The Fed is kind of entrenched themselves and like no matter what happens we're going to do it. They're raising rates extremely quickly in order to fight inflation. Yes monetary policy operates with a lag. So we're waiting on those legs. We do expect the markets remain volatile. You know these rallies that we're seeing we continue to expect them to say we are walking a knife's edge difference between soft and hard landing. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz live from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Lisa Abramowicz. Sam Jonathan Ferro features negative a tenth of 1 per cent on the S & P this week. Rameau. It's sort of our CPI is it. I mean it's CPI. It's also earnings. It's also University of Michigan sentiment on Friday. Come on. Yes. OK. CPI is going to be the big event. But there's a lot of other issues that need to take that open as well. Thank you Mitch. Well there was a moment there was a brief moment when we examine that there's as the key as a key issue. Now honestly CPI will be incredibly important in particular with core inflation. How much does it rise. Do we get that year over year increase with some of the basic facts out taking over with a core reading even if you do have peak inflation. And the headline CPI CPI hijacks the conversation around the Federal Reserve's next move or 75 or whether it's 50 on the earnings front. JP Morgan kicked things off on Friday morning. I think we've had warnings this morning from Morgan Stanley from David Kostin over at Goldman Sachs. Everybody just chop chop chop cutting them governance to earnings season. The Y is going to be interesting. How much is this a currency adjusted issue. How much is this. A dollar actually exacting a lot of pain over international companies. About 30 percent of revenues from U.S. companies come from international commerce. How much does that get really cramped and push people toward more domestic leaning companies. This is an increasing theme that I'm seeing in some of the notes the outlook for global growth. The numbers that come from Tom Selleck on the team appear at Bloomberg Economics three point one per cent for this year. It's 2022 2.5 per cent in 2023. Just decelerates in the next twelve months. Where is the growth going to come from. That's the problem. European recession this year the US in recession next year seems to be the base case for so many people. And then China right. The elephant in the room over over the weekend came out with some debt data that was negative. Right. They opened up they reopened and they showed that some of their services data actually decelerated declined at the fastest pace going back for a month. So even though you do have a situation where perhaps the US is hanging in there the rest the world really isn't that node of growth that's going to come out was good news bad news Friday. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Yeah I mean I hate doing it too because it's so simplistic and what does it actually mean. But the bottom line is the more the economy has momentum the more the Fed will have to do. Bottom line bottom line for now and then we start talking about the the why the Fed is backing off the backing off because of supply side positive evolutions on the supply side. That's a good thing that backing off because they need to damage demand or they need to. They've done that already. I think that's problematic. OK. It is problematic. The reason why I mentioned earnings as incredibly important in addition to CPI. Yes I agree with you. CPI is the main event this week but earnings reason why it took particular minutes. Thanks. Well what. No. No I'm not. That's undermine your premise. I do think it is CPI week of October. But I do think there is an issue with earnings. How much is the strong dollar impacting earnings in a negative way that's going to cause the Fed to say wait a second. Suddenly the dollar isn't just your problem it's also our problem. When does that become a bigger part of the conversation. How much does earnings really trigger that at a time when yes you want to see weakness but you don't want to see it decimation of an economy where you do have a lag effect of some of the rate hikes we've already had. He saw some Bernanke showing the Nobel Prize in economics. It's like you know you're going to you're going to die very way from CPI. I'm going to throw you under the bus to talk about Bernanke. I mean I think that right now the Nobel Prizes are becoming increasingly political. What is the political message from Ben Bernanke who said this is a political decision. What is the decision to have somebody who has a high profile policymaker win a major prize in economics. I'm just curious about that. I wonder if it's premature since we're unwinding the QE of the last 10 years right now whether we should wait before we dole these out which is the reason why I'm saying it's highly political. It's sort of this question of someone who is still active and their policies are still very present in the public discourse. That becomes a more politicized prize. I mean I think that these are all fantastic behemoth minds in the economics profession but they are incredibly polarizing when they have such direct effect on current economic theory and academic reality. We agree with each other. Futures unchanged on the S & P were down about a tenth of 1 percent. A real drama here in the bond market. The US Treasury market closed for Columbus Day looking at a German bond yield which is down by around about 4 basis points. The bond yield two point one five percent on a 10 year tenure yield in Germany. Just like the 10 year Treasury yield climbing for 10 consecutive weeks. Ridiculous euro dollar 97 euro dollar 97 and negative four tenths of one per cent and crude. After a monster rally last week crude is down about a half of one per cent WTI last week Lisa of sixteen and a half percent. And we heard over the weekend Janet Yellen speaking on a number of different outlets talking about how negative this was for the world and possibly for what happens in November. What I'm watching today I mean this is going to be a really important week. It is CPI week. And to your point that you start the show out with. Yes it is that. I just also think it's important to look at earnings today. We have an incredible amount of speakers because nothing else is happening in the bond market is closed. And so why even show up. Fed speak includes Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans at 9 a.m. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard at 1:00 p.m. Both are speaking at the NABE conference in Chicago. ECB speak IT chief economist Philip Lane speaking at 9am and at the online ECB conference on Monetary Policy. Very curious to hear what their take is especially whether they start to price in recession. Considering that everyone basically says it's a base case in Europe but they are still not including that in their forecasts. And today the 2022 annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank kick off in Washington from 830 to nine. There is going to be a conversation with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Marr pass. I'm curious to see how much the focus really turns to the developing world. That's what we heard over the weekend from Janet Yellen saying they're incredibly concerned about emerging markets in the face of the strong dollar but also in the face of some of these economic headwinds that usually hurt the lowest income nations the most people really going after him about climate change aren't they. At the moment I don't understand exactly how this is becoming a traction. I mean just to sort of a show because he basically came out and questioned some some aspects of climate change and then people called for him to step down. And then he pushed back and said look I didn't know enough to really be saying at any point people saying you're just hiding an agenda. The whole point is how politicized some of these bodies that have to be providing important aid at a time of real change. I think nominated to the World Bank by the former administration ultimately picked by the Trump administration and this seems to be some tension over it with the current administration. And that seems to be the elephant in the room isn't it. What's wrong with it is someone turning around is saying I'm not an expert in something. What's wrong with them. When did that become a problem. And again this goes to this issue of politicizing bodies that have to act internationally and the US as a leader at a time when it is splintered and it is divided and it becomes a real challenge at a time when there needs to be some sort of leadership to handle the next crisis and refreshing for someone to turn around and say I'm not going to talk about it. I'm not an expert in it. But it's kind of refreshing isn't it. I'm not an expert in it. An expert in it either. Linda Russell isn't either. She is on the markets though senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes. Linda fantastic catch up with you. Let's talk about energy. Sixteen point five percent move on crude last week. The underlying commodity at a massive move. The energy equities have had a massive year. Why are you sticking with them. Linda. Well good morning. Thanks for having me today. Yes we've been really bulls on the energy patch for several years now and the the earnings. First of all speak for themselves. This is what's really been driving the market in terms of the earnings is the energy patch itself. So if you look at the valuations of energy stocks they are as cheap as they've been for really over 30 years on a P E basis. So they're inexpensive versus the versus the momentum that they have. And whatever pullback we saw earlier this year was for concerns of a global economic recession. And that has to fight with the supply problems. They have to pick your side there. And we pick the supply side. Linda how much are you looking at more small caps or domestically oriented U.S. companies in the face of some of the headwinds from the strong dollar. Yes I know the strong dollar is is a big problem but it's the multinational companies are the strongest possessed position ones. Those are the ones that you would own heading into an economic slowdown or into a recession. Small caps. We like small caps and they're not exposed. As you've said to a strong dollar but that is basically an early cycle play. So we really are more in favor of large cap stocks. They're still the ones that are that are generating the highest profit margins are gushing cash. And even in the face of what's been a very strong rise already in the dollar. We're all fingers crossed that this advance the dollar will at least slow down and maybe pull back some. For us the biggest concern with the dollar is what is requiring other central banks to do in terms of tightening that when they're their own economies are looking to head into potentially severe recessions and then a financial accident. Linda this is going to be a tremendous week. We were just talking about CPI coming out on Thursday in the United States. We also have earnings kicking off on Friday. What will be the most important thing for you in terms of how you plan to adjust your allocations heading into year end. Well you know I think that that the Fed is with with the jobs report has is really indicating that they'll probably continue on hiking in a more aggressive fashion. So the next thing to really worry about is the CPI in particular and that core part of the CPI where a third of it is the owners equivalent rent. We've seen prices increasing dramatically whether it's rent or for purchase. And lots of talk about a recession in the housing market and about house prices coming down. But indeed the vacancy rate for rental or for home for home purchases is at a 40 year low. That's still very very strong. CPI will be extremely important. It'll be important also to watch retail sales of course Amazon Prime days of this week as well. We think that the consumer is extremely strong. So you know just over the weekend I'm reading the economy's weirdly resilient. It's not weird. People have jobs. They've got a lot of jobs. They've got a lot of money in their pockets. That's what really gets us going as consumers. If we have a job we do. Linda that's the good news. Thank you for being with us. Linda so Linda does so that a federated mess on this equity market on the economy as well between the match today. Well we can all work on it didn't have didn't happen. I've got to help. My my my sons were actually at the gate when the guy came home late. You know being really angry. And who are they angry at. Just like the state of the world. I mean I know that you're situation and how there is cheating and that kind of you. No no no that was cheating. Well let me suggest that was the suggestion of cheating. And it was just I checked his act. They checked his ears but it was in the sixth inning. So there was time for it to wear off. Heard all about ISE. Now you're suggesting all your children are my children. I'm not. I just. I'm not. That's right. Okay. In the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Qua Tang is taking steps to calm financial markets following a turbulent period for Tang will announce his medium term fiscal strategy and economic forecasts on October 30 first. That's more than three weeks before he had originally planned. In Germany an advisory group is urging the government to subsidize as much as 80 percent of natural gas consumption for households and companies early next year. It would be a part of a one hundred ninety four billion dollar aid package. The German government will review the recommendations and issue a decision in the coming weeks. Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke he is one of three people to share this year's Nobel Prize in economics. Bernanke. Douglas Diamond and Phillip did beg were honored for their research on banks and economic crises. The three will share a nine hundred thousand dollar word global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. Even Powell have gone from looking for a soft landing to a soft landing. For now talking about pain and that is the problem. That is the cost of a Federal Reserve being like. Not only does it have to overcome inflation but it has to restore its credibility. So yes I fear that we risk a very high probability of a damaging recession. Duckworth totally avoidable. Mohammed Al Shery Ahn Bloomberg opinion columnist and president of Queens College Cambridge and CBS over the weekend and New York Mets fan as well loves the Jets too. And the Jets actually won over the weekend. Yeah they did. That's the good news right. The bad news is that my kids are Giants fans as he asked that Giants. Okay. So they don't have any potential in his comments that were really fascinating over the weekend. His comments were always fascinating. That's great. Basically saying how avoidable this was that the Fed made an error that is going to be incredibly painful to potentially remedy. And that's reason why I pushed back a little bit about the politicization of prior Fed officials. As you said very rightly time John. We have not seen the legacy of this particular policy with respect to monetary easing and quantitative easing. It's just not clear what their legacy will actually be. Two mistakes for a lot of people. The first one is that they were late and the second one is that they might overdo it. And that's the problem so many people have. Every research piece that I read after Friday's jobs report just said 75 basis points now done. Here we go again. And people saying the jobs report indicates a pretty a quick cooling. So at what point is there this push pull of acknowledging the weakening data or at least the weakening around the edges in an economy that could allow the Fed to move a little more slowly but they don't want to make the same mistake. So they're going to keep the pedal on the gas in terms of how quickly they decelerate. Can we talk about the UK briefly. Bringing forward its fiscal announcement to the end of this month alongside the Obama forecast as well. Halloween who scheduled it for Halloween. I'm sure they've got a good reason for it. But can you imagine what the front page of the newspapers are going to look like. Yeah Spidey. What is wrong with these communications departments of these governments. I just don't get it at all. I you know I can't I'm not an expert. It doesn't make sense. They're using that over and over again. So I think it's perfect for an expert in either. But that just seems it's ridiculous. And honestly bringing it forward is spooky enough for the markets because clearly they're going to basically be caving to what the market is saying. But second of all to wait that long. And then to wait for that day. I mean they're basically just setting themselves up for ridicule. Going to be the whole our. But it's not scary at all so AMH. Down in D.C. I Bloomberg Washington correspondent joins us now. Amery what dreadful pictures over the weekend in Ukraine through Crimea. What's going on now AMH. And how is this administration responding. It's it's incredibly dreadful and devastating the pictures coming out of Ukraine especially especially this morning Jonathan Ky. This is a lot of civilians that are being targeted by these missile strikes. We don't have a statement yet from the administration on what we're seeing just newly this morning from from the ground in Ukraine. But what we can expect according to President Zelinsky who's been working the phones he recently this morning was on the phone with German chancellor of Schultz. Germany holds the presidency of the G7 meeting. It does seem like there will be an urgent gathering virtually of these leaders and how they're going to respond. What you can expect the Ukrainians are going to ask for obviously is more weapons. Maybe now what we're seeing they'll ask for potentially another no fly zone is something we haven't really heard about. But this was a huge target for the Ukrainians and a goal of theirs and an aim of theirs to ask for when the war first began. Of course back in February in RI what counts as a major escalation in this war and why does it matter. It's a great question. I think at this moment what we've been talking about in terms of a major escalation was the fact that Putin of course had been brandishing the idea of using nuclear weapons. And we've heard over the weekend from the National Security Council's Admiral General Kirby who's their spokesperson talking about the fact that there would be severe consequences if Putin were to do this. But what it does look like you're seeing now on the ground is almost a tit for tat. Putin has said that it was the Ukrainians that blew up this bridge and blast on the bridge that connects Russia to Crimea. We shouldn't note that this bridge is incredibly important to Putin Putin not just tactically for Russia in terms of getting supplies to his troops in Crimea but also personally in 2016. He said this is a historical mission for Russia. It was a dream of his to unite Russia with Crimea. And then in 2018 when that bridge opened he personally opened it by driving a truck down that bridge. And then what do you have two days later. A barrage that we have not seen since the beginning of this war on Kiev. And also the fact that Putin has now put in place a single general this operation. And this is a general that led Russian troops in Syria when they absolutely destroyed Aleppo. So you can imagine the scenes that may be coming out of Ukraine in the next few days. Mary just final word on Ipek if we can. GUEST after guest over the weekend and over the last week that came from the administration on various networks including on this one on TV and radio said the same thing that disappointed in OPEC. What options do they actually have. Well they definitely are disappointed. You're four weeks out from the midterm elections and gas prices still remain top of voters minds. There's not a lot they can do in glass. They want to tap the SPRO again. But remember the SPRO right now we're at right stocks as low as from the 1980s. But Jonathan politically you already see Roxana and also Senator Blumenthal writing last night in Politico an opinion piece that they are gonna offer by camera legislation to stop immediately U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. So potentially the response may be towards Saudi Arabia in particular and less so. The U.S. has a lot of weight right now in terms of oil. There's also The Wall Street Journal reporting maybe that they'll live some sanctions on Venezuela. So it does seem that we have a few tools to use but they're probably not what they wanted as their first primary tool in the toolbox. MH Thank you. Down in D.C. Brent crude right now 97 31. Sullivan fully realized the fallout from last week halfway on the oil front. So Lisa Joel Weber both from a market perspective as well as from a political perspective Emory talking about a possible repercussions for Saudi Arabia from the United States. My question is why we haven't necessarily seen a price surge in crude. There is a question about whether there is some reality to the decline in demand that we have not necessarily seen yet. But is this also the alliance with Russia. Right this sort of discussion of the possible caps on the oil prices as being enough of a inconvenience or an uncertainty that it would necessitate this kind of action. And I I wonder how much that sort of playing into the backdrop if you strip out the politics on those tremendously difficult to do that. But if you are the cartel OPEC plus I'm sure they love to call themselves that if you are RTX plus and you are looking at all these warnings about decelerates in economic growth in the United States and worldwide then does it make sense to pull back on output and perhaps it does. If you don't have much spare capacity. Well but that's the key issue. The spare capacity how much is that the real story and actually speaks to much higher prices regardless of what they say in terms of their output targets. They just don't have the ability to pump it and they want to save it for when there is really an unnecessary sort of features on the S & P 500 this morning. Slightly negative life in New York. This is pulling back. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning to you all. Here's the price action this Monday morning on the S & P 500 slightly negative. Through much of the day so far on the S & P with down a third of one per cent on the Nasdaq with down a half of 1 per cent last week. Last week even with the three days of losses to end the week still just about managed to grind out a week of gains in the bond market. Treasuries are closed for Columbus Day. We'll have a look at the German bond market for you. Two cents and Thursday's yields unchanged on a German 10 year at about 2 19 over the last 10 weeks. Yields have been climbing higher on a German 10 year. We have gone from about 82 basis points 10 weeks ago to more than 2 percent right now. And I have to tell you the Italian 10 year 474 and the spread between the German and the Italian 10 year at the way into the year now leads to 255 to get back to 2020 for a level bigger than that. And people are expecting a 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB at their next meeting. This really just shows how dramatic the turnaround has been. And basically making the negative yielding regime extinct save for what's happening in Japan. And that's a huge huge about face considering where we were just a year ago. Is the euro starting to trade on spreads. Take a look at euro dollar euro dollar negative by four tenths of one per cent just about holding on to ninety seven. Lisa do you think spreads are starting to matter for a single currency going into the ECB and a couple of weeks later they have to. Because if the ECB is concerned about financial stability in Italy in closing that spread that gap then perhaps there won't be as aggressive in terms of how much they tighten which would be not necessarily supportive maybe for the euro. But again what does the ECB have. What effect they have on yields right now based on the idea that a lot of it's trading on the economic prospects the more the ECB takes while previously perhaps bullish for the euro might not be if that means weaker growth going forward. Dani Burger Italy might have a problem in the weeks to come. The UK's got one already. Dani Burger joins us now out of London. Danny walk us through the latest moves from the bank having to do something about this bond market. Yeah I've been trying to think of the analogy for this and I think I've got it John but it might be a little bit sloppy. Essentially the bill is just like pouring in an entire bottle of booze into the punchbowl just before taking it away. So we're still getting the end of this long term bond buying program on Friday but they've doubled the amount of this daily auction. The problem is is does that stop this pension doing loop if nobody uses it and no one has really been using it. I mean people have. But the maximum has been 40 billion dollars. They've only bought five billion pounds I should say pounds worth of debt although dollar pound basically the same now. So there's that issue. Perhaps the more interesting thing they've done then is put this new short term funding facility into the works. It's set to expire at least for now on November 10th. So that allows banks to draw down more cash put up collateral. That also could take the form of corporate bonds once again in this effort to get that cash instead of having to do a fire sale thus creating this doom loop we've seen. Do we have a better sequence of events on the calendar now with October 30. Won't in the day in the diary for the fiscal event and then November 3rd the Bank of England. Well I mean October 30 first is also the day that Kuti is supposed to start. So it's still an extremely difficult calendar. If we get the bill we they stop buying bonds this Friday come the thirty first. Yes there's more calm there's more hope considering that the Obama budget has been moved up to the thirty first. The fiscal event moved there as well. But but again it could be a day of extreme volatility. If the baby is starting to do Kuti on the same day we're gonna get this budget was still lots of question marks surrounding it. Danny how much pressure is there to move the budget up yet again to October 16th or October 14th around the time of this expiration of the current bond purchasing program. I mean huge pressure considering it is a bond market that continues to sell off. We've seen the long end of the curve retrace about half of the rally we saw since the bill we stepped in. It is a market that is extremely still worried about what happens after Friday if they have to wait until the thirty first for both Kutty and that budget. Again I go back to this. It's still a very challenging timeline and considering quasi courting is in D.C. meeting with other central bank chiefs meeting with the IMF who has criticized them. The pressure is going to be on. Danny thank you. Wonderful as always. Dani Burger. And a London from Bloomberg. The 10 year gilt yield up by around about 10 basis points at least at the 30 year up by 14. This hasn't necessarily ended the crisis in some of the pensions. And this a lot of people are talking about how there is a massive trade that's still being unwound with some of the pensions that tried to match their liabilities and hedge out risk that are being up ended. How much they can do this at an easy pace rates. It's not about staving off the declines in some of these long bond prices. It's about how do you control it from a financial stability standpoint. I don't understand the difference completely. Marcus Ashworth Michael Bloomberg opinion columnist joins us right now. Marcus your thoughts on what we got from the Bank of England earlier today. Well I think that was a necessary move. I don't see any clear facts. I'm not quite sure. I totally agree with what John is saying that Brad Stone is not a policy I don't want to go to because they think they've increased the amount that they're going to buy. But that's just the nominal thing. I don't think we'll see anything like 10 billion or even 5 billion because you did point out the bank was able 5 billion so far throw you know half of the process. I think they're just trying to assuage as many people as possible that they are on top of it with regards to people needing to sell the backstop that they're not in the mood as it was starting to sort out the gaming of it. Well I'm not a Haidi Lun party piling in there now ironing out a repair facility not at least on the month. People who put in corporate bonds all things rather than just guilds doing their best. However October 31 the world date for the government to put on it. Is this right. We're not just Kuti is active duty is supposed to start again which must be delayed by buying to be known. That's clearly right on their doorstep that none of that one at the same time is a big Guildhall. And that week and only three or four days later we've got both the Fed and the Bank of England's decision on interest rates. It's a terrible week. Sorrell either October 31 had better be what the market wants from quasi content. Otherwise we have a week of absolute nightmare. Marcus How much is the Bank of England's setting the tone for what's going to happen at the European Central Bank with backing away from perhaps quantitative tightening or at least coming up with some quantitative buying in addition to quantitative letting it roll off. I don't think the ECB will be taking much stock of what the Bank of England and other than they know not to mess past with quantitative tightening this year at least they had a meeting last week where they started to think about talking about it but I bet you they just pushed it off into his foreign long grass. They must be calm. Do not touch quantitative tightening. The ECB must surely be the message. The Bank of England had happened to them. What's the difference right now. Markets between prices declining and a financial stability risk. Oh well that's a very thing. I think that the US Fed used to be we'd be paying much more attention with the volatility in the MOVE index. We can clearly see a big active Constantini coming down the pipe here from the Fed that they've gotten very careful that conflating interest rate hikes at the same time as big concert timing is an experiment we've never really seen before. And clearly the very sensitive nature of the UK market which several thought that was a safe boring bet shows you that this is a very very difficult situation to do. At the same time I hope they understand that the financial stability is as just a part of their mandate as controlling inflation. Marcus you said something interest in a few minutes ago. You said they better bring what the market wants to see. Marcus what do you think the market actually wants to see from the chancellor. Well they want to see some funded spending and indeed cuts to what exactly they expect over a three and probably more likely to than I think five years as to how they're going to balance the budget and the numbers add up and they're believable. And at one stroke you counselor I think would to a big railway line for a hundred billion pounds. That would solve that problem. But that causes bigger problems elsewhere. You can't just cut health spend. You can't just cancel or keep what welfare benefits on a lower level. They've got to do something which is sustainable and show that all the numbers with the large are they their wants do not just this year. Much more important next year as well. Huge borrowing expected next year for Amanda Lang. That's the real reason why gilts are worried at the moment. And I think they need to have an ability to show that they have spending plans which makes sense with their with their debt raising the markets. Some of the announcements that the chancellor made a number of Fridays ago have been widely ridiculed. I just wonder how many people in about twelve months time will actually be pushing for some of these initiatives. Again Marcus because the economy's going to roll over. Well this is but there's no irony. I mean some of the stuff that he suggested would have been great perhaps the year's time once they got there. But the homework clearly out pregnancy. Are these going to make sense. And their priorities were I think a about face. But there are a lot more things that need to be done some things that they reverse particularly resistant acts corporate tax hikes and obviously the national insurance rate makes sense. But I mean I equally think they've got to bring over along with them. And that's the whole presentation of what was could have been a good plan was completely missed misguided and that unfortunate that paying the price will don't match the bond market. John don't mess with the bond market. Is that the message to Italy as well. Most certainly. And they've got away. Why they got something like 250 billion to refinance next year with interest rates now up from what one and a half maybe four and a half that cost is going through the roof. So yes very much. It has to pay very close attention to how you finance yourself and bond markets. They need a bit of respect for 75. You said it Marcus. Thank you. Marcus Ashworth I think we all respect the bond market after the move to the last couple of weeks. The move to the last 12 months 475 on the Italian 10 year. The spreads the widest for the year so far versus Germany. That's a significant move especially at a time when you have a government that wants to do more and spend more. But it's constrained by not only the European Commission and what their terms are but also with respect to the bond market right now the bond market saying you don't have a lot of leeway to borrow more. When does the ECB look to do something about this in a bigger way. That's the reason why I ask this question. I mean the Bank of England perhaps are not looking at that situation as completely analogous. However there is this issue that you cannot engage in quantitative tightening. And do you get something we've been talking about extensively. Do you get quantitative easing and monetary policy tightening. It's bizarre. But what is the other option right now. And that's what we heard about this eight years of targeted buying. What's the political ramification for targeted buying of Italian bonds. Does Italy actually have more leeway because of what Germany is doing right now with some of their borrowing and what's going on with their energy situation. Andrew Balls of PIMCO is going to join me a little bit later 94 Eastern Time around the open about PIMCO. Always talk about maintaining some dry powder liquidity providers in times of stress not liquidity demands. I wonder if they've been buying gilts over the last month. I wonder if they've stepped in to buy Italy yet. Do you buy. Do you catch a falling knife. I guess that's just a resounding in my head because right now it has been a falling knife. Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke and two U.S. based colleagues share this year's Nobel Prize in economics. Bernanke's Douglas Diamond and Phillip Day Vig were honored for their research on banks and economic crises. The Nobel Prize committee says that three improve the understanding of the role of banks as well as how to regulate financial markets. The Bank of England has expanded its emergency support for the U.K. bond market. Its new steps to support guilt beyond this week are designed to broaden purchases. The bill we started the bond buying last month after market turmoil caused by the government's unfunded tax cuts. A mega yacht linked to one of Russia's richest men has docked in Hong Kong's harbour. And that's led the US to warn the city that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub. The yacht called Nord is tied to Alexi Morticia who was sanctioned by the EU US and UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. With the Federal Reserve's inflation mandate inflation is much too high. Understanding where energy prices are going where food prices are going where commodity prices are going it's very very important to ISE as it is to all Americans. Gary Neel Kashkari there the Minneapolis Fed president much more from him no doubt through the week alongside a host of other Fed speakers including the vice chair Brainard. Coming up a little bit later a check in on the price action for you. Equity futures slightly negative on the S & P 500 down a third of one per cent yields unchanged in the German bond market yields unchanged at about 220 on a 10 year higher in Italy by 4 basis points to 475. Keep talking about the spread between Germany and Italy. We have gapped out in a major way. Lisa in fact were trading higher above all of the QE years. 254 to 54 is the spread right now. So the yield the 10 year yield if you look at the Q QE years of say 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 we were never trading up here. You got to go all the way back to about 2013 to see the Italian yield. We've seen a spread this wide in the last couple of years saw that in the pandemic. But the actual yield in Italy you've got to go back a number of years which really comes on the heels of a number of discussions from ECB officials including class not earlier today where he was saying he sees two consecutive meetings of significant rate moves. How much is the requirement. Very high for them to come out. And some more details about what they plan to do to support peripheral bond yields at a time when they're really seeing yields that we have not seen as you said in a very long time. Just remember euro crisis at the peak of that thing we had a seven handle on Italian tenure. OK. Sure. But when we have the whatever it takes speech in a summer 2012 six handle. So I just want to state that you know we're not at those kinds of levels on a 10 year Joel Weber. How much do you look at these comparisons as valid considering how much debt has been issued issued since then are at incredibly low yields that we need to get refinanced. Right. I mean this idea that it is different to have a 6 or 7 percent yield today than say in 2010. I do wonder whether you've got some unique issues though in Europe whereby some of these governments have done a lot of hard work over the last 10 years particularly on the maturity profile of some of the debt. They've all locked in low interest rates pushed them out here. There's a lot of credit markets who when you actually see the stress when is the maturity will kick in. And what you hear back from many people is not in the next 12 months. And if that's the case then perhaps central banks can afford to go much higher before it becomes a problem because there is this sort of built in resiliency. It's a good point with respect to government debt at least in Europe. But when you're focused on Europe just the the low growth profile of the years to come. You do wonder how viable some of those models are with 5 percent interest rates on its debt as that starts to get priced in a little bit more especially as you have to plug the gap from some of the energy crisis that a lot of these nations are facing and you see some of the fiscal spend spending that's come up as a result. Probably all you can talk to us about energy joins us now Energy Future senior strategist and executive director at Mizuho. Bob you said you're not a big believer in the OPEC plus 2 million barrel production cut. What you mean by that. Well I think they will see only about one to one point one one point two million barrels and cuts that are actually made in this peak production cut deal. You'll see Saudi Arabia cut. They're good for the word united out of RAM rights. Same thing. But there's a lot of folks and a lot of countries in OPEC that are under producing for size. They're not going to cut production further. Russia is basically around one point three below the existing quota going into the OPEC meeting. Nigeria was about a hundred thousand barrels below. Angola was 400000 barrels below. They're not going to cut any further. And a lot of the other participating countries are happy just to stay where they were. They're not going to go out and pull back on production today. They're just going to do their best to stay where they are. This struggling to be where they are. So I would see I would expect to see Saudis cut. I expect to see a cut for about one point one million barrels. Given the lack of spare capacity Bob why are prices not higher. Demand is really the issue here. I think that's another one that though park folks missed a little bit. The problem is not supply the but the problem is demand. We are here. The dollar is higher for starters. That is the reverse correlation to recruit to the barrel to crude oil. Higher the dollar the less dollar it takes us to make to buy a barrel of crude oil. The China situation is very negative for for OPEC. That's a big piece of the demand puzzle that's been taken off the off the table. So until that comes back you're not going to get. We're not going to return to one hundred and thirty dollars like we were in March. But you also have the global economy teetering on the brink of a global recession here. That's a demand event. Cutting barrels is not going to make a big difference there. Bob on October 16th the People's Party Congress National Congress over in China is going to kick off. And a lot of people are looking at this as a threshold moment after which perhaps the 0 Covid policy could be lifted in some capacity. What would happen if you didn't see a softening especially as we've heard pushback from other officials recently about how unsustainable this policy really is. If you come out you see that red headline on the Bloomberg terminal that's going to definitely see the price go up a little bit here. We probably would trade towards if China's on the way back. And that's a big move in the right direction. We probably will see the market trade towards 100 dollars but I don't see it returning to 130 dollars where it was at the beginning of the Ukraine crisis. So yes that would be. That's a big piece. That would be a big demand construction event. It would be very positive for the market. But above and beyond that with the Fed still likely to increase the rate situation by 75 basis points next meeting 50 the one after that. I mean they're purposely pulling back on the global economy. So it's it's going to leave a mark. Hey Bob. Thank you sir. As always Bob York author of Mizuho America's Bank of America's Might Gape and on Friday after the payrolls report. Lisa. No pivot for you know pivot for you. The message from the team now pivot for you know pivot for you. It is really reverse. Oprah Winfrey. But this was basically the message from every single central white central bank and Wall Street bank out there are basically saying this is not going to give the Fed any ability to move away from some of the rate hiking plans. And that has been basically the theme. Right. And so at what point does it really go back to the conversation that we were having at the beginning of the hour which is how are they going to go much further than perhaps they need to in order to rein in an economy with policy that has a lag effect but isn't necessarily going to really show the consequences for a number of months if not longer. One question I've asked is whether the labor market data overstates the strength of the economy elsewhere. Most people agree with that. The labor market data looks really robust. You can find pockets of weakness all over the place. That's the reason why I wonder if earnings are going to be the main event of this week. If we see the earnings move much more quickly than we had previously expected we see this in a number of different sectors. We've seen that from forward revisions downward for earnings guidance. There already have been revisions downward on Wall Street. But have they been enough. And if we start to see them come in more rapidly how does that sort of briefly feed into this narrative especially when there is the affects component especially when there is this ability and this inability to pass along the costs that you had seen in previous in previous months and quarters. David Kostin talked about the dollar story right over Goldman 30 percent of all U.S. corporate earnings derived from international sales. It's a problem isn't it. And you're seeing this as multinational companies across the board. The RBC put out estimates of how much sales are expected to decline because of just a few things particularly in the manufacturing sector in the industrial sectors features on the S & P 500 by run about a third of 1 percent. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning to all. David Riley's coming up from Blue Bay. Looking forward to that conversation looking to have a little chat about this European bond market with Italian yields climbing just a little bit higher. This is Bloomberg. The Fed is kind of entrenched themselves and no matter what happens we're going to do it. They're raising rates extremely quickly in order to fight inflation. Yes monetary policy operates with a lag. So we're waiting on those legs. We do expect the markets remain volatile. You know these rallies that we're seeing we continue to expect them to say we are walking a knife's edge difference between soft and hard landing. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. We start every week. Same big week coming up. Big week coming up as a big week coming up. Life in New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for an audience worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro CAC believe is going to come back with us in a couple of days time. Futures were down about a third of 1 per cent on the S & P. There's a big week coming up. This actually is I mean really like this. This one actually is a very big week because we've got CPI. We also have earnings. We also have University of Michigan sentiment. That is just for you John. But we also have the IMF and all of these meetings these confluence of events sort of capped off by the end of the week. This expectation of what's going to happen with the Bank of England they did push it out. But still there is this feeling this drumbeat into something monumental heading into your Emma Chandra. Morgan Stanley had this to say to kick off the week. Here's the quote from him last week packed in a year's worth of volatility both up and down as the market battle between deteriorating fundamentals and supporting technicals continues. Ultimately he says fundamentals prevail. And Lisa it could take longer than we would like is the conclusion. And the other conclusion is this has been really building on what he's been talking about all year. And now other members of the Wall Street analysts community are really getting on board. They're basically saying the same thing. And you're starting to see on the ground evidence that they are correct with facts coming out on Friday yet again with some expectation of deteriorating demand. You're seeing this across the board in both the tax sectors as well as the retail. How much how important is Apple going to be later this month when we start to understand how much this is not just a semiconductor story but a demand for small electronic device story. And this really will be huge for a company that is such a big proportion of the overall lower the bar for them didn't we. A couple of weeks ago when we came out with our report and said the demand for the iPhone was faltering. How many times we played that game with Apple then Apple came out on earnings day and kind of knocking at the park. So you think that basically demand isn't falling off. I'm not saying that but I'm just saying we've been surprised in the past when it comes to that particular name Joel Weber. So this is one of the big questions that I have because what we've seen as disappointing earnings earnings guidance has been met with incredible punishment in the stock market. We've seen incredible moves in these names. Are people building in the expectation that they will surprise to the upside. What happens if you get a name that accounts for such a significant portion of the overall index plunged massively just in one day. Mark Gurman. The worry I have is not around Apple it's around the FedEx's of this world. And the reason I would worry about that is just how quickly the cycle seems to be moving lower based on their communication. They were surprised on it. They seem repeatedly surprised by it. And I'm just wondering if that's going to be the theme for this. This started with Chris Half with Wells Fargo for me when Chris came out a number of months ago and said wait pause. That weakness you expect first half of 2003. And then when we started to get this news from FedEx and other companies too he moved that forward pretty quickly pretty aggressively and so did a lot of other banks. What does the Fed do with that though especially if you don't necessarily see a deceleration in core inflation which you're not necessarily going to see because again it is a lagging indicator in terms of how quickly some of these base effects can really take effect particularly with the rental rental unit component of this particular CPI. Read Dani Burger Rock and a hard place. I was in a recession. The base case on Wall Street. Yeah. Why are we still seeing notes that say things like 40 percent chance. And then you have this scenario analysis around the equity market and it says at the bottom like this is our base case. But if we go into recession was that not the base case. It's a good question. And what does it mean in terms of how deep that recession is. Remember we were discussing that somehow. That's not part of the discussion anymore. I shall Dani Burger. Yeah exactly. The other aspect of this that sort of is the other side of just the question you're asking is you're seeing sentiment at least in the surveys a. dramatically. And yet when you look at positioning people are still bullish overwhelmingly for equities or you know it really has not cohere around the same kind of way as you would expect given just how bearish sentiment is in the futures right now down 10 points on the S & P. We're down about a quarter of one per cent upward through the price action for you in the bond market. Remember the Treasury market closed for Columbus Day looking at the German bond market basically unchanged on a 10 year at 220 not unchanged in Italy. Will pick up on that in just a moment. Euro Dollar Lisa 96 handle on euro dollar 96 94. Negative half of 1 per cent. And is this an energy story. Is this a question about what they have to do with respect to the Italian yields in terms of coming in with some sort of easing a lot of questions on a day where you're getting sort of thin trading at least for the bond market. Enclosed in the US today we are looking at a host of speak particularly Fed speak because when there is an other events there is always Fed speak including Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans at 9 a.m. and Vice Vice Chair Lael Brainard at 1:00 p.m.. I'm particularly interested to hear what they are Brainard has to say about some of the international concerns. When does the dollar become the U.S. problem. I think that's going to be a theme this week especially into earnings. There's ISE weren't going to be some discussions out of the ECB. We heard from Klaus not earlier today. We do hear from chief economist Philip Lane speaking at 9am a.m. on the online ECB conference on monetary policy. And John you were asking when do we get a recession as a base case on Wall Street for the US. When does recession become a base case for the ECB considering that it already is the base case for four houses across Europe and across the US. I mean who does not think there is going to be a recession in Europe right now. I think it's bizarre. We got to this point where central bank forecasts are just aspirational seems to be what they want the data to be. And I guess they feel like if the data isn't well they think it's going to be in two years time. That's somehow a credit for a credibility failure that they need to do better than they're doing. I think the other worry is the self-fulfilling aspect of it. The policymakers believe they stopped forecasting something. They could shape the events that they anticipate. And I understand that. But I think at this point the Bank of England stunned at how their hands up and said this is why I think this is going best case based cases is a recession. You'd expect the ECB to follow. And we could talk more about this. And maybe it actually adds to credibility when they say at the IMF meetings are the annual meetings are kicking off the IMF and World Bank in Washington D.C. We hear from David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva later this morning and throughout the week. David Rutledge joins us now. Chief investment strategist at Blue Bay Asset Management. David I've got a German Italian 10 year spread about 255 on my screen. David when does that get problematic for this ECB. I think it gets problematic for the ECB in terms of potentially even triggering speculation around the CPI. Once we get to sort of spreads closer to sort of 300 and you know all in yields then would be closer to sort of five and a half percent on the 10 year pay. And I think we're a little way away from that kind of key is going to be the Italian budget at the end of at the end of this week. And hopefully they've taken a bit of a lesson from the experience of the UK government where I think there's been a huge cut of policy credibility crisis in the UK and that ultimately was the trigger for the sell off in gilts and that then spilled over into other markets and credit problems with UK pension funds and FDI investment. But I think the key takeaway hopefully that policymakers in Rome have taken is you know this is an environment where the bond market vigilantes are back and you kind of go down a fiscal easing route or unsustainable fiscal path at your peril. Well David the old playbook of the last 10 years used to be get to these levels by him. Fine because the ECB has got to step in and stop them from going any higher. If we put that playbook in the trash can we do something else now. Well I think in terms of the so-called eurozone periphery then you know I think the ECB you know does really kind of take out the kind of extreme sort of left tail. I think they have indicated with TBI that you know they will and are able to intervene to prevent that kind of sort of extreme event and sort of some kind of self-fulfilling liquidity crisis that drives up spreads to unsustainable levels. But I think we are in a regime change more generally where we've gone from a situation where the search for yield zero rates QE infinity. I mean the governments could spend as they chose to spend could borrow without any considerations for the bond market. And you know I think the U.K. experience is a wakeup call that we are in a changed reaching. We're kind of gone back to a situation where macro policy does matter how coherent it is and whether you've got sustainable public finances. How are you going to pay for for this over the longer run to that point David. What will the euro response be. Well it weekend versus the dollar strengthen. If the ECB comes out with some sort of cohesive plan to help control some of the rise in peripheral spreads. Well I actually think the you know the euro will weaken on that kind of scenario because potentially that also means that the ECB is going to have to kind of step back if you like in terms of either the pace or the end point for its rate hikes and also around this whole debate around quantitative tightening. I suspect the ECB does have an eye to what's going on in terms of the periphery. And so I'd be surprised if they choose to go down the route of actual quantitative tightening. So actually actively running down their debt balance sheet at the moment they are reinvesting bonds that they hold and that actually is providing them with some flexibility as well where they can actually kind of lean against the market while continuing in terms of peripheral spreads while continuing to hike rates. David do you think Kutty continues that the Federal Reserve through next year. Yeah. Sonali Basak. That's a good question. I mean I think you know the Fed itself. I think the constraint in terms of Kutty is what actually happens at the sort of been in money. Short end funds and money markets in the US. And what is the sort of level of reserve say sufficiently ample for US banks and frankly the Fed doesn't know where that is. I I don't know where that is so I wouldn't be surprised if the level of reserves is higher than the Fed currently thinks. And so that does actually mean that the Fed comes to sort of earlier and to Kutty. In the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Qua Tang is taking steps to calm financial markets following a turbulent period. Courting will announce his medium term fiscal strategy and economic forecasts on October 30 first. That's more than three weeks before he had originally planned. In Germany an advisory group is urging the government to subsidize as much as 80 percent of natural gas consumption for households and companies early next year. It would be part of a one hundred ninety four billion dollar aid package. The government will review the recommendations and issue a decision in the coming weeks. Shares of revision are falling. The electric vehicle maker says it will recall about 13000 is delivered to customers after discovering a minor structural defect. That's nearly all the vehicles. Revision has delivered. And former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke. He is one of three people to share this year's Nobel Prize in economics. Bernanke. Douglas Diamond and Phillip did big. We're honored for their research on banks and economic crises. The three will share an eight hundred and eighty five thousand dollar reward. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other. And we've just got to manage that collision carefully. And I think the sooner we start managing for a slope managing for some slowdown the better we're going to do. Larry Summers the former Treasury secretary on Wall Street week with David Westin over the weekend live from New York City this morning. Good morning from audience worldwide. He's the Monday morning price action. Futures down by a run about two tenths of one per cent. The U.S. bond market closed for a national holiday. Columbus Day yields up almost 2 basis point on a 10 year in Germany to to 20 euro dollar 96 99 when negative a half of 1 per cent on the euro on it 96 handle. They suggest in lower level a weaker weaker. And is this because of what's going to happen with Italy and whether the ECB ends up moving away from some of their tightening plans in order to support certain yields in Italy in Spain in Portugal. Or is this because of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia this escalation in that war with Russia attacking Kiev overnight after the destruction of that bridge from Crimea to Russia. Good news some gas storage out of Germany since some high numbers. And of them it looks like they've got storage to where they wanted to be going into this winter. And we've just got to sit here and hope that it's not a brutal winter a freezing cold one to repeat the next year though without Nord Stream is going to be tough. You've made this point and I think it is the most important point that they have filled their storage tanks with Nord Stream gas with natural gas from Russia. What happens when that gets taken away especially at a time when other methods of energy including the nuclear power plants in France are not producing as much as people were hoping for. Let's get to this conversation with Glenn Beck somebody who had Dan down in D.C. and I just wanted to catch up. The president warned about the potential for nuclear Armageddon in the last week. He did it though and Murray at a fund raiser and he's taking some criticism for that. Can you walk me through just how this is played out down in Washington over the last few days. He's taking criticism because critics will say that if you're going to make this very much huge remarks about the fact that we are potentially on the verge on the edge of Armageddon when it comes to these massive nuclear powers why are you doing it at the home of a Murdoch for a fundraiser for the midterms. But we heard from Admiral Kirby over the weekend who's the National Security Council spokesperson. He said nothing has changed. The president hasn't seen any new intel. He was just remarking on the state of play. But obviously his language was much more aggressive. Maybe the president was in front of a crowd using hyperbole. But the fact of the matter is at the end of the day the United States since the very beginning according to Jake Sullivan has always said that Putin has brandished this weapon of tactical nuclear weapons has said that he would do anything potentially to defend Russia. And they've always saw this as a concern and that Admiral Kirby over the weekend said they're watching this incredibly closely but nothing has changed the U.S. posture. What has changed with respect to the U.S. willingness to provide other military gear to Ukraine especially after some of the recent incursions have written the latest being the attack on Kiev. Well the one thing the Ukrainians really want is air defense missiles. And there was a reset at the end of September. A recent interview Zelinsky gave and he said that those defense systems were coming from the United States. The Pentagon had talked about this a few months ago. But the delivery of that the Ukrainians need to be trained on that. That takes not just weeks but that takes months. And this is the systems they would need right now when you're seeing this barrage of missiles over Kiev. I spoke to the Ukrainian foreign ministry this morning. What they are seeking for from the international community is more of these types of air defense missile systems as well as they want the international community to label Russia a terrorist state. Anne-Marie meanwhile even as all of this happens we heard over the weekend President Biden actually on Friday coming out and announcing the banning of certain sales of semiconductor and chip technology to China which some people say is the biggest escalation between these two nations and what some are calling an economic war up to this date. Do you have a sense of why now and how much this has really changed the backdrop. Well officials will say that they want to cut China off now from being able to expand not just their chips but this could if it's implemented in a very harsh way this could affect everything across China's economy. This could affect their military capabilities and technology. This can. And in fact the manufacturing of electric vehicles smartphones and the list goes on. And you wanna squeeze in some baseball banter quickly. No not at all. Let's just say poor Lisa. Listen I'm sorry. I was very reclining ISE. I think I was very classy on Twitter giving my deepest apologies to you. Mohamed El-Erian. Ivan NIKKEI. Well there's only one team in New York to root for this policy. Is it. What are you doing. Let's go to IBEX is what she said. Commercial. Right. Got it. That's it. They're going to I guess they're going to get to this great point and they have all this momentum behind them and then they blow it. That's the math. That's Mets batting a match. They say what are you doing. Come back in the next fortnight. Thank you. Classy tweet. Mexican a Mets was classy about Viviana Hurtado. She sent out a tweet of her deepest thoughts which basically was her rubbing in the sympathy of a Mets baseball fans. What happened. They were doing so well. You go out and buy judge now. Well I mean maybe. But it's really all about the ear and the potential for a severe policy. Yeah that's possible. I mean I'm not saying g'day. What would be on the Emma Chandra green pitch. Greece. That would then make it a firmer grip that allows him to make balls that make the Mets look terrible but otherwise they would be true. FTSE worst than English football. Oh would you stop Hang Seng. You send the referee out to check someone's ears. Sixth inning. So it already was already used up. That's pretty good too. Great. In the 80s the early 90s 2000s and 2010s just went really wrong. Then what happened. Sorry to hear that from New York. Hi this is Bloomberg. The line from New York City this morning good morning to you equity market shaping up as follows this Monday morning. Equity futures on the S & P 500 slightly negative. We're down a tenth of one per cent down a little more than a tenth of one per cent on the NASDAQ three day losing streak. Coming into Monday in the bond market the Treasury market closed. Will look at the German bond market for you to stand. And Thursday's 10 year at 2 19. About 12 months ago I think the 10 year was in negative territory. So that is a monster turnaround for the German 10 year. Compare it to Italy the spread to 53 at the Y to the year. And that's a problem for this euro. Euro dollar is negative. Euro dollar negative. That's pretty good too. Great. In the 80s the early 90s 2000s and 2010s just went really wrong. Then what happened. Sorry to hear that from New York. Hi this is Bloomberg. The line from New York City this morning good morning to you equity market shaping up as follows this Monday morning. Equity futures on the S & P 500 slightly negative. We're down a tenth of one per cent down a little more than a tenth of one per cent on the NASDAQ three day losing streak. Coming into Monday in the bond market the Treasury market closed. Will look at the German bond market for you to stand. And Thursday's 10 year at 2 19. About 12 months ago I think the 10 year was in negative territory. So that is a monster turnaround for the German 10 year. Compare it to Italy the spread to 53 at the Y to the year. And that's a problem for this euro. Euro dollar is negative. Euro dollar negative. Going into the ECB meeting month end I think October 27 for the ECB looking potentially for 75 basis point move and a euro just struggling to find any traction. Lisa euro dollar ninety seven negative four tenths of one per cent. I'm struggling to understand the response of the euro. If there is some kind of move by the ECB that is hawkish rate that should support the euro in the traditional book of central bank policy. Does that really apply anymore. That's the dilemma of the last couple of months. One by higher rates are the ECB higher bond yields as they go into recession. That's the problem isn't it. And what do you do with the fact that they might be hampered with respect to particularly peripheral yields and watching over in the single namespace as a semiconductors. You were just talking about the potential where you end up with some sort of restriction on American technology exports to China. You're seeing U.S. companies lose value. Emory was talking about this and I find this interesting. It's not just the Chinese semiconductor companies that are going to struggle. It will be fewer exports by the likes of in video where shares are down about three quarters of a percent. MMD that was shares down in premarket trading one point three percent. And Applied Materials with those shares down a little bit more than 1 percent. This just adds to a year that has been the worst year for semiconductors going back to 2008. And if the losses keep up at this pace you could see the worst annual loss on record. We have seen a nearly 40 percent decline or actually a 40 percent decline on these stocks. Right. This is the Philadelphia the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. How much does this really speak to this broader pain John that we were talking about with the likes of Apple with the likes of other electronic device companies and how much are these really idiosyncratic stories affected by international policy that have been double down upon by President Biden restricting exports to the world's second biggest economy. Can I answer all of the above. Pretty much everything you said. Well I mean but this is going to be a huge issue considering that these are major components of the overall indexes. And how much is this really feed into some of the downward revisions of some of the S & P targets which you've heard even from some of the biggest bulls on Wall Street. Simitian joins us now chief global strategist a principal asset management CMA ringing the bell at the Nasdaq today buzzing for that I'm sure. I always look up to you always look up and run the opening bell and people emphatically clapping their hands even even when it's down which is always kind of. I always find that when if we're down today will you scream and shout and I'm just going to clap. You're still going to clap even if it down. Okay. Just pet opportunities to Viviana Hurtado is that it's not going to be your story. While still ahead the opportunities to buy this on today. No no I would say I think I think there's there's worse to come for the market unfortunately. You know you talk about we talk all the time about the Fed about inflation and about growth. Then you add in all these additional geopolitical pressures. It's very difficult to find anything to be positive about at the moment. And a lot of these things I don't think it's fully priced into the market either. Earnings season seasons of course is going to be really interesting. We are expecting to see weakness starting to really feed through now a lot of the narrative about margin pressures but also just generally starting to feel the pressure of consumers potentially pulling back from next year. So there's a lot I think to be concerned about for investors. When you say it's not priced yet out of everything you've just said what is it priced. I still think that the recession is not priced right. So I think the market is eventually I mean look at it keeps switching and every few days. But I think generally speaking the market is coming to terms with the idea that rates are going to go higher and they're going to stay there for longer as well. The bet that the market is still playing around with is this recession. You know a lot of people still thinking that soft landing is possible. We think it's very unlikely. And with recession on four she does come into recession. So which aspects of the market are not sufficiently priced. Because some people might look at retail for example they might look at some of the semiconductors and they'll say recessions price there. Where is it not. Or is it even the 40 percent decline on semiconductors that has not fully appreciated the depth of this downturn not just whether there will be a technical recession. So like you said I think there are segments of the market which really have struggled and semiconductors have have been one of them of which the latest news probably suggests that there could be for further down the downward movement from that. So valuations at this kind of stage they are instructive but they're not going to tell the full story. So in the same way in the last 5 10 years we've known that valuations are expensive but it hasn't stopped markets from going up. Cheap valuations don't necessarily mean that markets are looking to go down further. I was reading a piece of research over the weekend which was talking about how if you look at some of the ISE sentiment it looks really bearish. People say they're feeling terrible. Things are going to go down and then you look at their actual positioning and they're still pretty invested in equities. They're still actually fairly bullish at least in terms of their positioning. What's the trigger to wash that out. So I think I'm not sure if you're going to see necessarily a washing out because even from today you know we are expecting further declines. But the quote the one question that keeps coming up I've been traveling around the US in the last week the one question keeps coming up is like when is this floor going to come. When can I start buying. Right. So that is the question that people are trying to figure out. When is the time for them to increase their exposure. And I think at this stage if we look at historical bear market cycles your average downfall is 27 percent. Now if you're down 24 percent and you don't think this is going to be like the GFC then more than halfway there. So if you're not already underweight. This is really not the time to start reducing even further. What do they ask you about Europe when you tour this country. How much they hate that market right now. So much but I understand and actually I fully agree with that perspective. For Europe it is a very very challenging time. I think that what we are starting to see in the US is they are understanding that actually in Europe the situation is considerably worse. And put on top of that is there's so many things that we cannot predict. We're not meteorologists. We cannot predict what the weather can show. No one in the whole world probably can can can predict what's going on Putin's head. So with those two incredible uncertainties despite European valuations being so cheap this is probably not the time to increase her exposure when you have those two things. I think you talked about the persistence of this particularly around rates that we could be living with this for the next 12 months or so. Then it's also a conversation taking place much more southern in Europe now that we could be living with this for more than one winter maybe two perhaps even longer. When you start to think about the United States in that respect ten years ago we talk about the United States decoupling from the mess that was playing out in Europe. Is that still the case. Would you state say that's still the case. I think it is to some extent. I mean one of the things that we are starting to feel is in the US there is this belief that there is a complete decoupling. But of course that doesn't happen. You know Europe whatever European tensions there are whatever the energy situation is there will be leakage into the US. In Europe you're already seeing this huge substitution from natural gas with oil. And of course there will be inevitable repercussions for the US as well. So I think it's a full decoupling. I think the U.S. does come out better than Europe but certainly not complete decoupling because bear with me. But everyone who I know is going to Europe for a vacation including Tom Keene who's over in Europe right now and we're hearing about the negative effect from the strong dollar on U.S. companies. But that's because things are on sale effectively from say European industrial. So when is the currency differential a good thing for Europe the way it used to be say five years ago when the currency wars were reversed. Well I think you've already seen some of that play out this summer which is why you haven't seen European GDP actually contract yet. If you look at Spain Italy all of the southern European countries have benefited significantly from the weak currency and that is going to moderate a little bit. Some of the downturn that Europe is going to feel. But this is I mean from an investment perspective for the U.S. it's one of the key reasons why we've been overweight midcaps rotten large cap. The mid-cap exposure to domestic is significantly higher than what you see for large cap. And they've outperformed and we expect them to continue to outperform. One theme that we've heard from a lot of the investors who we speak with is it's starting to look attractive to go into longer dated bonds. How much conviction do you have around that kind of view both in the U.S. but also in places like Europe. So we have for example increase our exposure to long dated bonds fairly significantly in the last two months. Couple of reasons. One is that we are as I said expecting recession to hit next year. And in that environment typically you should see downward pressure on yields. Like you said in Europe there's the added pressure. What are central banks doing that they're raising rates but they're also pushing down the long end or at least trying to push down the long end. At some point there's going to be some kind of success or at least it's going to stop any further movement. So if you have to be anywhere in the yield curve I would rather be on the long end than the short end for sure. In the gilt market with treasuries I don't think you want to be in the U.K. I ask the question could you based in London I just wondered whether you'd be buying gilts in the last couple of weeks. We did not foresee what was going to happen to the gilt market or anyone else. I think just generally speaking the U.K. we have seen serious concerns about the fiscal story is not good improve I think as much as they can walk back. There are certain segments of that political story the fiscal story that they're going to stick to. So if you're looking at a longer term horizon U.K. has a worse inflation problem. It's got a worst growth problem. So if I had to pick one of the other outfit how do we budget what you want from the. As an economist I wanted to unwind everything unwind everything just go back to having some serious fiscal policy where they're trying to actually balance the budget in the same way that really in the UK unlike many other countries fiscal balancing is a hallmark of fiscal policy for the last two decades. So for them to walk away from it at this time is a very difficult time in two or three years time. Who knows. Trickle down economics could work. Do you think that everyone in the UK right now you ask them about what's going on with the gilt market and they're just sort of sigh and look at you like please can I just disappear right now by the gill market. That sort of if someone did by the gilt market made a tremendous amount of money. Let's just say that when the Bank of England stepped in and yields dropped by what 100 basis points at one point that day Dani Burger which is the reason why I mean to see him as point the reason why the long end perhaps is getting some credence or some conviction on people because they do believe eventually central banks will step in at least for that because of some of the structural issues that require some people without stepping in. At some point you'd have to believe bond start behaving like bonds going into an economic downturn. People have gotten wrong. What that point is though again and again and we have seen people change their expectations for how high yields could go. And at this point I think there is that feeling of being shaken a bit about what is the base at this point after a world of zero rates for so long massively zero confidence and high volatility of world zero confidence a complete lack of conviction. SEAMER Thank you Joy. Ringing the bell. The Nobel Prize committee says that three improve the understanding of the role of banks as well as how to regulate financial markets. The Bank of England has expanded its emergency support for the U.K. bond market. Its new steps to support guilt beyond this week are designed to broaden purchases to be a we started bond buying last month after market turmoil caused by the government's unfunded tax cuts. Semiconductor stocks today across the globe fell new U.S. limits on China's access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season. China says the measures are unfair and also will hurt U.S. companies. And the tight labor market is pushing more businesses to hire job seekers who have served time in prison. The Wall Street Journal points to recent data from the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation that shows 46 percent of professionals said they recorded people with criminal records more often than they did a year ago. About six hundred thousand people are released from federal and state prisons every year. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. What we're seeing is that the dollar is causing a lot of problems globally in emerging markets and elsewhere elsewhere. So it was a case to be made that if you think that you're getting benefits from the strong dollar is that this reverse currency is kind of playing your way that you're probably fooling yourself. Steve Englander they're the global head of G10 FCX Research over a Standard Chartered flight from New York City this morning. Good morning. Lisa Abramowicz Jonathan Ferro T.K. back with us in a couple of days. Let's get some price action briefly on the S & P 500 slightly negative with down two tenths of one per cent yields up almost a basis point in Germany to 20 on a German Tanya Euro dollar break it down here 96 94 with down a half of 1 per cent. Lisa that's a weaker euro. And how much is this because of what's happening with the acceleration in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and how much is is just because it seems like the UCB is even more and in between a rock and a hard place in the Federer's area with respect to not being able to tighten as much because of concerns about peripheral yields. And we see that with yields are rising today pretty significantly. They meet again in about two weeks time. Let's stay on this story and head over to Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo standing by with a special guest Maria. Jess we are joined to of course by the Dutch deputy prime minister and finance minister Sigrid CAC. And you know we talk about energy and the European economy everyday on the show. But today we have to talk about Ukraine because where we saw this morning is essentially a country that was left script almost by Russia. When you see that not just as a politician but a European too. How does that make you feel. How do you respond to that. Well I think on a human level it is horrific. The indiscriminate shelling of innocent civilians cities constitute real violations tangible violations of international law humanitarian law. And I've heard the commission already speak of war crimes. But our heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. And it's also very clear that there will will not be broken nor that of NATO or the European Union. We need to stand firm with Ukraine particularly and even more so in the face of such cruelty and such war violations. And we say we need to stand firm with Ukraine. Does it mean sanctions stay put. Maybe they go in crescendo that that support financially will also materialize not just on weapons but the cash they say they need. Well the on all levels politically militarily financially the humanitarian support. There is one front. It's European front. And of course on NATO allies to make sure that the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people get what they need in order to withstand these atrocities. And of course as we reported today what they want is air defense systems. And and Russia also branded as a terror state. But going into the impact of this has to do in Europe because we can feel it pretty much every day. And the cost of living food crises inflation energy bills. When you look at this blackmail in the hands of Russia how is it how do you respond to this economically. How can you elevate some of the pressures if you can. Well we do need to alleviate. We do need to also invest of course and support our own citizens particularly because it can't be that the outcome of this war will be that our population is suffering that they feel they might that might be a loss of support for this righteous effort to support peace and security and international law standing by the people of Ukraine. So it can't be so we need to make money available. We need to have the right support package just as we have been doing. Each country in their own way but often in a coordinated manner because our own populations also need to be able to get through winter. And the response to blackmail can never be that we give in. And you mentioned that the coordination and that takes me perfectly to my next question. And there has been over the past week a lot of debate in Europe about national measures are great. But not everyone has the same fiscal capacity. It's not a secret that Germany created a lot of tension with this two hundred billion euro package. And there has been now calls that perhaps this Marriott's new tools or a form of joint response when you look at it from the Dutch perspective. How do you look at this. Well in all fairness we've also recently announced a very generous additional package in support of households and small to medium term enterprises. And that's a temporary set of interventions as is desirable by as the ECB or the IMF. If you support if you help do it tangible do it targeted and make it time bound. But I also acknowledge that of course the pockets of every country are different. The fiscal space for every country is different. But many countries have undertaken similar measures sometimes earlier and you can't compare them one on one. What we've been trying to do as ministers of finance and of course also in the informal meeting in Prague the the prime ministers to see what we can do together where on the other means can be found and how we can take a longer term view because this crisis will be with us for quite some time. And the market however they're looking at potentially something that may not be a recovery fund but may see well at joint action or actions backed by the European Union's triple A rating. Is that something that you would contemplate. Well from the Netherlands so far we've said there's a lot of money available in the different funds that we've created for other crises. I mean and the record number of recovery phones power use a recent one that also accelerates the energy transition. There are billions and billions of funds available that have yet to be allocated. Let's look at that first and let's see what our joint course of action will be. And at the same time we've often we always call for national government action where that's feasible. At the same time we need to look towards debt sustainability not just of our own country but of the eurozone as a whole. And that takes me to a final question. That will be another point of debate here in the euro area which is debt to GDP. The idea with 60 percent deficit below 3 percent by now it's almost clear that some countries are not going to get to those levels in a long time and in a moment in time where we have to also invest in euro security. Is that even doable. Are these targets and should we even take them seriously anymore for the three to 60 percent are matters that are vested in the treaty. Let's focus from my perspective. We've said that as the Netherlands and jointly with Spain. Let's see what our credible debt reduction policies. That can be worked out at a national level and at the same time look towards the reforms that are required that have been lagging and the investments that have often not taken place in moments of crisis we need to keep our eye on the ball think long term. But at the same time we need to make sure that when you agree to a debt debt reduction pathway tailored to your national economic and fiscal space we also need to make sure that there's effective oversight that if one doesn't align with the agreements set for oneself that there are other measures. So it's a balancing act and I'm looking forward to the real conversation whilst the commission publishes its proposals. End of this month and this will be a real balancing act special as we see some of the yields jump across Europe. Minister thank you so much for your time. Always appreciate it. Good to see you on Bloomberg TV Jonathan. Maria thank you. Wonderful work as always. Maria Tadeo. On the latest I promise you that. No a little bit earlier on German gas storage the level at ninety four point zero seven per cent as of October 10th according to the regulator. So it was interesting to listen to them talk about the need for oversight on economic matters when it comes to the budget and then when it comes to the absurd foreign policy mistakes made by countries like Germany that many other European nations have to pay for as well. This goes missing. I just think that it sounds a little bit hypocritical sometimes compared to where we were 10 years ago when the mistakes were made on the periphery and other mistakes have been made in the call. We seem to be having a very different conversation. That's why I wonder it'll be interesting whether this time around when there is some desire for lower yields in Italy when there is some desire to perhaps loosen up the budget. Whether there'll be a bit more openness on the part of the German members of the European project just exactly to that point. Do you think the Spaniards the Spanish might have something to say about whether you should outsource economic security to China energy security to Russia defense to the United States. I am sure that they will have something to say. And you're already seeing the pushback with respect to German popularity within the bloc. From New York. This is Bloomberg. The Fed is on a one way freight train and they're moving very quickly. We're going to see growth slowing and we're going to hear from a pretty daunting deficit that they're going to continue to raise rates. We haven't seen the significant tightening yet. The Fed has lagged right because they have to wait for the body of evidence of the data to come in. End of the year though we think that that's when the Fed is going to stop and pause and sort of look around and assess this situation. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Coming up this week CPI some bank earnings and Samantha Day IMF forecasts flight from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning. For our audience worldwide this is Bloomberg Surveillance with Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro T.K.. We'll be covering those out a day. IMF forecasts a little bit later this week. That's not the promo Tom. We'll give you the promo in a few days time. I'm looking at equity down about two tenths of one percent on the S & P. I'm looking at a gilt market. Lisa breaking down yields up yields up and away. And it goes back to what we were talking about earlier in the show. This idea that they did move forward the U.K. Treasury and the Bank of England their plans to really extend some of the support for the market and then to release some of those projections early. Will that help. And the fact that the market is pushing back and suggesting maybe not is really a problem especially for this patch. I do like the sequencing now. It's better. This is what we all wanted. So I can't complain too much this morning. We wanted the budget and the forecast to come before the Bank of England. So the bank giving the could follow that into their own forecasts and then calibrate policy effectively appropriately. I think we're all just wait to see what October 30 first brings. Now that the new dates if you just tune against the on Halloween we got a budget from the U.K. together with the Office for Budget Responsibility to in their forecast. Then a couple of days later Lisa we'll hear from the BNP. You asked Marcus Ashworth what does the market want. Because if this does not get delivered in the way that they want that the markets will not respond well. And what they want is basically to push out some of the expected support that the trust administration has said even as the administration comes out and says that there are going to increase the support for example with inflation adjusted pension payments and things of his nature. How are they going to pay for it given that the pushback has really come from bond vigilantes. Kirby at this point without the support of the central banks as they continue to raise interest rates I think premise here is that premise of today than this that the Fed will be continue to be tone deaf and keep on hiking. They want fiscal discipline. What's funny about the situation the U.K. they've been widely criticized by pretty much everyone under the sun about the policies of this chancellor came out with in the last couple of weeks. But as Marcus Ashworth at Bloomberg Opinion pointed out in 12 months time when many of these economies are in recession some of these policies will be the policies that a lot of people are pushing for. And this really raises an interesting point about how much fiscal response can actually offset the duration of the downturn that's to come. Some people say well in 12 months time there will be more appetite for it. Other people saying yields will still be high. You will still have high inflation. Perhaps not. And this really goes to the heart of the reason why some people are saying this recession that this downturn might not end that quickly. This is the Morgan Stanley view of things. Sure. Because of this sort of lack of a fiscal response that we are expecting based on where yields are a lack of any response typically. And we talked about this last week. You would have some form of countercyclical circuit breaker can't come from fiscal right now because of what Guy Johnson called febrile markets can't come from monetary policy because the objective is to tighten financial conditions and get inflation lower. Where does it come from. And some people are saying maybe a productivity shock but a lot of people don't really have a good answer to this which is the reason why you're hearing more of an L shaped recovery. We heard that from Alan Zentner last week. And that raises this issue of how much people can get confidence over a longer term returns in equities. The reason why bonds are looking better yields up in the U.K. on a 10 year by 15 or 16 basis points on a 30 year right now up by 22. They swept through the price action for you. Futures are negative two tenths of one per cent on the S & P and the German bond market. Your time by a basis point or so pretty muted price action over there. The Treasury market of course closed today stateside. Crude down a half of one per cent. Ninety two dollars. Ninety two dollars after a monster rally through last week on WTI and euro dollar euro dollar 96 96 96. Handle on the euro Lisa were negative a half of 1 per cent. And that pain whereas it coming from today. Is it because of the acceleration or the exacerbation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Is it because of what's happening in Italy. Is it because of the prospects of possibly a difficult winter. I mean what's on the margins is going to cause this to shift one way or another. Toxic brew nodes of toxic brew loads of discomfort visited a particular. Joins us now is the head of U.S. fixed income research over at Morgan Stanley. Vichy financial conditions tightening. We're looking at companies that in some cases are struggling to get the finance they might like across the economy. Vichy we've talked a lot about monetary policies rolled in all of this. Do you think something else is going on. I absolutely think you know clearly it is right for us to talk about the continued policy typing from the monetary policy perspective. I think it's also important to see what else is happening at the same time as monetary policy is tightening regulatory policy particularly on banks by the Fed on under large large cap U.S. banks. He's also tightening. You know what we took away from the from the sick horror stress tests is effectively a capital call on some of the large banks. That effectively translated to very substantial pressure on the risk weighted assets that banks hold. And dealing with risk weighted assets means that the banks will have to either do less of what they're doing or choose to do to lend less to focus on some sectors deemphasize some other sectors do something else. All of which translates into lower credit formation and greater liquidity and less the ability of the banks to step in when they need to disintermediation during market dislocations. My biggest worry. How much is this offset by all of the private investors by all of the big firms out there that are not banks that have really emerged as primary lenders. It's that it is a little bit of an offset but not a sufficient offset. A large number of these private firms non banking lending ultimately does require looked to then exist in the form of securitizations or alternatives to that. And a lot of those vehicles still require banks to provide the senior leverage by buying the senior tranches of these types of securitization products. And that's again a major challenge. And you've seen that we're seeing that in every market that relies on bank participation to protect senior leverage. You're seeing spreads stay wide and stay sticky. There's another dimension to this conversation given what you said about banks inability to step in who's holding the bag when things get really bad. Who has this exposure. Can we talk about that just a little bit more. Because listen I've gone over this over the last few months. Through much of this year we've just unwound about 10 years a decade's worth of stimulus in some cases zero rates negative rates. It's all gone. Trillions of worth of QE. It's all gone. The bond market bubble it's blown up vicious. Still trying to work out who's holding the bag. Where's the leverage. Where's it sig. It said it's a hard question to answer John. I came to find out from mom that two weeks ago with the response in the gilt market is that this type of dislocation could very quickly translate into forcing a policy U-turn both from the fiscal side and to some extent on the part of the on part of the. On the monetary policy side in a central bank intervention all of that points to the potential for an accident is certainly high. Vichy is this bullish or perish for credit. I mean on one hand it's bearish because it could lead to a widening of spreads a lack of lending and the potential for more insolvencies. In the other hand it signals a policy response that right now seems like it's not on the table. It's not on the table. I think we are on the on the margin. We are bearish credit in the sense that spread. We are looking for credit premia to get wider. But I want to be distinguish between one that spreads some yields the front end of the investment grade curve certainly showing attractive enough yields. But you know in a world of broadly bearish outlook for risk assets across the board relative shelter is in the front end of the investment grade class. Wonderful to hear from you sir. Just a final thought from me. Seventy five now down for you and the team at a face next meeting to CPI matter this week. Probably not in my opinion what I would expect is if I want expectations of CPI hold somebody fire is on. But she took a photo of Morgan Stanley virtually. Thank you Mike. As always good to catch up buddy. 75 now Don seems to be the take from most people we speak to at the moment Lisa for the Fed's next move. There is though dissent around the margins where there is a shift in tone away from the Fed needs to keep going incredibly aggressively though what with their way behind the curve. An increasing number of people who kind of agree with Tom personally and believe this feeling that perhaps things are moving much faster much more quickly than the hard data is suggesting and the Fed might be over tightening. And this is new and I am hearing this from more people out there that that could be a policy error on the other side. I wonder if we start to see this on the committee any time soon. Have all been sharing the same speech over the last month or so whether we start to see that dissent start to grow just a little bit more and show up in the in the minutes and elsewhere. It's a great question because right now we're we're hearing a very cohesive message. And perhaps this is to try to regain some credibility with. But really speaking with Bill Dudley coming up and he put out a column that really seems to echo what Mohamed El-Erian was saying over the weekend which is the Fed made a mistake and it needs to acknowledge its policy errors. That is the cause of the reason why they have to go as hard as they do in terms of tightening policy now and that if they're more transparent with that it might regain the credibility that they need to make the steps necessary to bring this economy into into into the right way. He wants a mea culpa from the Federal Reserve to explain why they've had to do 300 basis points worth the tightening at six months and possibly 400 basis points in nine. I get it. Bill is also asking them to convey more clearly the amount of pain that people should expect in the economy as well. I think it's very difficult to issue a mea culpa and then say I want by the way there's going to be a lot of pain because of what we did. Those two things make things even more uncomfortable for this Fed. But perhaps it will achieve the outcome they want. This is the perverse aspect of it. In the U.K. chancellor of the Exchequer quasi courting is taking steps to calm financial markets following a turbulent period. Gauteng will announce his medium term fiscal strategy and economic forecasts on October 30 first. That's more than three weeks before he had originally planned. Over in Germany an advisory group is urging the government to subsidize as much as 80 percent of natural gas consumption for households and companies early next year. It would be part of a one hundred ninety four billion dollar aid package. The German government will review the recommendations and issue a decision in the coming weeks. It's another sign that North Korea is preparing for its first atomic test in five years. Jin Kim Jong un says he launched a new ballistic missile and simulated tactical nuclear strikes during recent military drills. Kim called the exercises a severe warning to the US and its allies. Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke he is one of three people to share this year's Nobel Prize in economics. Bernanke. Douglas Diamond and Phillip did big. We're honored for their research on banks and economic crises. The three will share an eight hundred eighty five thousand dollar reward. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake. Powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. The Fed is kind of entrenched themselves and like no matter what happens we're going to do it which I think is the right. Broadly the right message to be sending but they should still be thinking with a little bit more nuance about you know what the data will say et cetera et cetera. But I think they've kind of gotten themselves big themselves into a corner which probably is a good quarter to be in. KROSZNER A former Fed governor weighing in on the situation of the Fed Reserve premier of today. On Friday put it well at least from her standpoint that they've been tone deaf. And no matter what the data is they'll keep on hiking. Exactly. Which is the reason why they're making a policy error. The front end and on the back. And that's the accusation from a lot of people who think that they're going to have to make a policy error iron tightening too quickly because of the errors that they made not raising rates. Hard to look through enough. Yeah. And a handle on CPI. If we get it again this Thursday isn't it. And this question around whether we've seen peak inflation. Right. I mean some people are actually questioning that premise and not only with Quora but even with headline. Should we get some sort of spike in energy prices heading into the winter snowy morning state side in the market. Bond markets closed. Equity markets not doing much because what can the equity market do without the queues coming from the bond market. Right. You know first the all it's just the bond market is that right. That means that markets in fixed income. What did he say. Joel Weber. You need to respect the bus based upon respect the bonds that bonds open to respect Germany. There are yields up by 3 or 4 basis points on a 10 year to to 23 over in the U.K. The gilt market the long end up around about 20 basis points. Euro dollar 96 99 negative half of one per cent spreads Italy versus Germany in an around 250 through much of this morning wides of the year. That might be a problem. Here's one for you from Bill Dudley the headline of his latest piece The Federal Reserve Owes the World a mea culpa. Bill Dudley Bloomberg opinion columnist and former New York Fed president a good friend of this program as well joins us right now. Bill let's start there. A mea culpa. What you want that to look like. The Fed needs to explain to the world what went wrong. Why. Why are we having to raise rates on 400 basis points this year 4 percentage points this year. That's a huge monetizing in a short period of time. And is evidence that the Fed was very late. The Fed made a couple of mistakes. Number one how they implemented their 2 percent average inflation regime. And they basically tied their hands and said we can't raise rates and a whole bunch of things happen. Number two they made some important forecasting errors both on inflation and on the tightness of the labor market. I think you know doing a mea culpa I think is important too to basically build the Fed's credibility for the future. If you don't admit error how can you be confident that the central bank will make a whole nother mistake next time though. Do you think they can do both that and do something which you asked them to do a number of weeks ago which is to be much more open about the pain that this country this economy is about to go through. And I wonder if they do both. You said enhance its credibility. Do you think it also invites questions about whether it should retain its independence. Well I think you want the central bank to retain its independence because you don't want monetary policy to be politicized. The laundry policy becomes politicized. You're gonna have even worse monetary policy gotten over the last two years. Bill on the flip side there is an increasing chorus of big names saying that the Fed is moving to make a policy error. On the other side by raising it too far that a deep recession is not an inevitability but will be the consequence of them raising rates as much as they're expected to raise rates. Are you sympathetic to that view. Well I think that's a logical outcome of being very slow to take in the first place. He's been slow to tighten that. You have to do a lot to catch up. If you do a lot to catch up you may not notice that you've done more than that's actually sufficient. I think a hard landing is very likely because the labor market has gotten too tight. The Fed needs to push the unemployment rate up significantly and that's likely to lead to a recession. I think it's almost inevitable at this point. What's the economic benefit to the Fed coming out and being honest and saying what John was pointing out is a very difficult message to swallow which is we've made mistakes. Oh and by the way we're going to necessarily make a mistake on the other side Titan into a hard landing. What does that give them in terms of credibility that can actually help ameliorate the cycle. Well I think that they are not going to say that we're going to tighten on purpose to generate a recession. I don't think you'd ever expect a central bank to say that. But I do think Paul has now endorsed the notion that there is going to be some pain involved. I think what the Fed has not done though is and that is how do we get into this mess in the first place. And I think that's part of the message that the Fed these days to send markets to both their credibility for the future and they'll credit to you. I remember doing a panel with you in Mohamed El-Erian back in June maybe May of 20 21 and you were both making this point that the Fed needs to appreciate in two way riskier perhaps start by pulling back on QE that would amend maybe go in six months earlier than they actually did. Bill what difference would six months of might you think. I think this van's going earlier is you wouldn't have to go as fast and you'd have more ability to assess the effects of your actions right now. They have to get to tape very quickly and given a lot long lags of monetary policy. This increases the risk that they overdo it. You spread out that monetary policy tightening over a longer period time. You have more time to assess the impact of your actions. You've talked Bill about how you could see a peak Fed funds rate north of 5 percent. The market is coming to your view. You're out front that way right now in the market. We have a nearly four point seven percent terminal rate for next year. Where have you changed your view on where you think the Fed has to go in order to bring in inflation and honestly address some of the flaws of the previous thinking. I don't think it's so much. The peak in rates has to be higher. I think the fact is the Fed has to hold that peak for for a longer period time. I think the Fed's strategy here is not to just keep hiking regardless of what's what's happening in terms of the real economy. I think they want to go to a restrictive policy and then they want to hold it there until they see clearer signs that's actually bringing inflation down and generating more slack in the U.S. labor market. I big one for the catch up. Great read as always. And good to have you on the program with us this morning. Bill Dante the former New York Fed president and now of course Bloomberg opinion columnist amongst other things. Lisa it's a tough one isn't it. He's not the only one saying this but if they do that they come out issue a mea culpa say we got it wrong. Can imagine how many more Senator Warren's around there as the economy starts to roll over. And I think if you focus too much on the Federal Reserve you're not focusing enough on some of the fiscal errors that were made over the last couple of years as well. Agreed in terms of additional rounds of stimulus that may not have gone to exactly the efforts that perhaps really helped re re and ignite the economy. But just simply gave people money to spend at a time when the economy wasn't open. Lots of discussions that might be superseded by someone looking to blame someone. Right. So this is why I asked what is the economic benefit coming out and saying we were wrong and we're going to be wrong again because we have to create some sort of stability here. This is the rock and a hard place. And the reason why policymakers do not usually come out and say we're heading toward a recession and it's our fault. I understand the argument that it enhances credibility and to trust the process. You've also got to believe that the people in control understand when they've made mistakes. They don't repeat them. Makes perfect sense to me. But I just think that. It's more to way but you also invite a lot of criticism about the path forward. The one argument and this is something Bill Dudley said in the past is if there is more credibility perhaps the market will move more in tandem with what the Fed is saying. And then you might get a more accurate read through of policy. It's the hopeful. That's why we now I understand futures down two tenths of one percent. From New York this is Bloomberg. The CPA on America coming up later this week. And it's not a bank earnings on Friday with JP Morgan in focus before we get there. This Monday morning. This is what the price action looks like on the S & P 500 slightly negative on the S & P were down around about a tenth of 1 percent in the bond market. Treasuries closed yields higher in Germany by a couple of basis points to 21 on a 10 year. The spread between Italy and Germany this morning through 250 basis points in and around the whites at a year at 253. The Italian 10 year up by 4 basis points at 474. So a euro weaker by a third of 1 per cent. Euro dollar Lisa 97 13. And how much lower could it go. And you know you were talking just a bit ago about the euro crisis and all of the parallels that we're seeing. At what point does this become a really difficult moment that requires a more extreme intervention. And what could that intervention be at a time when all responses are called into question and a new inflationary regime whatever it takes summer 2012 six handle for handle right now. Hard to compare the two areas. The two bond markets. Apples to apples. Not quite but it gives you an idea of where we are now versus where we were that Jason Kelly. And then this goes to how much can this particular debt cycle withstand a 6 percent rate. And I get your point that a lot of companies a lot of nations have pushed out maturities. Is that good enough resilience. Do you see that word everywhere. Everywhere in South Side research resilient resilience more resilient than it was. Is it just delayed as a delayed reaction. It's costly or delayed. Your GMO is going to join us now. Feels like euro crisis all over again except it's different. Chief economist at AXA Investment Managers. Sure. Let's start there. Let's just start with the key differences between what we're facing now and what we face back then. Well first of all at the time we had massive external imbalances in the periphery. We had massive current account deficits. So you had an issue with the government but you had an issue with the way the entire economy was working in the south of Europe. You don't have that now. Those countries have really done a good job at re-establishing a proper external external position. The other big difference is that we have different instruments. There is a big issue we had in 2010 and 10 2011 is that there was nothing in the arsenal that you could use to actually stop this. We you know the the ESM we didn't have an ECB which after that has proved its flexibility. So there was this scramble to finding institutional solutions in just a matter of months. Now at least we know that we can rely on those emergency mechanisms if things get to the point that we need to to to use them. And I think the market knows it. And that explains it's one of the reasons why we've seen for instance a lot of contagion moving away from Italy and affecting other countries in the south. We know that the instruments are there. They came up with OMT which rocky in the summer 2012 and the beauty of Atlantis. It never got activated. Never had to be used. This summer they came up with CPI the transmission protection instrument. Is that right. Yes CPI. Okay. When does TPD start to become a real consideration to a 50 basis points spread right now. I'm just trying to wonder what's the threshold when that starts to kick in. They have never been clear on this and they don't want to be clear on this. I'm talking about the ECB. Obviously there's not enough a lot of discretion there. My guess is that it's not just a case of the level of the spread or the level of interest rate is the speed at which things are moving. And so far it's been fairly contained. The biggest issue for me with TBI is actually not of the technical nature it's political. The way GPI has been designed it's definitely not done in a way that would protect governments against its own mistakes. And that's the issue. If you could come up with a situation where the market is punishing a state for things which has not even done or announced then CPI is probably there. If the government is doing stuff which is triggering a sort of rational reaction by the market then CPI is probably not the right instrument and then you need to go to it to empty. But so far at least the news that we have from Italy which is the biggest issue in there is that the government the new government we don't have one yet. But the noises we've got from the new majority that they want to be prudent. So if they don't do it they don't make big policy announcements that it would make the ECB nervous. They could actually benefit from CPI. And there is the relationship with the market. They can build on that. I just can hear your voice in my head right now. I think you're saying Dani Burger your main reading time because it's very loud right now. And he's saying OK so there to talk about political risk in the peripheries. What about the fact that Germany is the biggest risk right now to the entire European economy. And you strip out the two things. So there you go. So what's the what's the answer. How is this situation different. Both the political considerations and from just distinguishing from the euro crisis of 2010. Considering that Germany is one of the biggest problems one of the biggest downside risks to the entire economic outlook Germany is you clearly are one of the biggest downside risks to the macro story. But it's also the country which has the widest policy speaks. And they are using their policy space quite a lot. I mean you've seen the announcements that we we heard last week from from the German government. This still can mitigate a lot of the current pressure that they get from from from gas prices with the billions that they are about to spend. So in this case yes it's quite negative. The last two three quarters were a recession in Germany is absolutely unavoidable I think at this stage. But we know that they can deal with this on their own forces which is not something that we have in other countries. That's the big difference. Although you do have to wonder how much higher inflation is going to be for a longer period of time given the fiscal response in Germany and that the political pressure from the peripheral regions will say if you guys can have such a big fiscal response we can too because you're going to just let us you know suffer as we finance your deficit by bringing down the cost of your financing through a weaker euro. A key issue there I think is whether all this triggers another round of debt militarization in Europe which is definitely where we need to see when we have a pandemic. We ended up with debt mutualisation. It was partial. Obviously it was the next generation pact but we did it. I'm a bit surprised and disappointed that we haven't seen more progress on date another round of debt minimisation to deal with the fallout from the Ukraine war. But there is going to be a point where we will get there. I mean Europe is always nowhere tiring for for external observers because it takes so much time to get to the right solutions. But I'm quite convinced that if we get to a situation where we will see bigger cracks appearing in our fabric you will see this further movement of demonization. You will see a clear capacity from the EU as an entity to provide support to the most fragile countries. We've done this with Italy with the notion of nation backed forced and being. It's not done to deal with the fallout of the Ukraine the Ukraine war. But I really have no doubt that we would get there if need be. Let's talk about the cracks right now. The mystery for many of us. The ECB was not forecasting a recession. How on earth are they're not forecasting recession in the Eurozone. I was I was I was very surprised. And then I knew I reminded myself of of my time when I was in central banking. You probably don't want to be the one to validating market expectations of the recession. You probably don't want to add to the general bleakness in the system by coming up with a very scary scary forecast. I guess it's part of what central banks usually do. I noticed that in the U.S. the Fed has taken an awful lot of time before saying that yes maybe unemployment would have to rise to get inflation back under control. Well it would be the same in the European Central Bank. Very rarely want to be at the bottom of the distribution when it comes to forecasts. Sure. Except that there is a credibility issue that the central banks will go through with the tightening plants that projecting because casual observers would say well you put A plus B together you get recession. And they're saying gee I don't know. A plus B equals roses and lots of beautiful things. So at what point does that undermine the faith that they will continue with their tightening cycle. Well they don't deny the risk of the recession to be to be fair. And we didn't have a super rosy message coming from from from from the ECB. But they're in a complicated position because that's a big difference with with the U.S. inflation in Europe is not or is not essentially domestically driven. It's none of our fault. 2 2 2 2 2 2. To summarize and we have an ECB which is forced into a tightening to keep inflation expectations anchored in a situation of massively adverse supply side shock. It's not an easy thing to explain especially if we've spent the last 20 years not just in Europe but also in the US explaining to stakeholders in the real economy also in the markets that you know want central banks have your back. And this time no sorry. Central banks cannot have your back because there is an inflation issue. There's an inflation expectations issue and know central banks are not going to be to be your friend. It's incredibly complicated to explain. Again coming after 20 years of monetary policies which have been extraordinarily accommodative. They're delaying the inevitable though aren't they. They'll have to confront this at some point. They're talking about raising interest rates. A lot of people assume that by the end of the year this is the economic situation we're looking at whether they forecasted it or not. And they keep on hiking as the numbers clearly show this economy is in recession. Yeah. My point is that if. I think there is already a debate actually at the ECB which is for now not having a direct impact on their immediate decisions. They all agree on the idea that no our monetary stance was super accommodative. You bring it let's say to the upper end of the neutral range and then this is where the differences appear. You have those working to say I don't care. I just continue hiking as long as inflation's there and others. And I would probably agree with those who would say look once we've brought our policy rate at your band of neutral range let's stop away let's pause and let's see how things happen. But for the time being there is an alignment only of doves and hawks around this idea that in any case our stance was far too accommodative to start with. So I don't expect actually this debate to really trigger to really have an impact on decisions before the very end of this year. In the meantime it's you are as Draper will say that we'll keep at it. Are you feeling the pain of euro dollar parity personally. The first few days have been hell and certainly not the most vulnerable person on earth. Boss. Yeah I've been in New York for two days now. And you feel you feel that your coffee is networks but it's a challenge. Yes it's a shock. Bram I took the other side of the trade going after Europe and it feels so much better. So isn't it great. Everything's on sale. It's so exciting for Americans going over Jill. It's a fantastic time. Please we need you. American interest that was there in the summer and every way you. When I just had American accent every American accent pretty much everywhere you know. Thank you sir. It's good to see it. That's why Maxim Investment Managers and I taken down to the IMF meeting. So enjoy even. There might be a little bit gloomy. You did read my mind by the way. I mean it was very clearly very easy to do no harm to say that particular point that you've made. Well take it. Sure. Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two U.S. based colleagues share this year's Nobel Prize in economics. Bernanke's Douglas Diamond and Phillip Dipping were honored for their research on banks and economic crises. The Nobel Prize committee says that three improve the understanding of the role of banks as well as how to regulate financial markets. The Bank of England has expanded its emergency support for the U.K. bond market. Its new steps to support guilds beyond this week are designed to broaden purchases. The bill we started the bond buying last month after market turmoil caused by the government's unfunded tax cuts. The U.K. financial watchdog is asking banks more questions about their staff's use of private messaging services. And that's after U.S. regulators and regulators handed over more than two billion dollars in penalties to some of the world's largest banks. The Financial Conduct Authority has asked a number of banks about staff exchanges their texting and apps like WhatsApp Global News 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. We do expect the market to remain volatile. You know these rallies that we're seeing we continue to expect them to fade. I mean the Fed remains determined to bring down inflation and they have been clear to us that they will not wait nor even wink. And so even at the expense of native level senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management speaking with us on Friday a big day that really gave people a sense that the economy would be able to withstand whatever the Fed had for it. And then we get some news later that day where you have President Biden come out and announce some potential restrictions on semiconductor and chip technology being exported from the U.S. to China. The big fear is where are we headed in an economic war based in the semiconductor space many saying covers the semiconductor space for a senior technology analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence joining us here Mandiant. Right now I'm looking at AMD's shares in the U.S. premarket trading down one point seven percent across the board. This is being viewed four by the market as a negative. How much is is a negative for U.S. earnings and how much is this a broader negative. That has not yet been realized. Well so look they're preannounced last week and their focus was on weakness in the client segment which is the pieces where we think there was a pull forward. I think what remains to be seen is what will happen to the data centers which has held well which is the reason why M.D. gross margins have gone up. And look we have already seen about 20 percent negative revisions on the top line. Devil trickle down to the bottom line. So that has already transpired in terms of estimate cuts. Aside from just AMD just on a broader level in the semiconductor space in the United States and beyond has suffered dramatically this year at least with shares down about 40 percent. How much has yet to be realized with an escalating conflict between the U.S. and China. Well so we've seen kind of a similar situation with the terror force back in 2018 19. And what could potentially happen here is similar to what happened to Wall Way there will be one company that will be kind of at the forefront of this that could really suffer. We don't know who that could be but I think very U.S. is going is they want to restrict access to software that Chinese companies used to design you know supercomputers their latest chips as well as the semi cap equipment. And so once that happens it kind of limits China's ability to go to the latest process notes which is what they want to get to in terms of you know the self-sufficiency around semiconductors. But how that translates into into you know in video or NMD outlook. It remains to be seen what kinds of retaliation could we expect to see from China in response. Well so look at it in video for example. They have about 25 to 30 percent of revenue exposure to Chinese customers. Now a lot of those customers give that you know package chips back to an entity or a U.S. based company. So clearly you know it will trickle down. But there are Chinese customers that will be impacted and that will have you know a cascading effect in terms of what that will do down the line. How significant of a deal is this. Because when I read this on Friday that this came out I thought this was a pretty big escalation in something that we've been hearing all year. How do you view it. Well so this one in particular was focused on the leading nodes. And what I mean by that is China is trying to create their own supercomputers. They want to be in the lead when it comes to the leaders you know EAI and machine learning and all the kind of the latest servers that they can design. So that's where this particular band was focused on. Now what could happen is because China feels like they don't have access to anything they could impose a certain ban on a U.S. based company. And that's what I mean by if things escalate you will see a real kind of dire situation where the U.S. companies are also impacted in terms of their ability to do things. You were talking earlier about the forward guidance that we heard out of some of the semiconductor companies in the U.S. and beyond. And how negative some of those forecasts are. How significant is this for the broader P.C. the broader smartphone industry that could really be foreshadowing what we could expect to see from Apple and Google and everyone as they report earnings. Yes. So this earnings season we expect more negative revisions following the earnings. We have already seen in anticipation. But you are going to see more of that and look with chips. There are certain pockets that are still seeing very strong demand. We are still in short it is when it comes to auto chips and more or less on the data center side when it comes to high performance computing. But others such as you know smartphones pieces that's where we are seeing a real deceleration inventory buildup and you going to see inventory write downs which is what we saw with the MDA and Intel before. Has this been priced. When I think if it empty it is. I mean you see the stock is down over 50 percent. So it's in anticipation of that weakness in the client segment. Intel we know they've been down and the stock continues to go down so more or less it's priced in. But at the same time with chips the pendulum always swings extreme. And this time will be no different in terms of you know the boom and bust we typically see. So its chips are a very cyclical sector and that hasn't changed. We also are hearing a lot more with specific companies building out foundries and a number of places with the announcement of upstate New York being the latest place where one's going to be built. How much more on shoring is there going to be especially as this becomes the epicenter of ongoing conflict internationally. Well chip manufacturing is you know asset intensive. You need to kind of build CapEx over time. And that's where Intel is constantly trying to get money from the U.S. government other governments and the facts take time to come online. So it'll be three to five years before we start seeing manufacturing actually happen in those facts. But bottom line is if you get to a point where you have capacity and the utilization that's key if it's over 70 to 80 percent that's when it becomes a good business for Intel or Global Foundries or anybody who's based in the U.S. So much more inquiries to get these days than in the past. And I ask this because a lot of people are saying this is the telltale sign. This is the area to watch. Check out how Big Apple is. You know as a proponent of the component of the overall index look at how significant this is. Look at the move here. This indicates what's to come. How many calls like that do you get. Well we get a lot of that in the sense that everyone wants to know what's the worst case scenario right now. And that's how you know the markets work. Even though it's a low probability outcome they want to know that. So what is it. Well in the case of Apple we know over 98 percent of their goods are made in China. And you know TSMC in China is a big factor. So even though they're trying to move stuff out of China into wait time in India but it's still you know the worst case scenario is pretty extreme here in terms of the stock market. So going forward. Which company are you most focused on in terms of a possible surprise. Well so in video is the one that trades at the highest multiple in that group. You know 11 10 11 times sales. The expectations are high. Everyone thinks they will continue to do well on the data center site. But with data center you will see a cloud digestion phase. Remember the data center spend is all from seven or eight hyperscale cloud guys and they will pare back. They've been spending you know above capacity for a while because the demand was so huge in terms of digital transformation and post pandemic event. They will come back. There will be a digestion phase and then things will resume. But then that digestion phase happens. I think in video is probably at the forefront of that exposure. Mandy Hang Seng thank you so much for being with us. And good luck with all of those worst case scenarios that people are looking to find out. I can empathize with that. Know just what's my best case. What's my best case. Coming up on balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio Wendy Cutler a vice president managing director at the Asia Society. As we continue to digest the ongoing ratcheting up in tensions. Some people are calling the economic war with semiconductor at the heart of it. From New York this is Bloomberg Surveillance.