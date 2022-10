00:00

I'm watching over in the single namespace ism as semiconductors so we're just talking about the potential where you end up with some sort of restriction on American technology exports to China. You're seeing U.S. companies lose value. Emery was talking about this and I find this interesting. It's not just the Chinese semiconductor companies that are going to struggle. It will be fewer exports by the likes of in video where shares are down about three quarters of a percent MMD. Those shares down in premarket trading at one point three percent. And a Applied Materials with those shares down a little bit more than 1 percent. This just adds to a year that has been the worst year for semiconductors going back to 2008. And if the losses keep up at this pace you could see the worst annual loss on record. We have seen a nearly 40 percent decline or actually a 40 percent decline on these stocks. Right. This is a Philadelphia the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. How much does this really speak to this broader pain John that we were talking about with the likes of Apple with the likes of other electronic device companies and how much are these really idiosyncratic stories affected by international policy that have been double down upon by President Biden restricting exports to the world's second biggest economy. Can I answer all of the above. Pretty much everything you said. Well I mean but this is going to be a huge issue considering that these are major components of the overall indexes and how much is really feed into some of the downward revisions of some of the S & P targets which you've heard even for some of the biggest bulls on Wall Street.