really been offloading treasuries. We're talking about this record loss of about twenty nine billion dollars just last week. Of course, we have had really countries dipping into their foreign exchange reserves, a given, of course, a pressure on their currencies. But at the same time. Well, of course, we have the ongoing Kutty with the Fed being out of the equation when it comes to the marginal buyer of treasuries. Demand could be a key constraint going forward than something that could cause more pain for this space. Yeah, and Shery Ahn just picking up on that, because in Asia, of course, Japan is one of the key places it's being forced to leave the Treasury market. It's not just about currency hedging costs, which are extremely high for the yen, but it's also about perhaps that Japan could be forced to sell its treasury holdings in order to stem the losses in the yen as well. And Bank of America is one of those that sees that happening. So the yen this morning very close to that level that sparked intervention back on September 22. That's 145, 90 in terms of yen volatility, though. This one's quite interesting because this level here was about 50 percent lower than what it was just about a month ago. So an indication, perhaps, that traders see any sort of intervention in the future being less effective than in the past. And also keeping an eye what we see in the off shore you want this morning, because that currency, of course, looking weak. And we not only have those tensions with the West, the deteriorating outlook domestically. But the PDVSA still sticking with its support. We saw a stronger than expected fix yesterday for the onshore yuan for a record twenty eighth straight session in terms of central bank action. Let's change our now take a look at what's happening in the Aussie Kiwi this morning, because these are two central banks that are really pivoting an alternative direction on rates. You've got the Aussie RBA saying a little bit more dovish. The RBA NZ sticking with its hawkish path trade is saying that anyone has gone long on the Aussie against the Kiwi. Now could be the time to pivot in terms of direction of equities. Today, we're looking a little bit more positive here. You can see for ASX 200 futures last traded like this, New Zealand on line to the upside perhaps. Sarah, this really comes down to one key Fed official urging more caution on the outlook for rates. Yeah, of course, we continue to watch, Heidi, that potential Fed pivot and we have seemed to have moved really away from their potential case. Right. But at the same time today, markets seem to have taken some optimism coming from the old Reynolds comments. When it comes to perhaps being a little bit more cautious when it comes to those Fed rate hikes of force, she pointed to the uncertainty being high and watching global risks. She had made similar comments last month as still, of course. Right now, best case scenario is that we will continue to see Fed policy being restrictive and potentially even the fourth straight 75 basis point increase. But of course, the global macro picture seems to have changed. Take a listen to what she said. We're starting to see the effect on some sectors, but it's going to take some time for that cumulative tightening to transmit throughout the economy and for inflation to come down. And, of course, uncertainty is high. So I'm paying close attention to global risk. And those global risks are really being reiterated by the likes of the IMF and the World Bank as well. Right. These global institutions warning of the increasing risk of global recession. And this is what we continue to see play out in the markets as well. When it comes to this pricing for a potential policy era that forces a potential pivot by not just the Fed, but a number of global central banks. What we heard from the heads of the IMF and the World Bank really looking at the fact that the US labor market is still very strong, but losing momentum because of the impact of higher rates is starting to bite. That's, of course, according to the IMF managing director Christine Georgieva talking about that. We're also seeing them calculating that about one third of the world economy will have at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this year. Lost output is being assumed through to 2020, six at 4 trillion dollars. But at the same time, you know, Georgia, but also said they call it inflation, be a runaway train. So this policy balance and the risk of a misstep remains really front and center. Not surprising, really. Mark has pretty volatile. Let's bring in Bloomberg's equities reporter just mentioned, as well as IMF and World Bank reporter Erik Martin. Starting with Jess, of course, we are not only talking about the potential comments coming from little Brenner and Marcus taking a little bit more optimistic view about what the Fed will do. But the fact that we do have inflation numbers coming on Thursday as well. And the third quarter earnings season getting started. It's a huge week, especially like you mentioned. We have a batch of key inflation data. On Thursday, we'll get that big CPI print for last month. But even ahead of that, on Tuesday, we'll get the New York Fed five year inflation expectations. On Wednesday, it will be producer prices. And then following the CPI report on Thursday, we will get on Friday, the University of Michigan will have their three to five year inflation expectations. And something to note, even with a little Brainerd statements today, she still said that policy would need to be restricted for some time to ensure that inflation does move back to the target. And that really echoed other Fed official statements from last week, such as Mary Daly. And also we heard from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans earlier today that said the Fed needs to quickly get to a level that poor policymakers can feel comfortable pausing in order to reduce the risk of overshooting. So it's interesting because a lot of these Fed speakers have noted that at times investors are getting confused with a pause versus, say, a Fed pivot. So clearly they're indicating that even if there is a pause in this Fed policy, it could stay there for some time. Eric, we were just talking about these warnings from the IMF and the World Bank, and obviously we heard from Kristalina Georgieva talking about this balancing act, right. Take a listen to World Bank President David Malpass. What he has to say about the risk of a global recession. There is the risk and the real danger of a world recession next year. The advanced economies are slowing in Europe. The debt levels for the developing countries are getting more and more burdensome. The rise in interest rates puts added weight on it. And inflation is still a major problem for for everyone, but especially for the poor. Eric, that's definitely a consistent, coherent theme when it comes to these dual warnings that we're hearing from these institutions. Absolutely. The concern about the economy and the possibility of a global recession is very real. We had Kristalina Georgieva speaking last week and talking about a four trillion dollar hole in the global economy based on lost output from now through 2026. That's a hole the size of the entire German economy. Also talking about how for many people, millions, potentially tens or hundreds of millions people around the world, even if the economy expands next year, it will feel like a recession because of the impact of inflation and because of the central bank tightening and the crimping of growth in order to get a hold of this potentially, as she put it, runaway price, you know, trying to get ahead of that. And so that there is definitely storm cloud that is hanging over this IMF and World Bank meeting as finance ministers and central bank governors arrive to Washington. Just with all this kind of outlook downgrade, I keep wondering whether valuations are lower enough now to make easy, if not beat expectations going into earnings, certainly we had a pretty big shock for the auto makers with that UBS report. Well, earnings projections for the third quarter specifically have come down dramatically right now for the third quarter, S & P 500 company growth is sitting below 3 percent. Pre-season estimates at the beginning when second quarter earnings estimates had been starting to report that was close to 10 percent. So you can see how far that has come down. But again, investors have been questioning how long it would take for earnings estimates, as well as S & P 500 targets to come down this year. And we're starting to see that. So when I'm talking to strategists, they think companies will more likely be able to beat those expectations because they've come down so dramatically. So the key here is looking at the guidance and looking at the outlook. And we've already heard from chip makers. So even today, looking at the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, it was down three and a half percent and that extended the declines from Friday. And last week, Samsung reported its first profit drop since 2019. And Advanced Micro Devices, they did put out a preliminary third quarter sales that didn't miss projections by more than 1 billion. So we're already seeing that corner of the market really under pressure and also putting the Nasdaq 100 down to its lowest level since November 2020. So we're already getting those indications of that corner of the market and what that says about the global economy and obviously chip demand. So the next big thing. Obviously looking toward the tail end of this week when we do hear from big banks like J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley on Friday, and it's going to be a big indication of the health of the consumer moving forward. All right. What are we expecting in terms of financial stability as we get that report tomorrow? Absolutely. People will be looking to see what the IMF message is on financial stability. The danger of spillovers, you know, there's really a recognition that what happens in Washington doesn't stay in Washington in terms of the Federal Reserve and its decisions. That what happens with the Fed and prompting a stronger dollar against emerging and developing market currencies has a severe impact on the inflation dynamics and the debt dynamics in some of these countries. And so a lot of concern, a lot of focus around what are the impacts of that monetary policy tightening by the Fed in markets. Bloomberg's Eric Martin, as well as just mentioned with our top stories today and of course, President Biden also condemning what he called the utter brutality of Russia's missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. The most intense since the early days of the invasion. Vladimir Putin is threatening more attacks. Let's bring in Bloomberg's political news director, Jody Schneider. Jody, what does this mean in terms of perhaps more measures coming from allies? You know, we did hear, as you noted, from President Biden today, who condemned strongly condemn the attacks, but he didn't say what actions could be taken. He did hint, however, signaled that there could be more sanctions against Russia. And, of course, there's been several serious rounds of sanctions, but also more weapons to Ukraine. And Ukraine has badly wanted the U.S. and its allies to really provide higher levels of weaponry. The U.S. has somewhat resisted because that could be seen as more direct involvement. But, Vlad, the Ukrainian president's Lenski has now said the time for that has passed, that they need more serious weaponry to stave off these kinds of attacks. Jodi. So what are we expecting in terms of any kind of imminent global response, allied response? What more can allies do at this point, given the way that this war and this battle has really dragged on? Yeah, that's really. Well, one of the key questions side, because as we know, there's been a lot of there have been rounds and rounds of sanctions from the U.S., from European countries, and yet they don't seem to have stopped Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine. However, the U.S. has said that it will ramp up these kinds of responses. Today, President Biden did speak to Presence LINSKY of Ukraine. We don't know what was said, but the the White House did confirm that that conversation occurred. And tomorrow, leaders of the G7 will be having a phone call with Mr. Zelinsky. And you can imagine that that very question will come up about particularly about weaponry. Tradition out of them with the latest, let's get you to Vonnie Quinn with the first world headlines. Funny. Heidi, thank you. Good morning. A sell off in U.K. bonds has deepened after the Bank of England's moves to extend an emergency backstop failed to reassure the markets. The BBC announced new measures to ease the pressure on pension funds caught up in the roots, but it also confirmed its first round of emergency purchases would end as on October 14th. Tom Keene, a quasi quarantine, will now unveil a new fiscal plan on October 30 first. Ahead of the BND next interest rate decision, Malaysia is headed for early elections this year after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yacoub announced the dissolution of Parliament. His ruling UMNO party is seeking to strengthen its position following a run of successful local polls and a budget for next year that lowers taxes. Ismail says the election commission will decide on the date of the vote, but must be held within 60 days. Reports have emerged of Iranian oil workers joining protests over the death of a 22 year old woman last month in the custody of the so-called morality police. Unverified social media videos reportedly show dozens of laborers and uniformed workers marching through a plant and Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. International pressure on Iran's leadership is also mounting, with the UK imposing sanctions on its security forces. Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke ends. Two of his US based colleagues have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for their research into banking and financial crises. Douglas Diamond, Phillip DeBakey and Bernanke will share their eight hundred eighty five thousand dollar award by honoring Bernanke. The prize committees have the unusual step of recognizing an actual practitioner of economic policy. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than a hundred and twenty countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg, Heidi. Well, still ahead, we'll be discussing China's political future. Clock Tower Group says evidence suggests prisoners seized domestic standing is far stronger than many believe. We'll examine that and the key points to watch out for at the upcoming party Congress. But first, Zuma wealthy terrorists boss says the feds adding to volatility. She says her market strategy is just a hedge. This is Bloomberg. This October, delegates will meet for the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. As questions mount about China's economy. Covid Zero Policy and foreign relations. President Xi Jinping is looking to secure an historic third term. Keep it tuned to Bloomberg for the. Up to the minute coverage and expert analysis you need. Coverage begins October 16th with special Sunday programming on Bloomberg, your Global Business Authority. Front loading was a good thing given how far below normal neutral rates were, but overshooting is costly too, and there's great uncertainty about how restrictive policy must actually become. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans there. Our next guest has a non consensus view that the Fed will cut rates in 2023. Let's bring in Terry Sparks, CIO. Zuma. Well, Terry, always good to have you with us. In fact, we heard from Vice Chair Brenda today that perhaps there needs to be some caution when it comes to raising rates. Given that the previous hikes were still being a filter through the economy, what does this mean in terms of the economic recovery and how the markets will react next year then? Right. Yeah, great questions. And thanks for having me back. It's always great to be on here. And when it comes to the Fed, I think the big concern right now, I know what the big concern is right now, what the Fed is that they're going to torpedo the economy. They've got a dead wrong. Last year when they said there would be not no inflation or that if it was, it would be transitory. Meanwhile, with textbook recipe for inflation, lasting money into the economy, from the monetary system, from the fiscal system, and oh, surprise, we got inflation. The problem now is that it's full speed ahead. The Fed is going 100 miles now or on a wet road and they're looking at backward facing data. And so and they keep coming out and saying we're going to keep raising, you know, pretty much no matter what. I don't think, though, that will be. I think they will change their tune. I think there's going to be inflation that is going to come in a little bit more quickly because of the drastic measures that have been taken. And so in the short term, the concern and worry about how aggressive the Fed is is Ben will actually reverse and pivot going into next year. Is that also because you're factoring in a potential recession? Our endless Paul's question is actually where do you see that recession coming through this where it could actually mean region assets or even a timeframe? Well, yeah, it's hard to say. I mean, we might be in a recession right now. They've come certain ways that it's measured. They the challenge. I think that we're facing right now is that the supply chain issues that we're causing, a lot of this inflation are starting to unwind. It's it's unclear if demand is slowing down now. Demand will slow down if unemployment goes up, but we're not in that position right now. So the big question is, is going to be a hard landing or is it going to be more of a softer recession landing? And that's the base case and a highest probability outcome that we see at this point. Is that something soft will be able to pull out of it fairly quickly and, you know, maybe not in the next between now and your end, but going into 2023. I think the risk is is actually to the upside. That's obviously sector specific, right? Because I was just looking at this UBS call when it comes to what happens to auto makers. Obviously one of the worst performers overnight. Do you think that demand destruction story has been fully priced across a lot of the consumer names? You know, I'm not sure that it has been. And I do think at the broad market level, there is still some risk. Right, because technology is still still the big dominant driver of the market levels and those multiples are still fairly high. I do think we're seeing a shift from growth names into value, names that take some pain and some rotation and some time. So I do think that we could see certain sectors pulling the market down. But in the meantime, I think value can make sense. And here we're at least close we're at least close to being able to buy that. We're not doing it yet for our own clients. And, you know, really what we're doing is flattering and short term treasuries right now. The best kind of flat is the new up in our books for the rest of the year. Yeah. Yeah. The Treasury exposure is quite interesting. What I was looking at, how you kind of adjusting a pull up portfolio because there are concerns that we're seeing signs of dysfunction and liquidity, liquidity, stress in the Treasury market as well. Is that something that potentially is a harbinger of something Western column for you as well? I don't think so. And that's part of our thesis as to why this won't be a hard landing recession or might we don't need to see a 20 percent down, even though some really smart people out there are saying that today, another 20 percent down the market. We're not in that camp. And the reason for that is we don't see the financial system, you know, close to a breaking crisis like we did in 2008, which was a very different situation. We have, you know, a better functioning market right now. We have decent demand. We don't see things that are completely creating bubbles and out of whack. That's not the case. And so we feel pretty comfortable that this is just a more plain vanilla type of recession. Yes. We have to live through it. But then we'll we'll recover nicely going forward. Terry spots VIX Zimmer Wealth. Always great to have you with us and to join us on Wednesday. We'll be talking to the Cleveland Fed President, Loretta Mestre, getting her views on the Fed's great path to have lots more ahead. This is Bloomberg. A quick check of latest business flash headlines, Macao casino operators plunged in the U.S. after data showed sharp declines in tourism spending during China's golden week holiday. Overall, revenue fell 26 percent on year as Beijing Street Covid zero policy kept travellers at home when resorts sank 12 per cent for its worst slump in more than two years. As Vegas Sands Malka and MGM Resorts also fell miss out and is said to be ready to invest between 500 million a 750 million dollars in renos electric vehicle business. A source says the Japanese company is viewing the French carmaker's reorganization as a chance to reshape their decades old alliance. We're also told Renault is willing to gradually reduce its ownership of Nissan to 15 per cent from the current 43 percent Target Global and well rock were among stock picking. US hedge funds report September losses as equity markets tumbled. Our sources say Chase Coleman's target Global fell 4.5 per cent for the month, extending its decline for the year to 52 per cent. The firm's long only fund tumbled nine point six per cent in September to bring its year to date slide to almost sixty seven percent. Well, coming up next on DAYBREAK, Australia Clock Tower Group's Marco Public says that a pivot is coming. We'll dive into that call. And also his outlook for China's economic and political future with a third term for presidency. This is Glenn Beck. You're watching DAYBREAK starting now. I'm Vonnie Quinn with his world headlines. Fed officials are sounding a note of caution as the central bank hikes rates. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says policymakers need to quickly reach a level where officials are comfortable with pausing to reduce the risk of an overshoot. And vice chair Lael Brainard says data is key, with previous increases still working their way through the economy. In light of elevated global economic and financial uncertainty. Moving forward deliberately and in a data dependent manner will enable us to learn how economic activity, employment and inflation are adjusting to the cumulative tightening in order to inform our assessment of the path of the policy rate. The IMF and World Bank chiefs are warning a global recession is more likely as inflation forces higher interest rates and adding to debt pressures on developing nations. IMF managing director focusing on your guitar says the strong U.S. labor market is losing momentum as higher borrowing costs fight. She says about one third of the world economy will enter recession this year. Next, the risk of recession has gone up. The total amount that would be wiped out by the slowdown of the world economy is going to be between now and 2026, 4 trillion dollars. This is the size of Germany GDP gone. U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned what he's called the utter brutality of Russian missile strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine. The attacks mark a new escalation in the war and included the first strikes on key then month. Russian leader Vladimir Putin is threatening more action. G7 leaders are holding an emergency call Tuesday as they face more pressure to ride weapons to Ukraine. Japan reopens its border today for vaccinated visitors from 68 countries and in almost three years of pandemic travel restrictions. With a weak yen and relatively low inflation, hopes are high for a rebound in visitor numbers as airlines ramp up international flights. Numerous research expects it could take two years for arrivals to reach pre pandemic levels, which peaks in 2019 at a record 32 million global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 27000 journalism analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry. Investors have been on edge about earnings. The Fed then slowing growth around the world, while JP Morgan CEO Jamie Diamond is adding to these concerns, saying that the round in U.S. stocks could have a ways to go. Who's bringing down the bell for more than calls? Bell. And he's also calling for a potential recession very soon. That's right. Shery Ahn is just starting off on what he sees for U.S. stocks. So he actually says that the S & P 500 could drop another 20 percent. You put that in perspective. We've already seen the S & P 500 down 24 percent this year. Not only that, is he seeing a 20 percent drop. He's going to say he says it will be worse than the first 20 percent. And that's because rates are going to be rising about 100 basis points or so. And he says that people simply aren't used to it. Now, where are the main pain points likely to show up? Well, Jamie Diamond says that perhaps the pain or the first signs of panic could be in credit markets. Whether that's an ETF in in a country, something that we don't suspect. But in prior crises, he says that we wouldn't have predicted where it came from either. But certainly there are a lot of issues here for investors. Inflation, central bank tightening, the Fed's Kutty program that's still ramping up their Russia's war in Ukraine and other factors. So all of these main, as you said, Cherry. He sees the US in recession in six to nine months from now. And though we keep wondering whether valuations have adjusted sufficiently for the upcoming earnings season. Yeah, that's right, Heidi. This has certainly been saying we've been hearing not only have analysts been downgrading their forecasts for the outlook, but certainly a lot of concerns now around a company guidance. And just how bad it will be, because we think in the last six weeks or so, we've already heard from FedEx for Nike, Micron, Carnival, more companies either reducing their their forecasts or having a more muted outlook. And we've seen quite a big sell off not only in those companies, but in the in the broader markets in some cases. And more could be on the way in Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson. He says that basically and till that deteriorating fundamental picture is fully priced in and the bear market is going to be continuing here. Now, the rest of the outlook, we have a bloated inventory levels. We have that uncertainty around rate rises. There's also that stronger dollar as well. And Goldman Sachs has been looking into this. Essentially, what they are finding is that U.S. companies that are earning 100 percent of their income from domestic sales relative to those that have a portion of foreign sales actually outperforming Heidi. And you can really see that that's the line here in blue versus the one in white. All right, let's get to our next guest who says that a Fed pivot is coming with policy and policymakers unable to ignore a housing market collapse. US growth, slow down dollar appreciation, pain and potentially a calamitous bond market carnage. Marco Puppet is the chief strategist to Clock Tower Group and he joins us now. Marco, great to have you with us. Let me throw up this chart when it takes a look at how swaps markets are really pricing in what you could really view this as potentially a forced pivot arising from a policy misstep. If you were to believe the commitment that the Fed speakers and the Fed itself has has been dedicated to so far, if you take a look at the blue line, really implying a lower rate by about May next year with that peak at about 4.5 percent by March, do you take a look at market expectations and see potentially a policy era? Yes, absolutely. Thank you for having me, Heidi. I mean, there's no question whether the Fed is going to pivot its hundred percent certain they will. The question is whether they do it ahead or after another 20 percent price decline. And it just doesn't make sense for them to pivot after another 20 percent because that would assume a calamitous recession. A lot of pain in the real economy and potentially them having to cut rates, restart QE, which would then negate everything they've done thus far. It's simply much easier to simply pause and reflect. Is your introduction at the beginning of the show? Quoted. You know that the vice chair Brainard, as she was saying, there are going to be data dependent and start thinking about the effect that the accumulative tightening has had already. There's a lot of things breaking around the world already, and it's not happening in far off corners like Latin America and Southeast Asia as it used to in the previous tightening cycles like the 80s and the 90s. What's breaking are U.S. geopolitical allies like the United Kingdom, and that's going to alarm the Fed a lot more than what happened in the 80s and 90s tightening cycle where it took 12 to 18 months for those global problems to circle back to the US force. Marco, where do you see potentially pockets of resilience around the world? Because when you take a look around emerging Asia, certainly things feel different than, say, during the Asian financial crisis or even the last time that we saw Fed tightening, there's been no signs of taper tantrums. I should. That's absolutely correct. It's interesting because you see so much macro research out there looking for problems under various far distant places and there aren't any and there aren't any because emerging markets have been in a crisis since 2011 for commodity export or certainly many 2014. So they did the painful work. They did. They did the sort of the tenets of the Washington consensus, what the rest of the world has been telling emerging markets to do for the past decade. They've actually put it into practice, including last year, where they didn't assume inflation was transitory. Their central banks actually tightened on time. And so I think that emerging markets are in a much better position. And that's telling you that whenever the next cycle begins or whenever this volatility settles down, emerging markets will also lead out of the bear market in terms of performance of their assets. The currencies are already doing pretty well against the dollar. They're down in the aggregate. But it's about four to six percent compared to Europe again, and the pound which have completely collapsed. It was really interesting because, yes, as you said, really, they have started preemptively moving even ahead of the Fed or other global central banks. When you compare this period, you're saying that in past periods of volatility and crises, we saw them from ends this time is from advanced economies like the UK. What period of time would you compare it to? Because so far we've been talking about the 1970s, 1980s in the pace of tightening. Well, I think it's very difficult to compare this to any other period of time and comparisons with the 70s. Look, I'm guilty of those, too. I think I've been on Bloomberg saying early on in the Ukraine Russia war that obviously that's the one period of time we have to think about. But it's also kind of an uncreative at this point data comparison. And one of the reasons for that is that we don't have the same amount of globalization or lack of globalization. Labor unionization is not at the same level. Like we're not. It's not really a good comparison. It's scary and it's nice and we can talk about it. But, you know, it makes for a good op ed. I think a more interesting period is actually the 50s. You know, the early 50s, late 40s, when the world was coming out of this calamity. That was the World War 2. There wasn't enough supply. Demand came back roaring. You know, baby boomers were starting to be born. Their parents came back from the war. They were looking to start families. There was a lot of consumption. There was inflation. Labor market wasn't ready to adjust. And then some did come on line. So the late 40s, early 50s actually saw inflation jump up. But it wasn't a prolonged decade long period of stagflation. And so I do think that the comparable in a more optimistic one, no one there, people are saying perhaps this inflation will in fact, wall way much sooner than policymakers expect. Marco, Pat Fish, do stick around. Chief strategist of the call Tower Group. We'll be talking to us about the 20th party Congress in China. We have more now on the head. This is boom Barak. Take a look on how semiconductors finished today, we're talking about the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closing at the lowest level since November 20 20 on those fresh restrictions from the U.S. and China's access to U.S. technology. And this, of course, includes measures like restrictions on the export of sometimes of chips. Also, tighter rules on the sale of semiconductor equipment to any Chinese company. Also, more Chinese firms being added to a list of companies that the U.S. regards as on very fine. All of this coming at a time when we're headed towards a 20th party Congress in China, a time when geopolitical, social, economic stability is really prized for policymakers in the country. Still with us in Santa Monica. Is Michael Barr chief strategist of the Glock Clock Tower Group with a new report suggesting President Xi's domestic standing is far stronger than many believe. So what are you going to be watching out for in this party, Congress, and what's important to you in deciding what the future of China looks like in the next five years? Well, look, I think I think the future of China is already come sets. And I think that the material constraints that policymakers are facing in China are more important than the sort of palace intrigue that we all spend way too much time reading and writing about them, including myself. I mean, the report you're referencing is 10000 words and it talks about different factions battling for the premiership, for the Politburo Standing Committee seats and so on. Is it worth reading? I'm not really sure. I think what really matters is that the slowdown in China is it's it's not a product of a chronic disorder like the zero cold policy. It's really product of something far more endemic and something much deeper, which is that the private sector in China is just over leveraged. And so how do you kick start an economy? I don't think the Politburo Standing Committee makeup is going to matter as much as what President Xi and the other policymakers ultimately see is a lot of slowdown. And so what we're seeing is already already even before the Politburo, even before the meeting, we're seeing three policy shifts. We are seeing polls showing real estate start to ease, especially Tier 2 and lower cities. So there's a pickup in terms of housing costs, which is a good thing. It's going to allow provinces to basically finance themselves, too. We're seeing some movement on 0 Covid policy. And finally, even on us China relationship, which was largely unexpected and I think largely unreported in the West, whereas you which was bad things and pessimism. Marco, what does that slight shift in the zero Covid-19 policy look like? Because even as we speak, we're getting the latest from the People's Daily newspaper saying the Covid zero is sustainable. It's key to stabilize the Chinese economy. Yeah. So it's interesting. I mean, you cannot shift the rhetoric ahead of the meetings. So we have to sort of give it to them on that front. It's not going to see a 180 degree turn. However, we did see on October 1st during the National Day celebration. Policymakers over 200 of them, including President Xi, not wearing masks at the Celebration Indoor, which was the first time the Beijing marathon is going to be held after a two year delay, which is, you know, 30000 racers running around with our masks on. And finally, there are rumors, also rumors that Hong Kong to China, to onshore China connection might actually have reduced quarantine requirements, which would create a loophole for people like myself to go to Hong Kong when it opens up, do a brief quarantine and then be able to visit friends and colleagues and clients in China. So that's very exciting. You're starting to see this on the margin, and I think that is going to happen faster than most onshore commentators and Seoul. So there is consensus right now, which is a pessimistic one, is mid of next year. We actually think that as early as Q1 next year, maybe even early Q1, you could see some meaningful changes on 0 Covid policy. Michael, you know, we talk about China has been the bubble that ever burst Friday, in fact, of our own on all the credit. Great book with that very title. But even if the bubble does inverse, there are all sorts of demographic, systemic structural issues with this economy and the society that can't be resolved with these sort of policies like Covid 0, for example. And the fact that the economy's going the direction that it's going in is not helping either. So what are the challenges faces next term? You talk about him having more domestic support them perhaps. We know, you know, hearing of all the factionalism and so on and so forth. But how fragile is that when there are real large issues that need to be dealt with? Absolutely. But listen, I think that for foreign investors and from a sort of a Western perspective, this is not necessarily a bad thing in China. It's focused on domestic politics, domestic economy, on a slowly deflating debt bubble. That's a China that's going to care about its export markets. It's going to be a China that needs offshore demand to allow its factories to continue to. Produce manufactured good. It's also China. It's going to take a step back and think about its relationship with Russia. How quickly foreign capital and foreign demand was cut off, not necessarily by governments either. I mean, it was sort of like Russia just got cancelled because it invaded Ukraine. And so we're worse actually seeing is that Chinese leadership is aware of these constraints. Wait. The foreign minister made a surprise visit to Europe. He met with Kissinger. He talked to his counterparts in the US. And the message that we're hearing was delivered was that China understands the problems that Russia has created, not just for the world, but for itself as well. These are important moments. Doesn't mean that all the talk is coming. No, it takes two to tango. I don't see the bottom registration changing its assertive policy towards China anytime soon, especially not with elections in the US ramping up. However, if Chinese assertiveness aggression as a risk can be taken off the table, I do think that's meaningful and significant for investors. Strategic competition is really going to be at the core of the global economy. There's so much time to come, right? Marco, great to have you with us. Marco Puppet, chief strategist at the Clock Tower Group with us. Well, as we just heard from that state newspaper voice, that really enforcing this idea that Kevin Cirilli is here to stay locked down, fears have returned to Shanghai. We're seeing national Covid cases rise in China. Fences are appearing around some residential compounds. Local authorities are taking few chances of research and outbreaks so close to the party Congress in Beijing that gets underway on Sunday. Let's bring our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. And Steve, we are just seeing the latest lines from the People's Daily saying that China must stick to the Covid zero policy, that it is a sustainable way forward for growth. Yeah, I agree with Marco. What he said is that there are signs of relaxation. Generally speaking, but nothing's going to happen between now and the party Congress and through the party Congress. A 180 degree turn on Covid 0 is simply not going to happen. In fact, it might even get worse. And that's what I've been kind of saying for quite some time now. As we head up to the party Congress, which starts on Sunday, you're going to see local municipalities and provincial leaders worried that they could get blamed if there is a resurgence of Covid. And that's what you're kind of seeing across China and Shanghai. Yes, the worries are resuming because districts like Min Hong District, they've been restricted to their compounds, residential compounds. There were a total of eighteen hundred seventy eight new cases found on Sunday after a weeklong holiday, of course. People coming back. And there's new cases. Shanghai had 34 cases reported on Sunday to found outside of the quarantine system. So several districts have been found to have, you know, barricades put up around residential compounds. There's even one city in Shaanxi province, Yong Ji. It did not have a single Covid case, but the entire city of 400000 people has been put into lockdown because authorities there are worried of those returning residents from the holiday could spread the virus to them. So that's the extreme measures that authorities are taking across China and Japan and going in the opposite direction, essentially fully reopening its borders to tourists. What do we know? Yeah, as of today, essentially, Japan is open. It is one of the last remaining rich nations to open up. A fully essentially inbound tourist from 68 nations can now go to Japan as of today without visas. And, you know, the Japanese authorities, they want to take advantage of what you're seeing on the screen right there, yen at 145 and change to the dollar, low inflation. And they want to see and most economists are expecting the inbound tourists spending to surpass the boom that we saw in 2019 and pre pandemic levels where there was a record number of inbound tourists in 2019. Then the borders closed for nearly three years. And Japan has been stuck with nothing, really. So the borders open up as of today. We'll have to see. Revisit this in a year's time and see if they did get that big boost in pent up travel demand to Japan. We'll be watching those reopening stocks when Japan starts training. Our chief North Asia correspondent, Stephen Engle. We have plenty more ahead. This Bloomberg. September turned out to be a rough ride for many investors and two well-known hedge funds that specialize in stock picking Tiger Global and whale rock were no exception. Bloomberg Su Keenan joins us with the latest. And so some of the funds run by these firms lost more than half of their value. Yeah, and we call hedge funds, you know, the smart money because a lot of people pay them a lot of money to manage their portfolio. And yet it was indeed tough. Just drop it in. The Bloomberg Tech has been a wash out. The S & P 500 was down nine point three percent last month. And people close to the matter again say these big funds got hit pretty hard. Chase Coleman's Tyco Global fell four point four percent for the month, bringing year to date losses to 52 percent. And we're told the firm's long only fund, in other words, bullish on the market, fell more than nine and a half percent in September. So that brings its year to date slide to sixty six point five percent. That's a big ouch. Well, Rock dropped 6 percent in September, widening its loss for the year to 41 percent. Sources say some of their big holdings, which may explain the losses, included Intuit, which fell 40 percent year to date. And Microsoft, that's our largest holding, as you may know, it's down. Thirty one percent drop back into the Bloomberg and you'll see just a sea of red on the market. Draw downs and volatility. Almost every stock futures index, housing index, all in the red. It's almost like a Halloween chart. So it really is an ugly picture for these professional money managers. Heidi, there's also a whole new chorus of voices, including JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon saying that stocks could fall further from here. Yeah, he's saying they can be down 20 percent, the S & P, if we're in recession. Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paul Jones told CNBC stocks would fall another 10 percent under a recession playbook. Things we may already be in recession. And, you know, earnings outlooks continue to be revised downward and more downward. So analysts are saying buckle up. Meanwhile, one of the biggest hedge funds out there, millennium, is pouring billions into a new yet to be named stock based get fund scheduled to launch next year. Millenniums flagship fund. We should point out, is up nine point seven percent through September. Its flagship fund has a lot of macro plays. In other words, they bet on the rate. Interest rates, they bet on currency plays. So that has buoyed their front higher. Interesting that they're now getting into stock picking. Back to you when they Su Keenan. That is it for DAYBREAK, Australia DAYBREAK. Asia is next. This is Glenn Beck.