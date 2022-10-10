'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (10/10/22)

00:00

Not only does that have to overcome inflation but it has to restore its credibility. So yes I fear that we risk a very high probability of a damaging recession. That was talk me avoidable. I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or rather. And I think the sooner we start managing for a slope managing for some slowdown the better we're going to do. I think Chairman Powell was way late to come to that recognition but he now has that recognition and he should be supported in that the pace of job growth is cooling while still powering our recovery for wage growth for workers remains solid. Down from historic high paced months ago but still growing. For workers who deserve a raise and this is the progress we need to see. European stocks follow Asia into the red after strong U.S. jobs data solidified bets on a jumbo rate hike from the Fed. Golden week tarnished Chinese markets reopen in the red weighed down by concerns over global interest rates Covid and fresh U.S. curbs on tech. Plus explosions hit cities across Ukraine and Crimea. Putin accuses Kiev ferrying out Saturday's attack on a key bridge linked to Crimea. Well it's a market just so far away from that pivot narrative. It is now far in the distance. And it is a market that continues to sink after the losses on Friday with unemployment staying at the lowest in quite a few decades. You're looking at S & P 500 futures which continue to fall down 4 percent. This is we see the world's global financial chiefs gather in Washington for the IMF meeting. Will there be even more pressure to the Fed to reverse course considering the reverberations. We've seen it across the world with a strong dollar and a bond market in pain. Now speaking of which of a bond market in pain we're gonna get more into depth about this. But just want to point out the Bank of England announcing this morning that they're doing more to backstop this market be it a regrow facility that they're extending out but beyond the Friday deadline and having larger auctions. It's a calm market so far. We did have gains in sterling this morning flipped to losses but not too severely in a steady bond market as well. Rocco you're looking at yields higher by about 30 basis points. Also just quickly want to point out Hong Kong CAC chip makers getting decimated whether it was in the U.S. session last week because of higher rates. Today it's about the U.S. putting fresh curbs on China chip on U.S. chip technology being shipped over to China. The concern there is that could have profitability for the Chinese chip sector according to Bloomberg Intelligence. So that's the view across the globe was zero win on Europe because it does look to be again a day of red. Now it varies depending on the region. For example some of the utility makers in here those are under pain. There was an FTSE report that the U.K. may be looking at capping profit of renewable energy sources. So utilities one of the worst performing The Footsie May. That's down about half a percent. DAX not doing as poorly down a quarter of a percent. And the footsie one hundred down about seven tenths of a percent. Despite the fact Goldman Sachs pointing out that corporate Britain has been on a buying spree the biggest bout of buybacks this year on record. Let's stick with that U.K. story. I mentioned it. The Bank of England stepping up its pressure to support market functioning as its emergency guilt buying measures enter their final week. Now the U.K. Central Bank said it will increase the size of its buying operations for the next five days to a maximum of 10 billion pounds. That's up from five billion previously. Let's dig into it. We're joined now by our our top Kazem head of India Investment Strategy and Research at State Street Global Advisors. And our markets editor Christine Aquino. I'll talk. Christine thank you both so much for joining. Christine I want to kick it off with you to just explain what the B.O. has done here. Well in essence Danny this is a way for the beauty to support the bond market in a more targeted way particularly after we saw really the pension market really getting hit by the losses in bond markets over the last couple of weeks. Now initially the response of the Beazley to that was to just step in with emergency bond purchases. But we know that that was to be in a very awkward position because they really want to be getting away from those bond purchases. Right. This is the whole process of the policy normalization that they've been embarking on. There's they're doing rate hikes. They want to tighten policy. And so the last thing that they want to be doing is stepping back into the bond market and buying them. And so now what we got from the BBC this morning is essentially a way for them to provide targeted support particularly for the pension funds that do liability driven investments without kind of just outright buying bonds. So in a way it's kind of getting them away from that awkward position and helping them kind of continue their policy tightening. This isn't enough stuff. Is this enough to calm the market. I think it is. I mean think like Christine said what the Bank of England needs to do is kind of draw a line under things make the market feel confident that they've got the back of the pension funds but not make it seem like it's an open ended promise to keep buying gilts. So I think they've done enough. Time will tell if there's more instability in the pension funds. But I think for now this will look it works just on a practical level. But what about when it comes to credibility of the Bank of England. Do they face a crisis of credibility. I don't think the Bank of England itself faces a crisis of credibility. I think the market viewed what they did is pretty credible. I think the government on the other hand is facing something like that. And that will have to be addressed in the next few weeks. It is interesting because this happened. This is coming as the IMF is meeting. Right. All the chiefs gathering in D.C. and Christine does feel like this theme of you know monetary policy and fiscal policy being at logger. To what degree is this a UK problem versus a wider global economic problem. Well to some extent is something that a lot of governments and central banks are facing at the moment. This kind of how do we really align fiscal and monetary policy at a time like this when inflation is out of control. But then you also have a lot of consumers very very worried about a recession. But in the UK I think it's particularly interesting because what we saw from the government in terms of the mini budget really put fiscal policy at a much bigger loggerhead. As you mentioned against monetary policy than perhaps other G7 nations. And that is precisely what markets reacted really so negatively to the fact that monetary policy in one hand is hoping to rein in inflation. But then you have fiscal measures that kind of seemingly go against that goal. And so it's going to be interesting to see what sort of reception quality courting is going to have at the IMF meetings this week at the backdrop. Given that this is the backdrop of the UK. Yeah. Oh to be a fly on the wall. Not just for that but I would love to know what the call is between quasi courting and Andrew Bailey or like every day. I'm sure there might be a little bit of tension in there. But to that point I mean can the be a we really start Kuti on October 30 first. Given everything that's happened over the past few weeks I think it's really unlikely. I think with the way that the pound has fallen that gilt yields have gone up. The prospects of it getting into kind of full fledged Kuti getting rid of bonds from its balance sheet when it's just spent a couple of weeks buying them to calm the market down. I think that's really unlikely. And I think we'll see an announcement of a delay of that program. What do you think. DeLay. Is that possible. Yeah. I mean we are starting to see kind of the narrative and uncertainty around this Kutty process. And I think you know what the BBC has done. They have maintained the flexibility over what they're going to be doing. Right. They never actually have definitively said we're definitely going to start it at the end of this month. And so I think that kind of buys them some room to kind of say you know what. Given the market conditions perhaps this is something that we can table for a little bit later. But at the same time I think markets will look for the beauty to eventually signal when they're going to start that process. And so I guess it would be quite interesting to see what markets are prioritizing at this point kind of the see the beauty. Carry on with that UTI policy normalization process as they've carved it out initially. Or would they prefer to be early to kind of have more firepower to respond short term to some of the acute stresses in the market at the moment. How do you see that division between this ability to jump in make short term decisions to help alleviate the stress versus I mean dealing with inflation hiking interest rates. Yeah I mean the U.K. is in a very tight spot. It's got the tightest labor market in the developed world because of Brexit induced labour supply shortages. It's got a currency that's weakening even as bond yields are going up. So the Bank of England is in a very tight spot. Like I said it did the right thing we think by protecting the pension funds very short notice. But it's going to have to walk that tightrope eventually and eventually it's going to have to stop buying those bonds and start going for Q2. And who who's going to buy those bonds when they're gone. I mean there's still a bit of demand I think from overseas investors. I think a lot of investors are starting to nibble at sterling assets with the currency being so cheap that applies across the board fixed income property even equities. I think you're starting to see a bit now. So there is some there is value in the UK market. It's just a question of if that value will be destroyed by political risk. Yeah. And Christine I want to get one final one in from you before you leave us. I mean dabbling in this doubling and stepping in. I don't know Christine. But anyway stepping into the bond market looking for higher yields finally buying. I want to expand this beyond just the U.K. but yields in general finally look attractive. Is Tina dead. Is it now Tia. There is an alternative. Well I mean the bundles would like to have you believe that that is the case at the moment. I mean we have seen over the weekend was it Bill GROSS aligning with us former PIMCO colleagues and saying that bond yields are attractive now some to step in. I just wonder whether that is something that would make sense six months down the line you know because right now we're still kind of hearing from the Fed essentially doubling down on our message that no tightening is going to continue. This pivot narrative doesn't make sense at all at this point in time. But I'd say six months from now because that would be right around the time when the markets at least are pricing for the peak of the Fed funds rate to be hit. And so it would make more sense to be a bond will at that time versus now. But certainly you know this is what markets do right. Front run. A lot of these themes way ahead of when it actually comes to fruition. And so I think you know this this idea of higher yields finally reaching a point where it's become attractive to investors does carry a lot of water as an idea. It just depends on the timing. As always I'll pop. I know you have thoughts on this. You stay there. We're going to go to break. But we're going to we've got to talk Fed pivot next. I'm sure we will get very thoroughly into it. I'll talk because I'm head of media strategy and research at State Street. Robo Advisors is gonna stick with us. And thanks as always to our very own Christine Aquino now. Coming up the latest jobs data out of the US reaffirm triggers bets on another big rate hike next month. Now the focus turns to inflation data due this week. It's CPI week folks. That U.S. outlook is up next. I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or rather and we've just got to manage that collision carefully and I think the sooner we start managing for a slope managing for some slowdown the better we're going to do. I think Chairman Powell was way late to come to that recognition but he now has that recognition and he should be supported in that. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers there on the outlook for the U.S. economy. Still with us to discuss that outlook I'll talk to Sam head of India Investment Strategy and Research at State Street Global Advisors. And I'll talk. We just finished before the commercial break talking about U.K. yields that it looks like some people are starting to jump back in. Valuations are cheap enough. Can the same be said with U.S. Treasuries. I mean I think U.S. treasuries right now given the yields look very attractive to a lot of investors. Given the strength of the dollar they've been a really great performing asset in terms of the income they're providing. But I think you're going to have to expect more capital losses as rates continue to rise. So it might not be the time if you want to time it perfectly to jump back into U.S. treasuries. But I think if you're willing to wear some capital losses over the short term it might be a good time for a patient long term investor. Is there a level that they become just too attractive you can't resist. And are we close to that level. So yeah this isn't the answer you're looking for but I think the level they become attractive is when we're sure that inflation has to. OK fair. So then we feel much more confident on the pivot. And then it is the time to buy. Obviously you'll only know that when you look backwards. But I think missing out on the first say couple of months of a bond market rally a genuine bond market rally is a price worth paying to not get but in the short term. Well let me complicate that even further in the interest of not having anything clear cut because we live in a world of grey. Even if we start to get indication that inflation is turning can we be sure that the Fed will turn to in other words does peak inflation necessarily mean peak hawkishness. I think I mean the Fed has promised to be data driven and not used forward guidance. In other words to scrutinize every data point which is why we see so much volatility in the market why everyone's focused on the next print. But at the same time unfortunately the effective rate rises have a lag. So even if the Fed does reach peak hawkishness soon after inflation peaks the effect of the rate rises they've already made will still be percolating through the economy for say another six months. You say that and they've said that you know they're data dependent. But we've still heard from many Fed officials Williams being the leader saying we're going to 4.5 percent. I mean that that sounds like a full forecast to me. Yeah that does sound a lot like forward guidance. So maybe he's just referring to the dot plots the summary of economic projections the long term rate. Maybe he's just trying to do his own version of whatever it takes and talk the market into the Fed's point of view. But if they truly are data driven they will keep an eye on I guess the inflation numbers that are coming up on Thursday for a start. How does this dynamic play into the credit cycle. Because at the moment it is really just an issue of interest rate risk. At what point does that morph into credit risk. Yeah. I mean you've been talking about earnings and I think that is the next thing that that the market has to focus on how much corporate earnings are being hurt by interest rate rises and how much corporations are able to pass on the effect of higher inflation. Both of those will feed into corporate credit. And that's where we'll start to get an inkling of whether this is going to start causing distress and defaults. We haven't seen it yet but it's something that we're keeping a very sharp eye on. I'll tell from what I want to point out. I know we will talk about the U.K. earlier but I just wanna go back to because I'm seeing some pretty substantial moves 30 year yields taking the brunt of the beating right now. Yields up by 14 basis points front and not as bad a 8 basis points when it comes to the two year. But it does look like a market that's starting to test the B A. We again even though they've come out with this idea that they're backstopping the market even further. I mean you can see it there. So 14 basis point move even though the BBB has come out and tried to calm markets. Does this portend anything for you for what happens after this week when the training wheels are off. Well it does worry me. And the fact that this is a huge market that he appears to have a bit of dysfunction is definitely worrying. We're going to see mistakes. We're going to see things break. This might be the first example. So it really will be a test of the Bank of England for sure. What does it mean in a world where you're looking at these assets 30 year yields in the U.K. even treasuries to some extent that have been very volatile and asset class their portfolios revolve around the fact that they're calm. That volatility is low. What difference does it make. Just the volatility aspect of it makes a huge difference because like you say it's an asset allocation kind of construct to myself. I relied for 10 years 20 years on bonds being smoothing out equities. I can't rely on that anymore. That equity bond correlation has gone positive. And I don't think it's going to come down anytime soon. So you have to look for other sources of diversification. You have to get more defensive in your equities. I'm just having a 60 40 portfolio and you know putting it in the top drawer and locking it away. It's not going to work. OK well we'll. At that stage yet depressing wins wisdom there. Oh Todd thank you so much for joining us this morning playing ball with the breaking news. Breaking moves in these bond markets. I'll cough. And head of a media investment strategy and research at State Street Global Advisors. Coming up on the program rockets hit the center. For the first time in months following an attack on a key bridge linking Russia with Crimea. More in a moment. Keep is not officially claimed responsibility for the blast although it has celebrated the explosion with a new postage stamp. Here in the UK the prime minister Liz Truss is planning to speak directly to employees in a conservative party this week as she seeks to rescue her premiership. Meanwhile the Bank of England house this morning announced additional measures to support market functioning. The bank will increase the size of its foreign buying operations for the next five days to a maximum of 10 billion pounds double its previous level. Now the French president Emmanuel Macron has urged citizens not to panic and to act responsibly. After a refinery strike left petrol stations with no fuel in some regions the transport minister says the government may release additional strategic fuel stocks in a bid to alleviate the tight market. A labor strike has hit the country's two biggest refineries affecting almost two thirds of the nation's capacity. And China is stepping up its efforts to contain Covid outbreaks ahead of the party Congress netting. Nineteen hundred cases were reported yesterday the highest level in almost two months fuelling concerns about widening lockdowns rippling across the financial hub of Shanghai. Meanwhile PMI data show China's services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months as lockdowns dampened consumer spending. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists sun to analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Liane Karen's. This is played Bug Danny Lian. Thank you so much. Liane guarantees there. Now we continue to see pressure in this UK market. It is a bond market where the pressure is back on with a bill we who attempted this morning to get ahead of any market pressure considering that their bond buying program will end on Friday. So what have they done. They've doubled the amount of daily purchases they can make in the auctions. And they've also announced a temporary expanded collateral repo facility. The hope is with that that they can stem some of the damage from this ODI and relieve some of the liquidity issues. But still it is a long and that is selling off. We're up about 13 basis points here still off the high which was over 5 percent. But still it is clear that this market is willing to test the B.O.. Yes the training wheels are coming off. Yes. They're trying to do more to step in and stop some of the hurt. However the total purchases were only five billion pounds. So is the risk really washed out of this market when it comes to LV ISE and UK pension. Now coming up we're going to talk about Credit Suisse. They're securitized products unit and drawing interest in some of the big names. But it's stuff that next. Broad based bearishness European stocks follow Asia into the red after strong U.S. jobs data solidified bets on a jumbo rate hike from the Fed. Golden week tarnished Chinese markets reopen in the red weighed down by concerns over global interest rates. Well Covid and fresh U.S. curbs on tech plus multiple fatalities are reported as rockets hit key for the first time in months. It follows Saturday's attack on a key bridge linked to Crimea which Putin blames on Ukraine. Good morning. Happy Monday. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance is the EARLY EDITION. I'm Dani Burger in London. Now Bloomberg understands that PIMCO and an investor group that includes Central Bridge Partners are among the shortlist of bidders for Credit Suisse's securitized products business. A deal for this part of the business is a key pillar of the Swiss lenders plan to downsize its investment bank. And it would also help to pay for restructuring. Bloomberg's Tom Metcalf is with us to help us dig through all of it. So Tom I mean another twist and turn of the Credit Suisse story. Where do we stand. What's the latest state of play. Yeah after last week's very much a wild week in the market. Credit Suisse it started on sort of more positive with this news that you know there are interested parties in the securitized products group. And as you just said it's really a key element of their hopes to sort of stabilize the bank and move forward. And really the questions are you know what happens next. Both for this section but the other options at the bank are looking at. So what options then are we hearing from the bank to raise money. What what are they dabbling with. Yeah. So alongside the securitized products thing the other thing would be perhaps spinning out sort of the advisory arm of the investment bank that even under the name First Boston which was sort of retired a few years ago. And then also these is seen as maybe perhaps less likely perhaps an IPO of the Swiss unit or even more dramatically perhaps just a straightforward capital raise. The problem with that of course is that the you know with the share price that these record lows it's going to be a very very expensive way of doing it. So both those options as sort of seen as much less favorable. Well they've given themselves from much until October twenty seventh to announce what sort of restructuring what shape the bank will take from here on out. Is this a market that's willing to let them go willing to let them formulate this idea until the twenty seventh. Yeah it's fascinating. Last week you saw a share price fall twelve percent. And by the end of the week it was up 15 percent. So it's sort of very turbulent times right now. I think you know that is everything we're hearing. It's all going to build up to this this sort of big event this sort of structuring brief to investors on the twenty seventh. And there'll be a lot of great data coming out of that as well. You will see sort of client inflows and outflows obviously. Credit Suisse. We wanted to take this story to its investors then and then. The question is this is how the market reacts. OK Tom thank you very much. Bloomberg's Tom Metcalf there. Now let's change gears a little bit and dive into the UK banking story. We're joined now by Benjamin Thomas director of equity research for U.K. Banks at RBC Capital Markets. Ben thanks so much for joining us. So immediately this morning we get the bill bit Bowie trying to get ahead of any market sell off with the sort of training wheels falling off on Friday. They're going to up the amount of bonds they're purchasing. And at the same time they're putting in this longer facility this longer repo facility for LDA ISE to help smooth out liquidity issues. Is it enough. Are there still U.K. banks who are potentially exposed to liquidity problems when it comes to pension selling assets. I think you can bet the banks into two. Really. There are some that are quite exposed to movements in the right curve but the others we think are pretty well hedged and for the domestic UK shouldn't be too much of an issue. How big is that split. In other words should we be worried. No. I noticed this quarter you're going to have some weird movements coming through OCI for a bank like HSBC because of movements in the right curve. But for the majority of the banks I think it should be okay. Of course the other reaction to this potential inflation moving on you know less less tax revenue is a bill we that's had to hike rates more. Obviously the impact there is on the mortgage market. You rate Ben the squeeze is coming. What does that squeeze look like. Yeah I think it depends also what type of customer you are. So you may know that the banks in the U.K. mortgages have different kind of tenures on 15 to 20 percent will roll over straightaway. If you've got one of those mortgages you'll be seeing higher rates today. Other customers it's split between two and five year products mostly. And so you have some time that if you are one of those customers that for anyone voting over the share you've got a big kind of squeeze coming particularly when you add into the fact that food costs are going up and energy costs are going up at the same time because we debate this idea on this show very frequently. Can the be we hike as much as markets are saying because of the damage it will do to the consumer. Is there a level of rates at which you say the damage is immense the damage is very bad. I think when we've had. Banks talk previously they've talked about rates being over 4 percent as as the real problem and that's when they start setting asset quality problems. On the other side of it you've got unemployment which is staying very low at the moment. And the banks who point out that whilst unemployment stays pretty low that's tends to be pretty good for cost of risk impairment permanent UK banks. I mean it's quite the mix things that are clearly beneficial things that are extremely worrying. So what is your outlook when it comes to this last quarter of the year. Yeah I think for the next couple of quarters you're going to get banks produce very good results. Deposit bases which is another way of saying the amount the rates get passed on to consumer seemed to be staying quite low. And whilst that's the case and ISE going to be very good for the UK banks. However once you get into next year I think you've got two problems that are going to come through. So 50 percent of banks cost bases are salaries and you've got high inflation and wage inflation which is going to flow through there. And then you've got a debate around impairments. The market at the moment is pricing in lower than through the cycle costs for next year. Read a bit more bearish we think above through the cycle mainly because of the work we've done around mortgages. OK. Really interesting stuff to unpack there in terms of renumeration have been started to slow down how they start to cut staff. We've certainly seen that happen in the US. Same thing happening here. Well first in terms of pay we saw top ups at the half year where banks increased salary rises that didn't come through in January of last year. In terms of headcount reductions we've seen a few bits trickle through but I expect the deluge is probably still to come. OK. And the other part of that the impairments. How much do you expect that they will need to set aside the banks. And if you speak to the banks they will tell you that they come into this potential recession next year with coverage levels being high. They've got Covid-19 impairments still in place. LTV is a pretty low and unemployment's pretty low in credit card mix is also quite low. So all that adds together to say the cost of it should be okay. But when you look at the sheer amount of pain that the consumer's going to get next year in terms of mortgage payments it's difficult to see the cost of risks won't go at least five or 10 basis points above through the cycle levels. So consumers potentially those cracks are showing. But on the corporate banking and specifically corporate lending side it's been really passing to watch your market that it essentially seems frozen that banks are just really unwilling to lend right now unwilling to bring these packages to market because you know the amount of concessions they have to take are just so massively high right now. What is deal making look like in the UK for these banks. Is this still a market that is frozen considering the risks at this moment in the widening credit spreads. Just bring about two mortgages for a second. I. I think banks have pulled mortgage products. Right. And I think they've probably got a hard time in the press about the the size that rates offer new mortgage holders. But if you look at the spread data from last quarter banks making less money on mortgages than they have done for years and years and years. So it's worth remembering that their funding costs are going up at the same time. I mean in terms of the kind of corporate element I think as you mentioned beginning the Bank of England and government policy the moment is creating an excess environment and one's self unsurpassed uncertainty exists. I think banks will hold back from kind of putting their balance sheets work in you know in terms of net interest income because last month when we had banks reporting it it was obviously you know a better reporting season for them. Is that is it the pace of gains in interest rates. That is the issue here because obviously just in general higher interest rates means better net interest income. Yeah you're right that generally for most banks the correlation between higher rates and better net interest income. I think that the key determinant here is deposit bases and where that really sits. But the speed at which it happens makes a big different difference for banks how they price their mortgages. If it happens too quick they can't get the product out quick enough and they didn't start losing spreads on the product. They have this out there. So it will be a period of catch up for a couple of months to come. And that's why we see rates of mortgage rates about 6 percent at the moment. They could trend higher. Certainly no boring times for you ahead. Thank you so much for joining us. Benjamin Thomas their director of equity research for UK Banks at RBC Capital Markets. Now coming up on the program several blocks hit the centre piece just days after an attack on a key bridge linking Russia with Crimea. More on that in just a moment. Good morning Tony. Chinese chip stocks have slumped after a fresh U.S. restrictions on access to technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has criticized the curbs as unfair and said they will also hurt the interests of U.S. companies. Recent American measures seek to stop China's drive to develop its own chip industry and advance military capabilities. Reno is said to be open to cutting its stake in Nissan. Sources say the two companies are ramping up talks over the French carmakers plan to split its electric car and combustion engine assets due in early November we are told. Nissan is pressing Renault to reduce its stake from over 40 percent to 15 percent which would bring it level with its own holdings. And Chinese food delivery giant Make One is said to be considering expanding into international markets as domestic growth slows. Bloomberg understands the company will first attempt to break into the Hong Kong market though plans are still at the preliminary stage. And that's your Bloomberg business flash Danny. And Chinese food delivery giant Make One is said to be considering expanding into international markets as domestic growth slows. Bloomberg understands the company will first attempt to break into the Hong Kong market though plans are still at the preliminary stage. And that's your Bloomberg business flash Danny. All right Leon thank you very much. Leon Garrison's here in London. I want to look quickly at markets. We are looking at a 30 year yield which continues to move higher here in the U.K. Yields are up by about eleven basis points. That comes after a B A we which is really just trying to get ahead of market pressures considering that the training wheels the continued bond buying ends on Friday still not the best reaction from the U.K.. Now to Russia and Ukraine where Central Keith has been hit by explosions for the first time in months. Just days after an attack on a key bridge that links Crimea with Russia a bridge that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kean's mayor said that Russian missiles have hit critical infrastructure in the city. For more let's bring in Bloomberg senior reporter for international affairs. Mark Champion. So Mark we have Putin calling a meeting with his Security Council. What do we expect from it. Yes I mean when I see the shape of the retaliation is already showing it's not just Kiev but probably the largest set of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the war began. And the targeting is very much very clearly on civilian targets civilian infrastructure. Kiev Central Park a pedestrian bridge. These are you know very clearly often in the past you know residential apartment buildings were hit but they were somewhere in the vicinity of of military targets. In this case it seems clear that these you know they deliberately targeted civilian assets and infrastructure. So you know this this seems to be the shape of the retaliation. We'll have that Security Council meeting. So this may just be the beginning. There could be further escalation. Well in the past we have seen Ukraine attack arm depots and other transport infrastructure in Russia itself. So why is this bridge different Mark. Well I think there are two aspects to that. One is that it is a very important piece of infrastructure for the Russian military campaign. This is the road and rail bridge that connects Russia to Crimea which was the next from Ukraine in 2014. And across the road and rail bridge comes all the military equipment fuel etc. for the Russian forces that are fighting in the south the southern part of Ukraine. So it's very important in that sense. But secondly this was a personal project of President Putin as a 19 kilometer bridge a very significant piece of construction. And it was built after 2014 to lock Crimea into Russia. So symbolically personally it's an embarrassment to President Putin. And it's an embarrassment for the Russian security services that you know it could have been executed because it doesn't look as though this was a long range missile. It looks rather that it was a truck bomb. Mm hmm. And you know despite what Russia just perceives as escalations despite Russia which is deploying more troops stepping things up and we still see Ukraine able to make headway. What's been making this possible. Well I mean there's sort of a range of factors that go all the way from nature training to the enormous number of quite modern weapons that Ukraine is being supplied by the West. And but you know there's a kind of critical one which is much more more of a soft tissue. But that is that simply that the Ukrainians have since 2014 learned to fight in a different way. They've had eight years in the trenches to cycle almost as many as half a million troops through those trenches. So all of those soldiers gained experience. The officers who you know came out through the ranks during that period are now at the very top of the Ukrainian command. A lot of this you know the Russians didn't have any Ukrainians at the same time decided to have develop a really devolved style of command which allows them to be much more nimble make decisions more quickly. And whereas Russia is still you know is organized some fights very much as it did in during the Soviet days. OK Mark thank you very much ISE Bloomberg senior reporter for International Affairs. Mark Champion coming up under pressure. Goldman Sachs shakes up its consumer banking plans. It's the big take. We'll discuss it next. We need to continue to bring down the inflationary pressures that people have certainly. What OPEC made a decision on this week to do it was not helpful to us. The president was disappointed. We're disappointed as administration. But we need to continue to bring down those pressures. I mean I think that you know I had a long conversation about this today. I certainly don't want to see the unemployment number go up. I like to see people working. That's what the Fed is forecasting. Some people say that's the objective. How are you preparing for the pain that they're forecasting. And what can we do on the supply side when it comes to things like immigration. Well I'm on the unemployment. You know we've been talking for the last three months about seeing those numbers go down and in the year 2020 to have at about 440000 jobs for a month. We're still seeing people. Two hundred sixty three thousand people going to work today. This this month I should say last month we're still seeing those numbers going on. So I think that that's something that that is important that we continue to put those gains. We still have job openings. People are still looking for work. Obviously we'd like to see the participation rate a little higher. I mean that number went down a little bit this month. I think one tenth of a percent. So we're going to have to see what's happening there. Clearly the employee over the last couple of years is getting some leverage it hasn't had for a few years a number of years maybe even decades. So for their employees you brokered a deal with unions in the last few months with freight rail companies the 12 unions I understand four of them have ratified the deal. Marty Walsh. Are you worried about the other right. No I'm not. I mean they're out there explaining why I say they're the union leadership now and the bargaining committees are out there explaining to the members what's in those contracts. It was a very painful negotiation not with what I had but prep leading up to me two years in negotiation with really no movement. And I think that there was explaining to do in these contracts and I look at these these contracts they're good. They're a good contract. I mean it's 24 percent over five years. Healthcare freeze cap work rules change. It was a good contract for the employer and employee as well. So hopefully we get the rest is ratified in the next in the next six weeks in the Rose Garden. The president said this because of this labor agreement. Those rail workers will get better pay a 24 percent wage increase over the next five years improve working conditions peace of mind around the health camp by capping the cost of workers will have to pay the port workers on the West Coast. Secretary Walsh asked for the same conditions. No I mean I don't know. I didn't get it. I don't know what they're asking for for wages and benefits. But certainly those are all the conversations that generally on the table a little different negotiation. The West Coast port negotiation is a very fluid conversation that the both sides are at the table. They're both having conversations that it's a longer process than that than I anticipated. But that's this historically the way they've operated. They kind of take one segment at a time. I stay in close contact with both the employer side in the in the unions and the West Coast Point. And you know both sides expressed to me that they're still moving forward. They'll obviously be sticky issues that pop up every now and then but not nothing that's making me be concerned that I have to have a 20 hour meeting in my office about. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh there speaking with Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. Now a panel of German experts have just released a new proposal for gas subsidies. It would be subsidizing 70 to 80 percent of gas consumption. This plan would be broken down into two parts. It would be 80 percent subs subsidies for German private gas consumption 70 percent when it comes to industrial. This would be part of a 200 billion euro aid package. So again this is just subsidizing gas consumption. It does not go into detail about demand destruction which of course we know would be necessary in order for to get these prices into check. So again 70 to 80 percent of gas consumption that is the proposal for subsidies here. Now let's switch gears a little bit and talk about today's big take. And it's all about Goldman Sachs under pressure. It's dialing down its aspirations for the consumer market. CEO David Tolman is restructuring his consumer plans after cost overruns and missed profit goals. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Charlie Wells. Charlie how big of a shift is this for Goldman. This is pretty significant. So for well over half a decade now Goldman Sachs has really been trying to crack the American retail banking market. We had one executive back in the day saying that he hoped that Americans would see Goldman Sachs as a quote lovable teddy bear. We know that Solomon himself got on a plane as our story details and tried to sort of come up with some sort of partnership with a celebrity Reese Witherspoon who was thinking of offering her friend's financial services but dialing back of checking accounts things like robo advisory services that were supposed to be intended for a broad audience but are now going towards a wealth management clients who a lot fewer clients. Well what was the sticking point the thing that made it so difficult for Goldman to get this off the ground. A couple of things here. Right. So first and foremost it's incredibly expensive to execute retail banking. Right. So one study shows that it cost about five hundred dollars to acquire a new consumer. But then 15 percent in any year of clients you know leave a bank. And when you look at markets the retail banking product offer by Goldman you know that was supposed to break even this year. But what you see since 2016 is the banks spending four billion dollars there. So it's expensive. The technology is really difficult to pull off. It's also just such a competitive marketplace. OK Charlie thank you very much. Bloomberg's Charlie Wells of course you can read the big take going big take go on your terminal while we continue to watch a euro that weakens German bonds. Some the gains they're starting to peter out with new subsidies being recommended by a panel of experts. The conversation an early edition continues at. The Fed is on a one way freight train and they're moving very quickly. I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other. And we've just got to manage that collision carefully. We are walking a knife's edge difference between the soft and a hard landing. We're still dealing with the after effects of that jobs report from Friday and looking ahead to the inflation print this week. Absolutely. That inflation print is going to be critical especially now as it seems that the market has abandoned that pivot narrative for the Federal Reserve. The jobs report really solidifying the idea that they are going to stay hawkish. And that was definitely evident in the Asian session overnight where stocks broadly were lower including China which opened back up after a week long holiday and it was a negative. Reopening the CSI 300 down about two point two percent now in part. That had to do with the CAC services PMI number that is back in contraction territory. But the other big drag is technology stocks specifically chip makers. After as Anna mentioned the U.S. announcing new tech curbs from U.S. technology export controls tightening. And that weighed on chip stocks really across the board in Asia. One of the big examples being Shanghai food on microelectronics down 20 percent just in one day. Now when it comes to the Chinese yuan as well the PBS is still trying to make it stronger setting a twenty eighth day in a row stronger reference rate and yet still weaker against the U.S. dollar as it isn't a broad based dollar's strength this morning. Right now the offshore yuan trading at 714. Sixty one to the U.S. dollar. And then of course following the jobs report of Friday we saw Treasury yields moving up. You saw a follow through of that in the Asia Pacific including in New Zealand where the two year yield moved up about 11 basis points. But of course today Matt no treasuries trading because it is the Columbus Day holiday. That's right. And nonetheless looks very risk off here because we see a big surge in the Bloomberg dollar index. S & P futures off about half a percent. And of course we had a terrible closed down 2.8 percent on Friday. But remember for the week we were still up about one and a half percent. We had gone down to something like thirty five eighty five in the previous week and we closed at around 36 36 last week. So we are seeing futures off to start the week today. And you're seeing the dollar index comeback up 13 44 as the level here. And it's stronger against the pound and stronger against the euro. And you saw a real surge in the dollar against other major currencies. About an hour ago now Max crude right now is off about 6 2 cents a barrel but still up to 90 2 0 2. This is another asset that kind of still rose during the OPEC cut. It didn't seem like we were seeing a lot of action. But if you look over the last couple of weeks we're up from about seventy six seventy seven dollars a barrel in two weeks to ninety two 0 5 on Texas Intermediate. So not not a bad rise although it is bad of course if you need that fuel to power not only your vehicles but also your factories. And that's why it's a headwind for stocks. Bitcoin also down more than 1 percent right now. Nineteen thousand two hundred sixty seven still holding in that very tight range. But as we get to a week where we're going to focus even more on global central banks raising rates it's important to watch that. It's not good for the cryptocurrency and what you see in Europe. Yeah we'll certainly have more on that crypto story when we later on in the program. This is the picture for Europe then that looks negative. Germany actually outperforming fairly flat performance today elsewhere. Negativity across this European space. Interesting view of experts in Germany recommending a substantial package of support for uses of gas over in the German economy. More on that a little bit later. But broadly speaking we all negative across European equity markets. Let me show you some of the assets that stood out to me today. And we'll start with U.K. assets. And we've just heard that the U.K. government says it will announce its medium term fiscal plan on October 30. First and you may remember that it was delays to all of the full fiscal details the full fiscal package. That was one of the reasons we saw a bond selloff in U.K. in the U.K. in the gilts market. So as a result some of that that news flow of interest to bond markets we have seen the 30 year yield at spiking this morning. And we have seen a continued sell off at the thirty four point five percent. Now the yield on the 30 at the Bank of England confirm its policy its emergency step in. We'll come to an end at the end of this week. But they are adding another policy that will run to live under the tents which will be specific to the pensions industry as sort of window where they can place collateral with the Bank of England in exchange for cash a broader range of collateral not just gilts. Brent Masters already talked about Renault this stock up by more than 4 percent. The carmaker of course has a big shareholding in its partner over in Japan. And they've confirmed they're in talks with Nissan that might result in Renault deciding to sell that. And of course get. A pile of cash in exchange. Credit Suisse figures one point seven percent higher. There has been talk about selling off securitized parts of the securities ISE products parts of this business PIMCO and others said to be interested. According to our reporting we have to wait though not until near the end of October if we get a fuller picture of the restructuring and the reshaping of Credit Suisse. Yeah absolutely. I think October twenty seventh is the day. Let's talk about other banks though central. That is the Bank of England stepped up its measures to support market functioning as its emergency guilt buying measures entered their final week. The U.K. Central Bank said it will increase the size of its buying operations for the next five days to a maximum of 10 billion dollars a day from five billion previously. Bloomberg's Dani Burger joins us now for more. So this is actually a massive amount of firepower. Will they use it although considering they haven't used that much so far. I was going to say if what they've been doing is any indication probably not. I mean their maximum is 5 billion daily or at least prior to this announcement. It was it's now double that. As you said they've only used up 5 billion of this. That's all that they've put they've bought from this market. So will this be enough. They're really trying to get ahead of the market considering that this program is set to end on Friday. There's concerns of the bond market just selling off again. Pensions being pushed yet again. There've been a lot of pension experts who have been warning that they haven't had ample time to increase get back to normal their liquidity buffers. So we have this longer term at least until November. This temporary expand collateral repo facility that's supposed to help ease some of those liquidity issues when it comes to the ISE. But we have seen a market that is concerned after this was announced. We've seen some pain in the U.K. bond market and it's yet again being led by the long end. Now this recent breaking line that the U.K. is going to announce their fiscal plans and the bizarre our forecast on October 30 forward 30 first rather there's no 30 third of October for it. It comes at a time when we're supposed to get Q2 from the Bank of England. I mean the timing here is really fascinating. And it is clearly a bond market that's concerned long and yields here are up by 10 basis points Kelly. All right. Bloomberg's Dani Burger thank you so much. I vote for no months being longer than 31 days. All right. Let us turn from the U.K. to China now. Chinese chip stocks slumped after fresh U.S. curbs on China's access to American technology added to disappointing starts to the earning season for these companies. Charlotte Yang our Asia equities reporter joins us now for more. So Charlotte tell us more about how Chinese investors are reacting to this. The latest measures from the US. Yes. So the latest US curbs have been a selling trigger for Chinese semiconductor shares today. And just to show you how bad it was this act as bellwether stock SMI see has fell by most in two months. And also industry watchers is saying these latest measures as it can be a big setback for Chinese semiconductor sector and dragging like revenue growth for some companies as well as the technology development. And they say this could also be bad for the global semiconductor sector given that rising geopolitical tensions between China and the US. OK so that's the specifics around China U.S. relations and these chip stocks. What is the broader sentiment for the Chinese stock market as we approach the Communist Party Congress. It kicks off over the weekend of course and it's something that only happens once every five years. Yes this is just a really Katmandu for China stock traders have just returned from the weeklong holiday. They're crippling was a slew of weak data from consumption property as well as the latest Covid lockdowns. So sentiment is really weak now and people are not adding any possessions as we're heading to the Communist Party Congress. And they're just looking to find out more clear signals from where China's going was as cold as our policies as well as stimulus policies. Charlotte thanks very much. Blogger Charlotte Yang there talking to us about what's going on in China. Now let's talk about Ukraine. Missiles struck Kiev and other Ukrainian cities earlier today two days after an attack on a key bridge to Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of committing a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. He called a meeting of his Security Council today. Mark Champion our senior reporter for international affairs joins us now for more. So Mark what do we know about the bridge and the retaliation right. Well I mean the bridge was successfully attacked. And what it looks what looks to have been a truck bombing that requires quite a lot of organization and was an embarrassment really given that it's such a clear strategic target for the Ukrainians to hit the Russian security services weren't able to stop it. So it's also about a sort of personal attack on President Putin. He associated himself very much with the construction of this bridge after annexing Crimea in 2014. He wanted to really integrate it into Russia forever. So to have it pieces of it dropping into the sea is really a sort of personal affront to him. And you know what we're seeing now in Kiev and across the country are missile strikes on a level that we haven't seen before. Kiev hasn't been hit in central Kiev by missiles on this scale for months at this point. And also the nature of the attacks these are very clearly directed at civilian targets a pedestrian bridge a park very popular park. These kinds of things you know in the past when residential buildings were hit oftentimes you know they were in the vicinity of military targets so that they might have been hit by mistake. But in this case there is absolutely no mistaking it infrastructure and civilian targets. Now President Zelinsky has been speaking to some European leaders and he says he will address the emergency set an emergency G7 meeting about the attacks. What are we expecting from the Russian side then Mark. There's been it's been fascinating to watch what's going on in Russia. The level of criticism that has been tolerated in Russia of the regime or of military leaders what happens next. Right. I mean there are two things to be said about this. I mean there is Putin is coming under criticism within Russia but it's not necessarily the kind of criticism that Ukraine or the West would like to see. This is coming from the the nationalist and ultra nationalist right. In Russia. And they are attacking Putin for not conducting the war with enough vigor. So they're not against the war itself. They are very much in favor of the war. And but they are attacking him for being too weak in its pursuit. And they are constantly talking about the fact we have really started fighting yet with all the resources that we have. They're pressing him to escalate some in some cases and know pressing for escalation to a tactical nuclear weapon as well. So not something that we want to see. There's no sign at the moment that Putin is backing down in the face of international criticism of the country. And you know we will have to wait and see what happens at the Security Council meeting that he called for today. All right. Bloomberg's Mark Champion with the latest in geopolitics. Thank you so much. Now let's get back to the markets and take a look at some stocks moving in premarket trading here in the U.S. And I have to begin with revision after over the weekend it announced it is recalling 13000 vehicles because it discovered a minor structural defect. That is nearly all of the evil is that it has delivered thus far. So that is weighing heavily on the stock and premarket trading down about six and a half percent. And you have another automaker lower as well. Ford this is after getting downgraded from neutral to sell at UBS. The analysts there talking about how Ford has one of the least attractive risk reward profiles in this space. As a result it's down about 4 percent before the bell. And another stock to note and this is related to the U.S. China chip story is Lam Research. This is of course is a U.S. maker of the equipment used to make semiconductors. It gets about 31 percent of its revenue from China. So perhaps those restrictions could hit that portion of its business. And as a result it is down about two point six percent before the bell. China. Coming up on the program and Katie we'll talk to Karen Chetty BlackRock head of investment strategy for ISE shares in MIA. What is the European strategy at the moment. A lot to say when it comes to the European gas story the European energy space and indeed what's going on in UK gilt markets as well. Get Cameron's view shortly and we'll discuss the state of crypto with Tim Grant Galaxy Digital's head of Europe. He'll join us shortly. Plus ditching the dream of consumer domination after an expensive push into retail banking. I think you know that if the world economy hits through a recession then you know absolutely will demand should fade away. But I know. But you know what. I think for me the big takeaway here is that the long term story for oil is extremely bullish because on the one hand you've got OPEC trying to you know or announcing that 2 million barrels a day cut which isn't even up to a million barrels they cut. They don't have that much to cut. At the same time we're not seeing shale picking up any way shape or form even at this hundred dollars a barrel level. That tells me the supply side just isn't there. It's not there to supply the oil that the world economy needs. If this is a short sharp recession that we see. And what about the broader energy outlook. Good warnings you for Europe at this point a difficult winter in store. We heard from an advisory group to the German government this morning recommending the state subsidize as much as 80 percent of natural gas consumption for households and companies as part of that existing 200 billion euro package. Yeah you know what. The natural gas situation in Europe is extremely interesting. What we've seen over the last few weeks is that the the short end the contracts for near-term delivery have come down significantly. We're talking about a December contract that's down 50 percent you know over the last couple of months. What that tells me is that the market is assuming that perhaps as you know given a mild winter Europe should have enough supplies. But at the same time we've seen the longer end of the curve. So next December's contracts and further out you know above where they were a month ago which tells me that the market says Russia's supply is not coming back for next year either. And he finally just on a broader macro scale here. Obviously early last week we were talking about the possibility of a Fed pivot. The jobs report on Friday seemed to throw a huge bucket of cold water on that. We await inflation later this week. Where are we on that pivot narrative now. Yeah absolutely. You know what I wanted to buy into that perfect narrative I wanted to be the bull in that you know I don't know the china shop but but but but it's disappointing that particularly the participation rate ticked lower because you know a lot of that narrative is built on the idea that the bullish narrative is built on the idea that workers are going to come back to the economy and you know push down the inflation story. And now we saw we saw the we saw a little bit of a wage inflation coming down as expected but the participation rate falling. And I think that's worrying. But really the big story is CPI as we move towards the end of the week. Absolutely. CPI the next spring to really watch after the jobs report from Friday. But in the UK I think it's particularly interesting because what we saw from the government in terms of the mini budget really put fiscal policy at a much bigger loggerhead. As you mentioned against monetary policy than perhaps other G7 nations. And that is precisely what markets reacted really so negatively to the fact that monetary policy in one hand is hoping to rein in inflation. But then you have fiscal measures that kind of seemingly go against that goal. And so it's going to be interesting to see what sort of reception quality courting is going to have at the IMF meetings this week at the backdrop. Given that this is the backdrop of the UK. Yeah. Oh to be a fly on the wall. Not just for that but I would love to know what the call is between quasi courting and Andrew Bailey or like every day. I'm sure there might be a little bit of tension in there. But to that point I mean can the be a we really start Kuti on October 30 first. That's led the US to warn the city that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub. The yacht called Nord is tied to Alexei Moto Shop who was sanctioned by the EU US and UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile Taiwan's president says there will be no compromise on its sovereignty or democracy. That came hours after China hailed a proposal from Elon Musk that the Self-rule Island adopt a Hong Kong style governance model. Taiwan's president said that Beijing should not make any misjudgment on account of Taiwan's vigorous democratic system. And Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian is blaming the Fed for what he calls the very high risk of a recession. El-Erian told CBS that the US economy is on a bumpy journey to a better destination. But he again warned that the Fed could hurt the economy by slamming on the brakes to fight inflation and mad. Of course this is something El-Erian has been sounding the alarm on for some time the idea that the Fed moved too late and now there's going to be consequences of that delay. Yeah exactly. I mean I think honestly this is nothing new. The Fed moved too late a long time ago. They can't really turn back the clock and do it again. So you know they've got to deal with the situation there and now. And Larry Summers said on Friday to David Westin that the only way they can do that is to continue raising rates. And if they break something you have to deal with it when they do. Yeah even if it results in financial instability which ties into what we talked a lot about last week. Coming up on this program we'll put these questions to Karen Credit BlackRock of investment strategy for ISE shares. Amy what are the flow sellers right now. What does he see. We will talk to Karen shortly. This isn't a big. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. Here is what you need to know. We need to continue to bring down the inflationary pressures that people have certainly. What OPEC made a decision on this week to do it was not helpful to us. The president was disappointed. We're disappointed as administration. But we need to continue to bring down those pressures. I mean I think that you know I had a long conversation about this today. I certainly don't want to see the unemployment number go up. I like to see people working. That's what the Fed is forecasting. Some people say that's the objective. How are you preparing for the pain that they're forecasting. And what can we do on the supply side when it comes to things like immigration. Well I'm on the unemployment. You know we've been talking for the last three months about seeing those numbers go down and in the year 2020 to have at about 440000 jobs for a month. We're still seeing people. Two hundred sixty three thousand people going to work today. But we've got some headwinds namely a stronger U.S. dollar. The dollar index up 13 40 foot to 13 44. So gaining against most major world currencies including the pound and the euro. And even though crude is off it's at a relatively high level. Right. This is Texas Intermediate not Brent. And we're seeing it traded at ninety one dollars and ninety six cents a barrel. So yes it's down 68 cents. But it had an incredibly strong week last week the strongest in seven months. And that also is a headwind for stocks. Bitcoin coming down about 1 percent right now nineteen thousand two hundred and eighty six as the dollar gets stronger against other assets. It's no surprise that you see a little bit of weakness in Bitcoin but we're still hanging around in that twenty thousand dollar range. Gail Kelly what you see in terms of pre market movers. Well in addition to Bitcoin and crypto I know there's one other thing you like talking about Matt and that would be cars. So I'm taking a look at all auto stocks in premarket trading this morning the first being rebellion which is of course an Eevee maker. It is recalling 13000 vehicles after it found a minor structural defect in some of them but that is almost all of the vehicles it has delivered thus far. So that is weighing heavily on the stock down about 7 percent before the bout. Then you also have two movers related to UBS analyst action UBS cutting shares of Ford to sell talking about a negative risk reward profile. Ford is down about 4 percent. And then also UBS downgrading GM to neutral saying that the strong Eby story is unlikely to drive the stock higher in the next six to 12 months. So GM is down about 3 percent. And finally I had a Tesla on here as well. You are seeing the losses compounding after last week. The stock was down 16 percent last week and that is falling further this morning down about one and a half percent before the bell. I also have a car focus and the mask but it comes to that in just a moment. We've got stocks here at six hundred down three tips. We're not always so nice down three tenths of one percent of the stocks here at six hundred. So picking up on the losses of Friday. Yes we were down in Europe but the US was down more. We catch up with them in today's session adding into that of course weakness in U.S. futures and that is that meaning it's heavy weather for European stocks today. The U.K. 30 again once again in focus. It actually it was above 4.5 percent earlier on this morning. And it has been ticking up a little bit despite the action that we've seen from the Bank of England at the long end of the guilt curve. But now coming down it has come down a little bit and partly at the same time at least is that confirmation we got about the fiscal plans of the OBL statement. All of that will come in October thirty first which might come as a welcome relief for the for the market if it thinks is still a little bit in the dark as to how those unfunded tax cuts are going to be funded here in the U.K.. This is Reno then at 31 one ninety six very trays up by four point two percent. They have confirmed they are in talks with their partner over in Japan. That is Nissan. And they could be about to sell their stake in this. And so as a result the stock is higher. And Credit Suisse that structured products business in focus. It has attracted interest from the likes of PIMCO and others according to our reporting. And this all coming ahead of a big reveal Kailey Leinz. Take the twenty seventh around their strategy yet. We will be looking forward to that in just a couple of weeks. Meanwhile this week and we're looking forward to the kick starting of earnings season here in the U.S. Some of the big U.S. banks will be reporting starting Friday with JP Morgan setting the stage for an earnings season that our guests are gearing up for. Here's some of what they have told us about how it will impact the market. Earnings expectations have fallen sharply for the third quarter. We believe that they're going to be better than expected. The official rate now for the third quarter from FactSet is a 2 percent gain. With several sectors in the negative territory we think that 2 percent is too low. As much as I hear people tell me the consumer is in good shape they're not in the US but savings rates decade low credit card using its decade highs and it's definitely deceleration in the US is nothing that any of us like to write home about so to speak. Nevertheless the economy is on a more solid footing in most places and earnings still look attractive. The next move lower will be a more realistic assessment of earnings by analysts going into the third quarter earnings season. And if we have some positive surprises the market's looking for good news. I think we. Joining us now for more is Karam Shredded BlackRock head of investment strategy for ISE shares EMEA. Karen what are you gearing up for this earnings season. How high is the risk heading into it. Yes. Thank you. I mean you can see that there's some consensus building around earning a bar being still too high to clear. And I when I look at the earnings season and I look at how analysts downgrades have begun to come through. There could be more to go. You know we see that earnings expectations are still a tad too positive. And when we think about the inflationary pressure at the level of input costs that are still coming through. We'd like to focus on sectors that are more resilient to those cost pressures in this earnings season. So looking at the likes of technology and healthcare. Okay. So that could be a lot of. Good morning to you Karen. It could be a lot of focus on specific parts of supply chains and specific sectors and where margins managed to remain robust. Let me ask you about Europe that in this context looking at some of the data that you do positioning in European equities continues to be extremely short. You say what does that tell us. Going into the earnings story I mean the geopolitical risks are plain to see. Yeah I mean it tells us that we have seen signs of capitulation when it comes to European equities. Investors have sold the bulk of their positions throughout this year and we are seeing extreme short positions both in the ETF space as well as the broader fund flows space across the ETF and mutual funds. Very extreme shorts and European equities which means that European equities are really priced for the worst case scenario. You know pretty a lot of bad news is already in the price. Okay that's interesting. Does that mean there isn't a further leg down on earnings disappointments in Europe but then might be elsewhere. Well that's where it gets interesting. When you look at the earnings estimates for Europe they're still too positive. In fact there's still more positive than U.S. earnings estimates. So on a on a price to earnings level there could be more pain in European equities because valuations are actually not that cheap given that the E part of the P E can still come down. But from an investor positioning level it's extreme short. How would you play this. You've got obviously one of the biggest paddocks of ETF in the world. What. What would you do. So when we look at the ETF outflows in this in this context you know it's been all about fixed income in the past month or so. We're seeing some signs of significant degree asking from investors. So one starts I shared with you is of overall global ETF flows across the industry. In September 61 percent went into rates exposures. That's pretty safe haven to meet. And most of that has gone into the short end of US treasuries. And you know the ETF industry is celebrating 20 years of fixed income ETF this week. So quite a milestone here. And the industry has evolved a lot but it's been all about fixed income and really safe haven fixed income in this environment. So considering that I think you have three and a half trillion dollars an ETF in your stable. What kind of growth do you see for this industry. I mean in a year when MLA has fallen apart we've just seen the bond market kind of shut down. There have been no IPOs of note other than Porsche. There continue to be a ton of ETF launches. Does this growth continue or does a recession slow us down. So it's a great question and I think I'll take it asset class by asset class. When we look at fixed income as I said you know 20 year anniversary this week the adoption of fixed income ETF is on a rising level. And in fact that BlackRock we forecast that by 2030 the one point seven trillion dollar of assets sitting in fixed income ETF today will will become 5 trillion. So we see a lot more room for further adoption in fixed income ETF. And in fact during periods of market volatility like what we've been seeing in the past few weeks we go we see a go to two fixed income ETF. In terms of really increasing trading volumes and liquidity providing. Now when we look at equities I think you know you alluded to this with the launches. I think we're seeing increasing focus on more precision type exposure. So whether it's at the level of more selectivity on a sector and factor exposure level or whether it's on a thematic level we're seeing more and more specific exposures that investors are going to to play selectivity in equities. I mean thank you very much for joining us Cameron chairman of BlackRock. And let me ask you how cold the winter gets for crypto then because you know you used to look on the social feeds of the crypto community and see plenty of means about money printing by central banks. Well that money printer isn't quite wearing in the way it used to be. So how difficult does it get for crypto assets. Well you know it's it's a tale of of of idiosyncratic crypto element and an overall macro element. I think what's been interesting this year and you've commented upon a little bit already since the beginning of the year a sort of a maturation of this asset class. When it started to trade you know Bitcoin traded its all intents and purposes like like a NASDAQ stock. So I think that started to change the way in which the market looked at this asset class. You could see the institutionalization happening. It's not a retail asset class anymore. And so the macro backdrop is really affecting us just as it's affecting every other asset class just as just as we've seen in your and your graph there. What does that look like going forward. How does this winter how cold does this winter get. Well I think it's highly dependent on the macro situation. The Fed policymakers in Europe policymakers in the U.K. now idiosyncratic crypto elements. We've seen plenty. You've reported on plenty over the last few months. We think the leverage is out of this system now for the most part. We don't see any massive shoes to drop. We saw a hack last week yet another hack on a bridge. Well we see that kind of thing again. Probably will not really materially affect this asset class. OK. No I don't think so. OK. So a lot depends on the macro and on the regulation. And you've talked quite positively about the EU legislation that we've seen to this point and maybe the US maybe the UK are behind on this one. What is it that's attractive about what the European Union has done here. Well I think the EU just made a huge step forward last week. Just Wednesday the EU council effectively locked in stone the text for what's called Meeker or Mica the markets and crypto assets regulation. Now why is that so significant your 27 states across the entire three hundred and thirty million population bloc have agreed finally after a long time and a lot of uncertainty of when this would happen on the text. And that means that roughly you know towards the end of this year early next year we'll see that get ratified and go into the official register of official journal. And then in 2024 we're going to see the opportunity for anyone who's regulated in any state to do business across the entire state. Now this changes dramatically for corporates and businesses who are in this space the opportunity set. And I think it does kind of catapult a little bit beyond the US which is still fragmented still thinking a lot about it. The S.E.C. and the different the different agencies over there are still debating what to do. And there's obviously a political element there. Yeah quietly the EU has gone forward and it's something that gives us certainty going forward. Mark Crumpton. What happened to NFTE. I mean non fungible tokens were the hardest thing for from musicians to board apes and the values seemed to have just dived even further than the rest of the crypto space. Are they coming back. Will the NFTE just just like a lot of elements in this space they go. You know there is boom and bust cycles. There was a lot of activity in this last year. As everybody knows an awful lot of money flowed into the sector a lot of celebrities getting behind it. And that always causes a little bit of energy in this space. Now of course that's deflated. Now we've seen energy prices in general go down pretty materially. What we're seeing though on the back end of this and this is actually true in non FTSE crypto markets to NFTE crypto markets we're seeing institutional adoption. So we're seeing big brands luxury brands come into this space. There's a lot of talk of the metaverse when the collision of the metaverse and FTSE. And what we're seeing in the background is some projects that really we believe in the next couple of years are going to kind of bring this back to the fore. But with something a little bit more tangible something that's more experiential something that really touches the consumer in a different way. So yeah we do see in the long run a more sort of constructive backdrop to the NAFTA story. MARTIN Tim you've mentioned institutional adoption a few times now how it is larger institutional players now in the space versus just retail as it was before. And I'm wondering if that may be why we have seen these assets so range bound for months now. If you look at a chart of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index or just what a bitcoin I mean for about four months since mid-June it has been essentially a straight line with very little movement up and down. Do you expect that volatility will come back into this asset class or is that institutional play there a stabiliser. Well I think it's definitively a stabilizer and if you look at the chart it's up there right now. You'll see that was the material downswing we had around about the terror lunar collapse. Interesting to note that when when that happened perhaps somewhat counterintuitively we saw a big onboarding demand from big institutions big traditional hedge funds banks asset managers endowments pension funds. And we're still working through that backlog of onboarding. Now why would that be. You might think that as prices went down they'd think oh hang on let's step back. Well no they've been working on this for a long time. This is arguably a better entry point. So yes you are seeing more institutional participation in the space. It has created a two way market. I think also notable is the derivatives market. A real barometer of the growth of any asset class is how significant the volumes end up being in derivatives. We're probably the biggest balance sheet in derivatives in the world for crypto derivatives and we're seeing healthy two way flow across the board. Now that's growing. Let's not overrate the putting that's growing. But in terms of volatility back to where we started. Depends on what we see from a macro perspective. And look as always that idiosyncratic component. But yeah it's going to come back. And I think we're seeing the hedge funds trade healthily right now. They're making money in the same way that they're making things like frontier effects and frontier rates. At the moment it's very much the same idea. Tim thanks so much for joining us. Great having you in the studio there in London. Tim Grant had a of a me at Galaxy Digital talking to us about crypto. Tune in by the way to Bloomberg Crypto. That's every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. New York time 6:00 p.m. in London. Our weekly show covers the people transactions and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. This is Bloomberg. We have some breaking news out of Oslo Norway. The Nobel Prize in economics have been has been awarded to three individuals one of them being former chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. The other two winners are Douglas Diamond and Phillip died vague who have done work on bank runs and bank research. The three of them Bernanke's Diamond and Deb Vick have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics over that bank research. Very interesting to see a former chairman of the Federal Reserve winning this procedures award Matt. All right. We'll continue to cover that. Of course you're going to hear a lot about it probably from Tom Keene Bloomberg Surveillance next. So stay tuned for more on the Nobel Prize for economics. Now in terms of banking David Solomon once predicted Goldman Sachs would be a leader in retail banking like it is on Wall Street but expansion proved expensive and the bank is now reeling in those aspirations and the resources dedicated to the project. That's the topic of today's Big Take which is a very big take on Goldman Sachs and Marcus Bloomberg. Shery Ahn Rajan wrote the story and joins us now. Early thanks so much for coming in the studio story. Great story. And yeah I mean I think people have been waiting years for Marcus and for Goldman Sachs consumer effort to to work out assuming it would because everything else they do works out and it hasn't. And that was interesting thing right. This is a bank that's been around since 1869 for much of its history. Its prowess has been in dealing with hedge funds in dealing with the big corporations and the big institutions. So when they decided to make the jump into Main Street it was a big deal. It was a symbolic move. And everyone was curious to see how it would pan out. Five six years in a lot of money has been bought into the effort. The results are not there just yet. And you can see in the moment of severe pressure the bank is reeling in those aspiration than saying maybe we didn't make a mistake. Maybe we did have to choose a narrower lean and try to make sure from that point on the business is accretive to returns. The way they went wasn't quite it. So now they're trying to reshuffle things around and restructure. What will that ultimately look like. Look some would argue that what they're doing now is actually playing to their strength instead of going direct to consumers instead of swarming the airways with jingles and you know hiring and celebrity reality TV show starts to sell the product they're actually saying we will market this product through our wealth channel. We already have a workplace offering. You have access to some of the biggest companies and their workforces. Shrine offered these consumer products among the bouquet of offerings you already have for them. That may be a better bet for Goldman Sachs than going direct to Main Street. I'm sure you can chart the history of the retail offering at Goldman Sachs quite quite a few years back aren't you. And I remember past financial crises. There's a lot of emphasis on banks securing retail deposits a base at bases at the arguments for really developing and investing in this side of the business. If they changed. Is that part of the part of the rationale here. No that's a good question because the one part of the consumer business that always had funds was the board of the business that was reaping that was sopping up deposits to high yield savings of Guy Johnson markets already has more than a hundred billion dollars in deposits. That's a good business because no one can argue against the fact that the bank needs a cheaper source of funding and a diversified mix of funding. And this is just it. So whether it's through the consumer deposits or did you find that transaction banking business which does the same with corporate deposits. So that argument hasn't changed. But the problem was they were trying to do too much at once as they themselves acknowledge. And that is why they had to take a breath restructure reorient these operations and hope that the detractors will go away. All right. Shery Ahn Rajan thank you so much for waking up early this morning for us. And thank you for that big take. You can find it on the Bloomberg terminal as well as online. Now let's take a quick look ahead at what is coming up for the rest of this week. China. Markets are back open for business after a weeklong holiday. Wednesday is going to be a busy day for the U.K. prime minister Liz Truss as she directly addresses her mutinous rank and file Tory lawmakers in an attempt to reassert her authority. We'll also be getting some GDP data. We'll be getting that crucial U.S. CPI data on Thursday. U.S. retail sales sales will be on Friday as well as U.S. bank earnings kicking off on Friday. And on the subject of banks mad of course we just saw the Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Ben Bernanke. Douglas Diamond and Phillip died back for their research on banks as well as financial crises. And of course that award coming out of Stockholm today. Yeah absolutely. We're going to focus in on that. We get the Nobel Peace Prize today as well. We got that on Friday. Oh we got that on Friday. OK. So all the Nobel Prizes are we all done as economics. Is it round out the. We don't know. I don't know the answer to that. But I do know that these three individuals will be splitting the prize for this year. Well it's very exciting. This is very exciting for them I'm sure. That is it for EARLY EDITION. Most of Amos is ahead. They'll have plenty more focus on the macro story. Builds ugly former presidents at the. Fed joins also keep course the geopolitics the latest developments in Ukraine and Russia. This is Glenn Beck.