From Bloomberg headquarters in New York I'm Kailey Leinz and welcome to Bloomberg. The lineup the program that showcases the phenomenal growth in the global sports betting industry with a special focus on the multi-billion dollar boom here in the US. The regular season is wrapped up for Major League Baseball and now the intensity picks up with the postseason underway. We have all the odds you need to know. Aaron judge just ended a historic 162 game slate. And now Alex Ovechkin looks to make history of his own. The NHL is all time. Goldmark is in sight. And show me the money. The movie Jerry Maguire made heavyweight sports agent LEIGH Steinberg an even bigger star. He'll join us with his thoughts on the homes and make them money contracts. This is Bloomberg the lineup. I'm Kailey Leinz. And each week I am joined by Bloomberg Intelligence's Damian Sassower who will help us track where the money is going in sports betting. And Damian it's hard to believe that the MLB playoffs have begun. The NHL season is upon us and the NFL season is already a quarter of the way through. Hard to believe. Well what's not hard to believe is the amount being wagered on U.S. sports as we talk to our friends at the American Gaming Association. And while the official tally is due for a few weeks we now expect to handle growth on the order of eight to nine billion dollars in September alone. That means over sixty five billion dollars has been wagered on U.S. sports this year roughly equal to the market cap of Fortune 500 companies like G.E. and Target. And of course there is more to bet on ahead. So let's get right to it. With our starting lineup a roadmap of our main focus to kick off the show. And this week we are all about baseball. That's right. We begin with the American League and National League pennant odds before drilling down into the historical performance of favorites and underdogs at each level of the Major League Baseball playoffs. Plus we have to talk about our own judge and his history smashing season behind the plate. We absolutely do. And we will get to him in just a minute. Let's begin though with the American League championship race where it's no surprise to see the Houston Astros and New York Yankees odds firmly cemented at the top of the stack as both have been there for the better part of the season. Yeah. That's right. Cal there. American League pennant odds are cushioned by a free pass to division series leaving Tampa Bay and Cleveland and Seattle in Toronto as the wildcard round kicks off. And while the Blue Jays have the best odds of the four I find it notable that sports books assign a higher probability of the number six rays winning the pennant despite Tampa Bay opening as the underdog and their wildcard matchup versus the number three guardians no doubt. But then again Tampa. Cleveland promises to be the most electric pitching matchup of the wildcard round as it features the third and fourth best pitching staffs in the American League. All right. Now let's shift to the National League championship race where it is clean livin for the Dodgers and Braves. Yeah. Last week's sweep at the hands of Atlanta has pushed the Mets back into the wildcard round. And with the Padres on deck it promises to be another tight pitching duel with the ground. Insurers are squaring off against Darvish in snow. Now we both know our producer Tim would absolutely disown us if we failed to mention the Philadelphia St. Lewis matchup as his Phillies won four to three and shut out the Cardinals three times. Yeah that's true. But this is a different scene. Lewis pitching staff since the All-Star break and the cards are riding the momentum of a reenergized Albert Pujols and his impending retirement. All right. So now that that table is set let's look at how the MLB favorites have historically fared during the playoffs. Yeah and as you can see favorites have done okay during the wildcard round with a 3 percent return over the past five years. But it's that eleven point six percent return on investment during the divisional round which really grabs my attention. Yeah. And we'll drill down on that in just a second. But can you just believe those losses during the league championship series and the World Series is fertile. Yeah totally brutal. The data suggests it is better to bet Major League Baseball favorites early and often before giving way to underdogs as October progresses. Yep that's right. And while betting the wildcard favorites are nice since those divisional favorites that really move the needle for the sharps. Yeah no doubt. As betting the division series favorite versus the money line has generated a positive return in four of the last five years with 19 and 25 percent returns respectively in each of the last two. All right. So those are solid numbers. Let's look now at how the underdogs have managed in the MLB playoffs. It's a tale of two queens here as the dogs perform miserably during the wildcard in divisional rounds before turning a profit during the League Championship Series and worlds here. Yeah. So while the smart money is more likely to think twice before betting underdogs early in the Major League Baseball playoffs things get more interesting as the light shines brighter into October. But just how bright do they look Kelli. Well let's take a look here. Yeah. Let's do that. Here we see the return of underdogs during both the League Championship Series and the World Series over the past five years. And as you can see underdogs have generated a positive return in three of the last five years. And boy can they deliver with over 20 percent returns in each of those three profitable seasons. So again the key takeaway is that while favorites historically generated a better payout in the wildcard card divisional rounds it's the underdogs that deliver during the League Championship Series and World Series. Yeah but as the championship chase begins Carol there's another chase that we've been monitoring quite closely. Oh yes there is indeed. All rise as Aaron Judge has finally done it. He made more history this week with his 60 second home run of the season breaking. Roger Maris is American League record that stood for over six decades. Yeah. And that's not all. Judge also led the league and RBI slugging on base percentage walks and wins above replacement. It has been a magical season as judges. Three hundred and ninety one total bases goes down as the forty fifth best of all time cementing 2022 as one of the greatest single seasons by any major league hitter in baseball history. All right. Still ahead we're going to remember Tom Cruise screaming. Show me the money is Jerry Maguire. You may not know the man behind his inspiration for the movie. But we got to speak with him. Super sports agent LEIGH Steinberg is next. But what is really going on here Damien. Our sports folks growing a little too ambitious with their NFL projections in 2022. Is this the beginning of a defensive resurgence. Well I mean both are valid points certainly CAC. But I think injuries age coaching changes and of course player movement are the most likely culprits of this year's scoring slump. Yet if you think these are strong returns Kelly take a look at how the others have performed in NFL primetime. All right. Let's do that. Primetime NFL games obviously are played on Thursday Sunday and Monday nights. And while the under has delivered in four of the last five years this year it's generated a whopping 50 percent return. Look betting the NFL under has been a huge story this year as games are averaging just 44 points per contest over the first four weeks. That's a full touchdown less than 20 20 and on pace for the lowest full season average since 2010. And Damien since we're talking about making money let's also talk about athletes cashing in. Superstar sports agent LEIGH Steinberg certainly knows a lot about that topic and is the man who served as the real life inspiration for Jerry Maguire. He's currently chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment and is the author of new book The Agent My 40 Year Career of Making Deals and Changing the Game. He's indeed made many deals securing billions of dollars over the years for more than 300 clients including my man Mr. Patrick Mahoney. And we had the privilege of catching up with Lee recently and we started asking him why we're seeing such big money contracts. What happened is that in the midst of a cratered economy and the pandemic CBS and Parks went ahead and negotiated contracts with the NFL that virtually double what the last contract had paid. And that was two hundred million dollars per team per season. So by the end of this before they open their doors NFL teams will be getting about three hundred and fifty million dollars. So they are awash in revenue coming from fantasy sports from brand new stadium with luxury boxes from massive TV contracts. And previous to this offseason the privileged positions had been left tackle that protects the quarterback the quarterback always using quarterbacks and now making what baseball and basketball players are making a shutdown corner and a defensive end that could put the quarterback on its back. So those four positions but this offseason wide receivers broke into the stratosphere. And so we now have five privilege positions. Yeah well LEIGH I mean you have to expand on that for me. This has certainly been the off of the wide receiver. I mean. Donte Adams. Yeah. Cooper Kupp Deveau. Samuel AJ Brown you name it. You know talk to us about the front offices. How can we justify paying the wide receiver position at that magnitude and still be able to build a title contender. Because what change do is stay to find five or six players that are irreplaceable on a team. And what happens is it's the same income inequality that we see here in the rest of the economy. So the quarterback has made 40 to 50 million dollars. Patrick my home to Sean watch and Josh down the left tackle the wide receiver gifted Shaq master on the offensive line and the backups at every position are making the minimum. And so they have to decide who is modular fungible and replaceable. And those players are getting the minimum. And then we're seeing six or seven players that are breaking out. But the money is there just salary cap sport and so on. You sure are paying money. They have that. They're making these countries obsessed with professional football. Seventy one of the top 100 television shows last year were NFL football. It's not only the most popular sport it's the most popular form televised in team. Yeah I spend way more time watching TV on Sundays probably more an aggregate. I spend on any given month and when it's not football season you were just talking about the quarterbacks like Padma Holmes who is one of your clients 20 20 signs of 10 year 450 million dollar deal at the time that made him the highest paid on an average annual basis of any player. And now he's already been upstaged by Aaron Rodgers. Deshaun Watson it seems like the bar just keeps getting set higher. If that's the case and they just continually ratchet it up why sign a long term deal. Because what happens in a cap system is that eventually since all salary counts against the cap and bonus counts and amortize away a few years into one of those big contracts a team will come to that player and try to redo the contract reduce the salary and extend. So in a case like Mahoney's what you're telling the team is I want to be here. This is my team. And but there's really not much risk that a franchise quarterback that in a quarterback centric league is ever going to end up under showering. So and a player who's making 40 50 million dollars. Even though there will be players come along and sign bigger contract she's not exactly urban. What are your thoughts about players serving as Brandon or getting sponsorships from the sports books directly. I mean you don't see many players out there advertising. I don't know. Doing beer commercials or cigarette commercials you know. What are you thoughts about them serving as brand ambassador ISE for sport IBEX. I again don't have a big problem with it as long as it's not the players themselves who are betting and getting involved with with gamblers. We've known that people bet forever. Do we want kids getting large amounts of money. No. We really want to police that. But. And these are difficult questions. But at the same time we know that this is going on. Look when you hear. A game that shattered a hand and there is a touchdown scored and there's tumultuous celebration in the stands. We've known for some time that's about point spread right. And so. It's never been a secret that people that like crazy and part of the reason we have a popularity of sport. As long as the athletes themselves are not involved in the wagering I don't have a big problem with. Sports betting. What this show is about is presenting difficulties to professional leagues in that there are players who would like to invest in sports books their players who would like to gamble on games themselves. How do you view how sports betting is changing the game and ultimately how these leaks should be policing. I think that that. Impregnable wall between padding. Had it been breach because we now have teams and leagues that are buying into the draft kings of the world you see ads for ending casinos. The one thing we can't have happen is athletes betting on their own teams and their own games in a way where they become compromised. And you have gamblers that have leverage over players and then you have fans start to question whether or not the games are fixed. Because once that happens we doubt over whether games are played on an even playing field it becomes wrestling. And now with the story the integrity gets to the rest of it. We have had a number of teams in Las Vegas and that doesn't seem to be compromising integrity. And I think very soon we'll see para mutual betting where you can go into a football stadium and bet on which team wins the coin flip and who runs the ball back first and who scores the first touchdown. And again as long as it's not players or coaches or executives doing it on their own team. I think that the spiritual sobriety just cannot have fans doubting whether the games are played on even playing fields. Finally obviously we've talked mostly about players in the professional round but with name image and likeness and the changes in the NC play. There is now a whole league of amateur athletes who are opened up to this world. How does the NFL change change things for college athletes and their expectations when they do enter the professional leagues. Well it's a revolution and it could happen very rapidly in the course of a year. In football it's three years until some form when someone graduated from high school until they come into the pros I'd be talking to a junior and his parents. Now all of a sudden if you can't spot a talent. As a high school junior and signed him to a new trial and someone else does. You may never have a chance to represent me pros. So you're going to see branding and athletes involved in marketing themselves with marketing agency. Younger and younger and younger may think you're going to see it move back to earlier an earlier age. So so much for the concept of amateurism and the term sheet and all this. It's going to be how many followers does someone have on Twitter. And tick tock and Instagram and commercialization at a much younger age. And the side effect that people weren't anticipating is how this affects college recruiting because we have collectives that are happening with alarms at all search colleges where they're getting together. And now telling a young recruit a 17 year old you come to this college or this college and you can be guaranteed two million dollars in endorsement money. Our thanks to sports agent LEIGH Steinberg. Now coming up. Well take a look into the futures market with the odds for the NFL and NHL most valuable player. Plus for the NBA rookie of the year. Here are our fantasy insights for the week. Let's start with the all important running back position where Nick Chubb emerged as one of just six players to score at least 50 fantasy points in each of the first four games this NFL season. He's the only running back to accomplish the feat. And with four hundred and fifty nine rushing yards on the season he is throwing history on its head as this is the most buy browns running back since the great Jim Brown in 1965. Now the quarterback where Kyler Murray is off to a solid start despite having lost Kirk and Edmonds to free agency and the Andre Hopkins suspension. Murray is now averaging nearly twenty one fantasy points per game for six best among NFL quarterbacks. Yet this weekend's Philly matchup looms large as the Eagles is holding opposing quarterbacks to just nine points seven points per game. Murray is obviously one of the most dynamic players in the league and the cards are playing at home. But things are about to get real. For the two time Pro Bowler shifting to wide receiver. We are starting to see some light at the end of the Aaron Rodgers tunnel as rookie Romeo Dubs has stepped up in recent weeks and may emerge as the reigning NFL MVP top target in 2022. After seeing just eight targets through the first two games. Dubs has commanded a whopping 16 targets over the last two resulting in 13 receptions for 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the first four games this season. Stubbs 19 receptions are the most ever by a Packers rookie wide receiver. It's been a wild start to the NFL season but continued dominance of the wide receiver position is a trend that cannot be understated. To date there have been 49 games where a wide receiver is scored at least 20 points. By far the most of any position Cooper Cup is the only wide receiver to post three games of at least 20 points while seven others have two games of 20 points or more. What is notable is the emergence of younger players as not one wide receiver each 30 years or older has launched a 20 point fantasy game this year. Wide receivers aged 30 or older have combined for just two hundred and ten fantasy points this year. That is the lowest total since 1977 and the fifth lowest of all time. And. That is your week five fantasy sports update. Thanks Damien. Now let's get a rundown of the odds you need to know in the betting futures market. And I'll start with the NFL as we take a look at the odds for this year's MVP. And yes the top four are all quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Second in the league for passing yards. So far this season is the current favorite at plus 300 or 3 to 1 odds. Then comes Kansas City's Patrick Holmes at 5 to 1 odds while Baltimore is lower. Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts are just behind at plus 550 each. And while vets are the present rookies are the future. And the NBA has a bevy of talented first year players. Taliban share of the Orlando Magic's newly drafted power forward out of Duke is currently leading the chase for NBA rookie of the year at plus two hundred or two to one odds. The Pistons JD and Ivy and Kings Keegan Murray are tied in second at plus 450. And Jamal Smith junior of the Houston Rockets rounds out the list at plus 550. And finally we shift to the NHL Hearts Memorial Trophy awarded to the league's most valuable player. Two time winner Connor McDavid is currently looking for his third MVP as he's favored to win at plus 260 last year's MVP. Austin Matthews is also a contender trailing just behind McDavid at plus 460. Then comes Edmonton Second Line Center Lee Andre Seidel at 6 to 1. Odds with the Avalanches. Nate the Great MacKinnon rounding out the list. And Damian while we're talking about NHL MVP is one name not on the list is a hockey legend and three time MVP himself Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. 