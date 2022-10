00:00

Recession. It's all we talk about at the moment. Are you telling me it's still not well priced. I think shallow recessions are priced in so if you look at fixed income markets you look at credit markets shallow recessions are priced in. In the US in Europe. So one question there is just how big the slowdown will be. But our asset allocation experts our equity analysts think that the equity markets on pricing in enough. So a bit of a gap between credit markets and equity markets obviously often the same companies involved. And so a positive view on credit vs. equities. Given that disparity and do you see the opportunity in fixed income more broadly than right now. Yeah. No I think it looks it looks it looks quite good in terms of the fixed income outlook. When you look out over the next few years just given the starting levels of yield. So we've seen repricing across global markets. You have central bank rates and expectations higher tenure rates higher. Broadly it looks kind of broadly fair to us. We think that you've seen a lot of the repricing and that means that when you look at core bond funds you look at a US core bond fund or a global fund. No. 5 5.5 percent type yields more. When you are looking at credit. So as a medium term view that looks really attractive in the short term. The uncertainty your reporters have been talking about this uncertainty about the economy the Fed and central banks more broadly. So tactically I think it's a difficult time. But looking at over the next few years the outlook for global bonds US bonds looks quite attractive here and a lot better than it was looking one or two years ago.