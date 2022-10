00:00

Sima ringing the bell the NASDAQ Today bus for that I'm sure. I always look up to you always look up and the opening bell and people emphatically clapping their hands even even when it's down which is always kind of thing. I always find that well if we're down today would you scream and shout and to clap you're still going to clap even a bit down. Okay. Just paid opportunities to buy is that it's not going to be your story whilst you're here. The opportunities to buy this on today. No no. I would say I think I think there's there's worse to come for the market unfortunately. You know you talk about we talk all the time by the Fed about inflation about growth. And then you add in all these additional geopolitical pressures. It's very difficult to find anything to be positive about at the moment. And a lot of these things I don't think it's fully priced into the market either. Earning seasons of course is going to be really interesting. We are expecting to see weakness starting to really feed through now a lot of the narrative about margin pressures but also just generally starting to feel the pressure of consumers potentially pulling back from next year. So there's a lot I think to be concerned about for investors. When you say it's not priced yet out of everything you've just said what is it priced. I still think that the recession is not priced right. So I think the market is eventually I mean look at it keeps switching and every few days. But I think generally speaking the market is coming to terms with the idea that rates are going to go higher and they're going to stay there for longer as well. The bit that the market is still playing around with is this recession. You know a lot of people still thinking that soft landing is possible. We think it's very unlikely. And with recession on four she does come into recession. So which aspects of the market are not sufficiently priced. Because some people might look at retail for example they might look at some of the semiconductors and they'll say recessions price there. Where is it not. Or is it even the 40 percent decline on semiconductors that has not fully appreciated the depth of this downturn not just whether there will be a technical recession. So like you said I think there are segments of the market which really have struggled and semiconductors have have been one of them of which the latest news probably suggests that there could be for further down downward movement from that. So valuations at this kind of stage they are instructive but they're not going to tell the full story. So in the same way in the last 5 10 years we've known that valuations are expensive but it hasn't stopped markets from going up. Cheap valuations don't necessarily mean the markets are looking to go down further. I was reading a piece of research over the weekend which was talking about how if you look at some of the ISE sentiment it looks really bearish. People say they're feeling terrible. Things are going to go down and then you look at their actual positioning and they're still pretty invested in equities. They're still actually fairly bullish at least in terms of their positioning. What's the trigger to wash that out. So I think I'm not sure if you're going to see necessarily a washing out because even from today you know we are expecting further declines. But the quote the one question that keeps coming up I've been traveling around the US in the last week the one question keeps coming up is like when is this floor going to come. When can I start buying. Right. So that is the question that people are trying to figure out. When is the time for them to increase their exposure. And I think at this stage if we look at historical bear market cycles your average downfall is 27 percent. Now if you're down 24 percent and you don't think this is going to be like the GFC then more than halfway there. So if you're not already underweight. This is really not the time to start reducing even further. What do they ask you about Europe when you tour this country. How much do they hate that market right now. So much but I understand and actually I fully agree with that perspective. For Europe it is a very very challenging time. I think that what we are starting to see in the U.S. is they are understanding that actually in Europe the situation is considerably worse. And put on top of that is there's so many things that we cannot predict. We are not meteorologists. We cannot predict what the weather can show. No one in the whole world probably can can can predict what's going on Putin's head. So with those two incredible uncertainties despite European valuations being so cheap this is probably not the time to increase her exposure when you have those two things. You talked about the persistence of this particularly around rates that we could be living with this for the next 12 months or so. Then it's also a conversation taking place much more southern Europe now that we could be living with this for more than one winter maybe two perhaps even longer. When you start to think about the United States in that respect ten years ago we talk about the United States decoupling from the mess that was playing out in Europe. Is that still the case. Did you state say that's still the case. I think it is to some extent. I mean one of the things that we are starting to fill is up in the US there is this belief that there is a complete decoupling. But of course that doesn't happen. You know Europe whatever European tensions there are whatever the energy situation is there will be leakage into the US. In Europe you're already seeing this huge substitution from natural gas. What's oil. And of course there will be inevitable repercussions for the US as well. So I think it's a full decoupling. I think the U.S. does come out better than Europe but certainly not complete decoupling. Okay. So bear with me. But everyone who I know is going to Europe for a vacation including Tom Keene who's over in Europe right now and we're hearing about the negative effect from the strong dollar on U.S. companies. But that's because things are on sale effectively from say European industrial. So when is the currency differential a good thing for Europe the way it used to be say five years ago when the currency wars were reversed. Well I think you've already seen some of that play out this summer which is why you haven't seen European GDP actually contract yet. If you look at Spain Italy all of the southern European countries have benefited significantly from the weak currency and that is going to moderate a little bit. Some of the downturn that Europe's going to feel. But this is I mean from an investment perspective for the U.S. it's one of the key reasons why we've been overweight midcaps rotten large cap. The mid-cap exposure to domestic is significantly higher than what you see for large cap. And you know they've outperformed and we expect them to continue to outperform. One theme that we've heard from a lot of the investors who we speak with is it's starting to look attractive to go into longer dated bonds. How much conviction do you have around that kind of view both in the U.S. but also in places like Europe. So we have for example increase our exposure to long dated bonds fairly significantly the last two months. Couple of reasons. One is that we are as I said expecting recession to hit next year. And in that environment typically you should see downward pressure on yields. Like you said in Europe there's the added pressure. What are central banks doing that they're raising rates but they're also pushing down the long end or at least trying to push down the long end. At some point there's going to be some kind of success or at least it's going to stop any further movement. So if you have to be anywhere in the yield curve I would rather be on the long end than the short end for sure. In the gilt market with treasuries I don't think you want to be in the U.K. I ask the question Richard based in London I just wondered whether you'd be buying gilts in the last couple of weeks. We did not foresee what was going to happen to the gilt market or anyone else. I think just generally speaking the U.K. we have seen serious concerns about the fiscal story is not good improve I think as much as they can walk back. There are certain segments of that political story the fiscal story that they're going to stick to. So if you're looking at a longer term horizon U.K. has a worse inflation problem. It's got a worst growth problem. So if I had to pick one over the other outfit how do we budget what you want from the. As an economist I wanted to unwind everything unwind everything just go back to having some serious fiscal policy where they're trying to actually balance the budget in the same way that really in the UK unlike many other countries fiscal balancing is a hallmark of fiscal policy for the last two decades. So for them to walk away from it at this time is a very difficult time in two or three years time. Who knows. Trickle down economics could work.