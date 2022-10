00:00

It's week five of the NFL and with one quarter of the season now behind us. Here are our fantasy insights for the week. Let's start with the all important running back position where Nick Chubb emerged as one of just six players to score at least 50 fantasy points in each of the first four games this NFL season. He's the only running back to accomplish the feat. And with four hundred and fifty nine rushing yards on the season he is throwing history on its head as this is the most by Browns running back since the great Jim Brown in 1965. Now the quarterback where Highland Murray is off to a solid start despite having lost Kirk Anna Edwards to free agency and the Andre Hopkins suspension. Murray is now averaging nearly twenty one fantasy points per game. But for six best among NFL quarterbacks this weekend's Philly matchup looms large as the Eagles is holding opposing quarterbacks to just nine points seven points per game. Murray is obviously one of the most dynamic players in the league and the cards are playing at home. But things are about to get real. For the two time Pro Bowler shifting to wide receiver. We are starting to see some light at the end of the Aaron Rodgers tunnel as rookie Romeo Dubs has stepped up in recent weeks and may emerge as the reigning NFL MVP. Top target in 2022 after seeing just eight targets through the first two games. Dubs has commanded a whopping 16 targets over the last two resulting in 13 receptions for one hundred twenty receiving yards and two touchdowns over the first four games this season. Dubs 19 receptions are the most ever by a Packers rookie wide receiver. It's been a wild start to the NFL season but continued dominance of the wide receiver position is a trend that cannot be understated. To date there have been 49 games where a wide receiver scored at least 20 points. By far the most of any position Cooper Cup is the only wide receiver to post three games of at least 20 points while seven others have two games of 20 points or more. What is notable is the emergence of younger players as not one wide receiver each 30 years or older has launched a 20 point fantasy game this year. Wide receivers age 30 or older have combined for just two hundred and ten fantasy points this year. That is the lowest total since 1977 and the fifth lowest of all time. And Caley that is your week five. Fantasy sports update.