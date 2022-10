00:00

> > THIS IS A BALANCE OF POWER WITH DAVID WESTIN. DAVID: WELCOME TO BALANCE OF POWER. WE'RE GOING TO START WITH THE U.S. JOBS NUMBERS. THE LAST BEFORE THE FED MEETINGS COMING UP IN NOVEMBER HERDED TO TAKE US THROUGH THE NUMBERS, WE HAVE MICHAEL MCKEE. WHAT ABOUT THESE NUMBERS? > > WE HAVE UPSTAIRS FORTUNE COOKIES AND I OPENED ONE AND IT SAID IT COULD BE BETTER BUT GOOD ENOUGH. THAT KIND OF DESCRIBES THE JOBS NUMBERS TODAY. 263,000 JOBS ADDED TO THE PAYROLLS IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER DOWN FROM 315,000 IN AUGUST. THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 3.5% PRINTED PARTICIPATION RATE DROPPED TO 62.3. THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NUMBER IS 5%. THE CONUNDRUM IS THE UNPLEASANT RATE. WHY DID IT GO DOWN? WE LOST PEOPLE. IT'S EMPLOYMENT, UP 204,000 WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT FELL 206 TO 1000. A SWING OF ALMOST HALF A MILLION JOBS. THAT PUSHED UNEMPLOYMENT LOWER NOT JUST FOR EVERYBODY, BUT FOR SOME OF THE MINORITY GROUPS THAT HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING. BLACKS AND HISPANICS. THE NUMBER THAT MATTERS TO THE FED IS WHAT -- WHAT HAPPENS TO INFLATION WHEN YOU SEE UNEMPLOYMENT FALL. IN THIS CASE, RELATIVELY GOOD NEWS. THE FED CAN TAKE SOME COMFORT IN THE FACT THAT IT IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK. DAVID: EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR A LOOSENING OF LABOR MARKETS. DO THESE NUMBERS INDICATE THAT AT ALL? > > A LITTLE BIT, NOT A WHOLE LOT. WE ARE SEEING THE LABOR FORCE FALLING AND IT SHOULD BE RISING IF WE WANTED TO SEE THINGS LOOSENING BUT THE PARTICIPATION RATE IS FALLING. AT THAT KEEPS HAPPENING, THE FED HAS SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT. DAVID: NOW WE TURN TO OUR ECONOMISTS ABOUT WHAT THESE NUMBERS MEAN. ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO HAVE YOU ON. HOW DOES THE FED READ THESE NUMBERS DO YOU THINK? > > I DON'T THINK THIS IS GOING TO CHANGE ANYTHING FOR THE FED BECAUSE WE WILL GET MORE CPI DATA NEXT WEEK AND THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE FED AS WELL. IF WE WERE GOING TO HAVE A SOFT LANDING, THIS IS WHAT THE JOBS REPORT WOULD LOOK LIKE. THE PROBLEM IS IF WE WERE GOING TO HAVE A HARD LANDING, THIS IS ALSO THE JOBS REPORT WOULD LOOK LIKE BECAUSE EVERY HARD LANDING STARTS OFF AS A SOFT LANDING. TAKE-HOME MESSAGE IS THAT THE LABOR FORCE IS LOSING A LITTLE BIT. THE RATIO OF OPENINGS TO UNEMPLOYMENT WE SEE THAT AS WELL. THERE'S A BIT OF LOOSENING BUT FROM A TIGHT LABOR MARKET. DAVID: IF WE TAKE THE FED SERIOUSLY ON THEIR 2% RANGE? WHAT SORT OF EMPLOYMENT DO ECONOMISTS THINK WE NEED TO HAVE TO GET DOWN TO THAT? > > UNEMPLOYMENT IS GOING TO HAVE TO GO UP. IT'S AT 3.5% NOW PRINTED THE FED THINKS IT WILL PEAK AT 4.4 PERCENT THINK THAT WOULD BE FANTASTIC BUT IT'S PUBLIC UNLIKELY. I EXPECT UNEMPLOYMENT TO RISE MAY BE HIGHER THAN 5%. THAT SUGGESTS THERE'S GOING TO BE A LOT OF PAIN FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE AND CHAIR POWELL HAS BEEN PROVIDING THAT MESSAGE THAT THEY ARE TIGHTENING, THEY WOULD LIKE TO GENERATE A SOFT LANDING BUT IT'S NOT GOING TO BE PAINLESS. THEY HAVE DONE A CALCULUS ON WHETHER IT'S WORTH IT OR NOT AND THEY HAVE DECIDED IT'S WORTH HAVING THAT KIND OF PAIN THAN WAITING AND CAUSING EVEN MORE PAIN. THEY HAVE BEEN CLEAR THEY KNOW IT'S GOING TO BE PAINFUL FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE PRINTED IT'S PROBABLE THE LESSER EVIL. DAVID: A DIRECT FACTOR IS THE WAGES PAID. THAT IS UP AROUND 5.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. EVERETT SUGGESTIONS THERE IS INDICATION THAT NUMBERS COULD KEEP GOING HIGHER. > > IT MAY KEEP GOING HIGHER BECAUSE ECI NUMBERS ARE MORE INCLUSIVE. THE FACT THEY ARE NOT RISING AS QUICKLY AS THEY HAVE BEEN AT THINK IS CAUSE FOR COMFORT. THE WAGE GROWTH HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE MOST IMPORTANT PIECE OF THE JOBS REPORT. IT HAS BEEN FOR YEARS. THE FACT THAT WAGE GROWTH IS STRONG BUT NOT ACCELERATING AT THE SAME RATE IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST OVER THE PANDEMIC, THAT IS PROBABLY POSITIVE. ALSO IF YOU LOOK AT BREAK DOWN IN THE JOBS NUMBERS TODAY, THE SECTOR THAT HAS THE BIGGEST JUMP WORK LOW-WAGE LOW OUR SECTORS WHICH SUGGEST THE LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE HAS RECOVERED A LOT. IT'S PROBABLY CONTINUING TO RECOVER AS A LOT OF PEOPLE CAPITULATE AND HAVE TO GO BACK TO LOW-WAGE LOW OUR RETAIL RESTAURANT HEALTH CARE JOBS THAT THEY DO NOT WANT TO DO IN THE PANDEMIC NOW THEY HAVE TO JUMP BACK IN. DAVID: AS I UNDERSTAND, THE BLACK EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS ARE DOING QUITE WELL. ALSO UNDEREMPLOYMENT IS DOING BETTER. > > THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR THE FED. THEY CHANGED THEIR MANDATE AND SO FAR THAT THEY ARE NOT JUST INTERESTED IN EMPLOYMENT BUT INCLUSIVE EMPLOYMENT. THE FED HAS BEEN CLEAR AND DIFFERENT FROM FED'S OF THE PAST FOR SAYING WE WANT TO CAUSE A SOFT LANDING NOT A HARD ONE. WE DON'T WANT THE MOST VULNERABLE PARTS OF OUR SOCIETY HAVING TO PAY FOR THIS TWICE. I DO THINK THAT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A DIFFERENT MESSAGE COMING OUT OF THE FED THAT INCLUDES EMPLOYMENT THAT REALLY MATTERS. DAVID: I SUSPECT YOU ARE SICK ABOUT BEING ASKED ABOUT LONG INTO VARIABLE LAGS. IT'S NOT LIKE A VERY CAREFULLY CALIBRATED THING, THERE'S A LOT OF MOMENTUM IN THE SYSTEM. > > THE FACT THAT THE LABOR MARKET HAS NOT INTERIOR RATED MUCH MORE QUICKLY GIVEN HOW AGGRESSIVE THE RATE HIKES HAVE BEEN AND THE ANSWER IS NO, I'M NOT SURPRISED. HOW LONG IS A GREAT QUESTION. WE DON'T HAVE A SPECIFIC NUMBER, WE JUST KNOW IT TAKES A WHILE PRINTED INTERESTINGLY FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY, THERE IS A MASSIVE CASH BUFFER THROUGHOUT THE ECONOMY AMONG CORPORATE AND HOUSEHOLDS. HOW LONG IS IT GOING TO TAKE FOR THE ECONOMY TO TURN OVER AND PUSH INTO A RECESSION, I THINK WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO BURN THROUGH SOME OF THAT CASH FIRST. I THINK IT WILL TAKE LONGER IN THE U.S. THAN OTHER ECONOMIES. I EXPECT WE WILL SEE A REAL DETERIORATION IN THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR WHICH IS PROBABLY A BIT LATER THAN A LOT OF OTHER ECONOMISTS BECAUSE OF THE CASH BUFFER. DAVID: GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. NOW TO BREAKING NEWS. CREDIT SUISSE IS APPARENTLY DRAWING ATTENTION FROM PIMCO AND CENTER BRIDGE SPECIFICALLY THE SECURITY PRODUCT. WHAT DO WE KNOW? > > THIS IS A COMPLICATED GROUP BUT IT'S VERY IMPORTANT. YOU ARE SEEING CREDIT SUISSE SHARES JUMP ON THE BACK OF THE REPORTING. IF CREDIT SUISSE IS ABLE TO SELL THIS GROUP TO A GROUP OF POTENTIALLY INDUSTRY -- INTERESTED BIDDERS, NOW WE HAVE REPORTED PIMCO AND CENTER BRIDGE, WE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED OTHERS. IT COULD HELP CREDIT SUISSE SHORE UP MORE CAPITAL AND STAVE OFF MORE DAMAGING CAPITAL RATES. SHARES ARE UP MORE THAN 7% ON THE DAY. THIS IS A BUSINESS THAT TIES UP A LOT OF CAPITAL EVEN THOUGH IT HAS MADE HIGH PROFITS FOR CREDIT SUISSE IN THE PAST, IT CAN BE RISKY. YOU'RE SEEING A LOT OF FIRMS ON THE BUY SIDE SAYING A BUSINESS LIKE THIS IS BETTER HELD IN PRIVATE CAPITAL MARKETS RATHER THAN A BIG REGULATED SWISS BANK. DAVID: THANK YOU. WE WILL KEEP YOU APPRISED OF THIS AS IT DEVELOPS. COMING UP, WE WILL TALK HOUSING AND MORTGAGE RATES. THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER. DAVID: TO KEEP YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD, WELCOME LISA MATEO. > > HIRING IS SHOWING NO SIGNS OF SLOWING AS U.S. ON IMPLEMENT RATES REACH A FIVE DECADE LOW AT 3.5% SETTING THE TONE FOR ANOTHER BIG INTEREST RATE HIKE FROM THE FED. FARM PAYROLLS INCREASED. AFTER 315,000 GAIN IN AUGUST LED BY LEISURE HOSPITALITY. AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS ROSE FROM LATE. RUSSIA SENT A LETTER TO SWEET -- SWEDEN THAT COMES ONE DAY AFTER TWO NORD STREAM LEAKS WERE CAUSED BY DETONATION. CALLS ARE GROWING IN THAILAND FOR A CRACKDOWN ON GUNS. THE UNITED NATIONS SAYS SOUTHEAST ASIA'S ORGANIZED CRIME ECONOMY INCLUDING TRADE IN DRUGS AND WILDLIFE WAS WORTH AN EXTRA MATED -- ESTIMATED $150 BILLION. NEW YORK'S MAYOR HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER THE MIGRANT CRISIS. HE SAYS MORE THAN 17,000 ASYLUM-SEEKERS ARE STRAINING THE CITY'S RESOURCES. HE SAYS BY THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR, NEW YORK CITY WILL HAVE SPENT MORE THAN $1 BILLION ON THE CRISIS. HE IS DIRECTING ALL RELEVANT AGENCIES TO SET UP HUMANITARIAN RELIEF CENTERS TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: AS WE LOOK AT THE U.S. ECONOMY, ONE OF THE KEY FACTORS IS THE HOUSING MARKET. THAT IS REACTING TO THE INCREASED MORTGAGE RATES. WELCOME TOM SHAPIRO. GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WE ARE UP TO 6.75% ON THE MORTGAGE RATE. WHAT DOES THAT DO TO THE HOUSING MARKET? > > IS DECELERATING AT THIS POINT. SALES ARE OFF. WE BACK A LOT OF HOMEBUILDER CONSTRUCTION AROUND THE COUNTRY. IN THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC, WE WERE AT FOUR PER MONTH PER COMMUNITY. THEN WE WENT TO SIX PER MONTH PER COMMUNITY. NOW WE ARE AT THREE. IT DEPENDS ON HOW YOU LOOK AT IT. WE ARE DOWN 50%. FROM WHERE WE WERE OVERPRODUCING. WE HAVE TO THINK THROUGH WHAT THIS ALL MEANS. I SAID BEFORE THE DEMAND SHOCK IS COMING. THINGS HAVE DOUBLED IN PRICE. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT A HOME COSTS, NOT ONLY HAVE HOME PRICES GOING UP TREMENDOUSLY, YOU ARE ALSO SEEING INTEREST RATES DOUBLING SO THAT'S STRAIN ON A CONSUMER IS ALREADY TAPPED OUT SEEING INFLATION ALL OVER THE PORTFOLIO. ON THE SAME SENSE, I DON'T SEE THE DEMAND EXCUSE MEET THE SUPPLY-SIDE COMING IN AS WE HAVE IN THE PAST. WE WERE OVERPRODUCING. I AM STILL SING ABOUT 1.7 MILLION HOUSING UNITS SHORTAGE. IF YOU WERE A HOMEOWNER, YOU WOULD BE HARD-PRESSED TO SELL YOUR HOUSE UNLESS YOU HAVE A REAL FINANCIAL ISSUE GIVEN THAT THE AVERAGE HOMEOWNER HAS AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.4% AND GENERALLY, ABOUT 95% OF THOSE ARE ON FIXED TERMS AND NOW YOU ARE TRADING THAT OUT FOR AROUND 7%. YOU'RE NOT GOING TO SEE A LOT OF SELLING. JUST A VERY SLOW MARKET RIGHT NOW. I THINK WE WILL SEE A SLOW MARKET. HOME PRODUCTION IS COMING DOWN TREMENDOUSLY AND WE ARE GOING TO SEE HOMEBUILDERS SLINGBACK. DAVID: I HAVE TO LOOK AT THE MORTGAGE RATE IF I'M GOING TO BUY BUT NOT RENT. OVERSEEING A SHIFT BETWEEN BUYING AND RENTING? -- ARE WE SEEING A SHIFT BETWEEN BUYING AND RENTING? > > IS $800 PER MONTH CHEAPER TO RENT THAN TO BUY. WE ARE SEEING A BUYER PREFERENCE TOWARD THAT. THAT'S WHY I IN THE PRIOR MARKETS WE HAVE BEEN FOCUSED ON THE SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL BUSINESS. WE ARE NOW BUILDING FULL COMMUNITIES OF L2 RENT SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. -- FILLED TO RENT SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. RENTS HAVE GONE FROM 12% OR 13% UP TO NOW MODERATING. NOW THEY ARE DECLINING PARTICULARLY IN MULTIFAMILY MARKETS. SINGLE-FAMILY HAS NOT COME DOWN AS MUCH BUT IT IS SOFTENING. ONE OF THE THINGS IT'S DRIVING THAT IS HOUSEHOLD FORMATIONS OF STARTED TO COME DOWN. THAT'S SOMETHING WE HAVE TO WATCH BECAUSE THAT'S WHAT GOT US INTO A LOT OF PROBLEMS. DURING THE CRISIS, WE HAD TREMENDOUS SUPPLY COMING FROM THE MARKETS AND THAT'S WHAT CAUSED A HOUSING EXPLOSION. IT WE HAVE TO WATCH HOUSEHOLD FORMATION COMING DOWN. WE HAVE TO SEE WHERE THAT GOES. FOR SURE, RENTING A HOME RIGHT NOW IS BETTER THAN BUYING IN MOST MARKETS. DAVID: TO WHAT EXTENT ARE WE SEEING SHIFT GEOGRAPHICALLY? ANECDOTALLY, IT FELT LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE MOVED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. > > IT'S A GREAT POINT. WE ARE SEEING MIGRATION PARTICULARLY IN SAN FRANCISCO. NEW YORK IS NOT FAR BEHIND. WE ARE SEEING A MIGRATION OUT OF THE MAJOR CITIES INTO THE SUN BELT MARKETS LIKE CHARLOTTE OR DALLAS. OR AUSTIN. WE ARE SEEING JOB GROWTH THERE AND THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE BEEN FOCUSING OUR INVESTMENTS. THERE IS DEFINITELY A GEOGRAPHICAL PREFERENCE AND SOME MARKETS WILL BE BETTER AND I THINK THERE WILL BE A BIG DIFFERENTIATION BETWEEN THE DIFFERENT MARKETS ARE IT. DAVID: THERE IS AN ELECTION COMING UP. WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS LOOKING LIKE IN BRAZIL? > > INTERESTING. THE MARKETS HAVE DONE SURPRISINGLY WELL IN EQUIVALENT OF PARK AVENUE. BRAZILIANS HAVE A REAL RETURN TO WORK POLICY. WE BUILD FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENTS. MOST BRAZILIANS DON'T WANT TO WORK OUT OF THEIR APARTMENTS SO WE ARE SEEING RETURN TO WORK. WE ARE STARTING A SPECULATIVE OFFICE BUILDING THEIR. HOUSING HAS BEEN MEDIOCRE. THE AFFORDABLE STUFF HAS DONE WELL, THE HIGHER END STUFF HAS BEEN SLOW. HOSPITALITY HAS BEEN TOUGH, BUT IT'S COMING BACK. DAVID: GIVEN WHAT YOU JUST SAID, IS THERE A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WAS ILL AND THE UNITED STATES IN TERMS OF RETURNED OFFICE? > > BRAZIL IS LIKE 80% BACK TO WORK. IT'S MUCH DIFFERENT THAN THE U.S. OR EUROPE. IT'S A CULTURAL THING. BRAZILIANS LIKE TO BE TOGETHER. DAVID: THANK YOU SO MUCH. COMING UP, WE ARE GOING TO GO TO THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT FOR A REACTION TO TODAY'S JOBS NUMBERS. DAVID: I'M NOT SURE THE EQUITY MARKETS LIKE THE JOBS NUMBERS. > > 263,000 NEW JOBS IN SEPTEMBER. IT WAS ENOUGH TO SEND THE STOCK ARC IT TUMBLING TO THE TUNE OF 2.3% DECLINE ON THE NASDAQ. THIS TERMINOLOGY GOING BACK TO THE PHRASING WE USED IN 2020, GOOD NEWS IS NOW BAD NEWS FOR THE STOCK GET. -- FOR THE STOCK MARKET. A LOT OF JOBS MOMENTUM, A LOT OF STRENGTH IN THE LABOR MARKET THAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS GOING TO HAVE A TOUGH TIME PUTTING SLACK INTO. THAT SOMETHING THE STOCK MARKET AND BOND MARKET ARE PRICING IN. DAVID: THE DOLLAR NECESSARILY GOES UP. > > IT FOLLOWS THE YIELDS, BUT IT COMES FULL CIRCLE. YOU WOULD THINK WHEN YOU SEE THAT VOLATILITY, IT HAS A RIPPLE EFFECT IN THE COMMODITY SPACE BUT RIGHT NOW, IT'S A SPLIT PICKED. YOU ARE HAVING AN INVERSE MOVE INTO COPPER AND GOLD, BUT NOT CRUDE. DAVID: ONE OF THE BIG STORIES IN THE UNITED STATES ARE CHIPS. NOT HAVING ENOUGH CHIPS, NOW MAYBE WE HAVE TOO MANY. > > IN 2021, IF YOU WERE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION THE SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCH ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS BUY A BASKET OF COMMODITIES, BY SOME CHIP STOCKS AND YOU ARE SET. OVERNIGHT, WE HAVE NOT SO GREAT NUMBERS COMING OUT OF SAMSUNG. AN OPERATING MARGIN THAT HAS DROPPED BY 32%. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES -- THE IDEA BEING THAT THERE IS GOING TO BE WEAKNESS IN THE MARKET THAT IS VERY CYCLICAL. ALSO DEALING WITH GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AS PRESIDENT BIDEN LOOKS TO STRICT EXPORT. DAVID: THANK YOU. YOU CAN CATCH KRITI GUPTA AT 1 P.M. ON BLOOMBERG MARKETS. COMING UP THE DEPUTY SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY. THAT'S COMING UP NEXT ON BALANCE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. DAVID: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A VERY IMPORTANT U.S. JOB NUMBERS GAME. EARLIER JON FERRO TALKED WITH MARTY WASH ABOUT THE NUMBERS AND THIS IS WHAT THE SECRETARY HAD TO SAY. SEC. WALSH: WE NEED TO BRING DOWN THE INFLATIONARY CRISIS AND CERTAINLY WHAT OPEC MADE A DECISION TO DO WAS NOT HELPFUL TO US. IT WAS DISAPPOINTING BUT WE NEED TO BRING DOWN THOSE PRICES. I HAD A LONG CONVERSATION AND I DO NOT WANT TO SEE THE UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBER GO UP. JONATHAN: SOME PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT IS THE OBJECTIVE. HOW ARE YOU PREPARING FOR THE PAIN AND HOW CAN WE TAKE CARE OF THE SUPPLY SIDE WHEN IT COMES TO IMMIGRATION? SEC. WALSH: ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE NUMBERS GOING DOWN AND WE HAVE ADDED ABOUT 440,000 JOBS PER MONTH AND WE ARE SEEING 263,000 GOING TO WORK AND WE ARE SEAL -- STILL SEEING THE NUMBERS GOING ON SO THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS IMPORTANT AND WE STILL HAVE JOB OPENINGS AND PEOPLE ARE STILL WORKING FOR WORK -- LOOKING FOR WORK AND WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE PARTICIPATION RATE A LITTLE HIGHER. SO, WE WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING NEXT. JONATHAN: CLEARLY THE EMPLOYEE IS ENJOYING THE LEVERAGE THAT THEY HAVE NOT HAD FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS OR DECADES. YOU BROKERED A DEAL WITH UNIONS IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS WITH THE FREIGHT REAL COMPANIES AND I KNOW THAT FOUR OUT OF FIVE HAVE RATIFIED THE DEALS. ARE YOU OTHER -- ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE OTHERS? SEC. WALSHL THE UNION LEADERS ARE EXPLAINING WHAT WAS IN THE CONTRACTS. IT WAS A PAINFUL NEGOTIATION BUT I HAD TWO YEARS OF NEGOTIATION WITH THIS MOVEMENT AND THAT WAS EXPLAINED IN THESE CONTRACTS. AND THEY ARE GOOD CONTRACTS. IT IS 24 PERCENT OVER FIVE YEARS, HEALTH AND HER WORK RULES CHANGED AND IT IS A GOOD TRACK -- CONTRACT FOR THE EMPLOYER AND EMPLOYEES SO HOPEFULLY WE GET THESE RATIFIED. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT SAID THAT BECAUSE OF THE LABOR AGREEMENT THEY WILL GET BETTER PAY A 24% WAGE INCREASE, IMPROVE WORKING CONDITIONS, PEACE OF MIND AROUND THE HEALTH CARE BY CAPPING THE COST THE WORKERS HAVE TO PAY. HAVE THE WORKERS ON THE WEST COAST ASKED FOR THE SAME CONDITIONS? SEC. WALSH: I DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE ASKING FOR FOR RAGES -- WAGES AND BENEFITS BUT THOSE ARE GENERALLY THE CONVERSATION. A LITTLE BIT OF A DIFFERENT NEGOTIATION. THE WEST COAST NEGOTIATION IS A FLUID CONVERSATION AND BOTH SIDES ARE ON THE TABLE AND THEY ARE HAVING CONVERSATIONS BUT IT IS A LONGER PROCESS THAN I ANTICIPATED BUT THAT IS HISTORICALLY THE WAY THEY OPERATE. THEY TAKE ONE STATEMENT AT A TIME. I STATE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH THE EMPLOYER SIDE AND THE UNIONS. AND BOTH SIDES EXPRESSED TO ME THAT THEY ARE MOVING FORWARD. THERE WILL BE STICKY ISSUES THAT POP UP EVERY NOW AND THEN, BUT NOTHING THAT IS MAKING ME BE CONCERNED THAT I HAVE TO HAVE A 20 HOUR MEETING ABOUT. DAVID: THAT WAS LABOR SECRETARY MARTY WASH -- MARTY WALSH AND WE GO TO THE DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY AND WE LOOK AT THE DEPUTY U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY, THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. I KNOW JOB NUMBER ONE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE AND THE TREASURY IS TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. DO THESE JOBS NUMBERS GIVE YOU ANY SOLACE ABOUT GETTING IT UNDER CONTROL? > > IT IS GREAT TO BE WITH YOU AGAIN. I THINK THE JOBS NUMBERS ARE POSITIVE FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY AND DEMONSTRATES THAT WE CONTINUE TO HAVE MOMENTUM AND THE WAY TO THINK ABOUT THIS IS WE LOOK AT THE DATA FROM THE WEEK. AND WE HAVE SEEN DATA THAT INDICATED THAT WHILE WE ARE CONTINUING TO CREATE JOBS WHILE STILL MAKING PROGRESS IN TERMS OF WHAT IS THE PRESIDENT'S NUMBER ONE GROW -- GOAL WHICH IS BRINGING DOWN THE COST THAT THEY WILL HAVE TO PAY AND WE WILL BE ABLE TO DO BOTH AT THE SAME TIME AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS A PRESENT PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY FOR DEALING WITH INFLATION BUT RECENTLY CONGRESS PASSED THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WHICH WILL MAKE A STEARATE -- A SERIES OF INVESTMENTS THAT WILL HELP THE U.S. ECONOMY GOING FORWARD. WE FEEL CONFIDENT ABOUT WHERE IT IS NOW AND WE WILL BE IN A POSITION TO SEE INFLATION COME DOWN AS IT CONTINUES THE MOMENTUM. DAVID: I GUESS I AM A LITTLE IMPATIENT TO SAY WHEN IS THE WILL? WHEN DO YOU EXPECT THAT TO INFLECT -- TWO -- AFFECT INFLATION. WE SEE WAGES UP AND THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO SAY IT WILL GO UP FOR A WHILE. WALLY: YOU ARE RIGHT TO SEE THAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR WE HAVE SEEN WAGE INCREASE AS. BUT WE HAVE SEEN IT STEADY TO A SUSTAINABLE RATE. BUT WE ARE SEEING IN THE DATA IS THAT THINGS ARE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. WE ARE CREATING JOBS FOR THE ECONOMY WHILE WE ARE SEEING THINGS LIKE THE NUMBER OF JOB OPENINGS REDUCE. ALL DEMONSTRATING THAT WE ARE HEADING TOWARDS WHAT WE ALWAYS PREDICTED WHICH IS A SUSTAINABLE RATE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH WHILE INFLATION AND COST PRESSURES COME DOWN. WE HAVE SEEN THE PRICE OF GASOLINE, -- COME DOWN TO LOWER NUMBERS -- LOWER LEVELS NOW AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE STEPS THAT WE WILL MAKE SURE THAT THE COST OF GASOLINE WILL COME DOWN AND ALSO THE COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS WILL ALSO COME DOWN WHICH IS ALSO INCLUDED IN THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. DAVID: BEYOND YOUR RESPONSIBILITY IS FOR THE ECONOMY OVERALL YOU ARE INVOLVED WITH THE DOLLAR. THE DOLLAR IS STRONG AND WE ALWAYS SAID WE LIKE A STRONG DOLLAR. THAT HAS ITS COSTS AS WELL. IF NOT THE UNITED STATES THAN THE EMERGING MARKETS THAT YOU KNOW WELL. ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SOME OF THE EMERGING MARKETS WHO ARE STRUGGLING WITH A LOT OF INCREASE PRICES MADE WORSE BY THE STRONG DOLLAR? WALLY: ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT CONDITIONS IS THAT ONLY ONE PERSON TALKS ABOUT THE DOLLAR WHICH IS THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY. I WILL REFER TO YOU TO WHAT SHE SAID. THE GLOBAL CAN ECONOMY -- THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS ABOUT INVESTORS WANTING TO COME TO THE UNITED STATES BECAUSE OF THE OVERALL -- BECAUSE OF THE OVERALL STRENGTH. WE HAVE CREATED A HISTORIC LEVEL OF JOBS AND A RATE OF GDP GROWTH IN THE UNITED STATES OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST TWO YEARS AND NOW WE ARE SETTLING INTO A SUSTAINABLE LEVEL OF GROWTH GOING FORWARD, BUT I DO THINK THAT THIS PET -- THAT THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE ACT AND ALL OF THESE OTHER ACTS PASSED WILL HELP WITH AROUND THE WORLD CONFIDENCE THAT THE UNITED STATES ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DECADES. WHEN I AM TALKING TO INVESTORS AROUND THE WORLD, AND I WAS RECENTLY IN INDIA, THEY ARE THINKING ABOUT HOW THEY CAN MAKE INVESTMENTS IN THE UNITED STATES AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE CONTINUE TO DO THAT. WE NEED TO BE ABLE TO SELL THINGS ABROAD AND THAT IS WHY WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT AT HOW -- ABOUT HOW WELL EMERGING MARKET ECONOMIES NEED TO BE DOING. ONE OF THE THINGS THEY FACE IS HEIGHTENED ENERGY AND FOOD COSTS WHICH IS A PART OF RUSSIA'S INVASION IN UKRAINE. WE ARE TRYING TO MITIGATE THOSE COSTS BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT IS IMPORTANT TO US AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. DAVID: NO QUESTION THAT THESE COSTS HAVE BEEN HURTING THE REST OF THE WORLD. BUT OPEC-PLUS DID DID NOT HELP ON THAT SCORE AT ALL. DID THAT TAKE SOME OF THE STING AWAY FROM SOME OF THE SANCTIONS THAT YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FROM IMPOSING ON RUSSIA? WALLY: WHAT OPEC-PLUS DID WAS DISAPPOINTING BECAUSE WE DO NOT THINK IT WAS IN THEIR ECONOMIC INTEREST OR THE ONE -- OR THE ECONOMIC INTEREST OF THE REST OF THE WORLD. THEY PROMISED THAT THEY WOULD MAKE SURE THAT THE GLOBAL ENERGY MARKET IS WELL SUPPLIED AND THE REALITY OF THIS IS BECAUSE OF THE ACTIONS THAT THEY ARE TAKING DOMESTICALLY WE ARE BETTER SITUATED TO MITIGATE THE CUTS THAT THEY HAVE ANNOUNCED, WHICH WILL COST PRODUCTION IN THE UNITED STATES ALSO BECAUSE THE PRESIDENT ALLOWED FOR THE RELEASE OF THE STRATEGIC SUPPLY RESERVE. IT COMES TO THE ACTION TO TAKE AGAINST RUSSIA WE HAVE TWO OBJECTIVES, ONE IS REDUCING REVENUES AND IN MAKING SURE THAT THE MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IS UNABLE TO GET ACCESS TO SEMICONDUCTORS AND THE MATERIALS THAT THEY NEED TO CONTINUE THEIR UNJUST WAR. IN THE SECOND FRONT WE HAVE SHUT DOWN THEIR TWO PRODUCERS AND TAKEN AWAY THE SEMICONDUCTORS THAT THEY NEED TO BUILD AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ACTIONS IN REDUCING THEIR REVENUE OVER TIME INCLUDING WORKING WITH ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO ALLOW RUSSIAN OIL TO FLOW USING OTHER SERVICES, BUT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY ARE AT A LOWER PRICE. IN THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE THEY HAVE DECIDED THAT THEY WILL NO LONGER GIVE -- TAKE DEVELOPING ECONOMIES WHAT IT MEANS THAT IT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO THOSE DEVELOPING ECONOMIES. DAVID: I AM NOT SURE HOW ANYONE REALLY KNOWS HOW THIS WILL WORK IN PRACTICE, BUT DOES THE DECISION ACTUALLY INTERFERE WITH THE PRICE CAP AND MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT? WALLY: AS I SAID, IT IS TO MAKE SURE THAT WE ARE KEEPING OIL ON THE MARKETS AND, ULTIMATELY, RUSSIA SHOULD FEEL FREE TO SELL THEIR OIL USING NONSTATE SERVICES. WHAT THIS DOES IT PROVIDES THEM AN OPPORTUNITY, IF THEY ARE UNABLE TO FIND ENOUGH SHIPS FOR SERVICES TO SELL OIL USING NON-G7 SERVICES THEY HAVE THE OPTION OF USING THE SERVICES IF THEY WERE SOLD UNDER A CERTAIN PRICE. IT IS TO MAKE SURE THAT OIL REMAINS ON THE MARKET AND IS WELL SUPPLIED AND WE THINK THAT BY DOING THAT AND CREATING THE PRICE CAP MECHANISM THEN THE PRICE WILL REDUCE RUSSIAN REVENUES OVER TIME AND AT GOAL IS SOMETHING THAT WE HAVE ALREADY ACHIEVED. YOU SEE THAT IN WHAT YOU HAVE REPORTED AT BLOOMBERG AT RUSSIA OFFERING LOWER PRICES TO CONVERT TO CUSTOMERS TO LOCK IN LOWER PRICES. DAVID: WE HAVE ALREADY HEARD FROM PEOPLE AT THE WHITE HOUSE THAT THEY WERE SOMEWHERE SURPRISED BY THE RESULT IN THE OPEC-PLUS. IS IT CAUSING THE U.S. GOVERNMENT AND TREASURY TO RETHINK OUR ENERGY POLICY? MANY OF THE OIL INDUSTRY SAY THAT IF YOU ALLOW US TO DRILL MORE AND FREE US UP FOR THE PERMITTING WE WILL PRODUCE OIL RIGHT HERE AND WE DO NOT HAVE TO RELY ON SAUDI ARABIA. IS THERE A RETHINK THAT? WALLY: WE HAVE FOR A LONG TIME BE CALLING ON THE ENERGY PRODUCERS TO PRODUCE MORE AND WE ARE SEEING THAT HAPPEN. WE ARE ON PACE TO PRODUCE HISTORIC LEVELS OF OIL DOMESTICALLY IN THE UNITED STATES BY NEXT YEAR BECAUSE OF SOME OF THE ACTIONS AT THE PRESIDENT HAS TAKEN AND WE ARE HOPING THAT PRODUCERS WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE AND THE SECRETARY OF ENERGY HAS SAID THAT IF ENERGY PRODUCERS HAVE IDEAS FOR A BETTER WAY TO DO THAT, THEN THEY WILL DO THAT. IN ADDITION TO PRODUCING NOW AND MAKING SURE THAT AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE ENERGY SECURITY AND WE CONTINUE TO SEE GAS PRICES GO DOWN, IT WILL ALSO INVEST A GREAT DEAL AND THINKING ABOUT THE FUTURE AND HOW WE BUILD A MORE CLEAN ENERGY DEPENDENT ECONOMY AND THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE DONE WITH THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. WE ARE LOOKING TO EXPAND THE CAPACITY OF THE UNITED STATES AND THIS WEEK WE ANNOUNCED WE ARE LOOKING FOR COMMENTS FROM BUSINESSES AND INDIVIDUALS ABOUT HOW WE IMPLEMENT THE TAX PROVISIONS IN A WAY TO CREATE INCENTIVES TO BUILD OUT THAT CLEAN TECHNOLOGY FUTURE MEANING THAT YOU'RE LESS RELIANT ON FOSSIL FUELS. DAVID: I HAVE A QUESTION FROM A VIEWER THAT I SHOULD PASS ALONG BECAUSE THEY WANT IT ASKED. IF WE ARE AT HISTORIC LEVELS RIGHT NOW WHY DO WE NEED HELP FROM SAUDI ARABIA? WALLY: WHILE IS A GLOBAL COMMODITY AND IT IS SOLD GLOBALLY. IN ORDER TO MAKE SURE THAT WHEN SUPPLIES DECREASE FROM ONE SOURCE THAT IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE PRICE THAT ALL OF US PAYS. OUR GOAL IS TO MAKE SURE THAT THE GLOBAL MARKET REMAINS WELL SUPPLIED, IN ADDITION TO SEEING INCREASE IN PRODUCTION IN THE UNITED STATES WE WILL ENCOURAGE TO SEE PRODUCTION IN CANADA AND WE ARE HOPING THAT WE WILL SEE INCREASED PRODUCTION THROUGHOUT THE WORLD WHICH WILL BRING DOWN PRICES IN THE UNITED STATES AND ALSO GLOBALLY BECAUSE ULTIMATELY THE GOAL IS TO MAKE SURE AND TO BE FOCUSED ON BRINGING DOWN PRICES AND AMERICA FIRST CONSUMER -- FOR CONSUMERS WHAT WE ALSO ASKED ME ALSO KNOW THAT AMERICA WANTS TO SELL THINGS TO THE REST OF THE WORLD TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY ARE HEALTHY ECONOMIES ESPECIALLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIES THAT HAVE BEEN HIT THE HARDEST BOAT BY OPEC -- BOTH BY OPEC AND RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE. DAVID: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. HE IS DEPUTY U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY. COMING UP PRESIDENT BIDEN WARNS ABOUT THE RISK OF NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON. TALK WITH A FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO IRAQ AND TURJIYE --TURKIYE. DAVID: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. PRESIDENT BIDEN REPORTED -- REPORTEDLY WARNED THAT PRESIDENT PUTIN WAS RISKING -- NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON TO USE HIS PHRASE BECAUSE OF THE VEILED THREATS HE WAS MAKING. RETURN TO SOMEONE WHO IS AN EXPERT IN DIPLOMACY AND NATIONAL SECURITY, JAMES JEFFREY. GOOD MORNING -- HE SERVED TO THE U.S. AMBASSADOR TO IRAQ, TURKIYE, AND ALBANIA AND IN THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL. THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. IS THERE REALLY A RISK AND ISN'T AS BIG AS IT WAS DURING THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS? JAMES: IT IS NOT THAT AS BIG OF THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS BECAUSE I HAVE PEOPLE READY TO FIRE MISSILES. IF PRESIDENT PUTIN USES WHAT WE CALL TACTICAL BATTLEFIELD NUCLEAR WEAPONS AGAINST THE UKRAINIANS AND THAT IS A THREAT, THAT WOULD REPRESENT THE CROSSING OF A THRESHOLD THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE 1945. IT WOULD BE A BAD THING. IT WOULD NOT NECESSARILY LEAD TO ARMAGEDDON BECAUSE THE UNITED STATES ALMOST CERTAINLY WOULD NOT REPLY WITH A NUCLEAR STRIKE. I DO NOT THINK WE WOULD USE MILITARY FORCES TO STRIKE CONVENTIONALLY AGAINST RUSSIA BUT WHAT WOULD BE THE LEGAL BASIS FOR THAT? THIS IS -- THAT WHILE I THINK THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN PROMISED A CATASTROPHIC RESPONSE TO WHAT RUSSIA DID, IT WOULD BE IN THE DIPLOMATIC AND POLITICAL REALM AND IT WOULD GET MORE LONGER-RANGE SYSTEMS TO THE UKRAINIANS. I DO NOT THINK THIS WILL ESCALATE, BUT IT WOULD BE A BAD THING FOR MANY STANDPOINTS IF PUTIN DID IT. DAVID: WHAT ONE DIPLOMATIC INITIATIVE THAT BIDEN WAS VISITING IN THE PRINCETON SAUDI ARABIA. THAT WAS IN PART TO GET THEM TO LOOSEN UP ON THE OIL PRODUCTION AND WE HAVE OPEC-PLUS GOING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION. WHAT IS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF WHAT HAPPENED? JAMES: SEVERAL THINGS. THE SAUDI'S HAVE BEEN FOCUSED ON SHORT-TERM GAMES TO -- GAINS TO BUILD UP THEIR STOCKS FOR THE TIME WHEN OIL IS LESS AND DEMAND AND THEY SAW OIL DROPPING AND THEY WANT TO GET IT BACK UP TO 100. SO THEY WENT TOGETHER WITH RUSSIA AND OTHER COUNTRIES TO COME WITH THIS 2 MILLION BARREL CUT. IT WILL NOT BE AS MUCH AS 2 MILLION BARRELS BECAUSE SOME COUNTRIES HAVE ALREADY CUT AND SOME WILL NOT DROP MORE. NONETHELESS IT WILL PUSH OIL PRICES UP IN THE UNITED STATES, NOT DRAMATICALLY BUT ENOUGH TO MAKE THE UNHAPPY BECAUSE WHAT THEY HAVE HOPED WAS MORE UNDERSTANDING ON THE PART OF THE SAUDIS AND THE OTHERS WHO MADE THIS DECISION. AND NOT TO FORM A PACT WITH PUTIN AND UNDERCUT THE REST OF THE WORLD. DAVID: AT THE SAME TIME WHAT SHOULD THE U.S. RESPONSE BE? OBVIOUSLY IT LOOKS LIKE A REBUFF TO PRESIDENT BIDEN. WHAT IS THE PROPER U.S. RESPONSE ? IS THIS PERSONAL OR BUSINESS? JAMES: IT IS BOTH BUSINESS AS SAID BECAUSE THE SAUDIS LOOK AT THE BOTTOM LINE AND IF OIL IS -- IF DEMAND REMAINS HIGH AND THE OFFER IS OUR SUPPLY IS REDUCED AND PRICES GO UP, AND THAT IS GOOD FOR THEM IN THE SHORT TERM. IT IS PERSONAL BECAUSE FIRST OF ALL THE SAUDIS ARE UNHAPPY WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S POLICIES ON ENERGY AND THEY ARE NOT SURE THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL DO THE NECESSARY AGAINST IRAN AND THE REGION. THEY ARE FIGHTING IN YEMEN AGAIN SAUDI ARABIA AND THEY WERE REFUSED TO RENEW A CEASE-FIRE. WE SEE THE IRANIANS ADVANCING IN IRAQ INCLUDING GOING OVER AND THE U.S. FIGHTER PLANE HAD TO SHOOT DOWN A FEW THINGS A DAY -- A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO AND THEY DO NOT THINK THAT THIS ADMINISTRATION IS FOCUSED ON STOPPING IRAN. THEY ARE HEDGING THEIR BETS WITH THE RUSSIANS. DAVID: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. THAT WAS HELPFUL, THE FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR ROCK, TURKIYE AND ALBANIA. WE WILL GO OVER THE BIG DEBATE IN ARIZONA BETWEEN MIKE KELLY AND BLAKE MASTERS. > > I SUSPECT PRESIDENT TRUMP WOULD BE IN THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY IF THE FBI AND BIG TECH AND BIG MEDIA DID NOT WORK TOGETHER TO GET JOE BIDEN IN THERE. > > NOT VOTE COUNTING AND ELECTION RESULTS? > > I AM TELLING YOU WHAT I THINK THE ELECTION -- I AM TELLING YOU WHAT THE PROBLEM IS. DAVID: THAT WAS BLAKE MASTERS AND WE WELCOME OUR POLITICAL EDITOR, AND MARIO, YOU HEARD BLAKE MASTERS. I SAW HE WAS A FIRM DENIER AND HE WAS NOT DENYING IT THAT FIRMLY. MARIO: HE WAS UP UNTIL THE POINT WHERE HE HAD TO SWAY INDEPENDENT VOTERS IN THE GENERAL ELECTION. IT WAS ENOUGH TO GET DONALD TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT IN THE PRIMARY WHERE YOU HAVE TO GO FAR RIGHT, BUT FOR A GENERAL ELECTION YOU HAVE TO FACE THE POLITICAL REALITY IS THAT YOU HAVE TO PAY THAT YOU HAVE TO PIVOT TO THE MIDDLE. WE SAW BLAKE MASTERS ATTEMPTING TO DO THAT LAST NIGHT WITH THE DEBATE AGAINST MARK KELLY. DAVID: AS I UNDERSTAND THAT HE WENT AFTER MARK KELLY ON A COUPLE OF ISSUES IS THE -- WHICH ARE THE SUMMARY REPORT -- SOUTHERN BORDER, IMMIGRATION, AND INFLATION? DID HE SCORE POINTS? MARIO: HE DID, BUT YOU KNOW THAT HE HAD TO PUT UP POINTS. MARK KELLY'S BIGGEST WEAKNESS IN ARIZONA IS GOING TO BE THE DEMOCRATS HANDLING OF THE SOUTHERN BORDER AND THAT WE HAD A SERIES OF STORIES ON BLOOMBERG LOOKING AT INFLATION RUNNING THE HIGHEST AND ONE OF THOSE PLACES AS WELL SO THAT IS NOT A SURPRISE AT ALL. SO WHILE BLAKE MASTERS TOOK SOME POINTS ON THE BOARD, MARK KELLY DID AS WELL. IT IS SIMPLE MATH, IF MARK KELLY IS UP 10 PERSON 10 POINTS, THEY BOTH PUT FIVE ON THE BOARD. DAVID: HE IS THE INCUMBENT AND I THINK HE HAS MORE MONEY AS WELL. SO I ASSUME THAT BLAKE MASTERS HAS TO DO MORE THAN JUST TIE HIM AT THIS POINT. MARIO: THAT IS THE OTHER AUDIENCE THAT BLAKE MASTERS WAS TRYING TO WOO, WE HAVE FOUR THE WEEKS LEFT UNTIL THE ELECTION AND HE NEEDS MONEY BAD. HE HAD TO PUT POINTS ON THE BOARD AND GET THE ATTENTION OF DONORS WHO MIGHT BE WILLING TO WRITE HIM A COUPLE OF CHECKS AND THE CLOSING DAYS OF HIS RACE. AS OF RIGHT NOW, DEMOCRATS FEEL THAT BASED OFF OF SOURCES THAT WE HAVE SPOKEN TO, THEY FEEL REALLY GOOD ABOUT ARIZONA. THERE ARE PROBLEM AREAS IN OTHER PLACES BUT ARIZONA IS ONE OF THE PLACES THEY POINT TO AS A BRIGHT SPOT. DAVID: WE WILL HAVE YOU BACK TO TALK ABOUT SOME OF THOSE CLOSER TO THE MIDTERMS. THANK YOU FOR MARIO PARKER. CHECK OUT THE NEWSLETTER ON THE TERMINAL AND ONLINE. COMING UP WE CONTINUE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO AND OUR SECOND -- IN OUR SECOND HOUR WILL TALK TO THE FORMER HP CEO ABOUT HOW THE U.S. SHOULD RESPOND TO THE OPEC-PLUS DECISION. THAT IS CUTTING PRODUCTION BY 2 MILLION BARRELS A DAY. THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON TELEVISION AND RADIO.