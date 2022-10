00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] When you take a look at these sort of rolling lockdowns that happen the latest of course being in how cold does it give you any confidence that we'll see a path out of Covid 0 after the party Congress. Well at least if we look at the golden week the market does not have high expectations in the first place. The minister of transportation for example predicted before the holidays that bird road passenger traffic could drop by as much as 30 percent compared to the same period of last year. And the local travel appears to replace the long distance travel as there into provincial restrictions remain quite high. And as you mentioned there I think of the recent to rebound in the Covid cases to above 1000 nationwide. That and also that the further tightening of Covid measures by the local government that may have frustrated tourist. For example tourist to high notes pushing down 2 in the Mongolia. So I think the low expectation is hard to beat right now. After the party Congress there could be some marginal easing of Covid measures at least to those excessive measures is likely to be eased. For example I think the local government in Mongolia put it very vividly. They want to bring to contain the Covid to spread. They are. They will not hesitate to cure the chicken using the slaughter machine for the cow. So that is I think what is happening now. After the party Congress that could think preparations may start for event eventual exit from the Covid. But the meaning of meaningful changes in our view will only take place perhaps next spring. By next spring right. So from now until then do you really expect that there will be further pain when it comes to the growth pulse and therefore authorities of the OSCE will have to do more. Both both monetary and fiscal I think both monetary and fiscal. They are already doing a lot in terms of policy support. But if I think of the stringent Covid control measures to stay in place if I think of the property market continued to be corrected that is going to continue to make the recovery quite a moderate currency war. We forecast for example the third quarter GDP grows at three point two percent year on year. Fourth quarter gross four point eight percent year over year are better than then the second quarter of course which suffered from the Shanghai lockdown. The point 4 percent year on year. But on annual basis China's GDP was forecast three point three percent for this year still much lower than the target of 5.5 percent. Interestingly the market even though perhaps may be disappointed by the retail sales data coming out of the golden week. They may be interested in the home sales data during the week given quite a few policy support introduced right before the holidays showing how is our filtering through. In the currency we have seen some support for the offshore yuan while the onshore markets have been closed during golden week. This chart on the Bloomberg though shows us that of course we have seen a stronger bias towards fixing every time when markets were trading. How does this factor into the broader global economic picture into the broader Chinese economic picture. The recent movement of the renminbi is more of a function of the US dollar value. So over the past week the market sentiment improved a bit and the US dollar soft. And so the renminbi recovered a little bit against a US daughter with the US dollar CNS each falling below a 7 point of 1. But on the on arms trade weighted basis Mindy remains quite stable against a basket basket of currencies. So going forward I would say that the renminbi the fundamental will continue to drive the renminbi food into rose momentum. We just mentioned but also the trade surplus trade made remaining surplus even though it may shrink from the record high in the first half showing 20 seconds inflation or disinflation in China the CPI outlook please. Inflation may have risen to 2.8 percent a young year from 2.5 percent in August but we don't think inflation pose a constraint for the PBL. Instead the PBL C may pay more attention to the US inflation. The US jobless jobless claim the non-farm payroll and a spillover from the hawkish Fed stance.