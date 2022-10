00:00

Now Bloomberg understands that PIMCO and an investor group that includes Centerbridge Partners are among the shortlist of bidders for Credit Suisse's securitized products business. A deal for this part of the business is a key pillar of the Swiss lenders plan to downsize its investment bank. And it would also help to pay for restructuring. Bloomberg's Tom Metcalf is with us to help us dig through all of it. So Tom I mean another twist and turn of the Credit Suisse story. Where do we stand. What's the latest state of play. Yeah after last week's very much a wild week in the market. Credit Suisse it started on sort of more positive with this news that you know there are interested parties in the securitized products group. And as you just said it's really a key element of their hopes to sort of stabilize the bank and move forward. And really the questions are you know what happens next. Both for this section but the other options at the bank are listening. So what options then are we hearing from the bank to raise money. What are they dabbling with. Yeah. So alongside the securitized products thing the other thing would be perhaps spinning out sort of the advisory arm of the investment bank that even under the name First Boston which was sort of retired a few years ago. And then also these is seen as maybe perhaps less likely perhaps an IPO of this Swiss unit or even more dramatically perhaps just trying a straightforward capital raise. For the problem with that of course is that the you know with the share price that these record lows it's going to be a very very expensive way of doing it. So both those options as sort of seen as much less favorable. Well they've given themselves too much until October 27 to announce what sort of restructuring what shape the bank will take from here on out. Is this a market that's willing to let them go willing to let them formulate this idea until the twenty seventh. Yeah it's fascinating. Last week you saw a share price fall 20 percent. And by the end of the week it was up 15 percent. So it's sort of very turbulent times right now. I think you know that is everything we're hearing. It's all going to build up to this. This sort of big event is sort of strategery briefing to investors on the twenty seventh. And there'll be a lot of great data coming out of that as well. You'll see sort of client inflows and outflows. It's obviously Credit Suisse. We want to tell a particular story to its investors there. And the question is this is how the market reacts.