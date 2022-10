00:00

My name is Arnold Chiquita, senior credit analyst covering U.S. banking financials. Lucky to be joined today by my colleague in Washington, Nathan Dean, who's an expert in all regulatory affairs of the biggest U.S. financial institutions. So you are an expert in what would happen in terms of regulatory affairs coming up. And we got a new guy in the seat, Michael Barr. And then I guess we had some commentary recently by Bowman right on on SLR. And so so can you talk to us about what you know? Does Bowman commentary kind of match up with what you think Michael Barr might implement in the coming months? So it's one of the few that like the original better than the newest one. But, yeah. So let's get back to business. All right. Let's get back to business. So you are an expert in what would happen in terms of regulatory affairs coming up. And we got a new guy in the seat, Michael Barr. And then I guess we had some commentary recently by Bowman right on on SLR. And so so can you talk to us about what you know? Does Bowman commentary kind of match up with what you think Michael Barr might implement in the coming months? Yeah. So, you know, Governor Bowman gave a speech last week essentially stating that the SLR is back on the agenda and that banks should be looking to see the Fed try and finalize what is known as the yen and supplementary leverage ratios in the near future. This comes, as you noted, when Michael Barr, the new vice chairman of supervision over Fed, essentially gave a speech a few weeks ago in which he laid out his regulatory agenda. And in that regulatory agenda, there's really three key things to that I think the listeners of this podcast will be interested in. The first is they're going to go ahead and finalize what is known as Basel 3 end game. This is a rule that's more of an accounting recalibration of risk weighted assets rule. I don't think it's going to be hugely impactful, but certainly something the banks are going to be paying attention to. They're going to have to you know, he hinted that they going to issue a proposal on regional banks, banks above 250 billion in assets. So PNC Truest in the U.S. Bank, Capital One, and I think Citibank and Charles Schwab may fall into this as well. But this proposal would require the issue long term debt to meet their total loss absorbing capacity limits. And then the third one is finalizing what is known as the ESM. So the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio is a proposal that's been out there forever. I actually thought this thing was going to be finalized four or five years ago. But what it does is that the ESM, like today's 5 percent or for certain institutions, it's 6 percent. And the proposal would drop it down to 3 percent plus 50 percent of what is going to be sub surcharge. And so in your analysis, Colonel, you know what these numbers lay out. But it's more in line with international standards. So that's the first aspect of the SLR. The second one is will the banks be able to exclude central bank deposits from the denominator, you know, back in 2018? There was this this board that passed called 21 55 reasons SIFI threshold from 50 billion to 20, 50 billion. In that bill, there was a provision that essentially allowed State Street and Bank of New York because of their custodial nature to exclude these deposits from the deposits at the Fed from the denominator during Covid, the rest of the banks had that same type of leave. Every bank is gone. They want it. But, you know, this is something that we'll have to see what the Fed wants to do. Got it. Got it. So and then in your view, Nathan, I think a lot of people think that any SLR release would be kind of this continuation of that one year exclusion of positive the Fed and Treasuries, the denominator. So I think that's what most many people think out there. So. Well, that also being committed or is it only the potential change in production and a sell out requirement? So, you know, when you look at the two different aspects of the proposal, it's worthwhile to note that when Chairman Barr came in, Vice Chairman Mark Gurman, he said in his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee at his confirmation hearing that he wants to pursue capital neutral or at least capital neutral for the first fifty nine to twelve months. And so we took that to be you know, if you think of move in terms of a long term process, he's going to need six to nine months to just come on board and look at the system. But when it comes to the U.S. a LA, if the analysis shows that going from 5 percent down to that 3 percent plus 50 percent surcharge, if you're not looking at a huge fundamental relief savings or, you know, it's not really all that different than is current in the economic climate, the Fed would be OK with that. And just say, OK, we're going to realign ourselves to international standards. The second point that you bring up is this exclusion of the central bank deposits in the denominator. Now, the banks wanted it. The banks are still wanting it and so forth. And they have not made a single mention. They being the regulators have not made much mention, certainly since Barr came into power. What they're thinking this is actually one of the big questions that's going around in Washington because the regulator speaks for the White House. I would say, though, that prior to Vice Chairman Barr coming in, if I had to guess, I would say that the Fed would come down on the side of not allowing banks to exclude them from the denominator. It didn't seem that there was a lot of relief or a lot of it didn't seem like there was a lot of enthusiasm for that move. And certainly by allowing the relief to expire, signaled they're not on board with this idea of being a permanent change. Now, you can always come back. You know, that's one of the things that we know, is that if there is this ability that, you know, they decide not to permanently exclude it, you always bring the relief back. So, you know, even if they finalize it as you know, without it, there's always a chance. But as of right now, I'd say it there's about a 30 to 40 percent chance of the central bank deposits are actually excluded. Got it. Thank you. And then, yes, as we speak, which I put in paperwork for a webinar on this topic in about a month. November 3rd. You know myself, Nathan, as well as we'll try to point out, Alison, from the equity side, as well as ISE Jersey on the rates strategy team to kind of get their opinions on, you know, what might happen and who might be most impacted and how we did it. We did some analysis, as Nathan mentioned. And, you know, we feel like, you know, this will be largely relief for most big U.S. banks except for JP Morgan, given their rising Jessop surcharge. So there they they're rising up to 4 percent in 2023. So 3 percent plus half of a fourth is to get that gets you right back to 5 percent. Right. So and that in terms of on the equity side, maybe Morgan Stanley might benefit. Given there are there constraint constraints, SLR, but we think really the bond holders are the ones that are really going to benefit because the four and a half percent constraint on long term debt as a percentage of the SL oil denominator. And that's the constraint. So all the big banks is capital debt buffers or excess long term debt that's going to increase. So maybe issuance requirements might be lower next year for these big banks. But switching gears to you talked about the regional banks and we actually had a webinar on this successful Lebanon this last month. And what's going on there? What what what is some of the talk in terms of what's holding up some of this big? I mean, a U.S. Bancorp trying to buy Union Bank, right? MF GS, Union Bank of California Regional Bank. So what's sort of the regulatory view there? Yeah. So just real quick, I want to go back to it, you made a point that I think it's really important to just also touches when you said that GP JP Morgan is facing this energy sub surcharge increase. Jamie Gaiman, in his testimony to the Senate Banking and House Financial Services Committee just a few weeks ago really came down on this. And he said it is a thought to the point. Essentially, policymakers need to just essentially rethink these upcoming increases because capital is sitting on the sideline, is not being used. Now, there's really no discussion of that happening in the policymaker circles. I think this was just JP Morgan trying to make a point, however, that the point that we should tell investors and for the people on this call is, is that even though I said before that there are three things that the Fed is doing that is also in terms of new policies or new proposals, that does not mean that they can't just go out, recalibrate that he said surcharge or the S.E.C. might be you know, there are other tools that the Fed has going forward that they can easily tweak without going through the rulemaking process. I just wanted to point that out now to your question on the regional banks. Sorry, guys. Gotcha. So great. Thank you. No, no, no, no worries. So on the regional banks side, this is a huge debate that's happening right now. And if you're in the PNC Truest or U.S. Bank world, this is something that you're paying too attention to very closely. So last April, the act in control of the currency Michael Barr gave a speech. And I highly recommend anybody in this world to read that speech, essentially saying in that speech that regional banks could be a systemic risk. What he means by that is if I am PNC Bank and I feel there's only two alternatives for me to go for it. And that is one that PNC gets merged with either Bank America or Morgan or Wells Fargo. And then you have a bank that just GCF that gets even bigger or you have a PNC merger with U.S. Bank or Truest. And then they become abusive. And as such, these regional banks are systemically risky. Now, from the regional bank perspective, obviously, that they're going to fight this. And PNC in particular, in this testimony on the Hill, PNC even said that, you know, 95 percent of our assets are with one entity and we don't have any of the exotic instruments that caused the global financial crisis. You know, it's primarily a consumer commercial bank. So but in that speech, as think comfortable, as you said, three things that really in terms of a plan to move forward. First, he would like to see regional banks embrace what is known as single point of entry. Right now, it's multiple point of entry. And he look, he compares this to Bear Stearns. So when Bear Stearns went under, went under, they were under what is known as multiple points of entry. And therefore, there were multiple bankruptcy courts, multiple different ways of winding down the bank. It was a real headache moving to single point of entry. This is what the big banks are under. Then it would just be one judge, one court and so forth like that. Now, PNC countered and said that 97 percent of their assets remove this one entity and so it really wouldn't make any matters much. But, you know, even if the banks were to have to go to SPV, this is something I think your compliance and legal teams would be interested in the C suite other than from the fact of signing it off, probably not going to keep them up late at night. The second thing is the severability or resolution planning issue control issue called for additional guidance and additional stringent measures in the resolution plans. The banks can't countered and said, look, we've been doing resolution plans for God knows how many years now and you've never had an issue. Why now? So, you know, the Fed and the FDIC just a few weeks ago announced that they're going to put out guidance, essentially making these resolution plans a little bit tougher. They specifically called out truest for not rejecting the resolution plan, but saying, hey, you've got more work to do here. But, you know, this is, again, something that I think would keep your legal compliance teams up at night. That's sweet. The third item, though, is this idea of requiring new debt, long term debt. And so the thought here is, is that similar to G ships, the regional banks would then be required to issue long term debt to hold against Tilak. And, you know, this is something that the banks are pushing back on quite a bit. But given that come Sue has pushed this forward. The FDIC is onboard with this and we think that Michael Barr is on board with this. This is something that we anticipate happening fairly. We're about 60, 70 percent confident that this is going to happen in the first half of next year. The next major catalyst is a speech that we anticipate coming probably in early December from Vice Chairman Barr, where he's going to lay out his regulatory agenda in that speech. He will probably say we're going to do the SLR. We're going to do about 300. And by the way, we're going to put out for public comment this idea of long term. Regional banks, when he says public comment is going to sort of insinuate that it could be rolled back. But once you put something in for public comment, you're going to go for do it anyway. Got it. Got it. So, yeah, we had a good webinar last month, a couple weeks ago in terms of what the potential impact might be. And in our analysis based on Nathan's insights and kind of the existing key lacks and long term debt requirements for it for the G7, we think that maybe, you know, it's really three banks that might be impacted most in terms of potential long term debt issuance. And that's U.S. Bancorp, PNC and Schuester. Each of them might need to kind of raise their holding company debt by about 3 billion each. So, you know, for the sector, maybe 90 billion of additional holding company debt, which which the market can handle, you know, given a few years of implementation. Right. So and so. Yeah. That you know, in a nutshell, you know, regional banks money to issue more debt and then based on potential ISE are released next year and maybe the biggest U.S. banks, the G saves money to issue less. So, you know, definitely interesting things coming out of Washington that might help shift issuance needs for the banks, both regional and the biggest one. So, Nathan, you know, actually, real quick, I just realized I didn't address one of your questions. That is the mergers. OK, you know, merger scrutiny is as high as it's been. It's going to be even higher under this new regulatory regime. So if you're looking at the U.S. bank and you FTSE merger, you know, I'm not saying stuff like that's going to get denied. But in the past five years ago, what would have been the review was much stringent or much stronger today than it was five years ago. I mean, there's a story going around town that this is all just rumors that, you know, it took 50 plus senators and countless calls to the Federal Reserve saying, you know, quit stonewalling this merger to get a merger that occurred a few years ago or, you know, last year and so forth like that. So the Fed is being a lot more cautious on these types of mergers, certainly not saying that it can't happen. It's just that, you know, if you are going to be investing in an environment where there's a merger, just note that would have taken a year to go, you know, would have taken a year a couple of years ago, could take two, three, four years today. It just gives the Fed is going to take a lot more time making that decision. Got it. Got it. Yes. It's definitely put a freeze on things. So maybe maybe it's the fourth quarter. You know, this early December meeting. Right. Where where, you know, people will get more of a framework in terms of how, you know, what what's the regulatory law of the land. Right. You think maybe, maybe that's the key. Yeah. And you know what? You'll certainly get a better view of the process. You know, this speech is not going to give a lot in the ways of details over exactly what they're thinking. But he will give out at least timing and process, because it's also important to note that with a presidential election coming up in 2024, if a Republican wins the White House to control the currency, floats to the other party. And so if these rules aren't finalized by mid 2024, there is a real risk that they're not going to get done at all, because while the Federal Reserve is independent, you know, generally the FDIC and the OPEC usually are controlled by the president sees how part. So they have to move quickly. So don't be surprised if you see a 30 day comment period for something like his biggest regional bank, feel like DAX, the industry is going to really hit that if that's the case. But you got to move quickly. And you know, the last thought that I want to leave you with is that, you know, there's going to be a lot more emphasis on the bank merger space, the impact of consumers not going to be so much about the market impact or at least the economic impact. But it's going to be if we allow these two banks to merge, are they going to pull branches out of certain areas? Are other areas going to be underpinned by the consumer side has become much more important in terms of how regulators view mergers, that that's probably going to be one of the biggest sticking points, more so than what's the size of the bank and is it a systemic risk, etc.. Got it. OK. Great insights. You know, I don't know how that's going to emerge with, you know, more and more stuff going online and less branches. Thanks for joining us today.