JONATHAN: THREE-DAY LOSING STREAK COMING INTO MONDAY. FUTURES JUST ABOUT POSITIVE. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW.
CORPORATE EARNINGS. LOOK FOR GUIDANCE FROM CFOS. INVESTORS WANT TO HEAR MANAGEMENT SPEAK. HOW ARE THEY GOING TO MAINTAIN MARGINS? HOW MUCH CORPORATE EARNINGS ARE GOING TO BE HURT BY INTEREST RATE RISES. HOW THEY ARE GOING TO NAVIGATE THIS RAPIDLY CHANGING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. AND HOW MUCH CORPORATIONS ARE ABLE TO PASS ON THE EFFECTS OF HIGHER INFLATION. YOU HAD BIG MARKDOWNS ON EARNINGS. WE ARE GOING TO START TO SEE COMPANIES GENERATING NEGATIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW. THAT IS THE NEXT THING THE MARKET HAS TO FOCUS ON. THAT IS GOING TO BE THAT TRIGGER -- THE NEXT TRIGGER IN TERMS OF THE MARKET COMING UNDER PRESSURE. JONATHAN: JOINING US NOW -- THE CHICAGO FED SAYING THEY ARE OPTIMISTIC. DO YOU THINK THAT IS MISPLACED? > > NOT YET, ALTHOUGH THE MORE THE FED TIGHTENS THE TOUGHER IT IS GOING TO BE WITH A SOFT LANDING. WE ARE GOING TO SEE -- WE ARE SEEING A TENTATIVE CRASH OF THE LABOR MARKET, FINALLY COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. WE ARE SEEING SOME SOFTENING BUT AT THE SOMETIME -- SAME TIME EMPLOYMENT IS HOLDING UP. SO FAR, A DECENT MIX FOR THE FED. IF INFLATION DOES NOT COME DOWN OVER THE NEXT COUPLE MONTHS, THEY WILL CONTINUE TO TIGHTEN AGGRESSIVELY. THAT COULD HAVE BAD EFFECTS FOR 2023. JONATHAN: TONY, RATES AROUND 4.5% IN 21 TO THREE AND ON HOLD FOR SOME TIME HERE AND HOW LONG -- 2023 AND ON HOLD FOR SOME TIME. HOW LONG? TONY: I APPRECIATE CHARLES'S OPTIMISM. IT MAY BE TOO MUCH RAINBOWS AND UNICORNS. I THINK 4.5% IS A POSSIBILITY. WE THINK 4.75 PERCENT IS MORE LIKELY. WE THINK THEY ARE LIKELY TO HOLD THROUGH 2023. WHILE WE THINK THE ECONOMY WILL BE IN RECESSION, WE THINK IT WILL BE MILD AND THE FED WILL PIVOT TO RATE CUTS SOMETIME IN EARLY 2024. JONATHAN: 2023 UP TO 4.75 PERCENT AND HOLD. PLUG THIS INTO WHAT IT WOULD MEAN FOR THE EQUITY MARKET. HOW MUCH PAIN WOULD WE SEE? ESTY: THE FUTURES MARKET IS ALREADY PRICING BETWEEN 4.5% AND FOUR POINT 6%, SO 4.75% IS A BIT WHERE WE ARE. AS LONG AS WE DO NOT HIT THE 5% MARK OR MORE, THE MARKET IS PRICING MOST OF IT IN AND SHOULD BE ABLE TO EXTEND IT. WE HAVE SEEN EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS COME DOWN NOT JUST FOR THIS EARNINGS SEASON BUT ALSO FOR 2023. WE HAVE RATE CUTS PRICED IN FOR THE END OF 2023, BUT IT IS EARLY TO SAY THAT THE FED WILL NOT LOOK THROUGH THAT. THAT IS OVER 12 MONTHS TO GET INFLATION BACK TO 2% AND POTENTIALLY SEE WHAT THE GROWTH IMPACT IS AND THE ECONOMY NEEDS HELP TO COME OUT OF A SHALLOW RECESSION OR SHARP SLOWDOWN. THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO ENGINEER. HE MARKETS PROBABLY PRICING AND SOMETHING CLOSE TO THAT. -- THE MARKET IS PROBABLY PRICING IN SOMETHING CLOSE TO THAT. JONATHAN: LAST TIME WE SPOKE, YOU THOUGHT JUNE LOWS WOULD HOLD. WHAT WENT WRONG? ESTY: INFLATION WAS THE WORST OF IT AND THE MARKET I GUESS WAS EXPECTING A PIVOT. I DO NOT KNOW WHO THOUGHT WE WOULD PIVOT TO DOVISH. PIVOTING TO A PAUSE OR TO SEE WHAT THE RATE HIKES ARE DOING -- LET'S KEEP IN MIND THIS IS THE FASTEST STAGE OF RATE HIKES FED HAS EVER DONE. AT SOME POINT, THEY NEED TO SEE WHAT THE IMPACT IS. YOU DO NOT SEE THAT AFTER ONE MONTH. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE HIKES WITHIN SIX TO NINE MONTHS AND THE FED WILL HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT. JONATHAN: THE NASDAQ UP .2%. CPI IS WAY TO HIJACK THE CONVERSATION LATER THIS WEEK. JP MORGAN ON FRIDAY MORNING. CORPORATE AMERICA HAS TO FACE A GROWING LIST OF HEADWINDS, A SURGING DOLLAR AND INCOMING INFLATION. KAILEY LEINZ: IT IS NOT A GREAT COCKTAIL. YOU HAVE 14 OTHER S & P COMPANIES REPORTING THIS WEEK. THE BULK WILL COME OF THE WEEKS TO FOLLOW, BETWEEN OCTOBER 24 AND OCTOBER 21 -- OCTOBER 31. BUCKLE UP. IT IS WENT TO BE A BIT OF A LONG RIDE. GIVEN ALL THE HEADWINDS THESE COMPANIES ARE FACING, WE HAVE SEEN A DETERIORATION IN EXPECTATIONS FOR THE EARNINGS SEASON THE CLOSER WE GET TO IT. ABOUT TWO MONTHS AGO, ANALYSTS EXPECTED ABOUT 4.3%. THAT IS DOWN NOW TO 2.6%, SO DEFINITELY A SLOWDOWN COMPARED TO WHAT WE SAW IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS BUT ANALYSTS ARE BETTING THE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL REPRESENT WITH A REBOUND STARTING IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. WE WILL SEE HOW LONG THAT OPTIMISM CAN HOLD UP CONSIDERING WE HAVE SEEN THINGS STARTED. FOR 17 WEEKS IN A ROW THROUGH THE DATA WE HAVE AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER. WE HAVE ARE IN NUMBER STRATEGISTS WHO ARE WORRIED WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE WORST OF THE DOWNGRADE YET. THAT MORE ARE ON THEIR WAY. I WOULD POINT OUT IN OUR LATEST SURVEY THAT MORE THAN 60% OF 700 RESPONDENTS SAY THE EARNINGS SEASON WILL PUSH THE S & P LOWER. JONATHAN: TONS OF WARNINGS THIS MORNING, INCLUDING FROM MIKE WILSON, WHO SAID THE MARKET WENT BETWEEN DETERIORATING FUNDAMENTALS -- FUNDAMENTALS AND SUPPORTIVE TECHNICALS. ESTY: EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS HAVE COME DOWN. EVERYONE THINKS Q3 WILL BE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR GUIDANCE TO BE POOR, FOR 2023 EXPECTATIONS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN. THE QUESTION IS HOW MUCH IS PRICED IN AT THIS POINT. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO GET SOME PRETTY BAD SURPRISES COMMIT LET'S SAY SOMETHING AROUND WITH THE FED SAID, ALTHOUGH IT IS DIFFICULT TO IMAGINE MUCH WORSE THAN THE GUIDANCE THEY GAVE. WE ARE ALSO GOING TO HAVE A COUPLE AS WE USUALLY HAVE. TECH SHOULD HOLD UP BETTER AND THAN THE BANKS. WE HAVE SEEN THE CONSUMERS ARE HOLDING UP. THERE IS MORE OF AN IMPACT ON THE LOWEST WAGE EARNERS BECAUSE OF INFLATION, BUT BEYOND THAT WE ARE STILL SEEING SOME SOLIDITY IN THE UNDERLYING CONSUMPTION TREND. JONATHAN: THE WORLD BANK PRESIDENT IS SAYING WE WERE THERE A LONG TIME AGO. A MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR SAYING THE RISK OF RECESSION HAS GONE UP. I THINK AT THIS POINT THIS IS ALL WELL UNDERSTOOD. HOW WILL PRICED IS IT? TONY: FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE, WE THINK THE RATES MARKETS HAVE PRICED IN THE MAJORITY OF THE MOVES, SO WE LOOK AT 10 YEARS AND TWO YEARS. WE THINK THEY REALLY CATCH THE MAJORITY AND ARE MORE COMFORTABLE NOW FROM A DURATION RISK. WE STILL SEE DOWNSIDE AND DO NOT THINK THE MARKETS HAVE FULLY PRICED IN THE DOWNSIDE AS WE LOOK AT RISK MARKETS. WE THINK EARNINGS PROJECTIONS HAVE COME DOWN. WE THINK THEY STILL HAVE FURTHER TO GO AND IT IS TOO OPTIMISTIC WHEN YOU LOOK AT Q4 AND THE FIRST HALF OF 2023 FROM AN EARNINGS PERSPECTIVE, SO WE THINK RISK PREMIUM NEEDS TO PRICE IN MORE DOWNSIDE RISK, SO THAT IS PROBABLY LOWER EQUITIES AND WIDER SPREADS WHEN WE LOOK AT HIGH YIELDS AND INVESTMENT GRADE FIXED INCOME. AS WE MOVE TO THE BALANCE OF THIS YEAR IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023, WE THINK YOU WILL HAVE SOME BETTER ENTRY POINTS. WE DO NOT THINK THEY WILL BE A REPEAT OF THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS TYPE OF DOWNSIDE LEVELS, BUT WE DO THINK YOU HAVE MORE DOWNSIDE STILL. JONATHAN: A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD TAKE A LITTLE COMFORT IN THE POSITIVE CORRELATION BETWEEN EQUITIES AND BONDS BREAKING DOWN. WHEN CAN I LOOK AT A LONG BOND BEHAVING LIKE A LONG BOND IN A RECESSION? TONY: WE THINK AS YOU TURN THE CALENDAR THAT YOU WILL BE BACK TO THAT MORE TRADITIONAL, TYPICAL BOND MARKET RESPONSE AND OFFSET YOUR EQUITY PORTFOLIO. WE THINK THIS YEAR, WHETHER IT IS EMPLOYMENT DATA THAT A STRONGER, THERE IS STILL POTENTIAL FOR A LITTLE INCREASE, BUT WE DO NOT SEE THE 10 YEAR MUCH ABOUT 4% AT ALL. WE THINK THAT WILL END CLOSER TO 3.5%. WE THINK AS ECONOMIC WEAKNESS BECOMES APPARENT TO INVESTORS WE ARE LOOKING AT A 10 YEAR CLOSER TO 3% THAN 3.5% OR 4%. THAT IS WHEN DURATION RISK IN THE BOND MARKET WILL BEGIN TO PLAY A BALANCED ROLE IN YOUR PORTFOLIO. JONATHAN: ARE YOU STARTING TO LEAN INTO? DURATION OR IS IT TOO EARLY -- INTO DURATION OR IS IT TOO EARLY? TONY: WE HAVE BEEN SHORT AND WE ARE NOW CLOSE TO NEUTRAL. WE CERTAINLY HAVE LEANED INTO IT ENOUGH TO COVER A SHORT AND GET CLOSE TO NEUTRAL BECAUSE WE THINK 90% PLUS IS PRICED IN. JONATHAN: BFA JUST PUBLISHED ON THEIR EQUITY STRATEGY TEAM, SAYING CONSENSUS FEEDBACK FROM CLIENTS, THIRD QUARTER MIGHT HOLD UP. GUIDANCE WILL BE TERRIBLE. THEY SAY WE EXPECT BIG DOWNSIDE RISK. WE FORECAST $200 VERSUS THE STREET. WE WILL BUILD ON THAT IN A MOMENT. COMING UP, THE BOE WANTS -- LAUNCHING NEW SAFETY MEASURES. > > THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS IN A TOUGH SPOT. IT WILL HAVE TO STOP BUYING THOSE BONDS. JONATHAN: AND YOU WILL GET AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THIS MONTH. THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. > > THE BACON OF ENGLAND -- BANK OF ENGLAND IS IN A TIGHT SPOT. > > WE HAVE NO DIRECTION. > > IS ALMOST AND I DO -- THEY WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES PERIOD OF TIME. > > PROTECTING THE PENSION FUNDS AT SHORT NOTICE. EVENTUALLY, IT WILL HAVE TO STOP BUYING THOSE FUNDS. THERE IS VALUE IN U.K. MARKETS. THERE IS JUST A QUESTION OF IF IT WILL BE DESTROYED BY POLITICAL RISK. JONATHAN: THE BANK OF ENGLAND EXPANDING HIS EMERGENCY SUPPORT FOR THE BOND MARKET AS THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED A PLAN TO THE LEVEL -- DELIVER A FISCAL STRATEGY ALMOST A MONTH AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. TEAM COVERAGE STARTS NOW. RUN US THROUGH THE LATEST. > > WE HAVE THE BOE EXPANDING THESE OPERATIONS. THEY WILL DOUBLE THE AMOUNT THAT THEY CAN BUY. IT WILL BE UP TO 10 BILLION POUNDS. ONLY 5 BILLION POUNDS ON OFFER SO FAR HAS BEEN USED, SO NOT A LOT OF USAGE AND THAT WILL END FRIDAY. IT WILL NOT STOP THERE. THEY ARE LAUNCHING THIS TEMPORARY FACILITY, THE IDEA BEING THOSE WHO NEED LIQUIDITY, ESPECIALLY PENSIONS UNDER PRESSURE, CAN TAP THIS. THEY CAN OFFER COLLATERAL BEYOND BONDS AND PUT UP CORPORATE DEBT AS WELL. IT IS THE BOE AND U.K. TREACHERY TRYING TO GET AHEAD. WE LEARNED TODAY THAT THEY WILL BE PUBLISHING A FISCAL AGENDA ON THE 31ST OF OCTOBER, MOVING UP FROM NOVEMBER 27 SO NOW IT WILL BE AHEAD OF THE BOE DECISION BUT STILL THE SAME DAY THAT QT IS SET TO START. JONATHAN: THE 10 YEAR OF 14 BASIS POINTS. KAILEY: THE REACTION TO THE NEWS IS JUST YIELDS HIGHER. WE ARE NOW UP ABOUT 15 BASIS POINTS BUT WE REMAIN AROUND THE HIGHEST LEVEL WE HAVE SEEN GOING BACK TO 2011. ONE STRATEGIST TELLING BLOOMBERG EVENTUALLY THE BOE IS GOING TO FEEL THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ORDERS AND THE FACT THEY ARE ANNOUNCING THESE NEW MEASURES SIGNALS THEY ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE ANY KIND OF EXTENSION ON THIS EMERGENCY BOND BUYING PROGRAM. OVER THE LAST MONTH, MOUS HAVE BEEN MORE DRAMATIC. WE ARE UP 106 BASIS POINTS ON THE THIRD YEAR OF THE MONTH. WE HAVE SEEN MORE WEAKNESS IN THE BRITISH POUND, BUT STILL AROUND $1.10. IT IS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED A FEW DAYS LATER ON NOVEMBER 3 -- IT IS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS A FEW DAYS LATER ON NOVEMBER 3. THE MARKET EXPECTS IT TO BE LESS AGGRESSIVE THAN THOUGHT A FEW WEEKS AGO. ANDREW BAILEY AND CO. ARE EXPECT TO HIKE, SO THE MARKET IS PRICING IN A 68% POSSIBILITY, MASSIVE MOVE. THAT IS STILL LESS SEVERE THAN MARKETS SAW TWO WEEKS AGO. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW IT STANDS. YOU SAID QT THE END OF THE MONTH ON THE SAME DAY THAT THEY DELIVER THAT BUDGET. IS THAT GOING TO HAPPEN? DOES ANYONE YOU SPEAK TO BELIEVE IT WILL? DANI: NOW. -- NO. THERE IS NO WAY THE BOE IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO GO AHEAD WITH QT. IF THEY ARE NOW BEING PUSHED AROUND BY THE BOND VIGILANTES, THIS IS A MARKET THAT IS TESTING THE BOE. WHAT WILL THE TEST LOOK LIKE IF THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE QT AND A BUDGET ANNOUNCED ON THE 31ST? IT COULD HAPPEN THAT THE BUDGET COMES OUT AND IT IS CLEAR DEFICIT WILL COME DOWN, BUT CONSIDERING THE VOLATILITY AND THIS IS A FRAGILE MARKET, YOU HAVE BOND BUYING FRIDAY. YOU HAVE QT AND THE NEW BUDGET ON THE 31ST AND A RATE DECISION NOVEMBER 3 FOLLOWED BY OTHER CENTRAL BANK DECISIONS AND THEN THIS REPO ON NOVEMBER 10. A LOT OF POTENTIAL RISK EVENTS. JONATHAN: LONG END YIELDS ARE COMING CLOSE TO LEVELS WHERE WE COULD SEE MARGIN CALLS. THEY SAID THAT FORCED SELLING FROM LIABILITY -- THE BOE WILL NEED TO STEP UP PURCHASES THIS WEEK TO PREVENT FURTHER MARGIN CALLS. ARE YOU INTERESTED IN THE MARKET YET OR IS THIS STILL TOO VOLATILE TO TOUCH? > > OUR HEAD IS SPINNING GIVEN THE NUMBER OF POLICY U-TURNS YOU ARE SEEING IN THE U.K., SO WE THINK CLEARLY IT IS TOO DIFFICULT NOW. VOLATILITY IS TOO HIGH TO TAKE ANY KIND OF DEFINITIVE POSITION IN THE MARKET. YOU MENTIONED A YEAR WORTH OF VOLATILITY IN ONE WEEK. THE U.K., THEY HAVE HAD A GENERATION WORTH OF VOLATILITY IN THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS, SO WE THINK ALL THIS DOES IS DELAY THE BOE NEED TO UNDRESS HIGH A FOOT -- HIGH INFLATION. THE PROBLEMS IN THE U.K. ARE NOT BEING RESOLVED BY ANY OF THESE POLICIES AND THE BOE'S MAIN PROBLEM IS BECOMING MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT AS WE MOVE THROUGH THE YEAR GIVEN THAT THEY CANNOT ADDRESS IT DIRECTLY BECAUSE OF THE VOLATILITY IN THE RATE MARKET. JONATHAN: WE HAVE ALL BEEN LOOKING AT SPREADS IN ITALY THROUGH THE YEAR, BACK TO ABOUT 251 BASIS POINTS. RIGHT NOW, THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR, IS THAT BECOMING A BIGGER PROBLEM THAT THE ECB MIGHT HAVE TO ADDRESS SOON? > > THAT IS WHAT THE BOND MARKET WOULD LIKE. EVERYONE HAS BEEN WONDERING HOW IT IF ITALY WILL BECOME ELIGIBLE. FINANCIAL STABILITY IS SUBJECTIVE AND PART OF THE ECB MANDATE, SO IF IT BECOMES TOO UNRULY, TOO PROBLEMATIC FOR ITALY OR THE REST OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AS A WHOLE, YOU HAVE TO IMAGINE THEY ARE GOING TO ACT AS LONG AS IT REMAINS ORDERLY FOR NOW THEY MIGHT ALLOW IT FOR SOME TIME, BUT THE ECB WILL HAVE TO GIVE MORE DETAILS ON THESE DIFFERENT POLICY TOOLS AND HOW THEY WILL ADDRESS THE SPREAD WIDENING TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL STABILITY. IN ADDITION, TO BRING THE INFLATION LEVEL DOWN. JONATHAN: WE HAVE SPENT A LONG TIME TALKING ABOUT POLICY AND CONFLICT AND WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE INFLATION SIDE AND WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE FINANCIAL STABILITY SIDE. CAN THEY ACHIEVE FINANCIAL STABILITY AND GET INFLATION DOWN AT THE SAME TIME? AT THE MOMENT, EVERYTHING IS CONFUSED. WITH THAT IN MIND, WHEN DOES THE 10 YEAR BECOME A BUY? TONY: AT THIS 250 LEVEL IT GETS THE ATTENTION OF THE ECB. ONCE YOU GET ABOVE 300, THAT IS WHEN THEY NEED TO START ACTUALLY TALKING ABOUT SPECIFIC PLANS TO ADDRESS THAT. UNDER 350, WE THINK THEY WILL BEGIN TO INJECT THEMSELVES IN THE MARKET, SO IT IS TOO EARLY NOW GIVEN THE VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY TO MAKE A STAND ON THAT SPREAD, BUT WE THINK ONCE YOU GET TO THE 300 AREA IT BECAME'S -- IT BECOMES MORE INTERESTING AND IS TO BE EVALUATED CAREFULLY. JONATHAN: LET'S SET THE SCENE FOR THE END OF THE MONTH, OCTOBER 27. CAN THEY GO 75 BASIS POINTS? ESTY: THEY CAN. THEY HAVE INFLATION CLOSE TO 10%. WE WILL SEE WITH THE GERMAN NUMBER COMES OUT AS. WAS NOT FORGET PART OF THE MASS IN THE BOND MARKET, INCLUDING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ITALY, IS FROM THE U.K.. WE ARE NOT SEEING A LOT OF STABILITY, BUT THIS IS NOT ALL ABOUT ITALY. WE HAVE NOT SEEN MANY HEADLINES. THE ECB NEEDS TO CONTAIN INFLATION. THEY KNOW GROWTH PROSPECTS ARE POOR AND ESCALATION IN UKRAINE IS NOT HELPFUL FOR INFLATION OR GROWTH, BUT THEY COULD GO 75 BECAUSE THEY NEED TO ADDRESS IT. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. SOME BIG CENTRAL BANK DECISIONS COMING UP IN THE NEXT FOUR WEEKS, THE BANK OF ENGLAND BEING ONE. THE FEDERAL RESERVE MAKES IT THREE. THE YIELD ON THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR, UP A COUPLE BASIS POINTS ON THE SESSION. COMING UP, PIMCO MAKING A MORE COMPELLING CASE. THE OPENING BELL SIX OR SEVEN MINUTES AWAY. FUTURES ARE POSITIVE ON THE S & P 500. WE ARE UP AROUND NINE POINTS. LIVE FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. JONATHAN: FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL HERE IN BIGGEST -- OPENING BELL. BIGGEST ONE-DAY MOVE SINCE WE GOT LAST MONTH'S CTI REPORT. THE NEXT ONE COMING UP A LITTLE LATER THIS WEEK. THE TREASURY MARKET IS CLOSED TODAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY. YIELDS ARE A LITTLE WIDER BETWEEN ITALY AND GERMANY. UPS DOWNGRADING A $10 PRICE TARGET, SEEING LITTLE UPSIDE. THAT STOCK IS NEGATIVE BY MORE THAN 6%. MORGAN STANLEY LOWER ON META AND ALPHABET. FINALLY, POSITIVE RESULTS HERE THAT STOCK IS UP BY MORE THAN 2%. COMING UP, NOW A THREE-DAY LOSING STREAK ON THE S & P 500. WE WILL CATCH UP WITH ANDREW BALL, EXPECTING FURTHER DOWNSIZED EQUITIES AS THE BOND MARKET STARTS LOOKING MORE COMPELLING. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING TO YOU ALL. THE CASH OPEN JUST AROUND THE CORNER. JONATHAN:JONATHAN: 23 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL THIS MORNING. THREE-DAY LOSING STREAK ON THE S & P 500 LOOKING TO SNUFF THAT WITH FUTURES POSITIVE ABOUT 2.5%. THE NASDAQ 100 UP BY ALMOST .8%. -- .08%. YIELDS HAVE BEEN CLIMBING ON 10 YEAR MATURITIES FOR 10 CONSECUTIVE WEEKS. IN THE FX MARKET, A LITTLE WIDER THIS MORNING. THE EURO-DOLLAR BREAKING DOWN BY .4%. RIGHT NOW, JUST ABOUT HOLDING ON TO $.97. THE CRUDE MARKET RALLIED. LET'S GET YOU SOME MOVERS. > > LET'S START WITH MOVERS TO THE DOWNSIDE GOING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION. FORD IS PLUNGING, A DOWNGRADE TO SELL ON WEEK PROFIT MARGINS ALONG WITH A TOUGH MACRO BACKGROUND. CARIBBEAN ALSO DOWN SHARPLY. THEY HAVE RECALLED 13,000 VEHICLES TO CHECK FOR MINOR STRUCTURAL FLAWS AFTER THEY SORTED OUT PRODUCTION ISSUES. AND THEN WYNN RESORTS DOWN. THEY ARE TAKING IN THEIR SALES ESTIMATES. THOSE ARE NOT THE ONLY MOVERS DROPPING THIS MORNING AND THIS YEAR RELATED TO CHINA. THE U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT IS ROLLING OUT SWEEPING NEW LIMITS ON TECH SALES IN CHINA. THIS COULD CAUSE LONG-TERM RIPPLES. CHIPS ARE ALREADY IN A WORLD OF HURT. THE OVERALL INDEX AT ABOUT 40% ON THE YEAR. DOWN MORE THAN 10% ON THE DAY. THESE NEW RESTRICTIONS WILL NOT HELP. THESE TENSIONS COULD BUILD. WE ARE NOT SEEING THE KIND OF DECLINES WE HAVE SEEN MORE RECENTLY, THOSE DOUBLE-DIGIT DECLINES. NONETHELESS, AMD DOWN. APPLIED MATERIALS DOWN. MANY THINK THE CHIP IS THE NEW TRANSPORT ON THE ECONOMY. JONATHAN: WE WILL GET AN ANGLE ON ALL OF THAT WITH ANNMARIE HORDERN IN WASHINGTON. ENERGY HAD A MONSTER RUN LAST WEEK, JUST ABOUT POSITIVE THIS MORNING. WE ARE UP .2% ON THE SESSION. J.P. MORGAN AND WELLS FARGO POSTING RESULTS AHEAD OF THE OPENING BELL ON FRIDAY. > > WE HAVE THE MOMENT OF TRUTH FOR THESE BIG BANKS AS WE SEE HOW MUCH MONEY THEY HAVE MADE. J.P. MORGAN IS EXPECTED TO BRING IN MORE MONEY THAN A YEAR AGO, BUT LESS MONEY THAN A QUARTER AGO. THAT IS MORE THAN $4 BILLION EXPECTED AND THAT FIXED INCOME UNIT. I WANT TO LOOK AT LENDING. J.P. MORGAN WILL START OFF THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT BELLWETHER. LOOK AT THE RISE IN RATES YOU ARE SEEING BUT THEN LOOK AT THE DECLINE YOU'RE SEEING AS THE VALUATION OF THE S & P 500 BASE INDEX. PEOPLE DO NOT -- BANKS INDEX. PEOPLE DO NOT LIKE THAT YIELD CURVE. ABOUT $1.2 BILLION FOR PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES ARE REPORTED FOR J.P. MORGAN TO REPORT THIS QUARTER. WE WILL GET JAMIE DIMON'S FORECAST AGAIN ON THE ECONOMIC HURRICANE UPFRONT. YOU HAVE MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTED TO FALL 26%. THEY ARE REPORTING FRIDAY. THEY ARE THE RICHEST OF THE BIG FIVE BANKS, TRADING AT -- GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN FLUCTUATING ALL YEAR, JUST UNDER BOOK VALUE. ARE THESE PRICES PERFECTION WHEN YOU ARE SEEING THE ONES THAT ARE ALREADY TRADING ON THE LOWER SIDE OR IS THERE MORE TO COME? MORGAN STANLEY SERVES WEALTHIER CLIENTS IN ITS WEALTH MANAGEMENT UNIT. DOES THAT SEE PRESSURE AS TIMES GET HARDER AHEAD? THEN THERE IS YOUR FAVORITE STORY ON WALL STREET. DO THEY TAKE MORE MARKDOWNS WHEN IT COMES TO PORTFOLIOS GIVEN THAT THEY HAVE BEEN SO HEAVILY EXPOSED TO SOME OF THE BIGGEST DEALS ON WALL STREET? JONATHAN: THANK YOU. LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR COVERAGE. MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS BOTH PUBLISHING NEW RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTING HEADWINDS STEMMING FROM FALLING DEMAND AND IT -- AND A STRENGTHENING U.S. DOLLAR. > > I WANT TO START WITH WHAT THESE COST BECAUSE HE IS TALKING ABOUT A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT HEADWINDS. ALSO WHEN IT COMES TO TAX CHANGES AND THE STRONGER U.S. DOLLAR, WHICH HAS GONE FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH. IT IS UP ABOUT 14% SINCE WE ENDED. STRONGER AGAINST LITERALLY EVERYTHING AND THAT IS PROBLEMATIC FOR BIG MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES WITH OVERSEAS EXPOSURE BECAUSE IT MAKES PRODUCTS MORE EXPENSIVE FOR INTERNATIONAL BUYERS WHICH TANKS DEMAND. THAT HISTORICALLY HAS BEEN LINKED TO FEWER SALES. THAT WILL SUPPORT THE PERFORMANCE OF STOCKS MORE DOMESTIC SALES RELATIVE TO THOSE WITH A HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF FOREIGN SALES. WE CAN SEE THAT WITH SOME OF THE EQUITIES ON A DAY-TO-DAY -- YOUR TODAY BASIS. HE'S ESSENTIALLY PAYING ATTENTION TO THE COST SIDE, POINTING OUT INVENTORY, LABOR COSTS, AND OTHER EXPENSES WREAKING HAVOC ON CASH FLOW. HE SAYS THE BEAR MARKET WILL NOT BE OVER UNTIL THE DETERIORATING FUNDAMENTALS ARE MORE FULLY DISCOUNTED. RIGHT NOW, WE ARE TRADING AT 15.9%. JONATHAN: THE MESSAGE FROM PEMCO AND THE NEW OUTLOOK LOOKS LIKE THIS. ANDREW BALLS FORECASTING A SHALLOW RECESSION AND HIS TEAM WRITING, WE SEE A DOWNSIDE RISK TO GLOBAL EQUITY MARKETS GIVEN EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS THAT MAY NOT ACCOUNT FOR ONGOING CENTRAL BANK TIGHTENING AND INCREASED RECESSION RISK. ANDREW BALLS JOINS US NOW. WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. LET'S START THERE. RECESSION COME A IT IS ALL WE TALK ABOUT AT THE MOMENT. -- RECESSION, IT IS ALL WE TALK ABOUT AT THE MOMENT. ANDREW: I THINK SHALLOW RECESSIONS ARE PRICED IN. SHALLOW RECESSIONS ARE PRICED IN IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE. ONE QUESTION IS HOW BIG THE SLOWDOWN WILL BE. OUR EQUITY ANALYSTS THINK EQUITY MARKETS ARE NOT PRICING IN ENOUGH, SO A BIT OF A GAP BETWEEN CREDIT MARKETS AND EQUITY MARKETS. OFTEN THE SAME COMPANIES ARE INVOLVED, SO A POSITIVE VIEW ON CREDIT VERSUS EQUITIES GIVEN THAT DISPARITY. JONATHAN: DO YOU SEE AN OPPORTUNITY IN FIXED INCOME MORE BROADLY? ANDREW: IT LOOKS QUITE GOOD IN TERMS OF THE FIXED INCOME OUTLOOK WHEN YOU LOOK OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS CANNOT JUST GIVEN THE STARTING LEVELS OF YIELDS. WE HAVE SEEN REPRICING ACROSS GLOBAL MARKETS. YOU HAVE CENTRAL BANK RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER AND THE 10 YEAR RATE HIGHER. IT LOOKS PROBABLY FAIR TO US. WE THINK YOU HAVE SEEN -- PROBABLY FAIR TO US. WE THINK YOU HAVE SEEN A LOT OF THE REPRICING. WHEN WE LOOK AT U.S. CORE BOND FIRMS AND TIGHT YIELDS, WARM WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING AT CREDIT, AS A -- MORE WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING AT CREDIT, AS A MEDIUM-TERM VIEW IT IS PROTRACTED. IN THE SHORT-TERM TERM, THERE IS UNCERTAINTY, TALKING ABOUT THE ECONOMY, THE FED, THE CENTRAL BANK MORE BROADLY. LOOKING OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS, ASSETS FOR GLOBAL U.S. BONDS LOOK ATTRACTIVE AND BETTER THAN IT WAS LOOKING ONE OR TWO YEARS AGO. JONATHAN: CAN WE LOOK AT TREASURIES FOR A MOMENT? LAST TIME WE HAD A BIG INFLATION SHOCK IT WAS FOLLOWED BY A BIG INFLATIONARY BUST. IS IT TOO EARLY TO CONSIDER THE DECIMATION AND WHETHER WE ARE RETURNING TO THAT KIND OF THEME ON THIS ONE? > > THE LEVELS ARE DIFFERENT COMPARED WITH THE LONG-TERM RETURNS TO BOND MARKETS, BUT THE LEVELS YOU HAVE SEEN ON FORWARD RATES NOW, SO YOU ABSTRACT FROM THE FED TIGHTENING CYCLE, IT LOOKS REASONABLE TO US AND THE VARIOUS GAUGES THAT YOU USE, YOU MIGHT COMPARE NOMINAL GROWTH WITH NOMINAL YIELDS. IT LOOKS REASONABLE, SO I CAN SEE TWO WAYS -- TWO WAY RISK HERE AND THEN WE HAVE THIS RECESSION, SO EQUITY MARKET UNDERPERFORMANCE HAS THE POTENTIAL FOR GAINS IN BONDS, WHICH YOU WOULD NOT SEE ONE OR TWO YEARS AGO. THE BASELINE LOOKS PRETTY GOOD IN TERMS OF YIELD HERE IN BROADLY, WE ARE PRETTY NEUTRAL ON U.S. DURATION HERE. IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, THIS COULD GO HIGHER OR LOWER, BUT I THINK THE MEDIUM TURN -- MEDIUM-TERM RETURN TO VALUE IS THERE. AFTER A DIFFICULT YEAR FOR RETURNS, EQUITIES HAVE UNDERPERFORMED AND BONDS HAVE UNDERPERFORMED. POTENTIAL FOR REESTABLISHING MORE NORMAL PATTERNS WITH BOND MARKETS MOVING IN THE SAME DIRECTION AS THEY HAVE BEEN DOING DURING THIS PERIOD. JONATHAN: TYPICALLY WHEN YOU ANTICIPATE A TOUGH TIME YOU RAISE CASH AND GET READY TO BE LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS. CAN YOU DESCRIBE THE MOMENT YOU ACTUALLY WANT TO BE A LIQUIDITY PROVIDER AND THE MOMENTS YOU DO NOT WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT AND USE THE MARKET AS AN EXAMPLE? DID YOU STEP INTO THE MARKET TO PROVIDE THAT LIQUIDITY? ANDREW: GILT MARKETS, WE HAVE BEEN UNDERWEIGHT IN THE U.K.. INTEREST RATE RISKS, NOT HUGE POSITIONS. WE BOUGHT A LITTLE DURING THIS PERIOD AND I THINK THE LEVEL NOW LOOKS REASONABLE AFTER A LONG PERIOD. YOU MIGHT THINK THAT YIELDS WERE LOWER, UNPLEASANT ADJUSTMENT, BUT WE NOW SEE PRETTY REASONABLE LEVELS. MORE BROADLY, WHEN YOU LOOK AT HIGH-QUALITY DURATION AND HIGH QUALITY CORPORATE CREDIT AND CURRENCIES OVER TIME, THERE IS LOTS OF GOOD POTENTIAL TRADES TO DO AS YOU GET CLARITY ON THE FED CYCLE, THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANK CYCLE. AT THE MOMENT, IT IS RIGHT TO BE PRETTY CAREFUL THERE. LOOK AT THE VOLATILITY IN EQUITY MARKETS LAST WEEK. THERE IS OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THIS POINT IN THE CYCLE, BUT OVER TIME IF YOU GO INTO THIS SORT OF SLOWDOWN WHILE REPAIRED -- WELL PREPARED, YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO ADD HIGH-QUALITY ASSETS AND TAKE A VANTAGE AND BE LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS. JONATHAN: IS THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR PART OF THAT STORY? ANDREW: WE HAVE BEEN UNDERWEIGHT AND ITALY. YOU HAVE SEEN MOVES IN EUROPEAN FIXED INCOME THIS YEAR GIVEN WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH TREASURIES, BIGGER MOVES TO TREASURIES THEN YOU WOULD NORMALLY ANTICIPATE. IN THAT ENVIRONMENT CUT THE HIGHER ASSETS WILL UNDERPERFORM, SO ITALY HAS DONE THAT. WE TENDED TO BE UNDERWEIGHT. ITALY DURING A PERIOD WHERE THE ECB IS TIGHTENING ON THE BASIS OF THIS DATA AND THE NATURE OF THE ITALIAN MARKET. I THINK IT IS BECOMING MORE INTERESTING. YOU HAVE A LOT OF RISK OR UNCERTAINTY THERE, BUT I THINK OVER THE WEEKS WE WILL GET MORE COMFORT IN TERMS OF THE POLITICAL FRAMEWORK. SO TECHNICALLY UNDERWEIGHT, BUT I THINK WITH A MEDIUM-TERM VIEW YOU COULD BE POSITIVE THERE. IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING, THE EXTENT TO WHICH THE EUROPEANS ARE COOPERATIVE IN TERMS OF THE ENERGY PRICE SHOCK AND POTENTIAL FOR COMMON BOND INSURANCE IN EUROPE AS WE SAW DURING THE COVID PERIOD. I THINK WE START TO GET A SENSE THAT COULD HAPPEN. THAT IS A REAL POSITIVE IN TERMS OF EUROPE AND THE MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK. JONATHAN: ON THE SOVEREIGN, TO WHAT EXTENT IS THAT SHAPE YOUR VIEW ON THE UNDERLYING CREDIT OF THOSE COUNTRIES? LET'S SAY ITALY AND CORPORATE CREDIT, BANK CREDIT. IF YOU WANT BANK CREDIT THE SAME WAY THAT YOU DID YEARS AGO. ANDREW: FOR BANKS, YOU ALWAYS LOOK AT THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SOVEREIGN OR GENERALLY WAS INDUSTRIALS. THERE IS MORE OF A DEBATE, BUT I THINK THE LEVEL OF YIELD OF THE SOVEREIGN IS IMPORTANT. IN GENERAL, WE THINK IT IS BETTER FOR U.S. CREDITS, SO WE TEND TO BE UNDERWEIGHT WITH BIG CORPORATE CREDITS, OVERWEIGHT VERSUS THAT IN THE U.S. IN TERMS OF INDUSTRIALS. I THINK THAT MAKES SENSE. THIS IS MORE OF A EUROPEAN EVENT , MUCH MORE AND CERTAINTY IN EUROPE. I THINK EUROPEAN FINANCIALS, THE HIGH-QUALITY PARTS OF THE MARKETS, THEY LOOK FINE. THEY LOOK RELATIVELY ATTRACTIVE. AT A TIME WHEN YOU CAN FIND GOOD VALUE ACROSS THE BOARD, THERE IS NO REASON TO GO DOWN IN QUALITY. YOU CAN STICK WITH HIGH-QUALITY NAMES. JONATHAN: I WANT TO FINISH ON A QUESTION I EXPLORED FRIDAY. WE HAVE HAD A DECADE OF QE, NEGATIVE RATES, AND WE HAVE SEEN NEGATIVE RATES ON SOVEREIGN DEBT MARKETS AND CORPORATE DEBT MARKETS AS WELL. WE HAVE BLOWN THAT UP AND ALL I HEAR FROM FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST AND PEOPLE WHO RUN PORTFOLIOS IN FIXED INCOME IS THERE IS RESILIENCE IN CREDIT AND THINGS WILL BE OK, THAT WE HAVE DONE A LOT OF WORK WITH BALANCE SHEETS. DO YOU THINK WE HAVE FULLY REALIZED THE NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES ASSOCIATED WITH BLOWING UP A DECADE OF ZERO INTEREST RATES? ANDREW: THE FIRST POINT IS YOU DO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ACROSS CREDIT MARKETS, BALANCE SHEETS, GREATER RESILIENCE. I THINK THAT IS RIGHT. WE THINK IN THE ENVIRONMENT OF SHALLOW RECESSION THAT CREDIT MARKETS ARE BROADLY PRICED FOR THAT SORT OF OUTCOME, BUT THERE IS RISK OF DEEPER THAN EXPECTED RECESSIONS PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE GIVEN THE POSITIVITY -- PROXIMITY TO RUSSIA AND THE ENERGY ISSUE. THE MEDIUM-TERM -- I THINK THERE IS VALUE IN THE SHORT TERM TO TACTICALLY BE CAREFUL, SO I THINK THAT IS THE POINT YOU WANT TO MAKE. THERE IS THE RISK OF UNEXPECTED RECESSION. RELATED TO THIS, YOU SAW THIS PUSH AND PULL LAST WEEK WITH EQUITY MARKETS. COMPANIES ARE INVESTING IN AMERICA AND WE ARE ALL MAKING SURE GOVERNMENT DELIVERS. THE INFRASTRUCTURE LAW, THE CHIPS ACT. COMPANIES ARE INVESTING IN AMERICA AND WE ARE ALL MAKING SURE GOVERNMENT DELIVERS. INFRASTRUCTURE LAWS. THE CHIPS AND SIGNS ACT. JONATHAN: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REVEALING NEW RESTRICTIONS ON TECH EXPORTS TO CHINA. THE COMMERCE DEPARTMENT WRITING THESE WILL RESTRICT CHINESE ABILITY TO PURCHASE AND MANUFACTURE CHIPS USED IN MILITARY APPLICATIONS. > > WHAT WE ARE HEARING IS NOT JUST THAT THIS MAKES SENSE BUT WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO DO IS THWART CHINA'S CAPABILITY. LET ME GIVE YOU A STATEMENT FROM THE COMMERCE SECRETARY AND ASSISTANT COMMERCE SECRETARY FOR EXPORT CONTROLS FRIDAY. CHINA HAS PUT RESOURCES INTO DEVELOPING SUPERCOMPUTING CAPABILITIES. IT GOES, IT IS USING THE CAPABILITIES TO MONITOR, TRACK, AND SURVEILLED THEIR OWN CITIZENS. DEPENDING ON HOW MUCH THIS IS IMPACTED IN TERMS OF CONTROLS ON SECTORS, COMPANIES, AND HOW FAR THEY GO, IT CAN REACH A BROAD SCOPE. THE BIG QUESTION IS, WHAT IS THE SCOPE GOING TO LOOK LIKE? JONATHAN: PRETTY CLEAR HOW THIS IS PLAYING OUT IN THE MARKET. > > IN THAT SHIP STOCKS ARE DOWN. ANALYSTS SAY THIS IS A FURTHER ESCALATION THAT COULD EVOKE RETALIATION FROM CHINA. MORGAN STANLEY SAYS THE DISRUPTIONS COULD CREATE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES FOR COMPANIES LIKE INTEL AND AMD. THEY COULD SEE 5% TO 10% OF THEIR SALES IMPACTED BY THESE NEW RULES AND THAT COULD DRAG ON THEIR ALTMAN EARNINGS, WHICH ALREADY WERE NOT IN A GREAT PLACE. WE HAVE HAD A SERIES OF WARNINGS FROM SEMI CONDUCTOR COMPANIES ABOUT DEMANDS. IN ASIA, YOU ADD ON THE NEW COCKTAIL OF FACTORS FOR THE CHIP SPACE AND AN ECONOMY HIT BY COVID, WHICH IS WHY WE HAVE SEEN THE TECH INDEX DOWN SINCE MARCH OF LAST YEAR, DRASTICALLY UNDERPERFORMING. IT HAS BEEN BRUTAL. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. EQUITIES DOWN ABOUT .2%. THE S & P LOOKING AT A FOURTH DAY OF LOSSES. LIVE FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. JONATHAN: 25 MINUTES UNTIL THE SESSION. WE ARE DOWN ACROSS THE BOARD ON THE S & P FOR THE FOURTH STRAIGHT SESSION. A LITTLE HEAVIER IN THE LAST 25 MINUTES OR SO GOT ROLLING OVER IN EQUITY MARKETS. FED CHAIR BRAINARD DELIVERING REMARKS. U.S. CTI COMING UP WEDNESDAY. JOBLESS CLAIMS OUT ON THURSDAY AND THEN RETAIL SALES IN THE MORNING ALONGSIDE BIG BANK EARNINGS WITH MORGAN STANLEY AND WELLS FARGO REPORTING FRIDAY MORNING. LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, THAT DOES IT FOR ME. THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING BLOOMBERG TV. THIS WAS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪