> > FROM THE FINANCIAL CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS WITH ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. ALIX: IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY. HERE ARE THE TOP MARKET STORIES WE ARE FOLLOWING. RETALIATION RISK. PUTIN THREATENS UKRAINE AND BIDEN INCREASES THE PROBABILITY OF A RESPONSE FROM CHINA. AND U.K. POLITICAL RISK. BOE COMES TO THE RESCUE AGAIN, INCREASING THE AMOUNT IT CAN BUY THIS WEEKEND. SO PICK YOUR RISK. EARNINGS SEASON TO THE U.K.. WE TRY TO FIND THE BIGGEST RISK THIS WEEKEND HOW TO PRICE IT. FROM NEW YORK, I AM ALIX STEEL TOM MACKENZIE IN LONDON. GUY JOHNSON IS OFF TODAY. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG MARKETS. THANKS FOR JOINING US, PULLING TRIPLE DUTY. I FEEL LIKE WE CAN HAVE A LIST OF ALL THE RISKS THAT ARE OUT THERE. > > AND TO WHAT EXTENT WE ARE BECOMING NORMALIZED. IT IS REMARKABLE THAT THE BOE HAS PERHAPS STEPPED IN AGAIN. ITS OPERATION IS EXPECTED TO END FRIDAY, DESIGNING A NEW TOOL TO ENSURE THERE IS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY. AND THE GEOPOLITICS AND WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH UKRAINE AND RUSSIA AND THAT DATA WORKING AHEAD TO THURSDAY. ALIX: THERE IS A STRONGER DOLLAR. YOU HAVE INFLATION COMING OUT. HOW DO YOU HEDGE ALL OF IT? I SHOULD POINT OUT THE SEMI CONDUCTOR INDEX DOWN ALMOST 9% IN THE LAST TWO TRADING DAYS. TOM: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK EVENT THIS WEEK FOR MARKETS? JOINING US, CHRISTINE IN THE STUDIO IN LONDON. WHAT IS YOUR TAKE? THERE IS A LOT MARKETS HAVE TO WORK THROUGH THIS MORNING AND THE HIT ALREADY ACROSS THE EQUITY SPACE. > > I'M GOING TO ARGUE IT IS WITH THE BOE'S WENT TO DO WITH THIS PROGRAM. IF YOU RECALL, THE LONG END OF THE GILT MARKET, THAT REVERBERATED ACROSS THE ENTIRE BOND MARKET, EVERYTHING FROM TREASURIES TO EUROPEAN BONDS OR FOLLOWING THE DIRECTION OF THE GILT MARKET BECAUSE WHAT WE SAW IN THE U.K. WAS POTENTIALLY THE WORST CASE SCENARIO WHEN YOU HAVE THE PROCESS OF MONETARY POLICY HEADING TOWARD A TIGHTENING PROCESS AND THEN A FISCAL POLICY THAT WENT AGAINST. THE CULMINATION OF THAT REALLY WREAKED HAVOC ON THE BOND MARKET. THAT WAS A LESSON FOR A LOT OF POTENTIAL BANKERS AND THE GOVERNMENT TO TRY TO NAVIGATE. I WOULD SAY THE BOE DOES NEXT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO WATCH FOR A LOT OF CENTRAL BANKS OUT THERE AND A GREAT LESSON IN MAINTAINING STABILITY IN THE SPIRIT OF UNCERTAINTY. ALIX: WILL THEY BE ABLE TO ACTUALLY SELL GUILT -- GILT? > > THE BIG THING IS THE BATCH OF INFLATION DATA THAT WE HAVE COMING THIS WEEK. THE BIG ONE IS THURSDAY WITH CPI , BUT TUESDAY WE WILL ACTUALLY GET THE NEW YORK FED FIVE-YEAR INFLATION EXPECTATION. AFTER CPI THURSDAY, FRIDAY THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HAS LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, SO IT WILL BE KEY AHEAD OF EARLY NOVEMBER WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS THEIR SECOND TO LAST MEETING OF THE YEAR . DEPENDING ON WHAT HAPPENS THIS WEEK, IT IS WHEN TO SET THE TONE, ESPECIALLY AHEAD WHEN WE COULD SEE THE THIRD QUARTER GDP NUMBERS WITH THE FIRST INITIAL READING ON THAT IN A COUPLE WEEKS. IT IS GOING TO BE A LOT AND ESPECIALLY AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS. TOM: WE CAN TALK ABOUT GEOPOLITICS AND RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. THE ACTION ON CHINA AND THE SEMI CONDUCTOR SPACE OF HOW DIFFICULT IT IS TO PRICE AND THE DETERIORATING GEOPOLITICAL DYNAMICS. ALIX: ABSOLUTELY. WHETHER IT IS IN RELATION TO RUSSIA AND UKRAINE OR THE CHINA SITUATION, THIS IS A REMINDER THAT POLITICAL RISK IS ALWAYS SIMMERING IN THE BACKGROUND. IT IS THE WILDCARD THAT HAS PLAGUED MARKETS THIS YEAR, NOT REALLY HAVING A LOT OF VISIBILITY AND WHERE WE WILL GO IN LOCKDOWN PROGRESS AND THEN LATER ON THE WARREN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE, WHICH IS STILL GOING ON AND WE ARE STILL SEEING REVERBERATIONS OF THAT IN DIFFERENT WAYS, WHETHER IT IS ENERGY MARKETS OR THE GAS SITUATION THAT WE ARE SEEING NOW AND HOW THAT FEEDS INTO THE WINTER ENERGY CRISIS. MARKETS ARE BAD AT PRICING GEOPOLITICAL RISK, SO THAT ADDS TO THE ISSUE. ALIX: WITH POLITICAL RISK BEFORE, YOU PRETTY MUCH GOT BURNED AFTER BREXIT. IS THIS DIFFERENT? KRISTINE: INVESTORS HAVE BEEN BURNED TIME AND AGAIN TRYING TO HEDGE CLINICAL RISK. THIS IS PART OF THE ISSUE. WITH MARKET PRICE ACTION THIS YEAR, INVESTORS HAVE BEEN ON THE DEFENSIVE SIDE BECAUSE IT WAS DIFFICULT TO FORESEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT. INITIALLY, WE SAW A LOT OF ENERGY AND UTILITY PLAYS, BUT ONCE WE STARTED SEEING ENERGY PROVIDERS OR UTILITY PROVIDERS, THE ENERGY CRISIS FIZZLED OUT AS WELL. THIS IS A LESSON IN TRYING TO BE PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL GEOPOLITICAL RISK BUT NOT NECESSARILY ALSO PUTTING A LOT OF RISK ON THE TABLE. TOM: WE HAVE NOT EVEN TOUCHED ON EARNINGS. IT IS A MASSIVE WEEK FOR EARNINGS. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR WHEN IT COMES TO THE EARNINGS STORY? ARE YOU LOOKING AT AN EARNINGS RECESSION OR DOES THAT COME LATER? > > THE BIG THING IS EARNING PROJECTIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER HAVE COME DOWN SO MUCH, THREE PERCENT EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FOR S & P 500 COMPANIES NOW DOWN FROM NEARLY DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN PRESEASON ESTIMATES, SO IT IS NOT NECESSARILY WHAT HAPPENS FOR THOSE BECAUSE MOST LIKELY COMPANIES WILL NOT BE TO THOSE EXPECTATIONS. IT IS MORE WHAT THE GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK LOOKS LIKE, SO WE WILL GET A BATCH OF BANKS FRIDAY ESPECIALLY WITH THE JP MORGAN MEETING. WE WILL HEAR FROM DELTA AND BLACKROCK AND REALLY SET THE TONE LOOKING AHEAD AND LOOKING AT HOW A LOT OF THE PAIN POINTS, WHETHER WE ARE TALKING ABOUT DOLLARS SHRINK OR THE SPREADING OF MARGIN WEAKNESS, AND ALL VESELY RECESSION PROSPECTS FOR 2023 AND THE PARAMETER WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT BIG BANKS CUT WHETHER IT IS MORGAN STANLEY AND CATERING MORE TO THE HIGHER RISK CONSUMER OR YOU ARE MORE OF A BANK OF AMERICA AND WE CAN REALLY TAKE THE PULSE OF WHAT THE CONSUMER LOOKS LIKE IN CONSUMER SPENDING, THAT CAN BE KEY FOR THE AMERICAN ECONOMY. ALIX: FOR THE INFLATION DATA, I AM WONDERING IF WE SIGNIFICANTLY PRICED OUT ENOUGH OF THE FED PIVOT. JESS: THE WORST WAS COMING THROUGH THE DATAPOINT WE GOT IN SEPTEMBER, THAT THE S & P 500 WAS DOWN MORE THAN 4.5%. IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT THAT WILL LOOK LIKE. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU'RE TAKING OUT COMPONENTS WITH FOOD AND GAS PRICES, CORE CONTINUES TO GO UP. DO NOT EXPECT SOME SORT OF PIVOT ANYTIME SOON. SHE WAS SAYING DO NOT CONFUSE A PAUSE WITH A PIVOT BECAUSE THEY CAN GET YOU A PARTICULAR RESTRICTED RATE AND STAY THERE FOR SOME TIME, CHARLES EVANS SAYING THERE COULD BE A POTENTIAL SCENARIO OR THEY ARE ABLE TO BEAT INFLATION AND STILL HAVE THE ECONOMY NOT GO INTO A RECESSION BUT WE WILL HEAR FROM BRAINARD THIS AFTERNOON. IT WILL BE KEY ESPECIALLY SETTING UP INTO THE CPI REPORT TO SEE WHAT SHE IS LOOKING FOR IN THESE MACRO DATA POINTS. ALIX: PERFECT SET UP FOR TODAY. GREAT TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE TODAY. WE WILL CONTINUE THE QUESTION OF THE DAY. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK EVENTS THIS WEEK? A CIO WILL JOIN US NEXT WITH HER TAKE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > NOT ONLY DOES IT HAVE TO OVERCOME INFLATION BUT HAS TO RESTORE LIQUIDITY. I FEAR WE RISK A VERY HIGH PROBABILITY OF A DAMAGING RECESSION THAT WAS TOTALLY AVOIDABLE. ALIX: THAT WAS ION'S -- ZION'S CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR -- ALLIANZ'S CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR. THE LIST IS LONG, EARNINGS, INFLATION, UKRAINE, RUSSIA, THE GILT MARKET. THERE IS A LOT. I'M SURE I LEFT A TON OUT. WHAT ARE YOU MONITORING CLOSELY? MEGAN: EARNINGS IS GOING TO IMPACT THE MARKET OVER THE NEXT COUPLE WEEKS. THIS WEEK THE BIGGEST RISK IS STILL THE ECONOMIC DATA. CLEARLY THERE HAS BEEN SOME RISE IN GEOPOLITICAL RISK. THAT IS TAKING MORE HEIGHTENED RISK TO THE MARKET THAN WE HAVE SEEN PREVIOUSLY BUT STILL THE NUMBER ONE THING IS THE ECONOMIC DATA. WE HAVE A LOT INFLATION INFORMATION. WE HAVE FED MINUTES. ON RETAIL SALES WHEN WE FINISH OUT THE WEEK AS WELL. TOM: EXPECTATIONS ARE A .1% -- 8.1%. > > I THINK YOU GET LOWER IN THE EQUITY MARKETS AND ANY ESTIMATES WE HAVE TO START THE QUARTER GET PULLED OUT OF THE MARKET IN THAT RESPECT. I THINK YOU WILL SEE INTEREST RATES HIGHER. LAST MONTH WHEN WE HAD A HIGHER PRINT THAN EXPECTED, WE SAW A LOT OF DAMAGE IN THOSE MARKETS, SO I THINK THAT COULD HAPPEN AGAIN IF WE GET A HIGHER PRINT. ALIX: DOES THAT MEAN THE FED PIVOT CONVERSATION IS NOT YET PRICED OUT OF THE MARKET? MEGAN: I THINK THAT THE FED PIVOT IS NOT FULLY PRICED OUT OF THE MARKET. I THINK THERE WILL BE MORE CLARITY WHEN YOU GET THESE MEETINGS AND MINUTES FROM THE MEETINGS. THAT'S GET MORE UNDERSTANDING OF NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE NEXT MEETING BUT WHAT THEY ARE THINKING ABOUT IN 2023. THAT IS THE BIGGEST UNCERTAIN AREA WE HAVE NOW. YOU HAVE PEOPLE EXPECTING THE EARNINGS RECESSION TO BE PUSHED OUT TO THAT POINT. YOU EXPECT MAY BE THE ECONOMIC RECESSION EVEN THOUGH WE ARE IN THE TECHNICAL DEFINITION TO BE PUSHED OUT TO 2023, SO I THINK THERE IS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. I AM NOT SURE THE PIVOT IS COMPLETELY OUT. TOM: ON THE EARNINGS RECESSION CALL, WHERE DO YOU LAND ON THAT QUESTION? MEGAN: I THINK IT IS A 2023 STORY FROM THE EARNINGS PERSPECTIVE. ENERGY IS DRIVING UP EARNINGS NOW. EARNINGS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE NEGATIVE FOR THIS QUARTER AGAIN BUT I THINK YOU WILL SEE ENERGY SUPPORT RAISED FOR A COUPLE QUARTERS. 2023 IS A DIFFERENT STORY BECAUSE EVENTUALLY ENERGY WILL BE IMPACTED BY SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH. ALIX: BASED ON THAT, WHERE YOU HIDE OUT? MEGAN: WE ARE NOT FOCUSED THROUGH THE REST OF THIS YEAR. WE ARE LOOKING AT LONGER-TERM. WHEN YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO FOCUS ON THE LONG-TERM AND LONG-TERM IT -- LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES, YOU CAN LOOK AT AREAS OF THE MARKET THAT HAVE PRICED IN A LOT OF THIS WEAKNESS. LOOK AT TECH STOCKS. WE SAW THEM GET A REBOUND LAST WEEK, MORE THAN LARGE-CAP STOCKS, BECAUSE THIS PART OF THE MARKET HAS PRICED IN WHAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH AND A CHALLENGING EARNINGS ENVIRONMENT. TOM: WHAT IS THE VALIANT -- BALANCE SHEET RESILIENCE AND CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS ABOUT LOWER QUALITY AND CORPORATE DEBT? MEGAN: FIRST, ACTIVE MANAGEMENT, BEING VERY SELECTIVE FROM THE STOCK LEVEL IN THOSE AREAS IS VERY IMPORTANT. IT IS IMPORTANT ACROSS ALL MARKETS BUT SPECIFICALLY IN THAT SMALL AND MID-CAP SPACE. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT SMALL AND MID-CAP COMPANIES CAN BE IMPACTED BY HIGHER INTEREST RATES. THERE IS CONCERN FROM LOWER CREDIT QUALITY AND REFINANCING RISKS. THERE HAS BEEN DAMAGE FROM A VALUATION PERSPECTIVE AND PRICE LEVEL THAT I THINK IT IS PRICING IN EXPECTATION. THERE IS CHANCE FOR MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE RISK. ALIX: WHAT KIND RECESSION IS PRICED IN SMALL CAPS QUESTION MARK -- IN SMALL CAPS? MEGAN: A PRETTY SIGNIFICANT RECESSION IS PRICED IN, BUT I WOULD SAY WHAT WE EXPECT, WE HAVE ALREADY HAD TWO NEGATIVE QUARTERS OF GDP. WE THINK IT WILL BE CHALLENGING OVER THE NEXT YEAR BUT I DO NOT THINK WE ARE IN FORM A 2007 TO 2009 TYPE OF RECESSION. THE ECONOMY COMING INTO THIS WAS STILL PRETTY SOLID, SO WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DECLINES YOU HAVE SEEN ACROSS SMALL AND MID-CAP NAMES, THEY SEND -- THIS IS AN AREA OF THE MARKET PRICING IN MAY BE A 1980'S STYLE TYPE OF RECESSION. ALIX: WE WERE TALKING TO GOLDMAN SACHS EARLIER IN THE DAY. THEY TALKED ABOUT SOME EUROPEAN COMPANIES THAT HAVE DOLLAR EXPOSURE IN TERMS OF SALES GIVEN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN DOLLAR STRENGTH. THEY POINT TO LUXURY IS AN AREA OF OPPORTUNITY. IS ANYTHING IN EUROPE LOOKING ATTRACTIVE? MEGAN: EUROPE IS ATTRACTIVE AS A WHOLE BECAUSE IT IS VERY UNDER OWNED. EUROPE ITSELF IS ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMING INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WE HAVE SEEN YEAR TO DATE. I WOULD BE CAUTIOUS ON ANYTHING RETAIL ORIENTED BECAUSE WHILE THERE MAY BE SOME OF THAT CURRENCY TAILWIND FOR SOME OF THOSE EUROPEAN LUXURY MAKERS I STILL THINK THERE IS LUXURY OVERALL FACING CHALLENGES OVER THE NEXT YEAR AS CONSUMERS CONTINUE TO PULL BACK. ALIX: WRAP THAT INTO THE U.S., STRONGER DOLLAR AND DOWNSIDE. MEGAN: IN THE U.S., MULTINATIONALS ARE AT RISK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE LARGE-CAP AREA OF THE MARKET AND VERY GROWTH INTENSIVE NAMES, I THINK THERE IS MORE ROOM IN THIS PRICE DISCOVERY PHASE. WE WILL GET MORE INFORMATION ON THAT EQUATION, BUT THE INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT I THINK THERE IS A HEADWIND FOR THAT PART OF THE MARKET. TOM: MEGAN HORNEMAN, THANK YOU. YOU HAVE TO DO YOUR HOMEWORK IN TERMS OF BOND MARKET RESEARCH. COMING UP, SEMI CONDUCTORS AT THEIR LOWEST SINCE NOVEMBER 2020. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > IT IS TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. SHARES OF RIVIAN ARE FALLING. THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MAKER HAS RECALLED VEHICLES AFTER DISCOVERING A MINOR STRUCTURAL DEFECT IN ALMOST ALL THE VEHICLES IT HAS DELIVERED. MAKING A COMMERCIAL FLIGHT INTO CHINA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN THREE YEARS. ACCORDING TO RADAR DATA, IT FLEW IN TODAY. CHINA WAS FIRST TO GROUND IT AFTER TWO CRASHES, ALLOWING THE PLANE TO RETURN AFTER U.S. REGULATORS IN LATE 2020. AND SHARES OF SEMI TO -- SEMI CONDUCTOR COMPANIES ARE FALLING TODAY. U.S. MEASURES INCLUDE RESTRICTIONS ON THE EXPORT OF SOME TYPE OF CHIPS. CHINA SAYS THE MEASURES ARE UNFAIR AND HURT U.S. COMPANIES. ALIX: JOINING US NOW IS A BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SENIOR ANALYST FOR HARDWARE AND NETWORKING. THERE IS SO MUCH TO PARSE THROUGH IN THIS, STARTING WITH THIS. IS THIS WORSE FOR U.S. COMPANIES OR CHINESE COMPANIES? > > THEY ARE LOSING ON BOTH ENDS, ON THE CHINESE AND U.S. SIDE. ON THE U.S. SIDE, U.S. COMPANIES WANT TO SELL TO THE CHINESE. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE CHINESE WANT TO DEVELOP THEIR OWN TECHNOLOGY. IF THEY CANNOT HAVE ACCESS TO THAT, THE CHINESE ARE LOSERS AS WELL. TOM: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR PRODUCERS OF SOME OF THIS ENVIRONMENT IN THE NETHERLANDS? DO WE KNOW IF THEY CAN CONTINUE TO SUPPLY TO CHINA AT THIS POINT? WOO JIN: IN PRIOR DISCUSSIONS WITH THE U.S. AS WELL AS OTHER SEMI CONDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS, THERE WERE SOME RESTRICTIONS IN TERMS OF THE SMALLER GEOMETRY TECHNOLOGIES, SO I DO NOT KNOW IF THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IS NEW , BUT I THINK THIS IS GOING TO BE SOMETHING THAT IS MORE DEFINITIVE IN TERMS OF BLOCKING THESE KIND OF TECHNOLOGIES FROM CHINA. ALIX: WHAT IF A U.S. COMPANY CANNOT GET HIS PART FROM CHINA IN SOME CAPACITY? SELLING STUFF IS ONE THING, BUT WHAT IF THEY NEED SOMETHING? WOO JIN: FANTASTIC QUESTION. THERE'S A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE HIGHER TECHNOLOGY RIGHT NOW, BUT THE ISSUE IS CHINA MAKES A LOT OF THESE COMMODITY CHIPS THAT THE U.S. STILL RELIES UPON. SO IF THERE IS A QUID PRO QUO THIS COULD GET UGLY. TOM: THAT IS WHY RETALIATION COULD COME THROUGH FROM CHINA. WE ARE WATCHING FOR POTENTIAL RESPONSE FROM BEIJING. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ABILITY FOR CHINA? THERE HAS BEEN A NUMBER OF MISSTEPS. WOO JIN: LET'S USE HUAWEI AS AN EXAMPLE. WHAT THE U.S. HAS DONE DURING THE TRUMP ERA IS ESSENTIALLY BEEN SEMI CONDUCTOR CHIPS OR ACCESS TO U.S. SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY FOR HUAWEI. THEIR SMARTPHONE BUSINESSES HAVE ESSENTIALLY WITHERED AWAY AND GONE TO OTHER COMPANIES WITHIN CHINA THAT HAVE ACCESS TO THE CHIPS. THE ISSUE IS THAT NOW WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A COUNTRYWIDE BEEN THAT WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THESE TECHNOLOGIES. IT COULD SLOW DOWN THE AI CAPABILITIES OF CHINA OVER THE LONG-TERM. ALIX: WHAT IS THE DOWNSIDE FOR SEMI'S THEN? THERE IS BROAD DEMAND WORRIES UNRELATED TO ANY OF THE BATTLE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA. WHAT IS THE DOWNSIDE HERE? WOO JIN: TOUGH TO SAY NOW. TO YOUR POINT, THERE'S A LOT OF MICRO NEWS. -- MACRO NEWS. YOU HAVE CURTAILING AMD SALES AND DEMAND IN THE NEAR TERM. FOR THE LONG-TERM, NVIDIA SAYING IT IS NOT GOING TO HURT THEM. RIGHT NOW, WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND THAT SOME AI CHIPS INTO CHINA ARE FAIRLY LOW AND THERE IS ACCESS TO SOME CHIPS THAT CHINA CAN GAIN FROM AMD TO BYPASS SOME SANCTIONS. TOM: IT WAS FASCINATING TO HEAR FROM A STARTUP IN CHINA AND HOW IT IS GOING TO IMPACT THEM POTENTIALLY. THANK YOU FOR THAT ANALYSIS, BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SENIOR ANALYST ON SEMI CONDUCTORS AND CHINA. COMING UP, SLOW DOWN CONCERNS. WE WILL DISCUSS WITH CITI NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: AN HOUR AND THE U.S. TRADING SESSION, HARD FOR STOCKS DEFINED DIRECTION. NOTHING IS MOVING EXCEPT THE BOND MARKET IN THE U.K. ABIGAIL: SMALL DECLINE FOR THE S & P 500, DOWNWARD TREND CONTINUES. LAST WEEK WAS AN UP WEEK BECAUSE OF THE BIG RALLY ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY BUT BIGGER DECLINED FOR TACK AND ESPECIALLY FOR THAT STOCK. CAP INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 40% ON THE YEAR. A REAL BEAR MARKET IS THERE. IT IS AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2020. THE U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT IS PUTTING CURBS AGAINST CHINA TECH. THAT IS WEIGHING IN A BIG WAY ALSO OIL IS UP SLIGHTLY, ABOVE $90 A BARREL, PUTTING INFLATIONARY PRESSURE ON STOCKS, GIVEN THE FACT IT COULD CREATE DEMAND INSTRUCTION. AS FOR THE FOLLOW-UP FROM THE CHINA TECH CURB, SEMI CONDUCTORS ACROSS THE BOARD CONTINUE TO GET SLAMMED. LAST WEEK ON FRIDAY, AND THE DOWN 13% BUT WE CAN SEE A LAMB RESEARCH WHO MAKES MACHINES THAT MAKE THE CHIPS, THAT IS LEADING. WE CURVE FOR SOME OTHER NAMES. THESE STOCK CHIPS CANNOT GET A BREAK. MAYBE A ROADMAP ON WHAT IS AHEAD, IF WE TAKE A LOOK AT CHINA TECH, SINCE 2021 WITH THE PEAK, THIS IS FROM MARCH OF 2020 TWO RIGHT AROUND THE TIME WE HAVE THE BIG CRACKDOWNS ON TECHNOLOGY AND OVER THIS PERIOD, DOWN 60%. WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT HERE IS THE STOXX 600 TECHNOLOGY. IT IS DOWN 18% OVER THAT TIME PERIOD. THE S & P 500 AND HERBAL IS OUTPERFORMING, DOWN 2.5 PERCENT IS JAPANESE TECHNOLOGY, BUT THE INTERESTING QUESTION COULD BE NOT TOO MUCH THAT CHINA TECH AND CHAIN ACE STOCKS ARE UNDERPERFORMING BUT IS THIS A ROADMAP FOR WHAT IS GOING TO BE HAPPENING IN THE U.S.? WE DO NOT KNOW THAT FOR SURE BUT IT IS A BIG DRAG WHERE IT HARD TO SEE THE TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES CONTINUING TO TRADE AT SUCH A DIVIDE. ALIX: GERMANY IS CLACKING JOINT EU DEBT FOR LOANS TO TACKLE THE ENERGY CRISIS. THIS IS SIGNIFICANT. THERE WAS A CONVERSATION LAST WEEK AMONGST FINANCE FINISHERS. SOME LIKE FRANCE WANTED A MIDDLE ROAD AND THE ACCUSATION WAS THAT GERMANY WOULD GO IT ALONE WITH ITS 200 BILLION RESCUE PACKAGE, BUT NOW IT APPEARS THAT GERMANY IS BACKING EU DEBT, WHICH IS UNBELIEVABLE CONSIDERING WHAT THIS CONVERSATION MIGHT HAVE BEEN A FEW YEARS AGO. TOM: YOU'VE HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. THE GERMANS WERE UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE ON THAT POINT. THEY WERE GOING AT ALONG WITH THEIR OWN SIGNIFICANT FISCAL SPENDING. NOW, WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE EUROPEAN UNION, GERMANS ARE SAYING WE WILL HAVE JOINT THAT. AROUND ANY TOPIC, THAT IS REMARKABLE. THERE WAS SOMETHING IN THE BLUEPRINT AND HOW THEY TACKLE THE PANDEMIC, BUT THIS IS SOMETHING THE ITALIANS COME IN SPANISH THE GREEKS ARE PUSHING. THIS IS SIGNIFICANT. WE WILL WAIT TO SEE WITH THE DETAILS ARE BUT THIS PIVOT FROM THE GERMANS AND WHAT THIS WILL MEAN FOR ENERGY, UNITY, IT SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE CLOSER TO THAT. ALIX: THIS COMES AS THE INDEPENDENT COMMISSION IN GERMANY SAID GERMANY NEEDS TO SPEND 100 BILLION EUROS ON THE INDUSTRY AND CONSUMER LEVELS. AT THE SELLOFF IN THE BOND MARKET, IT IS HOLDING FIRM IN EUROPE, BUT YOU HAVE BUNUEL UP, ITALY ABOUT SEVEN. WHITENING OF 250 BASIS POINTS. TOM: HE SELLOFF IS QUITE PRONOUNCED ACROSS THE CURVE. 30 BASIS POINTS ON THE FRONT END ON THE TWO-YEAR, 447. THE D.O.A. -- BOE IS COMING OUT WITH TRADITIONAL INTERVENTION BUT THEY -- ON THE BACK OF FINANCIAL RAILING THAT WE SAW ON FRIDAY, THERE IS A CHANCE TO INFLATE THE MARKETS BUT IT IS NOT WORKING OUT. ALIX: DEFINITELY NOT. NOW 230 SIX BASIS POINTS, THE HEADLINE FROM GERMANY BACKING THAT EU DEBT, ISSUANCE SEEMS TO BE WORKING. BACK TO THE RISK STORY. WE ARE ASKING ALL THE GUESTS WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK EVENT THIS WEEK AND WE WILL GET THE LATEST ON THURSDAY WITH CPI AND RETAIL SALES. A BIG PART OF INFLATION IS THE RISING -- RISE IN COSTS OF OIL AND ENERGY. ADCO MIGHT GIVE ME YOUR CHRIST CALLED FOR OIL. OPEC-PLUS WANTS TO HAVE THAT $90 LEVEL AS A BASELINE. ED: IT SEEMS TO BE HOLDING BUT WE WILL SEE. WE HAVE A LOT OF OIL THAT WILL BE HITTING THE MARKET FOR THE REST OF THE ORDER. THE PRICE HIKES WILL NOT BE FELT IN THE MARKET UNTIL JANUARY. WE HAVE VOLATILITY. ON THE ONE HAND, THERE IS A LOT SLOSHING AROUND IN THE WORLD'S WATERS, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, WE HAVE YOUR HAVING THIS DECEMBER DEADLINE TO GET OFF OF RUSSIAN OIL. THEY HAVE ALREADY GOTTEN DOWN TO 60% FROM WHERE THEY WERE A YEAR AGO. WE EXPECT THE REST TO BE MOSTLY OFF BY THE END OF THE YEAR. THAT COULD'VE BEEN ON OIL PRICES. T YOU'VE GOT A CALL OF $75 BY THE END OF 2023. WHAT KIND OF RECESSION SO DOWN IS THAT MARKET PRICING IN? ED: THAT IS NOT PRICED IN. WE DID THAT FORECAST, WE DID NOT HAVE THE OPEC CUT. WE'VE GOT TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE OPEC NOW. I PUT THE OPEC FETED THE $85 LEVEL. ALIX: WHEN WE GET TOWARDS DECEMBER 5 AND CA CUT OFF OF RUSSIAN OIL TO YOUR OR IF WE GET A PRICE CAP, IS THAT BULLISH OR BEARISH FOR THE COMMODITY? ED: IT IS BULLISH BECAUSE IT MEANS THAT EUROPE HAS A MILLION A DAY THAT THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BE IMPORTING FROM RUSSIA TOO MUCH. THEY WILL HAVE TO BUY IT FROM SOMEONE ELSE. IN ORDER TO BUY IT FROM SOMEONE ELSE, HAVE TO BID UP THE PRICES AND AMONG THEY HAVE TO BID UP IS THE PRICE OF WTA BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT IS AVAILABLE IN THE FREE MARKET. TOM: YOU TALKED ABOUT OPEC-PLUS AND THE 2 MILLION BARREL CUT. IT WILL BE PRICED IN IN JANUARY. HOW MUCH DOES OPEC-PLUS HAVE TWO FURTHER PUT OUT SHOULD THEY NEED TO DO THAT. HOW MUCH CONSENSUS IS THERE? ED: NOT MUCH. THE ONLY COUNTRIES THAT HAVE REALLY CUT ARE THE UA AND SAUDI ARABIA, BUT IRAQ COULD CUT, BUT THEIR HISTORY OF DOING THAT IS NOT GOOD. EVEN IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY, THE WAY THEY THE NUMBERS WILL BE 200% ABOVE WHERE THEY SHOULD BE, BUT THE OPEC CUT 2 MILLION BARRELS A DAY IS CERTAINLY LESS THAN A MILLION. SOME PEOPLE HAVE IT AROUND 500 A DAY BUT IT IS PROBABLY SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 500 AND 900. 900 A DAY IS A MEANINGFUL AMOUNT TO TAKE OUT OF THE MARKET, BUT -- IN AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, POTENTIALLY LIVING INTO RECESSION. ALIX: THERE IS ALSO THE DEMAND-SIDE. HELLO DO YOU SEE THAT EVOLVING IF WE ARE IN A GLOBAL RECESSION AND CHINA DOES NOT COME BACK? ED: ALL OF THAT INSANE IS 3 MILLION BARRELS A DAY, AN AWFUL LOT. CHINA HAS A MILLION BARRELS A DAY OF UNCERTAINTY. THE U.S. WAS DOWN AND DEMAND IN AUGUST VERSUS LAST YEAR BY 2 MILLION BARRELS A DAY AND EUROPE IS CERTAINLY DOWN. DEMAND IS DOWN BECAUSE OF OIL PRICES BEING HIGH. WE WILL SEE WHETHER THAT COMES BACK INTO THE MARKET AT A LOWER PRICE. TOM: NOT CLEAR WHAT IS GOING TO DO AT THIS POINT. BUT IF WE GET CHINA REMOVING BORDER RESTRICTIONS AND REOPENING, WHAT DOES THAT DO TO OIL? ED: IT MEANS THERE IS NEW JET FUEL. JET WOULD BE THE BIG CALL. CHINA IS DOWN TREMENDOUSLY ON JET FUEL DEMAND. WE ARE STILL AROUND A MILLION BARRELS A DAY. CHINA IS ABOUT HALF OF THAT. THAT WOULD BE A SUBSTANTIAL PULL. ALIX: IF YOUR UNCERTAINTY ABOUT CHINA AND THE DEMAND FOR OIL PERSISTS, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE COMMODITY SENSITIVE STUFF LIKE COPPER? ED: COPTER IS MOVING TO CHINA. RECENTLY, WE ARE SEEING BASE LEVELS SLIPPING BECAUSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING OR NOT HAPPENING IN CHINA. IT WOULD TAKE MY THE END OF 2023 TWO C MODELS PRICES REALLY MOVING OUT. WHEN THEY START, WE THINK THEY WILL BE MOVING OUT FOR IT WHILE BECAUSE METALS DEMAND IS GOING TO BE CREASING AS THE WORLD TURNS GREENER AND WE HAVE MORE DEMAND FOR BATTERY POWER, BUT AT THE MOMENT, THE LACK OF DEMAND COMING OUT OF CHINA HAS DROPPED PRICES BELOW ARSENAL COSTS. TOM: A LOT OF THE FOCUS ON THOSE REFINING MARGINS. ARE THEY AS GOOD AS THEY HAVE BEEN? IS IT ALL DOWNHILL? ED: THERE IS BIG CHINA PRESSURE ON THE DOWNHILL, OF COURSE A BIG REFINERY STRIKE KEEPING THEM UP AT THE MOMENT, BUT WHEN WE LOOK AT CHINA, THEY CUT OUT EXPORTS OF TRANSPORT FEELS ABOUT A YEAR AGO, WHICH MEANS DIESEL AND GASOLINE. THEY WERE EXPORTING ABOUT A MILLION BARRELS A DAY. THEY STARTED TO COME BACK AND ARE NOW EXPORTING ABOUT 400,000 BARRELS A DAY, BUT WITH THE NEW EXPORT LICENSES THAT HAVE BEEN GIVEN TO REFINERIES, WE CAN SEE THAT NUMBER GOING UP TO 81.2 MILLION BARRELS A DAY. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN THE RESULT OF WHAT THEY HAVE DONE SO FAR, AND TRASH AND ASIA. -- A CRASH IN ASIA. IF CHINA GETS UP TO A MILLION BARRELS A DAY OF EXPORTS, IT COULD PUT PRESSURE GLOBALLY. ALIX: THE SCENARIO WOULD ACTUALLY BE QUITE GOOD FOR THE GLOBAL INFLATION PICTURE. IT IS ABLE TO RAMP UP EXPORTS OF DIESEL, ETC. IS THAT CLERGY SAY ON THE WHOLE? HOW SOON COULD THAT PICTURE TURN? ED: WE HAVE HAD THE PICTURE TURN IN REVERSE BECAUSE OF THE SURPRISE LEVEL OF THE OPEC CUTS, BUT WE HONESTLY THINK THAT THE WORLD IS GOING TO BE SEEING INVENTORY BUILT IN THIS QUARTER AND INVENTORY BUILDS HERE. IF THE RECESSION GETS WORSE, THOSE INVENTORY BUILDS WILL BE BIGGER. WE WILL SEE WHETHER THE OPEC-PLUS COUNTRIES HAVE ANYTHING IN THEM TO SUPPORT A $90 PRICE. THEY CERTAINLY LIKE $90 OIL. THE GETTING THERE IN A RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT MAY BE HARD. TOM: DOES LOWER INFLATION GIVE A BID TO GOLD? ED: IF WE HAVE EXPECTATIONS OF LOWER CENTRAL BANKS -- INCLUDING THE FEDERAL RESERVE -- HIKING RATE INCREASES, THEN YES. WE WILL SEE THINGS COME BACK ON GOLD. GOLD HAS BEEN FLUCTUATING A LOT LATELY, PARTLY BECAUSE OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FED POLICY. WE GET BACK TO A LOWER LEVEL OR AN EVENING OUT OF RATE INCREASES IN GOLD AND GOLD WILL CERTAINLY CHINA. TOM: INTERESTING. ED MORSE, CITI GLOBAL HEAD OF COMMODITIES RESEARCH. BRENT AT $97. WE WILL LOOK AT HIKES BY GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS AND EMERGING MARKETS WITH A FOCUS ON BRAZIL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE, RUSSIAN MISSILES HIT KYIV AND OTHER UKRAINIAN CITIES TODAY. THAT MAYOR PETE THREATENED FURTHER ATTACKS. THAT CAME AFTER PUTIN BLAMED UKRAINE FOR DAMAGING A ROAD CONNECTING UKRAINE WITH RUSSIA. BEN BERNANKE AND TWO U.S.-BASED COLLEAGUES SHARED THE NOBEL RISE IN ECONOMICS. THEY WERE HONORED FOR THEIR RESEARCH ON BANKS AND ECONOMIC CRISES. THEY IMPROVE THE UNDERSTANDING OF THE ROLE OF BANKS AND REGULATIONS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON-AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: ECONOMIC DATA AND THE FED, WE HAVE GOT BILL DUDLEY THING THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS SOME WORK TO DO TO REBUILD CREDIBILITY WITH THE MARKETS. HERE'S WHAT HE HAD TO SAY EARLIER. > > THEY HAVE ENDORSED THE NOTION THAT THERE WILL BE SOME PAIN BUT THE FED HAS NOT ADMITTED HOW WE GOT INTO THIS MESS. THEIR STRATEGY IS NOT TO JUST KEEP HIKING REGARDLESS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING. I THINK THEY WANT TO GO TO A RESTRICTIVE POLICY AND HOLD IT THERE UNTIL THEY SEE CLEAR SIGNS THAT THEY ARE BRINGING INFLATION DOWN AND GENERATING MORE SLACKER IN THE U.S. MARKET. ALIX: HE WAS SAYING SOMETHING SIMILAR EARLIER AND IS TALKING TO REPORTERS ARE SAYING THEY ARE ON-TOPIC TO IMPOSE A LOT OF POLICY RESTRICTION THEY SEE RATES AROUND 4.5% I MARCH. THAT HAS LED TO THE RISK AND EMERGING MARKETS. JOINING US BASED OSCAR, PRIVATE EQUITY MANAGER FOCUSED ON BRAZIL. GOOD TO SEE YOU. FOR MACRO, AS THE FED KEEPS RAISING, WHAT ARE YOU NOTICING IN BRAZIL? OSCAR: WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS MAYBE THERE IS A SILVER LINING IN LATIN AMERICA. WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN USED TO HIGHER INFLATION IT IS FUNNY THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE PROBABLY RESULT GROWTH THIS YEAR PROBABLY HIGHER THAN CHINA AND HAVE LOWER INFLATION THEN THE U.S. WHAT WE ARE REALLY SAYING IS THAT THERE IS A BIGGER MOVEMENT HAPPENING, SOUND ECONOMIC TRENDS ACROSS BRAZIL INDEPENDENT OF WHO THE PRESIDENT IS. WE ARE SEEING A DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION. THAT IS WHAT DROVE THE U.S. 15- 20 YEARS AGO. WE ARE SEEING THAT ACROSS LATIN AMERICA. TOM: YOU TALKED ABOUT THE POLITICS. WHAT DO THE MARKETS WANT TO SEE EITHER FROM LULA OR A SECOND TERM FROM BOLSONARO? OSCAR: WHAT WAS INTERESTING IN THE FIRST ROUND IS WEEKS ARE THE SENATE AND THE LOWER HOUSE STILL TO THE RIGHT. THAT WAS POSITIVE TO SHOW A LOWER VOLATILITY, THAT SOME OF THE ECONOMIC DECISIONS SUCH AS THE REFORMS, WE WILL SEE THAT MAINTAINED BECAUSE IT WILL BE A LOT HARDER FOR LULA TO CHANGE THAT. WITH BOLSONARO AS PRESIDENT, WE WILL SEE A PATH TOWARD A CONTINUATION OF THIS MORE LIBERAL APPROACH. THE FIRST ROUND WILL BE GOOD FOR BRAZIL BUT WE COULD SEE LOWER VOLATILITY ON THE HORIZON. ALIX: WHAT SECTORS THAN OUR POLITICAL DOLLAR PROOF? OSCAR: IF YOU TO THE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS AROUND THE WORLD AND YOU LOOK INTO COMMODITIES, AGRO AND COMMODITIES IN BRAZIL ARE STRONG SECTORS. IF YOU LOOK AT UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, THE WHEAT AND CORN ISSUES, THAT IS GOING TO FAVORITE BRAZIL BECAUSE COUNTRIES LIKE ARGENTINA AND THE U.S. COULD TAP INTO THAT SUPPLY CHAIN. WE ARE GOING TO SEE AGRICULTURE IS A STRONG SECTOR BUT ALSO ANY KIND OF DIGITAL RELATED TYPE OF ASSETS WE WILL SEE IT ALSO IF IT IS EITHER CONSUMER RELATED OR EVEN IN THE FINANCIAL WORLD, WE WILL SEE IT STRONG. TOM: WHAT ABOUT THE INR FROM THE POTENTIAL RECESSION? THAT IS ONE NEGATIVE HEADWIND RESULT WOULD BE FACING. OSCAR: I THINK SO BUT I THINK IT IS MORE OF A MAJOR PLATE. ON THAT SIDE, THERE IS SOME DISCOUNTS TO COMPARABLES AROUND THE WORLD BUT I THINK WE WILL SEEK THE MACRO PLAY IN TERMS OF MAKING SURE THAT VOLATILITY IS COMING DOWN AND BRAZIL IS COMING UP IN TERMS OF CHANGES OF DEMANDS FOR AGRICULTURAL GOODS. ALIX: THE OTHER PART OF THIS IS WHAT THE PRIVATE MARKETS ARE LIKE. WHAT IS IT LIKE TO FUND RAISE RIGHT NOW? WHAT IS THE BROADER RISK? AS MORE FINANCING HAS MOVED INTO THE BROADER RECORD, IT FEELS LIKE THAT IS WHERE PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT WHERE THE RISK IS. OSCAR: IT IS STRANGE. WHEN WE SEE BRAZIL, IT HAS BEEN LAGGING BEHIND THE REST OF THE WORLD. HE COMPARED TO THE PERCENTAGE OF GDP THAT ARE DIGITAL COMPANIES, WE ARE STILL SEEING BRAZIL MAY 15 YEARS BEHIND THE U.S. AS A PERCENTAGE, THAT IS ABOUT 3%. COMPARE THE U.S., 50 OR 55% OF GDP OR EVEN INDIA, IF THEY WERE TO MATCH UP TO INDIA'S LEVELS, WE ARE TALKING A HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS BEING INVESTED -- $800 BILLION BEING INVESTED. TOM: WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU ADD TO YOUR LIST AFTER BRAZIL? OSCAR: WE HAVE SEEN THE TRANSFORMATION AROUND OPEN FINANCE AROUND FINTECH. IN BRAZIL, BECAUSE IT DEPICTS. IT BECAME THE NUMBER ONE USED FOR TRANSFERS. THE BEST TECHNOLOGIES ARE COMING TO PLEBEIAN NOW. -- TO COLUMBIA NOW. NEW BANKS ARE GOING TO BE BIG WINNERS IN THIS SECTOR. ALIX: TO THAT POINT, EXITING CONDITIONS, WHAT IS THAT LIKE NOW? OSCAR: IT IS MORE DIFFICULT. THE WORLD WAS ADDICTED TO LIQUIDITY, BUT MOST INVESTORS HAVE SUCH A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF THEIR PROPOSED EXPOSED TO LEFT TOWN. THAT IS 9% OF GLOBAL GDP. MOST INVESTORS MIGHT HAVE 1% OR 2%. ALIX: WHICH IS DIFFERENT FROM TIMES THAT THE FED HAS PUT PRESSURE ON THE CURRENCY MARKETS. OSCAR, IT IS GOOD TO SEE YOU. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TOM: LET'S CHECK IN ON THE EUROPEAN MARKETS. THE FOCUS IS ON THE GILT MARKET, BACK IN THE U.K., MARKETS ARE NOT REASSURED BY THE D.O.A. INSINUATING ONCE AGAIN -- INSTIGATING ONCE AGAIN. A SIGNIFICANCE ON THE LONG END. THERE IS A LOOP OF 32 BASIS POINTS, THE THIRD BIGGEST JUMP IN A DECADE, PUTTING PRESSURE BACK ON THE DOE. -- D.O.E.. THE FISCAL PLAN AND AN IMPORTANT ANALYSIS FROM THE BUDGET OF RESPONSIBILITY. THE EUROPEAN UNION COALESCES AROUND AN IDEA OF DEBT FOR ENERGY MANAGEMENT. THE GERMANS ARE BACKING THIS. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME MORE ACTION ACROSS EUROPE. THE EURO DOWN .4%.