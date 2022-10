00:00

Let me ask you how cold the winter gets for crypto then. Because you know you used to look on the social feeds of the crypto community and see plenty of means about money printing by central banks. Well that money printer isn't quite wearing in the way it used to be. So how difficult does it get for crypto assets. Well you know it's a tale of an idiosyncratic crypto element and an overall macro element. I think what's been interesting this year and you've commented at a little bit already since the beginning of the year a sort of a maturation of this asset class. When it started to trade you know Bitcoin traded it's all intents and purposes like like a NASDAQ stock. So I think that started to change the way in which the market looked at this asset class. You could see the institutionalization happening. It's not a retail asset class anymore. And so the macro backdrop is really affecting us just as it's affecting every other asset class. Just as just as we've seen in your in your graph there. What does that look like going forward. How does this winter. How cold does this winter get. Well I think it's highly dependent on the macro situation. The Fed policymakers in Europe policymakers in the U.K. now idiosyncratic crypto elements. We've seen plenty. You've reported on plenty over the last few months. We think the leverage is out of this system now for the most part. We don't see any massive shoes to drop. We saw a hack last week yet another hack on a bridge. Will we see that kind of thing again. Probably. Will that really materially affect this asset class. OK. No I don't think so. OK. So a lot depends on the macro and on the regulation. And you've talked quite positively about the E.U. legislation that we've seen to this point. And maybe the US maybe the U.K. are behind on this one. What is it that's attractive about what the European Union has done here. Well I think the EU just made a huge step forward last week. Just Wednesday the EU council effectively locked in stone the text for what's called Meeker or Mica. The markets and crypto assets regulation. Now why is that so significant. Your 27 states across the entire 330 million population bloc have agreed. Finally after a long time and a lot of uncertainty over when this would happen on the text. And that means that roughly you know towards the end of this year early next year we'll see that get ratified and go into the official register official journal. And then in 2024 we're going to see the opportunity for anyone who's regulated in any state to do business across the entire state. Now this changes dramatically for corporates and businesses who are in this space the opportunity set. And I think it does kind of catapult a little bit beyond the US which is still fragmented still thinking. What about it. The S.E.C. and the different the different agencies over there are still debating what to do and isn't really a political element there. Yeah quietly the EU has gone forward and it's something that gives us certainty going forward. Mark Crumpton. Well what happened to NFTE then. I mean non fungible tokens were the hardest thing for from musicians to board apes and the values seem to have just dived even further than the rest of the crypto space. Are they coming back. Will the NFTs just just like a lot of elements in this space they go. You know there a boom and bust cycles. There was a lot of activity in this last year. As everybody knows an awful lot of money flowed into the sector a lot of celebrities getting behind it. And that always causes a little bit of energy in the space. Now of course that's deflated. Now we've seen energy prices in general go down pretty materially. What we're seeing though on the back end of this this is actually true in non FTSE crypto markets to hefty crypto markets. We're seeing institutional adoption. So we're seeing big brands luxury brands come into the space. There's a lot of talk of the metaverse when the collision of the metaverse and then FTSE. And what we're seeing in the background is some projects that really we believe in the next couple of years are going to kind of bring this back to the fore. But with something a little bit more tangible something that's more experiential something that really touches the consumer in a different way. So yeah we do see in the long run a more sort of constructive backdrop to the NFTE story. Matt Miller. Tim you've mentioned institutional adoption a few times now. How it is larger institutional players now in the space versus just retail as it was before. And I'm wondering if that may be why we have seen these assets so range bound for months now. If you look at a chart of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index or just one of Bitcoin I mean for about four months since mid-June it has been essentially a straight line with very little movement up and down. Do you expect that volatility will come back into this asset class. Where is that institutional play there. Stabilizer. Well I think it's definitively a stabilizer. And if you look at the chart it's up there right now. You'll see that was the material downswing we had around about the terror Luna collapse. Interesting to note that when when that happened perhaps somewhat counterintuitively we saw a big onboarding demand from big institutions big traditional hedge funds banks asset managers endowments pension funds. And we're still working through that backlog of onboarding. Now why would that be. You might think that as prices went down they'd think oh hang on let's step back. We'll know they'd been working on this for a long time. This is arguably a better entry point. Yes you are seeing more institutional participation in the space. It has created a two way market. I think also notable is the derivatives market. A real barometer of the growth of any asset class is how significant the volumes end up being in derivatives. We're probably the biggest balance sheet in derivatives in the world for crypto derivatives and we're seeing healthy two way flow across the board. Now that's growing. Let's not overrate the pudding that's growing. But in terms of volatility back to where we started. Depends on what we see from a macro perspective. And look as always that idiosyncratic component. But yeah it's going to come back. And I think we're seeing the hedge funds trade healthily right now. They're making money in the same way that they're making things like frontier effects and frontier rates. At the moment it's very much the same idea.