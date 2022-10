00:00

David Solomon once predicted Goldman Sachs would be a leader in retail banking like it is on Wall Street. But expansion proved expensive and the bank is now reeling in those aspirations and the resources dedicated to the project. That's the topic of today's Big Take which is a very big take on Goldman Sachs and Marcus Bloomberg. Shery Ahn Rajan wrote the story and joins us now. Early thanks so much for coming in the studio story. Great story. And yeah I mean I think people have been waiting years for Marcus and for Goldman Sachs consumer effort to to work out assuming it would. Because everything else they do works out and it hasn't. And that was interesting thing right. This is a bank that's been around since 1869 for much of its history. Its prowess has been in dealing with hedge funds in dealing with the big corporations and the big institutions. So when they decided to make the jump into Main Street it was a big deal. It was a symbolic move. And everyone was curious to see how it would pan out. Five six years in a lot of money has been poured into the effort. The results are not there just yet. And you can see in the moment of severe pressure the bank is reeling in those aspiration than saying maybe we didn't make a mistake. Maybe we did have to choose a narrower lane and try to make sure from that point on the business is accretive to returns. The way they went wasn't quite it. So now they're trying to reshuffle things around and restructure. What will that ultimately look like. Look some would argue that what they're doing now is actually playing to this shrink instead of going direct to consumers instead of swarming the airwaves with jingles and you know hiring and leverage reality TV show stars to sell their product. They're actually saying we will market this product to our wealth channel. We already have a workplace offering. You have access to some of the biggest companies and their workforces. Shrine offered these consumer products among the book of offerings you already have for them. That may be a better bet for Goldman Sachs than going direct to Main Street Street. I'm sure you can chart the history of the retail offering at Goldman Sachs quite quite a few years back on you and I remember the PACE financial crisis. It's a lot of emphasis on banks securing retail deposits at base bases at the arguments for really developing and investing in this side of the business that they changed. Is that part of the part of the rationale here. No that's a good question because the one part of the consumer business that always had fans was the part of the business that was reaping that was sopping up deposits to high yield savings account. And Marcus already has more than hundred billion dollars in deposits. That's a good business because no one can argue against the fact that the bank needs a cheaper source of funding and a diversified mix of funding. And this is just it. So whether it's through the consumer deposits ordered new fangled transaction banking business which does the same with corporate deposits. So that argument hasn't changed. But the problem was they were trying to do too much at once as they themselves acknowledge. And that is why they had to take a breath restructure real Shery Ahn these operations and hope that the detractors will go away.