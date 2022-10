00:00

RETURN MEET FOR THESE GROUPS IN CHINESE SOCIETY. JOINING US IS NOW YAQIU WANG, A RESEARCHER AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH. GIVE US THE STATE OF LGBTQ PLUS RIGHTS RIGHT NOW IN CHINA AS WE HAD TOWARD THE PARTY CONGRESS. YAQIU: FIRST OF ALL, THANK GOD IT IS NOT ILLEGAL TO BE GAY OR TRANSSEXUAL IN CHINA. THAT SAID, SAME-SEX MARRIAGE IS NOT LEGAL IN CHINA, AND PEOPLE SUFFER PREJUDICES FROM BEING GAY OR TRANSGENDER. SHERY: HOW HAVE THINGS CHANGED IN THE PAST DECADE UNDER XI? YAQIU: IT HAS GOTTEN WORSE. LGBTQ GROUPS USED TO BE ABLE TO ORGANIZE THEMSELVES TO ADVOCATE FOR THEIR RIGHTS. THAT HAS BEEN TAKEN AWAY BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT HAS RACKED DOWN ON ANY CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS IN THE GOVERNMENT AS SINCE ORDERED THE LGBTQ ONLINE COMMUNITY GROUPS HARASSMENT SURVEILLANCE. SHERY: DOES THIS MEAN THAT AS WE SEE CONSOLIDATION OF POWER BY PRESIDENCIES IN PAIN, THINGS COULD GET WORSE? YAQIU: I THINK SO. HE IS GOING TO GET THE THIRD TERM AS CCP LEADER AND THERE WILL BE FEWER PEOPLE TO CHALLENGE AND WITHIN THE PARTY. AND GIVEN WHAT HE HAS DONE TO SOCIETY, THERE WILL BE FEWER PEOPLE ABLE TO PUT PRESSURE ON HIM FROM OUTSIDE OF THE PARTY. HAIDI: WE HAVE A LIST OF SOME OF THE OTHER WAYS THESE POLICIES HAVE IMPACTING IN A CULTURAL WAY. BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN THIS PROMOTION OF MASCULINITY, IF YOU WANT TO CALL IT THAT, THE PUSHBACK AGAINST SO-CALLED FEMININITY IN MEN AND CULTURE. IS THAT HAVING AN IMPACT? YAQIU: CERTAINLY. LAST YEAR, THE EDUCATION MINISTRY HAD AN ANNOUNCEMENT SAYING OUR BOYS IN SCHOOLS ARE TOO FEMININE, SO WE NEED TO HAVE THEM ATTEND MORE PE CLASSES. MEDIA REGULATORS HAVE REGULATIONS OUT THERE SAYING THERE ARE TOO MANY SISSY MEN ON CHINESE TV AND WE NEED LESS OF THAT. THAT IS A SIGN THE GOVERNMENT ISN'T WELCOMING LGBTQ PEOPLE TO BE IN THE PUBLIC EYE. THEY WANT MORE MACHO MEN, MORE MEN WHO ARE CLOSE TO THE VALUES PROMOTED BY PRESIDENT XI. HAIDI: HONG KONG HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN HOME TO A MORE ROBUST CIVIL SOCIETY DISCOURSE, AND ORGANIZATION. DO WE SEE THE FUTURE OF THAT IN HONG KONG? YAQIU: I AM AFRAID THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT HAS CANCELED THE GAY GAMES UNDER THE EXCUSE THEY GAVE, COVID. THERE HAVE BEEN ATTACKS FROM GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ON LGBT GROUPS, AND ALSO IN THE BIGGER POLITICAL CONTEXT, THE CRACKDOWN ON CIVIL SOCIETY ROOTS AND FREEDOMS IN HONG KONG IS TRAUMATIC. IT SEEMS TO BE PART OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY LOVE 2020. SHERY: WHAT ABOUT OTHER MINORITIES IN SOCIETY? GENDER, EQUALITY AND ALSO THE CRACKDOWNS WE HEAR ABOUT. YAQIU: I DON'T THINK IT IS A GOOD SIGN FOR ANY MINORITY GROUPS, OR WOMEN'S RIGHTS. THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS NOW ACTUALLY ENCOURAGING WOMEN TO HAVE MORE CHILDREN. I AM WORRIED THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO HAVE A POLICY TRYING TO PUSH WOMEN OUT INTO THE -- OUT OF THE WORKFORCE AND BACK HOME AND SAYING THE COUNTRY IS A -- COUNTRY IS AGING AND WE NEED MORE PEOPLE, SO YOU NEED TO STAY HOME AND HAVE CHILDREN. IT IS OBVIOUS THE GOVERNMENT IS COMMITTING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. I DON'T FEEL GOOD ABOUT ANY RIGHTS FOR MINORITY GROUPS IN CHINA. SHERY: ARE THERE ANY RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS THAT CAN OPERATE MORE FREELY WITHIN THE COUNTRY TO PUSH FOR HUMAN RIGHTS? OR HOW ISOLATED IS THE COUNTRY NOW? YAQIU: RIGHT NOW, IT IS COVID. THERE ARE RESTRICTIONS ON PEOPLE GOING TO THE COUNTRY. HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH HAS BEEN SANCTIONED BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT. TRADITIONALLY, IF YOU CRITICIZE THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT, YOU ARE SAFER IF YOU WORK ON WOMEN'S RIGHTS AND DELL G B TO RIGHTS. EVEN THAT IS GETTING HARDER AND HARDER. CHINA DOESN'T LIKE ANY KIND OF INDEPENDENT ORGANIZING IN CHINA. HAIDI: IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, WHAT DOES EFFECTIVE ADVOCACY LOOK LIKE? AND DOES INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION OR ECONOMIC SANCTIONS HELP? YAQIU: ONE POSITIVE THING THAT RECEIVE MORE AND MORE IS INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE ON CHINA, THE U.S. GOVERNMENT JUST ENACTED A POSSESSION ACT WHICH IN EFFECT PANS IMPORTS FROM CHIN SHOWER -- SI XINJAO FOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS. THERE HAVE BEEN SANCTIONS AGAINST CHINESE COMPANIES. SEE MORE AND MORE PUSHBACK BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, ESPECIALLY WESTERN GOVERNMENTS, TO ADDRESS CHINA'S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES. AN CHINA'S GOVERNMENT DOES CARE ABOUT THE ECONOMY.