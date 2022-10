00:00

Finally one more thought the fine line between being steady and being stubborn. We've all admired those leaders through the years who have stuck to their guns when times got tough. British leaders like Winston Churchill in the darkest days of World War to find bin Laden but he'll never surrender. And Churchill's successor Margaret Thatcher who was known for sticking to her guns no matter what he wanted the Council of Ministers to be the Senate. No no. And American leaders like President Reagan at the Brandenburg Gate demanding that the Soviet Union tear down the Berlin Wall when it seemed that that was the farthest thing from Mr. Gorbachev's mind. Mr. Gorbachev open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall. Those were the times when the Steadfast were ultimately proven right by history. What happens when bold proclamations don't hold up quite as well such as George Herbert Walker Bush his insistence he would never ever raise taxes and they'll push again. And I'll say to them read my lips. And then there are those bold pronouncements that have yet to be proven out one way or the other. Like President G's insistence that his zero Covid policy is the right one for his country. If you'd just look at the Covid zero protocols it requires all people returning from abroad to have ten days of quarantine. Or President Putin insisting that he will ultimately still prevail in Ukraine. He thinks he's losing and may lose his his you know office and even life. Then he could become completely unpredictable. But this week this week we saw something a bit different. Big bold pronouncements being completely reversed. Not long after they were made a big one was of course Elon Musk's change of mind again on whether he'd pony up 44 billion dollars for Twitter. We're now hearing that Elon Musk and Twitter of course that resolution really said to be sticking on the contingency of getting that debt financing. And that is going to be the key clause that we're focused on going forward. But at least Mr. Musk took a few months for his change of heart over in Great Britain. We saw a new government lay out a new budget that included big tax cuts starting with the top tax bracket. We love the tax cutting but not this time. This is just absolutely the wrong time to do this. Bringing immediate and violent reaction in the markets just trying to get the markets behind those two blasts of factors is probably significantly more difficult. And the Bank of England stepping in for the rescue. Suddenly the Bank of England finds itself in the ECB situation. So Prime Minister Truss's newly minted chancellor of the exchequer had to admit publicly that they had been wrong clearly and dramatically wrong at least on those top tax rates. And it came only days after he and Prime Minister Truss had gone so big and so bold I think was a distraction. I think. And I think I think it was it was the wrong thing to do. One can hardly fault a government for listening to its people even if the listening might have come better before the deciding. But whatever the right answer the one thing for certain is that at least in this respect Ms. Truss is no Margaret Thatcher. To those waiting with bated breath for that favourite media catchphrase the U-turn I have only one thing to say. You turn if you want to. The lady is not for turning.