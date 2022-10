00:00

FROM CHARU CHANNA, MARKET ANALYST FOR SAXO CAPITAL MARKETS . GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK. RIGHT NOW, EVERYTHING SEEMS TO LIE WITH THE JOBS REPORT TOMORROW I'M HOW THE FED WILL INTERPRET THAT. BUT AT THE SAME TIME, HOW MUCH OF IS IT TO DO MARKET PRICING OF THE FED'S MESSAGE? NOT THAT THEY WILL TIP IT, BUT JUST THAT THE MARKET IS EXPECTING THAT. CHARU: THAT IS A KEY POINT FOR THE MARKET RIGHT NOW AND THAT IS WHY WE GOT THE JOBS WERE. IN TERMS OF MANUFACTURING, AND THE JOBS DATA IS NOW MUCH MORE IMPORTANT. EXPECTATIONS ARE PREMATURE AT THIS STAGE BECAUSE THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS HOLDING UP QUITE WELL. BUT EVEN IF WE DO SEE SOME KIND OF SLOW DOWN IN THAT JOBS REPORT, I THINK IT WILL BE ASSIGNED AGAIN THAT THE LABOR MARKET IS COOLING. IT IS EXTREMELY TIGHT END IT MIGHT BE MODERATING A LITTLE BIT. THAT ALWAYS HAPPENS. THERE IS GOING TO BE A PIQUANT THEN, THERE IS GOING TO BE MOVEMENT AROUND THIS AS WELL. AT THIS STAGE I THINK THE MARKETS ARE PRICING IN THAT FORECAST THAT THE FED IS SHOUTING OUT, AND I THINK CUTTING EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR. NOW, THEY WANT TIME TO BRING INFLATION OF THE CONTROL. SHERY:, MUCH OF A CONUNDRUM IS THIS FOR ASIAN ECONOMIES AND CENTRAL BANKS? BECAUSE WE ARE NOW SEEING SIGNS THAT WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE PRESSURE. WE SAW THE SAMSUNG RESULTS REFLECT HOW THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY IS IN A DOWNTURN. WE HAVE THE CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS IN SOUTH KOREA TURNING INTO A DEFICIT ACCORDING TO DATA THIS MORNING, WHICH WILL PROBABLY WAY MORE ON THE YUAN, WHILE YOU HAVE THE FED CONTINUING TO TIGHTEN. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR BROADER ECONOMIES IN ASIA? YAQIU: WITH THE OPEC TIGHTENING GOING ON FOR SOME MORE TIME, IT IS IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT ASIAN MARKETS. THERE ARE BIG BUCKETS IN TAIWAN AND KOREA THAT ARE CLOSE TO THE DECK DOWNTURN -- TECH DOWNTURN WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW. ON THE OTHER SIDE, [INDISCERNIBLE] THE ECONOMY WHICH IS HOLDING UP QUITE WELL. THEY HAVE ADJUSTED MUCH BETTER TO THE FED TIGHTENING CYCLE. AND THAT HAS BEEN REFLECTED IN THE STOCK MARKET. [INDISCERNIBLE] IN COMMODITY PRICES AS WELL, WITH OIL PRICES GOING UP HIGHER AS WELL THIS WEEK. SO, THERE WILL BE GLOBAL PRESSURE. HAIDI: HOW DO YOU POSITION WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY AND COMMODITIES STOCKS? YAQIU: IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT ASIA, CERTAINLY YOU GET THE BENEFIT OF THE HIGHER OIL PRICES. BUT MOST ASIAN ECONOMIES HAVE OIL IMPORTED. THEY WILL LIKELY SEE FURTHER PRESSURES BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT PROBLEMS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, MALAYSIA IS A COMMODITY EXPORTER. OVER ALL, IF YOU LOOK AT THE EQUITY MARKET, THERE MIGHT BE PRESSURES AS WELL AS WE GET INTO EARNINGS SEASON BECAUSE OVERALL FOR THE THIRD ORDER, WE HAVE SEEN MORE TIGHTENING. BUT EMERGING MARKETS ARE STILL QUITE TIGHT. THERE IS A STRUCTURAL DEFICIT IN EMERGING MARKETS AND THAT WILL ME WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE [INDISCERNIBLE] BLOOM AS FAR AS GLOBAL OIL STOCKS [INDISCERNIBLE] PRICE AND PERFORMANCE. HAIDI: AS THE PARTY CONGRESS GOING TO BE A MEANINGFUL CATALYST FOR WHAT HAPPENS IN CHINESE MARKETS? YAQIU: WHEN WE SEE CHINA MOVING AFTER THE POLICY CONGRESS IS A BIG QUESTION WE DO NOT HAVE CLEAR ANSWERS ON THAT YET. BUT I THINK THE OPENING IN ASIA GOING INTO Q4, HONG KONG IS TAKING MANY STEPS TO GO THROUGH THIS. IN Q4, WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE A LOT OF THINGS COME TO THESE ECONOMIES AND CHINA [INDISCERNIBLE] I THINK THERE IS AN INCENTIVE THERE. THE KEY TO THE MARKETS IS WHETHER WE SEE MORE EASING. SHERY: WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING TO SEE DURING THE GOLDEN WEEK HOLIDAYS WHEN IT COMES TO DATA PERHAPS SIGNALING SPENDING AND CONSUMPTION IN CHINA? YAQIU: GIVEN CONCERNS, EASING HAS BEEN PRETTY MEASURED. I WOULD BE CAUTIOUS. I AM NOT EXPECTING A LOT OF OPTIMISM IN THE RETAIL SALES DATA. I DON'T THINK WE WILL SEE THOSE TRENDS CONTINUE IN A BIG WAY AND THAT IS WHY I THINK THE