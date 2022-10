00:00

> > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENT IN THE TRADING DAY, THIS IS A BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE WAS WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK, AND TAYLOR RIGGS. CAROLINE: WAKING UP TO THE DESK KICKING YOU OFF TO THE CLOSE, NORMAL DAY. TAYLOR: WE ARE NOW HEARING THAT ELON MUSK AND TWITTER, THAT RESOLUTION CONTINGENT ON GETTING THAT FINANCING. THAT IS GOING TO BE THE KEY BECAUSE WE ARE FOCUSED ON GOING CAROLINE: WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT SINCE EARLIER IN THE WEEK. THE BANK PROVIDED FOR THE NUANCE ACTION BEING WITH IN THE SEC DOCUMENT. THAT IS INTERESTING. LET'S DIG INTO IT. ED LUDLOW IS HERE. ED, THE LATEST SEEMS TO BE THAT THE DEBT FINANCING IS CHANGING IN THE MARKET. ED: ACCORDING TO SOURCES, THE MUSKA TEAM IS TALKING TO THE TWITTER TEAM. AT ISSUE IS THE PROCEEDS FROM THE DEBT HAVE LINED UP AS FAR AS THE FINANCING PACKAGE GOES IN APRIL IS AVAILABLE AS PART OF THIS DEAL. IT WAS NOT IN THE ORIGINAL, THIS CONTINGENCY, THIS STIPULATION THAT WE BELIEVE MUSK IS MAKING. THAT WAS NOT IN THE ORIGINAL AGREEMENT. THAT IS CLEARLY AN ISSUE. MORE INTERESTING FOR THE MARKET, IF WE CAN RESOLVE THESE DIFFERENCES, IT WILL CLOSE QUICKLY, WITHIN A WEEK. WHAT HAPPENS TO BE BANKS IS A DIFFERENT QUESTION. THEY ARE ON THE HOOK FOR THE TALK ON FIVE THING DOLLARS OF CREDIT AND THE REVOLVING CREDIT LINE. MAYBE THEY GO TO MARKET AFTERWARD. THAT IS A DIFFERENT QUESTION, BUT THE STICKING POINT IS THERE. TAYLOR: WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN FOR THE WAY YOU LOOK AT THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THIS COMPANY MANDEEP: MORE UNCERTAINTY. WE KEEP HEARING THAT IT IS LOW. THE TWITTER LEGAL TEAM HAS DONE A PHENOMENAL JOB OF MAKING SURE THAT THE DEAL GOES THROUGH. THEY RIGHT NOW HAVE AN UPPER HAND IN TERMS OF ENFORCING MARKETS TO CLOSE IT OUT. MUSK WANTS TO DO THIS AHEAD OF THE TRIAL, BUT I DO NOT KNOW THE REASON WHY. WHAT IS THAT HE IS FEARFUL OF? FUNDAMENTALS ARE AFFECTED IN THE SENSE THAT EMPLOYEES, FOR ANY CONSUMER TECH COMPANY, IT COMES DOWN TO TALENTS. TWITTER IS LOSING GOOD TALENT. CAROLINE: FOR THE INVESTORS AND THE ARBITRAGE PLAYERS, IT IS ABOUT WHETHER THE DEAL GETS DONE RATHER THAN FUNDAMENTALS. ED: IFO THE SPREAD, WHICH IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CURRENT SHARE PRICE, WE ARE $50 ON THE NOSE. IT IS CREEPING WIDER AND WIDER. IT DEPENDS HOW MUCH YOU VIEW THE SPREAD AS A SOFT OR HARD INDICATION OF WALL STREET FEELING THE CHANCE OF THIS DEAL GOING THROUGH. EVERY DAY THAT GOES PAST, SOURCES WONDER. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE DEAL AND ELON MUSK'S MOTIVES. ALL WE CAN DO IS LOOK AT THE SPREAD. THEY'RE STILL SAYING TENSE START THE DEAL WILL GO THROUGH CREDIT TAYLOR: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ENVIRONMENT, THE CYCLICAL NATURE, WHEN YOU LOOK AT BIG TECH AND TWITTER INCLUDED IN THAT, I DO NOT LET YOUR TWO SAYING HE OVERPAID. WE WILL LET THE MARKET DECIDE, BUT HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH WE ARE OPERATING? MANDEEP: I THINK ELON MUSK DID OVERPAY. BASED ON ALL THE METRICS, WE LOOK AT WHETHER IT IS AN ILLEGAL USER, GROSS PROFIT, IT IS AT THREE TIMES ITS CURRENT VALUATION. THE, THERE WAS A NEW YORK TIMES STORY YESTERDAY WHERE HE WANTED TO BRING DOWN THE PRICE BY 30%, SO THERE IS THAT ASPECT AROUND PRICING, BUT TO GET BACK TO YOUR POINT ABOUT THE AD ENVIRONMENT, YOU WILL PROBABLY SEE AN INFLECTION IN TERMS OF THESE COMPANIES REVIVING THEIR ESTIMATES DOWNWARDS. ADVERTISING WELCOME BACK. IT IS A CYCLICAL TREND. WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO IS THE CONTRAST BETWEEN META AND ALL ABOUT. WE NOTE LAST QUARTER IT HELD UP WELL BUT SOCIAL MEDIA'S AD SPENDING WAS IMPACTED MORE THIS QUARTER WILL BE A CONFIRMATION OF THAT TREND OR MAYBE THINGS HAVE CHANGED. CAROLINE: IF ONLY IT ONLY LOOK AT FUNDAMENTALS OF BUSINESS BUT WE THINK ABOUT THE M & A, ARBITRAGE AND WE THANK MANDEEP SINGH. WE GO MORE INTO THE DEBT SIDE OF THIS EQUATION. OLIVIA, SINCE THIS GOT RESUSCITATED EARLIER THIS WEEK, WE HAVE ALL BEEN QUESTIONING WHETHER THAT $13 BILLION IS STILL THERE. IT IS, RIGHT? OLIVIA: IT ABSOLUTELY IS THERE. THE BANKS COMMITTED THIS TO TWITTER AND ELON MUSK. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BACK OUT. IT IS NOT THERE. TAYLOR: DOES ANYTHING CHANGE THAT ANSWER? PELOTON NOT THAT I AM AWARE OF -- OLIVIA: NOT THAT I AM AWARE OF. IF YOU LOOK AT THE LEVERAGE PIPELINE, YOU HAVE THINGS THAT DO NOT DO A GOOD JOB, CHRIST ALONE AND BANKS LOST A LOT OF MONEY AND THEN THEY HAD THIS DEAL THEY COULD NOT SELL. THEY DID NOT BACK OUT THOSE, SO EVEN THOUGH IT IS A TOUGH MARKET AND ELON MUSK MIGHT BE TRYING TO NEGOTIATE, DATE OF ALREADY MADE THESE PROMISES. I DO NOT SEE HOW THEY COULD GET OUT. CAROLINE: REMIND US FROM APRIL, WHITE A DIFFERENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT WE ARE IN WHEN IT COMES TO DEBT. OLIVIA: WHEN THEY MADE THIS PROMISE IS TO MEET TWITTER AND ELON MUSK, THEY SAID THEY WOULD MAKE SURE THE DEAL GOT DONE AT A CERTAIN INTEREST RATE. KNOW THAT THAT IS 11.75% FOR THE RISKIEST PART. NOW THAT RATING BAND IS CLOSER TO 50% PAIRED WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IS THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TWO OFFERED THE DEBT AT A DISCOUNT AND THIS WILL BE YET ANOTHER DEAL WHERE BANKS HAVE LOST MONEY. TAYLOR: APPRECIATE IT, OLIVIA. WHEAT WILL KEEP YOU POSTED ON ALL THE DRAMA. WE WANT TO GET BACK TO THE BROADER MARKET. EQUITIES CONTINUED TO BE UNDER PRESSURE AND YIELDS ARE ONCE AGAIN ON THE RIGHTS. WE HAVE THE OC I/O GROUP PRESIDENT AND INVESTMENT SOLUTION WHO PUT GREATER $62 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. THEY JOIN US. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THIS VOLATILITY WITH EQUITIES CONTINUING TO BE UNDER PRESSURE AFTER A RALLY EARLIER THIS WEEK? > > I THINK A LOT IS GOING ON IN THE MARKET. [INDISCERNIBLE] REBALANCING BACK THERE. EVERYONE IS WAITING TO UNDERSTAND WHY THEY FED IS GOING TO BACK OFF. ALL OF THAT LANGUAGE, 75 BASIS POINT INCREASES ARE UNPRECEDENTED. THERE IS THIS EXPECTATION THAT AT SOME POINT, THE FED -- BAD ECONOMIC DATA, AND EMPLOYMENT ISSUES. MAYBE THEY WILL BACK OFF. THEN SURE ENOUGH, SOMETHING ELSE COMES IN THE WAY. CAROLINE: DO YOU CHANGE ALLOCATIONS WITH IN EACH COVENANT FROM EIGHTH FED MEMBER WHO SAYS WE ARE NOT RETURNING? DO YOU CHANGE YOUR OUTLOOK DO YOU HAVE TO LOOK THROUGH THAT? DANA: FROM WHERE I STAND, YOU HAVE TO LOOK THROUGH IT. -- ON THE SHORT TERM -- AT THE END OF THE DAY, YOU'RE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO MAKE A DECISION ABOUT EXPECTATIONS BASED ON THAT. IF YOU ARE TRAINING DAY TODAY, YOU ARE PAYING ATTENTION, BUT FROM THE STANDPOINT OF INVESTING , YOU ARE PLAYING WITH ASSETS IF YOU ARE A MONEY MANAGER, YOU HAVE TO LOOK THROUGH AND THE FOCUS MORE IS WHAT OUR 2023 EARNINGS? WHAT ARE THE EARNINGS WE WILL SEE AS WE HEAD INTO THE SEASON NOW? WHEN DO WE EXPECT A RETURN? TAYLOR: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING TO HEAR TO BE CONFIDENT THAT HE GIVES ARE BEHIND US? DANA: I WOULD SAY THAT -- THERE IS SOME EXPECTATION THAT WHEN WE GET TO THIS RANGE OF THE END OF THE YEAR, BEGINNING OF 2023, SO IN PART A NOD OF IT HAS TO DO WITH THE FED IS DOING, BUT A LOT GOES INTO THESE RATES. WHAT OVERSEAS INVESTMENT? WE HAVE A STRONG DOLLAR RIGHT NOW. MONEY IS FLOWING IN DOMESTICALLY JUST THROUGH THAT HIGHER RATE. WE ALSO HAVE SHORT-SELLERS. OBVIOUSLY, THERE ARE BROADER CONSIDERATIONS. THE MARKET IS GOING TO REBOUND OUT OF THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. MARKETS COULD REBOUND IN THAT PERIOD. SHORT-TERM RATES DIFFERENTIALLY -- IF WE MARKETS. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT THE PREDICTABILITY OF INVESTORS AND CLIENTS AT THE MOMENT? ARE THEY WANTING TO REMAIN IN THE MARKET OR BE IN CASH? DANA: IT RUNS THE GAMUT. I THINK WHAT THEY'RE LOOKING FOR NOW IS HOW CAN I STAY INVESTED IN A WAY THAT WILL BE MORE PROTECTED? ANNUITIES, WE SAW INCREASING POCKETS OF CONVERSATION -- THEY CALL IT INSURANCE FOR A REASON. THERE IS AN EXULTATION ON THE CLIENTS PART THAT THERE IS NOT AS MUCH RISK. THERE ARE DIFFERENT AVENUES [INDISCERNIBLE] . THERE ARE DIFFERENT AVENUES FOR SURE. ADVISES ICING HOW DO I KEEP PLANTS? THE POINT OF YOUR QUESTION WAS HOW DISCIPLINE CAN MY CLIENTS BE? ARE THEY GOING TO GET SCREWED? TAYLOR: ARE YOUR CLIENTS MORE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION OR RECESSION WHEN THEY COME TO YOU WITH BIG QUESTIONS? DANA: I THINK WE ARE SHIFTING. INFLATION HAS BEEN A CONCERN FOR A LONG TIME, WHAT TYPES OF INVESTMENTS, THOSE CONCERNS NOW ARE SHIFTING TO MORE DISCRETIONARY CONCERNS. THAT IS IN LINE WITH THE ECONOMIC DATA. I WAS IN THE AND WAS ASKED ABOUT WHAT SHOULD WE DO ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DIVERSIFICATION? THERE WAS A STORY -- AFTER BALANCE THAT WITH THE FACT THAT THESE MARKETS HAVE ALREADY PRICED IN. THEY RUN THE GAMUT. IT IS NOT ONE OR THE OTHER. -- A RECESSION. IT IS HOW -- WHAT SHOULD I BE LOOKING AT? SHOULD I BE INVESTED INTERNATIONALLY? MARK: --TAYLOR: REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE. STICK WITH US. MARKETS ARE REMOVED. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: SOME DECENT DOWNSIDE PRESSURE TODAY. BIG TECH, MICROSOFT, APPLE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, UNITEDHEALTH, SOME FINANCIALS, EVEN THOUGH YIELDS ARE ON THE MOVE, SOME NAMES IN THE S & P 500 ARE ON THE RING. I AM THE MOCON RECORD -- ENERGY, ENERGY, ENERGY. WE CONTINUE TO LOOK AT THE FALLOUT OF THE OPEC-PLUS CUTS. CHEVRON, YOU NAME IT, THEY ARE THE LEADING FORCE TODAY. CAROLINE: BACK TO WHAT YOU WERE REMINDING US OFF, THE BOND MARKET MOVES. MAYBE THAT GLOBAL VOLATILITY THAT SOME INVESTORS ARE RAISING THE ALARM ON TREASURY MARKET LIQUIDITY. BLOOMBERG CHIEF CORRESPONDENT FROM MACRO MARKETS, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF YESTERDAY AT 11 BASIS POINT MOVE, TODAY ANOTHER FIVE. DOES THIS SPEAK TO A MARKET THAT IS LESS THAN HEALTHY? > > YOU COULD ALWAYS HAVE REAL MACRO FACTORS. BIGGER MOVES ARE NORMAL, BUT THE EXTENT OF THE BIGGER MOVES HAPPENING OVER AND OVER IS WHAT HAS PEOPLE SAYING THIS IS NOT JUST BASED ON THE FED OUTLOOK. YES, THERE ARE GLOBAL ISSUES, BUT YOU KNOW THAT THOSE WHO HAVE A HAND IN THE TREASURY MARKET AND ARE WORKING ON SHORING UP MONTHLY STRUCTURES, BUT THE CLOCK IS TICKING WITH SAVINGS WHEN THERE ARE A OUTSIDE MOVES AND PEOPLE SAY WE HAD BETTER NOT LET THIS GO. ONE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO SHARGH THE SYSTEM? TAYLOR: NEW YOU SEE A SCENARIO IN WHICH THE FED WOULD STEP IN IF ACQUITTED THE EX-PAT ENOUGH? LIZ: WE SAW THAT IN MARCH 2020. WE HAVE ALSO SEEN THAT EVEN IF A LOT OF THESE CHANGES HAPPEN, IF THINGS ARE THAT DIRE, LIKE ANOTHER PANDEMIC, THE FED IS THE FINAL END OF THIS, BUT I HEARD SOMEONE SAYING THAT RIGHT NOW, THAT WOULD BE A PROBLEM. BUT INFLATION IS STILL AN ISSUE. THE FED, IT IS NOT OFFICIALLY THEIR MANDATE, BUT FINANCIAL STABILITY IS IMPORTANT. THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAD AN INTERESTING MOVE. THEY BOUGHT BONDS. BUT AS LEADERS IN THE INDUSTRY ARE SAYING, GET THIS WORK DONE. THEY DO NOT ALWAYS KNOW WHAT IT IS. THE FED HAS TO COME IN LESS OFTEN. CAROLINE: REMIND US IF WE WERE TO LOOK TO THE SIDE, WE HAVE CERTAINLY HEARD FROM THE FED. JOHN WILLIAMSON HAS BEEN REMINDING US, BUT WHO IS THE ULTIMATE DECIDER IN THIS SCENARIO? LIZ: TO DECIDE TO COME IN AND BUY BONDS -- MICHAEL BARR COULD BE THE OVERSEER OF FINANCIAL STABILITY. HIS VIEW ON THIS -- VOICE ON THIS MATTERS A LOT. PEOPLE LOOK AT WHAT HE MIGHT HAVE TO SAY, INCLUDING AT WHETHER THEY MIGHT MAKE ADJUSTMENTS FOR THE LEVERAGE RATIO, CYCLICAL VOLATILE'S, BUT ANYTHING OF THAT NATURE, THEY WOULD HAVE TO HAVE AN OFFICIAL VOTE. WHERE LOOKING FOR ISSUES LIKE MICHAEL BARR. CAROLINE: THANK YOU ALWAYS. LIZ MCCORMICK, BLOOMBERG CHIEF CORRESPONDENT. WE KEEP AN EYE ON THE BROADER MARKETS WITH TAYLOR. EQUITY MARKETS ARE UNDER PRESSURE. THE CORRELATION SLIPS. TODAY, WE CANNOT GET AWAY FROM THE YIELD CURVE. TAYLOR: BACKUP TO A 423. QS DECLINED. I THINK IT WAS MONDAY AND TUESDAY A BIT FOLLOWED. IT FELT NINE QUICKLY REVERSE PAN WE HAD FED SPEAK SAYING WE NEVER PIVOTED. CAROLINE: YESTERDAY WE WERE PLEASED AND AUSTRALIA IT WAS SAYING WE WILL NOT HAVE TO GO SO FAR BACK CANADA GOES, NO, WE WILL STILL HAVE TO I INFLATION, RAMP-UP RATES IN A BIG BAG -- BIG WAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE FALLOUT AT CREDIT SUISSE. OVER THE WEEKEND, THERE WAS SOME PANIC AGAINST A DEFAULT JUMP WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT CREDIT SUISSE. THEN YOU HAVE THE CEO TRYING TO REASSURE EMPLOYEES AND INVESTORS ABOUT THE STABILITY OF THE COMPANY. THIS HIGHLIGHTS SOME OF THE DRAMA. THE BIG NEWS IS THAT CREDIT SUISSE IS LOOKING AT ITS OUTSIDE INVESTOR TO HELP WITH A SPINOFF OF THAT INVESTMENT BANKING, A REVIVAL OF MAYBE THE FIRST GRAND. WE ARE BRINGING IN OUR BLOOMBERG FINANCE REPORTER. HOW MUCH TROUBLE IS THIS COMPANY REALLY IN? > > HEY HOLD THE TITLE OF THE MOST TROUBLED CHILD IN EUROPE AND BANKING. THAT USED TO BE DEUTSCHE BANK'S. YOU KNOW WHEN THE CEO HAS TO INFORM EMPLOYEES THAT THEY ARE IN GOOD FAITH, GREAT LIQUIDITY AND WILL RISE LIKE A PHOENIX. WHILE THAT MAY BE INSPIRATIONAL, IT IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT THAT THEY ARE GOING THROUGH A PASTOR FLEET. CAROLINE: NO ONE WANTS TO BE A PHOENIX NEAR ASHES. I AM INTERESTED IN WHAT MIGHT BE MORE VALUABLE? JP MORGAN SAYING AT LEAST 50 MILLION. SRIDHAR: LET'S CUT THAT IN CONTEXT. IN THE MARKET CAP SET OUT AT ABOUT $8 BILLION RIGHT NOW, SO 15 BILLION IS OVER BUT THE STOCK IS DOWN 80% FROM THEIR 2018 HIGHS AND IS PRETTY MUCH WORTHLESS AS AN ALL-TIME HIGH, NOT GREAT, BUT THEY ARE IN TROUBLE AND NEED TO DO A LOT. JP MORGAN ANALYSTS DO POINT OUT TO WHATEVER EXTENT POSSIBLE, THEY HAVE TO AVOID A CAPITAL RATE. THAT IS WHY WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT SOLUTIONS. THE NEWS TODAY IS THAT THEY ARE CONSIDERING BRINGING IN SOMEONE TO TAKE IN BUSINESS. THAT WILL HELP RAISE CAPITAL. THEN WE HAVE GOT CAPITAL TO FIND RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO DEAL WITH STRENGTH OF CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND TRY AND GROW THE NEW CREDIT SUISSE THAT EMERGES AFTER THIS NEW STRATEGY. TAYLOR: DO YOU GROW AS THE DASHERS CREDIT SUISSE OR THE LEGACY BRAND? SRIDHAR: CREDIT SUISSE BUT A VERY DIFFERENT CREDIT SUISSE THAN WHAT EXISTS TODAY. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A OR WEALTH MANAGER, A PRIVATE BANK WHERE THE STRENGTH LIES. AN INVESTMENT BANK HAS SEEN A LOT OF TROUBLE. YOU KNOW NOW IN THE MARKET, THERE START WITH SOME OF THE BIGGER DEALS OUT THERE. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THE POSSIBLE SPINOFF. THAT IS A STORY NAME, THEY ARE STRONG. YOU CAN SEE WHY THEY MIGHT BE ABLE TO BRING IN AND OUTSIDE INVESTOR TO RAISE CAPITAL. CAROLINE: INTERESTING DEAL MAKERS ON THE BOARD, PERHAPS TRYING TO RETAIN SOME OF THE TALENT AT CREDIT SUISSE. STILL HAD, -- AHEAD, WE DIG INTO SOME OF THE OTHER ASSET CLASSES, OIL OF COURSE A DAY AFTER OPEC-PLUS ANNOUNCED A PRODUCTION CUT. WE WILL LOOK AT ETF'S RELATED TO OIL AND MORE BROADLY AS YOU THINK ABOUT ACTIONS IN THE METALS BASE REGARDING RUSSIA'S SUPPLIES. MARK: PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS HE IS DISAPPOINTED BY THE SURPRISE OPEC-PLUS DECISION TO CUT OIL PRODUCTION, BUT HE DOES NOT REGRET WHAT THAT'S HIS TRIP TO SAUDI ARABIA IN WHICH HE URGED LEADERS TO KEEP FOOD FLOWING. TODAY, THE PRESIDENT SAID NO DECISION HAS IT BEEN MADE ON HOW TO RESPOND TO THE PRODUCTION CUT AND HE IS LOOKING AT ALTERNATIVES. THE U.K.'S CHANCELLOR IS SET TO ADDRESS TORY MPS WEEK ON -- HE AND LIZ TRUSS ARE TRYING TO REGAIN THE TRUST OF THEIR PARTY AFTER A PACKAGE OF TAX CUTS AND AN UNEXPECTED U-TURN EXPOSED RISKS. LAWMAKERS READ -- WILL RETURN TO PARLIAMENT ON TUESDAY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE FISCAL STATEMENT LAST MONTH. A MASS SHOOTING IN THAILAND HAS LEFT 38 PEOPLE DEAD, THE MAJORITY CHILDREN. A FORMER POLICE OFFICER USED HIS AUTOMATIC WEAPON TO FIRE. POLICE SAY HE FLED THE SCENE AND WENT HOME, WHERE HE KILLED HIS WIFE, CHILD AND THEN HIMSELF. MARK AND STUDENTS ARE USING E-CIGARETTES DESPITE GOVERNMENT ATTEMPTS TO CRACK DOWN ON THEM. THAT IS ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY PUBLISHED TODAY BY THE NATIONAL YOUTH TOBACCO SURVEY. IT FOUND 14% OF HIGH SCHOOLERS REPORTED USING E-CIGARETTES IN THE LAST MONTH, UP FROM 13.4% LAST YEAR. ANTITOBACCO ANALYSTS HAVE CALLED FOR STRICTER FDA ACTION UNFLAVORED E-CIGARETTES BECAUSE OF THEIR POPULARITY AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON-AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE. 2:30. LET'S GET UP TO SPEED ON WTI, BRENT AND OIL PRICES. THEY ARE UP CARRION WE HAVE A TIMELY REMINDER FROM THE STATE DEPARTMENT THAT WITH THIS DECISION FROM OPEC-PLUS, THE U.S. WAS SHORTSIGHTED. THAT PRESSURE, ALONG WITH RUSSIA TALKING ABOUT THAT PRICE CAP FROM THE EU, THEY SAY THAT COULD HIT FUTURE PRODUCTION. WE ARE LOOKING AT HIGHER PRICES. METALS, AND ZINC IS UP 2.5%, ALUMINUM MOVING AS WELL. THEY WILL RESTRICT NEW DELIVERIES OF METAL. THIS BOAT YESTERDAY. WE ARE ALSO SEEING A PUSHING HARD ON THE MLE, NOT MAKING ANY CHANGES TO SUPPLY-SIDE THIS IS INTERESTING. WE ARE DOWN BY .7%. WE ARE ALSO SEEING MAYBE AN UPBEAT NATURE IN TERMS OF PRODUCTION, BUT WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT A BOTTLENECK IN TRANSPORTING AT THE MOMENT. WE'VE GOT LOW WATER LEVELS, SOME WARNINGS ABOUT LIMITED ACCESS. WE ARE CURRENTLY SEEING DOWNSIDE PRESSURE FROM PRODUCTION RATHER THAN THE TRANSPORT THEREOF. GOLD IS IN STOCK AT THE MOMENT -- 1122. WE HAVE GOT SO MUCH MORE TO DECIDE WHETHER MONEY WILL GO HIGHER. YOU LOOK ACROSS THE GAMUT. FIRST, OIL MARKETS, WHICH HAVE EVERYONE SHOW FOCUS THIS WEEK. INFLATION PRESSURE IS THE WORST. IT IS GOOGLE HIGHER THAN 80'S AGAIN? > > YES. MUCH HIGHER. IT COULD EASILY GO TO $100 A BARREL. THERE IS A LOT OF TIGHT SUPPLY RIGHT NOW. OPEC HAS NOT SHOWN THAT THEY ARE WILLING TO AGGRESSIVELY RAISE PRODUCTION. YOU HAVE THIS WILDCARD OF CHINESE DEMAND. BOTH THOSE FACTORS COME INTO PLAY, COMBINED WITH A DOVISH FED IN 2023 COULD MEAN ABOVE $100 OIL PRICES. IN THE SHORT TERM, WE THINK CLEARING $90 WILL NOT BE A CHALLENGE. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH HIGHER, PARTICULARLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE CHINESE MARKET, IF AND WHEN IT COMES BACK ONLINE AND HELP MUCH DEMAND THEY REPRESENT? > > GIVEN THAT IT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD AND THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN STRONG, WE THINK IT WILL ADD MEANINGFUL DEMAND INTO THE MARKET IT COULD MOVE OIL PRICES AT LEAST FIVE DOLLARS OR $10 A BARREL. EARLIER THIS YEAR, OIL PRICES WERE AT $120 A BARREL. THAT WAS WHEN THE ECONOMY WAS IMPROVING AND WE DID NOT HAVE AS MANY WILDCARDS. WE DO THINK THERE WILL BE $110 A BARREL IF CHANGE DEMAND COMES INTO THE MARKET. CAROLINE: THE BEST WAY, WHAT IS IT? REDHON: RIGHT NOW, THERE IS A LOT OF VOLATILITY IN THE ENERGY MARKETS, BOTH ON THE UPSIDE AND THE DOWNSIDE. WE THINK VOLATILITY WILL PERSIST INTO THE FUTURE BECAUSE WE ARE IN THE CYCLE ECONOMY, STRONG DOLLAR RIGHT NOW. WRITE OUT, THERE COULD BE HIGHER CHINESE DEMAND IN THE FUTURE, BUT ALSO ZERO COVID POLICIES ARE IN PLACE. WE WANT TO BE MORE DEFENSIVE IN THE ENERGY SECTOR. WE LIKE PIPELINE STOCKS. WE THINK U.S. OIL PRODUCERS COULD MAKE UP SHORTFALL IN THE MARKET. -STOCKS BENEFIT DIRECTLY FROM THAT. COULD BE A NICE PLACE TO HIDE. TAYLOR: OUTSIDE THE WORLD OF OIL, YOU HAVE ALSO BEEN LOOKING AT GOLD. IT IS THE TRADITIONAL SAFE HAVEN ASSET AND INFLATIONARY EDGE. BUT ADDING TO THE DOLLAR DYNAMICS, WHERE IS THE ROLE OF GOLD? ROHAN: I THINK WHAT HAS FLOWN UNDER THE RADAR IS WHEN GOLD OUTPERFORMS MOST ASSET CLASSES THIS YEAR. EVEN THOUGH IT HAS BEEN DOWN, A STRONG DOLLAR, A LOT OF CHALLENGES HAVE BEEN PLAY, PARTICULARLY OUT OF CHINA AND INDIA, WHICH ARE USUALLY BIG SOURCES OF DEMAND FOR GOLD, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, METAL, ESPECIALLY PROCESS METALS ARE A GOOD SPOT TO BE IN THERE IS A LOT OF VOLATILITY, YIELDS ARE MOVING HIGHER. IN TERMS OF A SAFER PLACE TO HIDE WITHIN THE MULTI-ASSET SPACE, WHEAT LIKE GOLD RIGHT NOW QUITE A BIT. IT IS NOT PERFORMED AS WELL AS EXPECTED OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS, BUT RIGHT NOW COULD BE A GOOD OPPORTUNITY. CAROLINE: AND YOU ALSO LIKE SILVER? ROHAN: YES. IT IS UNDERVALUED. LOOK AT THE GOLD SILVER RATIO. IT IS AT ATTRACTIVE LEVELS COMPARED TO HIGHER YEARS. THERE HAS BEEN A BIG BOUNCE RECENTLY, BUT THERE IS MORE INDUSTRIAL DEMANDS THAT COMES ONLINE AND YOU SEE MORE DEMAND OUT OF INDIA AND CHINA TO AN EXTENT. EVEN THOUGH THERE IS THIS TREND ARE IN PLACE, WE THINK THAT SILVER CORRECTION MOVEMENT EARLY HIGHER. TAYLOR: AND CALLS OF A RECESSION AND WHAT THE NEXT RECESSION WOULD LOOK LIKE, HOW DO YOU FACTOR THAT INTO WHAT YOU JUST DESCRIBED? ROHAN: HISTORICALLY, LATE CYCLE, COMMODITIES DOING WELL. WE DO THINK THAT RIGHT NOW WE ARE IN A LATER CYCLE ECONOMY. A LOT OF THE ECONOMIC DATA DOES IT SHOW THAT. EVEN THOUGH THIS HAS BEEN AN INTERESTING PERIOD GIVEN THAT IT IS POST-COVID, WE THINK THAT THERE IS A MOMENT RIGHT NOW FOR COMMODITIES TO SHINE. MOST OTHER ASSET CLASSES NOT DOING THAT WELL. IF YOU SEARCH TO SEE MORE DEMAND COME ONLINE FROM COUNTRIES LIKE CHINA AND ALSO MORE REAL OPENINGS AND NONE OF THIS COVID STUFF THAT HAS BEEN IN THE MARKET, THAT COULD WITH METAL PRICES HIGHER. EVEN THOUGH THERE HAS BEEN THIS COFFEE RECESSION, IF THE FED TO START TO GET MORE DOVISH IN 2023 , THAT COULD ADD MORE FUEL TO THE FIRE. CAROLINE: TALK ABOUT THE BROADER ENERGY SPIRIT NOW. ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMING STOCKS WAS A NONCARBON ENERGY COMPANY, BIG IN NUCLEAR. YOU'RE LOOKING AT ENERGY WITHIN THAT. IS THAT APELIKE? ROHAN: YES. ONE OF OUR TOP PICKS RIGHT NOW WITHIN CLEAN ENERGY IS EVEN THOUGH IT DOES NOT HAVE THE TRADITIONAL NOMENCLATURE IS URANIUM AND THEIR POWER. A LOT OF COUNTRIES ARE FOCUSING ON REDUCING FOSSIL FUELS AND REACHING -- REDUCING -- READ SICK THAT URANIUM HAS A BIG PART IN THIS. NUCLEAR PARAPETS ARE ABLE TO GENERATE A HUGE AMOUNT OF ENERGY RELATIVE TO OTHER POWER GRIDS. FOR OTHER SOLUTIONS LIKE AND BEEN, IT PLACE A NICE COMPLEMENT AND IS ABLE TO GET A TON OF SCALE. URANIUM IS ONE OF OUR TOP PICKS WITHIN THAT CLEANER COMING YOU ARE ENERGY. TAYLOR: FULL PORTFOLIO OF ENERGY. I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU JOINING US. STILL AHEAD, A LOOK AT PELOTON, A FOURTH ROUND OF LAYOFFS. WILL IT BE ENOUGH? WE DEBATE THAT NEXT IN OUR STOCK OF THE HOUR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: TOP OF CALLS, A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS. THE FIRST OUTCOME MIGHT UBS COMING STRONG FROM AND IT IS SIX DOLLARS PRICE TARGET DOWN FROM $125. GROSS CHALLENGES UNDERMINED. COMPETITION CONTINUES TO BE A CONCERN FOR INVESTORS. YOU CAN SEE HERE WE ARE OFF ABOUT 5%. NEXT UP, YOU INTERACTIVE UPGRADED. THE PRICE TARGET IS RAISED TO $165. ANALYSTS SAY THE VIDEO GAME DEVELOPERS PIPELINE LEADS TO EXPANSION IN THE COMING YEARS. SHARES OF 3%. OPPENHEIMER UPGRADING MOOD TO VERIZON -- WITH A $50 PRICE TARGET ON THE VIEW THAT THE PRICE IS RIGHT AFTER USE OF UNDERPERFORMANCE. THE ANALYST ALSO CITING STABILIZATION OF GROWTH. I LOVED THE PRICE IS RIGHT. I HOPE IT IS STILL ON IN THE UNIVERSE. THOSE ARE YOUR TOP CALLS INTO TAYLOR'S TV REVIEWS. CAROLINE: YOU HAVE FAR MORE INFORMATION ON WHAT THE LATEST HOUSEWIFE IS UP TO THAN MANY. STOCK OF THE HOUR. WE WILL HEAR THE RESULTS OF PAYROLL TOMORROW. ANECDOTALLY, JOBS AND IS HAS BEEN MOVING THE MARKETS OF LATE. WE HAVE BEEN HEARING MORE AND MORE OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S LOOK ON INFLATION. THE COMPANY PELOTON ONCE AGAIN TALKING ABOUT LAYOFFS. ED: THIS IS A RESTRUCTURING. I THINK IT TAKES US TO 4600 LAYOFFS THIS YEAR. THIS COMPANY'S DEMAND FELL OFF THE CLIFF ARMY CAME OUT OF THE PANDEMIC. I WAS A PALATINE OWNER AND USER BUT WE ALL RETURNED TO THE GYM. CAROLINE: I HAVE NOT. ED: THE STOCKS REFLECT INVESTOR SENTIMENT THAT YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WERE DOING. YOU ARE STICKING WITH IT BUT HEADCOUNT REDUCTION IS JUST ONE PART. THEY WILL CUT RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA. THEY ARE LEARNING TO BE A COMPANY AT A TIME WHERE DEMAND IS NOT THERE. TAYLOR: GE, LAYOFFS ARE JUST THE WIND TURBINE YOU, BUT THEY HAVE GONE FROM CALL BOMBER INTO MORE FOCUSED, STRATEGIC COMPANY. THAT IS HUGE IN THIS INDUSTRIAL ECONOMY. ED: LET'S LOOK PAST THE NEWS THAT IN THE WIND TURBINE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS, THEY ARE CUTTING HUNDREDS OF JOBS BECAUSE THE DEMAND IN. ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, IT IS NOT A GOOD TIME TO INVEST IN WIND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE. IT IS AS SIMPLE AS THAT. THAT STOCK FEELING THE PAIN. CAROLINE: WHEN WE PAINTED THIS PICTURE OF COMPANIES CURTAILING, WE ARE WAITING TO HEAR WHAT THE NEXT SHOPPING SEASON LOOKS LIKE. WE HAVE HEARD WORRYING SIGNS THAT WALMART WILL NOT BE THE SAME AS LAST YEAR, BUT TALK TO US ABOUT AMAZON. ED: SYMPATHY TO THE INVESTOR TRYING TO READ THE TEA LEAVES. JOBLESS CLAIMS ARE LOW BUT RISING, EDP NUMBERS ARE STRONG. AMAZON SAYS WE ARE HIRING 150,000 SEASONAL WORKERS FOR THE HOLIDAYS, SAME AS 2021. IN THE BACKGROUND, SELLERS ON AMAZON.COM ARE WORRIED AND RACING FOR A SLOWDOWN BECAUSE OF INFLATION AND NERVOUSNESS IN THE CONSUMER. IT IS NEXT HE LEAVES. AMAZON IS A GIANT AND THAT IS A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE IN DEMAND FOR THIS HOLIDAY PERIOD. TAYLOR: WE APPRECIATE YOU COVERING EVERYTHING. ED: YOU HAVE BEEN NOTICING, CAROLYN. THANK YOU. CAROLINE: I JUST HAPPENED TO BE WATCHING THIS MORNING. TAYLOR: WE HIGHLIGHT THE BEST OF BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. MICHAEL CASPER JOINING US NOW. WALK US THROUGH THAT MARKET INDEX. I AM TAKING A LOOK AT THE MARKET INDEX HERE. PATIENTS ARE PANICKING BUT BETTER TIMES ARE AHEAD. MICHAEL: THE MARKET FALLS INDEX IS MEANT TO QUANTIFY. YOU HAVE SIX FACTORS THAT GO INTO IT, LOW VERSUS HIGH LEVERAGE PERFORMANCE, CYCLICAL SECTOR PERFORMANCE, AND PRESCRIBE HIGH-YIELD SPREADS AND CAROLINE'S CORRELATION. THESE SIX SIGNALS FORM AN INDEX THAT RANGES FROM 0-1, WITH 0 BEING PANICKED. THEY INDEX IN SEPTEMBER HIT 0.0 8, THE LOWEST SINCE 2015. IT IS ONLY MATCHED BY FOUR OTHER PARENTS. -- PERIODS. CAROLINE: ZERO IS NO PANIC, ONE IS MANIC. TALK ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR WHEN YOU START TO READ THESE THINGS. MICHAEL: ONE IS MANIC, ZERO IS PANIC. WE ARE CLOSE TO A COMPLETE WASHOUT MARKETS COMPLETELY PANICKING. THE ONLY SIGNAL NOT REGISTERING WAS CYCLICAL SECTOR PERFORMANCE, BUT WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THAT, I MENTIONED INSTANCES WHERE THAT LEVEL HAS BEEN MET. THREE OUT OF FOUR RESULTED IN OUTPERFORMANCE. HISTORICALLY, WHENEVER WE FACE A PANIC, ANYTHING BELOW .4 ON THE INDEX, -- SMALL CAPS HAVE OUTPERFORMED LARGE CAPS. PANIC IS A COMFORT SIGNAL SIGNALING HIGH EQUITY RETURNS. TAYLOR: MICHAEL, I TOOK ABOUT HISTORICAL REFERENCES AS WELL. ROMAIN, WHO HAS THE DAY OFF, AND CORRECTS ME AND SAYS HISTORICAL REFERENCES DO NOT WORK WHEN THERE ARE STRUCTURAL SHIFTS IN THE ECONOMY -- INFLATION, THE FEDERAL RESERVE ON THE MOVE -- DO YOU TRUST SOME OF THOSE SIGNALS? MICHAEL: YES. THE SIGNALS SHOW THAT PANIC USUALLY LEADS TO BETTER TIMES AHEAD, SAME THING WITH MANIC. . THE SIGNAL IS VERY HIGH, EQUITY RETURNS ARE NOW AVERAGE AND SMALL CAPS UNDERPERFORM, BUT THAT IS USUALLY A SIGNAL OF SENTIMENT EMERGING. ALL THE WAY BACK TO 1999, THE SIGNAL HAS BEEN CONSISTENT. CAROLINE: WE THANK YOU FOR BRINGING THE INDEX TO US. GO ROUTE TO BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE AND LOOK AT IT. -- GO TO BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE AND LOOK AT IT. IF YOU WERE TO HEAR MORE GROGGY FROM HIM, GO TO THE TERMINAL. RESERVES ART -- OIL RESERVES ARE FOLLOWING ANY RECORD PACE, DECLINING BY SOME $1 TRILLION. CENTER BANKS ART -- CENTRAL BANKS ARE INTERVENING TO SUPPORT THEIR CURRENCIES. TAYLOR: THE STORY OF THE YEAR HAS BEEN THE DOLLARS DRIVE BUT WHAT I NEED HELP EXPLAINING IS ABOUT THE DECLINE IN THE ASSET RESERVE. WE ARE LOOKING AT A TEMPERATURE OF HER PERCENT DROP IN GLOBAL RESERVES. OF THAT, 6% IS DUE TO THE VALUE OF THE DOLLAR, 4.5% DUE TO INTERVENTION. THIS IS PLAINLY RENEWED FOCUS ON THE CONTINUED DOLLAR STRENGTH. CAROLINE: AND THE IMPACT ON GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS, WHAT THEIR REACTION FUNCTION REMAINS WITH THE DOLLAR SO HIGH. SHERY AHN IS BACK. THEY HAS BEEN TRYING TO BE ABOUT THEIR CURRENCIES IN FACE OF THE STRONG DOLLAR. HOW RESILIENT ART CENTRAL BANKS RIGHT NOW? SHERY: THEY HAVE BUYING POWER TO CONTINUE FOR A WHILE, BUT FOR SOME OF THESE EMERGING MARKETS IN ASIA THAT HAD BUILT SO MUCH OF A WARCHEST AFTER THE 1997 ASIAN FINANCIAL CRISIS WHEN THEY GOT BURNED, WE ARE USING LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN YEARS, SO THINGS ARE STARTING TO BECOME MORE PHYSICAL. YOU MENTIONED THAT PART OF THIS DECLINE IS DUE TO VALUATIONS. YOU HAVE A STRONG DOLLAR BUT A RICO -- WEAKER EURO, WEAKER YEN. YOU HAVE DECLINING WARCHEST, BUT YOU HAVE CENTRAL BANKS SPENDING THIS WARCHEST IN ORDER TO SUPPORT THEIR CURRENCY. SOME OF THAT VULNERABILITY COMING FROM THESE COUNTRIES SUCH AS INDIA. IF YOU HAVE YOUR WARCHEST DECLINING BY $100 BILLION IN THE YEAR, YOU START -- ARE GOING TO START GETTING THE IMPACT. THEY HAVE ENOUGH TO COVER IMPORTS FOR NINE MONTHS, WHICH IS HIGHER THAN AVERAGE, BUT YOU ARE STARTING TO LOOK AT THESE NUMBERS AS AN INDICATOR OF WHERE THE MAKE THE GOING. TAYLOR: WHO IS MOST AT RISK? SHERY: THAILAND SUFFERED DURING THE 2008 FINANCIAL CRISIS. THEY HAVE ENOUGH RESERVE OR IMPARTS FOR A FEW MONTHS, BUT THEY SAID THE BIGGEST DROP IN RESERVE AS PERCENTAGE OF THEIR GDP THIS YEAR, PICTURES WHY WE HAVE BEEN FOCUSING ON THESE COUNTRIES. PAKISTAN ONLY TO COVER THREE MONTHS. THEY HAVE AN ECONOMIC CRISIS ONGOING IN THE COUNTRY. SOUTH KOREA, WE HAVE THE NUMBERS, AND THEIR RESERVE STRENGTH -- FRANK THE MOST IN ALMOST 14 YEARS IN SEPTEMBER. THE KOREAN WON NOW, THERE IS NOT ANY OTHER TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEVEL UNTIL THE 1600S AGAINST THE DOLLAR. TAYLOR: SHERY AHN, ALWAYS APPRECIATE YOU SO MUCH WALKING US THROUGH COMPLICATED SUBJECT MATTER. WE HAVE SOME OTHER COMPLICATED SUBJECT MATTER. WE ARE HEARING FROM ELON MUSK'S LAWYER SAYING THAT TWITTER HAD OFFERED MILLIONS -- BILLIONS AS OF THE TRANSACTION PRICE BUT MUSKA REFUSED THAT OFFER, SAYING THAT THE NEW CONDITIONS WERE SELF-SERVING INTO NOT ACCEPTING THAT LOWER PRICE COMING FROM TWITTER. CAROLINE: WE HAVE TO WONDER WHAT THE CONDITIONS WERE THAT TO DECIDE THESE ARE SO HARD THAT WE WILL KNOCK OFF A FOUR FOR DOLLAR OFFER. TWITTER IS DOWN, S & P 500 AT SESSION LOWS. TAYLOR: -- IS CLIMBING FASTER. WE ARE NOW UP ATTENDANT BASIS ANNOUNCER: "COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE" AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. CAROLINE: THIS IS "COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSED." JUST 60 MINUTES LEFT IN YOUR TRADING SESSION. WE WELCOME TV, RADIO, AND YOUTUBE AUDIENCES. CAROL: BOUNCING OFF THE LOWS OF THE SESSION. WELL OFF THE HIGHS. I AM LOOKING AT HOMEBUILDERS BECAUSE YOU ARE SEEING SOME GAINS. EARLIER IN THE SESSION UP MORE THAN 1%. STILL HOLDING ON TO A .7% GAIN. MORTGAGE RATES FALLING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVEN WEEKS. THE WEEK BEFORE 6.7, THE HIGHEST SINCE 2007. THAT S & P IS UP 5%. TIM: I AM SEEING UNDERPERFORMANCE. I'M KIND OF GLAD REMAIN IS NOT HERE BECAUSE HE WOULD GIVE ME A HARD TIME TALKING ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES. I FEEL LIKE THERE IS A CASH IS TRASH KIND OF JOKE IN HERE. REPUBLIC SERVICES DOWN 5.2%. MANAGEMENT DOWN 5.2%. THE PRICE FOR CORRUGATED CARDBOARD HAS DROPPED THIS MONTH WHICH IS NOT GOOD FOR THESE COMPANIES. HOW WE ARE SEEING SHARES DOWN AS A RESULT. CAROLINE: WE LOOK ACROSS THE BROADER MARKET. S & P IS MORE THAN A PERCENTAGE POINT DOWN. THE DOUBT IS OFF BY 373 POINTS. THE NASDAQ STILL DOWN .6%. SMALL CAPS DOWN ALMOST 12 POINTS ON THE DAY. TAYLOR: THE CHANGE IN THE LAST HOUR HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT. ONLY ABOUT 90 STOCKS IN THE GREEN ON THE SECTOR LEVEL. IT IS REALLY JUST ENERGY LEADING THE WAY. EVERYTHING ELSE FIRMLY IN THE RED. WE HAVE TALKED A LOT ABOUT THIS IN THE LAST FEW DAYS. REAL ESTATE AND UTILITIES FIRMLY TO THE DOWNSIDE. THAT SECTOR CONTINUING TO BE UNDER PRESSURE. YOU OFF 14%. THEY WERE EXPLORING A DEAL TO TAKE THE FARM PRIVATE. THEY ARE DENYING THAT. CONSTELLATION BRANDS, SOME ANALYSTS SAYING THERE WAS WEAKNESS IN THE SECOND QUARTER REPORT. YOU HAVE TO START DRINKING MORE BEER. TIM: YOU HAVE TO FIND PEOPLE TO DEPLETE BEER. I CAME IN LATE, I DEPLETED TOO MUCH BE A LAST NIGHT. TAYLOR: FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS, EARNINGS REPORT, AND BEER, BRINGING IT ALL TOGETHER. MCCORMICK HAD QUARTERLY EARNINGS THAT TALKED LAST MONTH'S PRELIMINARY RESULTS. FINALLY, PINTEREST. A GREAT CONVERSATION IN THE LAST FEW DAYS ABOUT THE DRAMA IN SOCIAL MEDIA AND THE AD MARKETS. THIS IS THE BRIGHT SPOT TODAY. GOLDMAN UPDATING THE SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE LOOKING FOR MORE GROWTH AND ENGAGEMENT TRENDS EVEN WITH A SLOWING MACRO BACKDROP. CAROLINE: INTERESTING WE ARE SEEING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OIL MARKET. IT HAS MANAGED TO DEFY THE STRONGER DOLLAR ON THE DAY. THAT MAY SPEAK TO THE SOFTNESS IN THE REST OF THE EQUITY MARKET. WTI CRUDE HEADING FOR ITS BEST WEEK IN SEVEN MONTHS. THAT CAUGHT MY EYE ON THIS CHART. IT IS DOWN FROM THE PEAK BUT IS CLAWING BACK OVER OPEC-PLUS. SOMETHING TO WATCH. CAROL: WE KNOW FED OFFICIALS HAVE COME OUT SAYING THEY ARE ON A MISSION TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. WE DID HEAR FROM NEEL KASHKARI EARLIER TODAY. HE SAID WE ARE QUITE A WAYS AWAY FROM PAUSING. HE HELD A TALK EARLIER TODAY. HERE IS WHAT HE HAD TO SAY ABOUT KEEPING ON TRACK WHEN IT COMES TO RAISING RATES. > > WE NEED TO STAY THE COURSE. WE SAID WE WOULD DO THIS. WE NEED TO FOLLOW THROUGH AND VALIDATE THE EXPECTATIONS. UNTIL I SEE EVIDENCE UNDERLYING INFLATION HAS SOLIDLY PEAKED AND IS HOPEFULLY HEADED BACK DOWN, I AM NOT READY TO DECLARE A PAUSE. I THINK WE ARE WAYS AWAY FROM A PAUSE. CAROLINE: GUESS WHAT? MORE BREAKING NEWS ON TWITTER AND MUSK. WE UNDERSTAND ELON MUSK HAS ASKED THE COURT TO STAY THE TRIAL IN THE TWITTER CASE. NO NEED FOR AN EXPEDITED TRIAL. THEY COULD REACH A PACKED BY MONDAY. HE IS SAYING TWITTER WILL NOT TAKE YES FOR AN ANSWER. ED LUDLOW IS HERE FOR WHAT SEEMS TO BE A LOT OF DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN ELON MUSK AND TWITTER. SLOWLY PUSHING BACK ANY LEGAL ISSUES. ED: LET'S GET TO THE LATEST. ELON MUSK IS ASKING FOR A STAY OF PROCEEDINGS. THIS WAS EXPECTED. IT WAS ONLY MONDAY EVENING MUSK SENT TWITTER A LETTER SAYING HE WANTED TO PROCEED AT $54.20 A SHARE, THE ORIGINAL OFFER PRICE. THE CONTENTION OF THE LAST 24 HOURS APPEARS TO BE THAT IT WAS CONTINGENT ON THE DEBT PORTION OF THE PACKAGE COMING THROUGH. BOTH TEAMS HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT. ACCORDING TO SOURCES, IF THEY CAN GET OVER THE DEBT HURDLE AND THE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS WERE STAYED, THIS DEAL COULD WRAP UP QUICKLY. WHY? SECTION 2.2 OF THE ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, MANY CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN MET. THAT IS WHERE WE STAND AT THIS POINT IN TIME. CAROLINE: BOTTOM LINE FROM A LEGAL BASIS, THIS DEAL, TWITTER HAS A STRONGER LEGAL CASE TO DO THIS DEAL THAN ELON DOES TO NOT. ED: THE RISK THE MARKET FACES AND WE FACE REPORTING REAL-TIME IS THAT THERE IS MIXED REPORTING. THERE WERE HEADLINES CROSSING THE TERMINAL A FEW MINUTES AGO THAT TWITTER OFFERED ELON MUSK A LOWER PRICE POINT AND OFFERED THE COMPANY AT A LOWER VALUATION. ACCORDING TO ALEX SPIRO, MUSK'S LAWYER, HE REJECTED THE OFFER BECAUSE THE CONDITIONS TWITTER PUT IN PLACE WERE DESCRIBED BY HIS LAWYER AS SELF-SERVING. FOR THAT REASON, HE TURNED DOWN THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY TWITTER AT A LOWER PRICE POINT. IT IS A NEGOTIATION. IT HAS BEEN MESSY. WE KNOW AT THIS MOMENT IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE NOT HEADING TO TRIAL ON OCTOBER 17 AND THERE ARE TWO SITES TRYING TO NEGOTIATE A SIGNIFICANT PIECE OF M & A. CAROL: THE LAWYERS ARE KEEPING BUSY. YOU ARE ALSO KEEPING BUSY KEEPING TRACK OF THE HEADLINES, CORRESPONDENT ED LUDLOW. WE KNOW IT IS SAID TO BE STUCK ON THE DEBT CONTINGENCY ISSUE. YOU HAVE ELON MUSK AND HIS LAWYERS ASKING FOR A STAY AND MAY BE LOOKING FOR SOME DELAYS. CAROLINE: NEVER-ENDING SAGA. WE ARE OFF BY 1.1%. WE ARE SEEING BROADER MARKET SHIFTS. IT IS ONLY ENERGY THAT HOLDS US HIGHER. TAYLOR: EVEN AS SHIELDS CONTINUE TO BE ON THE MOVE. A WILD DATE IN EQUITIES AND BOND MARKETS. CAROL: ANOTHER HEADLINE. ELON MUSK SAYS IT COULD CLOSE AROUND OCTOBER 28. SHARES UP TWITTER DOWN 1.6%. WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN AN HOUR FOR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. TAYLOR: FOR MORE MARKET ANALYSIS, PLEASED TO WELCOME IN THE PORTFOLIO MANAGER AND HAVE INVESTMENTS AT WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT. IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU HERE. TALK ABOUT VOLATILITY IN THE WORLD OF BONDS YOUR ABILITY TO NAVIGATE AMID BOND VOLATILITY? > > THE MARKET HAS BEEN ROYAL BY FEARS -- ROYALTY BY FEARS -- ROILED BY FEARS. WE WOULD DISAGREE WITH THIS VIEW. WE RECOGNIZE INFLATION WILL PROBABLY REMAIN HIGH THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. WE THINK IT WILL PEAK AND THEN START TO DECLINE THE END OF NEXT YEAR. WE THINK YOU WILL SEE THAT FIRST IN GOODS PRICES. YOU'RE SEEING THAT WITH RATE COSTS COMING DOWN. WE ARE SEEING IT IN MORE TIMELY MEASURES OF THINGS LIKE RENTAL PRICE COMING OFF THE BOIL. WE WILL START SEEING NUMBERS COME DOWN. WE WILL SEE THE TRAJECTORY WHICH WE THINK WILL ALLOW THE FED TO DOWNSHIFT AND TAKE THEIR FOOT OFF THE BRAKES. CAROLINE: WILL THAT MEAN A CUT AS SOON AS NEXT YEAR? THAT SEEMS TO BE THE NARRATIVE THE MARKET IS PUSHING FOR. > > THAT IS NOT OUR EXPECTATION. WE DON'T THINK MARKETS NEED THE FED TO CUT TO FIND STABILITY. THEY JUST NEED THEM TO PAUSE. THE FEAR IS THEY WILL KEEP ON GOING. WHEN WE SEE A TURN IN THE DATA AND IT IS SUSTAINABLE, THE FED WILL COMMUNICATE DOWN SHIFTING AND THAT SHOULD GIVE SUPPORT TO THE MARKET. TAYLOR: IS INFLATION OR RECESSION A BIGGER WORRY FOR YOU? > > CERTAINLY, THE RISKS OF A HARDER LANDING HAVE INCREASED GIVEN WHAT THE FED HAS BEEN SAYING. WE THINK THE ECONOMY IS IN A PLACE THAT IS STRONGER THAN WE HAVE SEEN IN PAST TIGHTENING CYCLES. IF YOU LOOK AT BALANCE SHEETS, THEY ARE COMING FROM A GOOD PLACE. THERE IS NOT A LOT OF LEVERAGE. CONSUMERS DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING. I THINK THAT GIVES MORE CHANCE THE ECONOMY CAN WITHSTAND TIGHTENING BETTER THAN IN PREVIOUS TIGHTENING CYCLES. CAROLINE: WITH HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS, ARE WE GETTING TO A POINT WHERE WE HAVE A BUY ON OUR HANDS? DO YOU HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT CATCHING A FALLING KNIFE DO YOU HAVE TO START BRINGING IN YIELDS AT THESE LEVELS BUYING INVESTMENT-GRADE DEBT EVEN IF YOU COULD SEE FURTHER PAIN TO COME? > > YOU WANT TO CHOOSE INVESTMENTS THAT ARE GOING TO WITHSTAND A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT NARRATIVES. FORECASTING IS A CHALLENGE FOR EVEN THE BEST FORECASTER. OUR APPROACH HAS BEEN TO FIND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES WHERE THEY WILL PERFORM IN A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS. ONE OF THOSE IS INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT WHERE THE YIELDS ARE EXTREMELY ATTRACTIVE. WE HAVE MOVED FROM THE ENVIRONMENT WHERE THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE TO MORE OF A PAY ATTENTION TO THE YIELDS ENVIRONMENT. YIELDS IN INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT ARE EXTREMELY ATTRACTIVE. WE LIKE THE THREE TO FIVE YEAR PART OF THE CURVE. THE YIELD IS 5.5% TO 6%. WE THINK THAT WILL COMPENSATE FOR A HARDER LANDING. TAYLOR: SPEAKING YESTERDAY WITH ANOTHER MANAGER, I BELIEVE HE SAID MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE SO OUT OF THE MONEY THAT EVEN A 100 BASIS POINT DECLINE IN YIELDS WOULD NOT HELP HIM. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE RELATIVE VALUE NOW? > > MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES FOR US ARE INTERESTING. WE WERE UNDERWEIGHT SINCE LAST YEAR. OUR MORTGAGE TEAM HAD A GREAT CALL. WE THOUGHT FUNDAMENTALLY THEY DID NOT GOOD -- LOOK GOOD AT TIGHTER LEVELS. WE HAVE SEEN THE SECTOR HAS UNDERPERFORMED A LOT WITH THIS YEAR BEING THE WORST ON RECORD. IF YOU ADJUST SPREADS FOR VOLATILITY, THEY HAVE REACHED LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE THE SPRING OF 2020, SO WE ARE FINDING IT MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE. WE ARE COVERING OUR UNDERWEIGHT AND WILL LOOK TO DO THAT WERE GIVEN THE COMPENSATION IN VALUATIONS. CAROLINE: THE ISSUE FOCUS TOOK A HIT -- THE ESG FOCUS TOOK A HIT. HOW ARE YOU SEEING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THIS ENVIRONMENT? > > I THINK THE OPPORTUNITIES ARE BETTER NOW THAN BEFORE BECAUSE THERE IS MORE SCRUTINY FROM A REGULATORY STANDPOINT AND INVESTOR STANDPOINT. PEOPLE ARE MORE EDUCATED ABOUT IT. WHEN THEY ARE LOOKING TO DO ESG INVESTMENTS, THERE IS A DEMAND FOR SOMETHING THAT FITS THE ESG BILL. FOR US AT WESTERN, WHEN WE ARE MANAGING ESG MANDATES, WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT HAS A POSITIVE IMPACT AND THAT IS NOT JUST RATED BY A THIRD PARTY AS BEING POSITIVE ESG. WE HAVE OUR OWN PROPRIETARY RATINGS. WE ARE LOOKING TO MAKE SURE THERE IS NOT GREENWASHING WHEN EVALUATING ESG OPPORTUNITIES, PARTICULARLY IN THE BOND SPACE TALKING ABOUT GREEN BONDS, WHICH HAS BEEN A HUGE SOURCE OF GROWTH IN THE MARKET. CAROLINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AND HEAD OF ESG INVESTMENTS AT WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. IF YOU GO DOWN TO THE NASDAQ NOW , THERE ARE PEOPLE DRESSED UP AS OREO COOKIES BECAUSE THE BRAND IS CELEBRATING A 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY. WE WILL TALK TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SNACK MARKET. CATCH "TRIPLE TAKE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: A NEW WINNER IN TOWN. ENERGY PUSHES HIGHER AS OIL PRICES FIGHT OFF THE STRONGER U.S. DOLLAR. THIS IS ALL ABOUT OPEC PLUS AND CURTAILING PRODUCTION. ALL ABOUT A HIGHER WILL PRICE ON THE DAY. WE SEE CONSUMER NAMES AND LENDERS IN THE RED. REAL ESTATE COMPANIES FEELING THE PAIN. THE S & P 500 OFF BY MORE THAN 1%. THE NASDAQ OFF .6%. THIS IS AN ALL COUNTRY KIND OF SELLOFF DATE. EUROPE IS IN THE RED. THE U.S. IS IN THE RED AS WELL. WHEN STOCKS SELLOFF, WE USUALLY SEE BONDS SELLOFF. WE ARE BACK TO THE CORRELATION OF EVERYTHING MOVING IN LOCKSTEP. THE 10 YEAR IS UP SEVEN BASIS POINTS ON THE DAY. THIS IS ALL ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND NEEL KASHKARI REMINDING US THEY ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION AND WILL KEEP HIKING RATES. THE POUND HAVING AN UGLY DAY. REAL ESTATE UNDERWATER BY MORE THAN 3%. TWITTER OFF 1.3% AS WE WORRY ABOUT THE INS AND OUTS OF ELON MUSK PURSUING THE DEAL. SOME OIL NAMES DOING WELL. WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS. THIS IS MORE ON THE FEDERAL LEVEL. TAYLOR: WE ARE HEARING PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL PARDON THOSE CONVICTED OF SIMPLE MARIJUANA POSSESSION UNDER FEDERAL LAW ORDERING A SWEEPING REVIEW OF THE TREATMENT BY ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES ACCORDING TO A SENIOR OFFICIAL. ALSO LOOKING TO URGE GOVERNORS TO ISSUE SIMILAR PARDONS FOR STATE OFFENSES THAT INVOLVE MARIJUANA. FOR NOW, LOOKING TO PARDON EVERYONE CONVICTED OF SIMPLE MARIJUANA POSSESSION UNDER FEDERAL LAW. YOU HAVE CANOPY AND TILLRAY SEARCHING ON THIS NEWS. > > > > IT > > IS THE LATEST IN A STRING OF ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THIS ADMINISTRATION TIED TO MAKING GOOD ON PROMISES MADE DURING THE CAMPAIGN. THIS IS SOMETHING JOE BIDEN THE CANDIDATE TALKED ABOUT. IF WE BACK TO BEFORE THE ELECTION, JUST IS GETTING THE NOMINATION STARTED TO SEND CANNABIS STOCKS HIGHER. THERE WAS A THOUGHT THERE MIGHT BE A MOVE TO LEGALIZE ON THE FEDERAL LEVEL. THAT IS NOT WITH THIS IS BUT IT IS SEEN AS A MAJOR FIRST STEP IN PARDONING AND RESCHEDULING FROM A SCHEDULE ONE WHICH PUTS IT ON PAR WITH HEROIN. IF THAT WAS BROUGHT TO A LESSER DEGREE, IT WOULD ALLOW FOR MORE RESEARCH AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR MEDICAL USES AND SO ON. THIS REACTION IS WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT. CAROLINE: I MIGHT BE WRONG BUT THIS IS HELPING THE LABOR MARKET ENSURING PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE A BLACK MARK AGAINST THE NAME IF THEY HAVE USED MARIJUANA TO RECREATIONAL BASIS. JOE: ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. DISPROPORTIONATELY WITH COMMUNITY'S OF COLOR. THIS IS WHAT THE ADMINISTRATION TALKED ABOUT BEFORE COMING INTO THE WHITE HOUSE. THEY ARE MAKING GOOD ON THAT NOW FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON STUDENT DEBT FORGIVENESS AND OTHERS COMING CLOSE TO THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. IT IS PROBABLY NOT A COINCIDENCE. THIS HAS COME UP FOR MONTHS WITH REPORTERS ASKING WHY THE PRESIDENT HAS NOT DONE ANYTHING YET, AND HERE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT IT TODAY. TAYLOR: WE GAVE HIM 30 SECONDS TO REVIEW THIS BEFORE WE DRAGGED HIM ON THE SET. PROVIDING FEDERAL PARDONS BUT ALSO URGING GOVERNORS FOR STATE OFFENSES TO DO THE SAME. DOES THIS MOVE THE NEEDLE IF IT IS ONLY FEDERAL OFFENSES VERSUS WHAT GOVERNORS CAN DO ON THE OTHER SIDE? JOE: GREAT QUESTION. I WOULD SUSPECT THERE. ARE MORE ON THE STATE LEVEL. I HAVE NOT SEEN THOSE NUMBERS. REPUBLICANS WILL LIKELY BE QUICK TO CRITICIZE THE PRESIDENT ON THIS. THEY ACCUSED HIM OF BUYING VOTES WITH THE STUDENT DEBT FORGIVENESS. AT THE SAME TIME, RED STATES HAVE LED WITH MEDICINAL MARIJUANA AND TAXING SALES OF MARIJUANA. WHEN YOU CONSIDER THE LIBERTARIAN EDGE OF THE CURRENT REPUBLICAN PARTY, THAT MIGHT BE TOUGH FOR REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES TO ARGUE AGAINST. CAROLINE: THANK YOU, JOE MATHIEU. I'M LOOKING AT THE ETF THAT TRACKS THIS. IT HAS MOVED MORE THAN 2.5%. TAYLOR: MARKETS ON THE MOVE. STICK WITH US. GENERAL MARKETS AS WELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: A FOOD GIANT MARKING THE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE SPLIT AND ONCE AGAIN BRINGING THE NASDAQ BELL. THERE HAVE BEEN CHALLENGES THEY HAVE BEEN FORCED TO NAVIGATE. WE WILL TALK ABOUT ALL OF IT FROM THE FLOOR OF THE NASDAQ WITH THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL. TALK ABOUT WHAT THIS 10-YEAR MARK MEANS WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT A CONSUMER THINKING ABOUT YOUR PRODUCTS IN A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT WAY AS WE GET BACK TO MORE NORMAL BACK TO THE OFFICE. ARE YOU SEEING A SHIFT? > > NOT YET. WE SEE THE CONSUMER STILL INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF OUR PRODUCTS. NOT JUST SPENDING MORE BUT ALSO CONSUMING MORE. I THINK IT IS STILL FROM THE PANDEMIC THAT THEY HAVE TAKEN UP THE HABIT OF CONSUMING MORE BISCUITS, CHOCOLATE, MORE SOUR PO PATCH KIDS AND THEY ARE CONTINUING THAT. PEOPLE ARE STILL WORKING QUITE A BIT FROM HOME. I CANNOT SAY WE ARE SEEING A HUGE SHIFT IN CONSUMPTION. WE DO SEE A HUGE SHIFT IN WHAT CONSUMERS ARE THINKING ABOUT AND WHERE THEY SPEND THEIR MONEY AND HOW THEY THINK ABOUT THE FUTURE. THEY ARE ANXIOUS ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE MOMENT. TAYLOR: ARE YOU NOTICING CONSUMERS ARE BRAND LOYAL OR MORE LOOKING AT PRICE AND VALUE? > > NO. WE SEE THEM MORE BRAND LOYAL. LUCY VERY LITTLE SHIFT -- WE SEE VERY LITTLE SHIFT TO PRIVATE LABEL. THEY STILL WANT TO HAVE OREOS AND CADBURY. THEY PROBABLY ARE MORE CONSCIOUS ABOUT WHAT EXACTLY THEY ARE BUYING. WE SEE BABIES GOING TO LOWER PRICE POINTS BUT ALSO BIGGER PACKS SO THEY CAN STOCK UP ON THE WEEKEND. THEY ARE THINKING MORE ABOUT WHAT THEY BUY AND HOW MUCH IT IS BUT THEY STAY VERY LOYAL TO THE BRAND SO FAR. CAROLINE: ARE WE TALKING ABOUT THE U.S. CONSUMER OR GLOBALLY? HOW ARE YOU SEEING THE DIFFERENCE WHEN YOU PUSHED FURTHER INTO CHINA OR INDIA? > > FROM A TOPLINE PERSPECTIVE, VOLUME GROWTH AND NET REVENUE GROWTH, THIS IS GOING TO BE OUR BEST YEAR EVER. IN TOTAL BUT ALSO VERSUS LAST YEAR. WE ARE SEEING CLEARLY NOT YET AND I HOPE THAT MOMENT WILL NEVER COME A BIG SHIFT IN CONSUMPTION. LIKE I SAID BEFORE, THERE IS A LOT OF ANXIETY, MAINLY IN EUROPE I WOULD SAY, PARTICULARLY THE U.K., WHERE THE NEWS IS SO BAD THAT CONSUMERS ARE THINKING THROUGH WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH MY FUTURE. CONSUMERS WILL BE HIT BY ENERGY PRICES IN A FEW MONTHS. YOU CAN EXPECT THERE WILL BE A BACKLASH FROM THAT BECAUSE THE INCREASES ARE SO HIGH. SO FAR I WOULD SAY INDIA, BEST YEAR EVER. INCREDIBLE GROWTH VERSUS LAST YEAR. LATIN AMERICA IS DOING WELL. THE U.S. IS STRONG. EUROPE IS STILL OK. NOTHING I CAN REPORT THAT SAYS WE HAVE TO BE WORRIED. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF THE TOPLINE GROWTH IS DUE TO HIGHER COSTS THAT YOU ARE FEELING AND ABLE TO PASS ON TO CONSUMERS? > > YES. IF I COMPARE A NORMAL YEAR, YOU COULD EXPECT US TO GROW ABOUT 2% IN VOLUME AND ABOUT 4% IN NET REVENUE. THERE IS A 2% PRICE MIX EFFECT. NOW, YOU ARE LOOKING AT A SITUATION WHERE YOU CAN STILL HAVE PROBABLY A 2% VOLUME GROWTH, MAYBE A LITTLE BIT MORE, BUT THE PRICE MIX EFFECT IS GOING TO BE ON THE ORDER OF 10 POINTS. YOU ARE LOOKING AT A HUGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO. CAROLINE: AS AN INTERNATIONALLY FOCUSED BUSINESS, HOW HARD IS IT TO HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THE PRESENT OF THE U.S. DOLLAR STRONG VERSUS TRYING TO BE LONG-TERM INVESTORS IN R & D AND THE LIKE? > > FOR ME, THERE IS NO OTHER WAY FOR US THAN TO WIN IN GLOBAL MARKETS. WE ARE VYING FOR THE CONSUMER ATTENTION AND LOYALTY TO OUR BRANDS. WE NEED TO PRICE OUR PRODUCTS COMPETITIVELY IN THOSE MARKETS. WHATEVER THE TRANSLATION MEANS IN U.S. DOLLARS, UNFORTUNATELY IS A NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCE THIS YEAR, BUT WE ARE NOT GOING TO CHANGE OUR STRATEGY BECAUSE OF THAT. NEXT YEAR, THINGS MIGHT BE DIFFERENT. THE U.S. DOLLAR WILL NOT REMAIN THIS STRONG OR AT LEAST WILL NOT GET WORSE AND WE HAVE GOOD GROWTH AROUND THE WORLD. WE ABSOLUTELY WILL STAY THE COURSE. TAYLOR: HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT YOUR OWN INTERNAL BUSINESS IF WE ARE LOOKING AT A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN? THE WAY YOU STRATEGIZE CASH FLOW AND YOUR OWN WAGE PRESSURES FROM YOUR OWN LABOR FORCE AS WELL? > > THE CASH FLOW IS GOOD AT THE MOMENT. WE OBVIOUSLY ARE HAVING TO PRICE A LOT MORE, AS I WAS EXPLAINING. SO FAR, THE CONSUMER IS PAYING THAT. THAT HELPS US. CAPITAL IS GOOD. ONE WORRY IS THE COST FACTOR IS NOT GIVING UP. I HEAR A LOT OF TALK ABOUT COMMODITIES COMING DOWN. THE REALITY FOR US AS A BUSINESS IS COST INCREASES FOR NEXT YEAR ARE ABOUT THE SAME AS THIS YEAR. THE CONSUMER IS GOING TO BE CONFRONTED. I THINK THE U.S. CONSUMER WILL SEE A 30% RISE IN THE GROCERY BASKET OVER TWO YEARS. LABOR COSTS WILL BE CALLED ON. WE ARE AT THE RISK OF A VICIOUS CYCLE OF PRICES LEADING TO MORE COST. THAT IS A BIG RISK IN MY OPINION. CAROLINE: WISH WE HAD MORE TIME. VENTILATIONS ON 10 YEARS. -- CONGRATULATIONS ON 10 YEARS. LET'S GET UP TO SPEED WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. MARK: THANK YOU. A MAJOR POLICY SHIFT IN RUSSIA. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THE KREMLIN HAS TOLD SOME STATE MEDIA TO START ADMITTING SOME OF THE FAILINGS OF PRESIDENT PUTIN'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. OFFICIALS ARE WORRIED THE ROULETTE MOSTLY UPBEAT PUBLIC AND IS FUELING -- PROPAGANDA IS FUELING DOUBTS. HE TOLD A TALK SO WE HAVE TO STOP LYING. MOSCOW HAS BEEN LOSING GROUND AS UKRAINIAN TROOPS FIGHT TO RETAKE THEIR LAND. THE U.S. HAS SANCTIONED SOME IRANIAN OFFICIALS FOR CRACKDOWNS ON PROTESTS. THE MOVE REFLECTS A BROADER PUSH BY THE ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT THE PROTESTS. DEMONSTRATIONS BROKE OUT IN SEPTEMBER AFTER THE 22-YEAR-OLD DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY AFTER SHE WAS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING THE DRESS CODE. IN BRAZIL, THE FORMER PRESIDENT IS LEADING IN POLLS BUT IT WILL LIKELY BE MET WITH SOME SKEPTICISM AFTER LARGELY UNDERESTIMATING SUPPORT FOR THE INCUMBENT PRESIDENT IN THE FIRST FROM. -- ROUND. THE UNITED STATES IS TAKING STEPS TO MAKE SURE NUBILE OUTBREAK IN AFRICA DOES NOT COME HERE. AIRPORTS WILL REDIRECT TRAVELERS FROM UGANDA TO FIVE AIRPORTS TO SCREEN FOR THE VIRUS. THE COUNTRY IS GRAPPLING WITH AN OUTBREAK OF A STRING OF EBOLA FOR WHICH THERE IS NO APPROVED VACCINE. U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS BELIEVE THE CURRENT LEVEL OF RISK IS LOW FOR SPREADING IN THE U.S. BUT ARE URGING DOCTORS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR POSSIBLE CASES. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON-AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: WE ARE ABOUT 25 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE CLOSING BELL. TAKE A LOOK AT AN INTERESTING REPORT THIS MORNING FROM J.P. MORGAN. THE REPORT ADDING TO OTHER EVIDENCE OF ANXIETY AMONG INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AND TRADERS. LET'S BRING IN CLAIRE BALLENTINE FOR MORE. WHAT ARE WE DOING TO MEASURE INVESTORS NOT BUYING THE DIP OR USING THE RALLY TO GET OUT OF THE MARKET? > > J.P. MORGAN IS INTERESTING SHOWING THE FASTEST PACE OF EXODUS FROM STOCKS SINCE 2020. WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THAT IN TERMS OF FLOWS FROM ETF'S. IT COMES BACK TO THE FACT THE MARKET HAS BEEN SO VOLATILE RECENTLY. LAST WEEK, THE S & P FOLLOWING ABOUT 3% AND TWO SIGNIFICANT RALLIES MONDAY AND TUESDAY, AND THEN DOWN SLIGHTLY WEDNESDAY AND AGAIN TODAY. FOR RETAIL BUS INVESTORS, THIS IS A BIG CHANGE FROM WHAT THEY ARE USED TO. A LOT ARE GETTING SCARED AND NOT SURE WHAT TO DO. CAROLINE: THE MORE SAVVY ARE WILLING TO SHORT THE MARKET. > > YES. IT IS A RISKY MANEUVER BUT WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF INTEREST IN TAKING SHORT POSITIONS ON SINGLE STOCKS. WE HAVE SEEN SOME INVESTORS PILING TO INVERSE ETF'S WHICH IS THE INVERSE OF A POPULAR NEXT. THE INVERSE OF THE NASDAQ. THEY ARE DANGEROUS TOOLS. SOME RETAIL INVESTORS ARE TURNING TO THOSE. A LOT OF TIMES, THIS IS A POSITIVE SIGN THAT THE DOWN IS COMING TO AN END SOON. -- DOWNFALL IS COMING TO AN END SOON. TAYLOR: ARE YOU SEEING CAPITULATION OUTSIDE OF THE RETAIL INVESTOR WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT SIGNALS FOR THE MARKET? > > IT IS DEFINITELY RETAIL INVESTORS LEADING THE EXODUS. ALSO SEEING SOME PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AS WELL, OUTFLOWS AND ETF'S, OUTFLOWS FROM SINGLE STOCK POSITIONS. EVERYONE IS LOOKING AT WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO. A LOT OF THIS IS SENTIMENT DRIVEN BASED OFF THAT, BASED OFF ECONOMIC DATA. TOMORROW, WE GET DATA FOR LAST MONTH WHICH IS GOING TO BE A BIG THING TO WATCH. IT IS VERY MUCH A KNEE-JERK REACTION KIND OF MARKET. WE ARE SEEING BIG SWINGS. CAROLINE: CLAIRE BALLENTINE, WE THANK YOU SO MUCH, ALWAYS KEEPING US UP TO SPEED WITH PERSONAL FINANCE. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. WE TURN WHAT INSTITUTIONS ARE UP TO. JONATHAN GOLUB WILL BE JOINING THE PROGRAM TO TALK ABOUT HIS OUTLOOK FOR THE S & P THIS YEAR AND NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: 19 MINUTES UNTIL THE MARKET CLOSES. WE ARE BOUNCING OFF THE LOWS IN TERMS OF THE S & P 500. WE HAVE BEEN SEEING THE RALLY IN ENERGY AS WE SEE OIL PRICES HIGHER. INFLATIONARY CONCERNS FOR THE MARKETS LONGER-TERM. COSTCO HAD A GOOD DAY. YESTERDAY, THEY CAME OUT WITH THEIR NUMBERS. PEOPLE LOOKING FOR CHEAPER OPTIONS IN THE FEAR OF RECESSION MARKET. SOME BIG CONSUMER LED NAMES ON THE DOWNSIDE. S O TOO ARE NAMES LIKE JOHNSON & JOHNSON AND J.P. MORGAN. LET'S DO THE ON AND OFF AGAIN MARKET AND INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. JONATHAN GOLUB IS WITH US FROM CREDIT SUISSE. YOU HAVE BEEN GETTING MORE BEARISH ON YOUR OUTLOOK OF WHERE THE S & P WILL END THE YEAR. TALK ABOUT THE HERE AND NOW DAILY VOLATILITY. JONATHAN IT IS INTERESTING. WE LOWERED OUR NUMBER TO 3850 WHICH WAS 7.5 PERCENT UPSIDE BETWEEN THE END OF SEPTEMBER AND TODAY AND WE GOT A 5% BALANCE WITHIN THREE DAYS -- BO UNCE WITHIN THREE DAYS. WE THINK WE WILL GET A RALLY BECAUSE THE LEVEL OF VOLATILITY IS LIKELY TO COME DOWN. AND THAT IS PROBABLY GOING TO PUSH US HIGHER. IT DOES NOT MEAN THE OVERALL PICTURE HAS CHANGED. IT IS USUALLY WHEN THE VOLATILITY ON THE VIX IS OVER 30 THAT IT IS A GOOD TIME TO BUY. TAYLOR: WHAT DRIVES LOWER VOLATILITY? JONATHAN: IF YOU WERE TO LOOK AT THE VIX OVER 10 OR 20 YEARS, YOU WOULD SEE IT HAS EPISODIC FLIGHTS TO REALLY HIGH LEVELS AND THEN QUICKLY OVER SIX WEEKS TO THREE MONTHS FOLES. IT DOES NOT STATE AT ELEVATED LEVELS. YOUR HEART IS NOT RACE FOREVER. IT QUICKLY GOES DOWN. THE ONLY TIME ANY OF US HAVE EXPRESSED THE VIX THAT STAYS AT HIGH LEVELS WAS DURING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS. WHEN THE VIX IS OVER 30, IT IS AGREED BUY SIGNAL BUT THAT IS THE SAME TIME WHEN EVERYBODY IS RUNNING FOR THE EXITS. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT SOME OTHER VOLATILITY GAUGES THAT ARE CROSS ASSET? DOES THAT GIVE YOU PAUSE OR WORRY? JONATHAN: I DON'T KNOW THAT IT GIVES ME PAUSE. THE MOVES WE ARE SEEING IN FIXED INCOME, THE YIELD IS INSANE. I GOT THE CALL RIGHT AT LEAST FOR THE WEEK. IT WAS NOT BECAUSE VOLATILITY CAME DOWN. IT WAS BECAUSE YIELDS CAME DOWN BY 25 BASIS POINTS WHICH WAS NOT REALLY MY CALL. THAT DOES NOT MEAN WE WILL NOT TAKE IT. I THINK THE ONE THING WE HAVE TO GET COMFORTABLE WITH, WHICH IS WHY IT IS SO HARD TO FORECAST NOW, IS THAT IT IS REALLY HARD TO DEFINE ANYTHING THAT LOOKS LIKE A TREND IN AN ENVIRONMENT LIKE THIS. TAYLOR: WHAT ARE YOUR MODELS TELLING YOU ABOUT STABILITY WITHIN THE BOND MARKET? 30 BASIS POINT MOVES ON THE DAY, DO YOU NEED THAT TO SUBSIDE? JONATHAN: WE SET OUT A MARKET FORECAST FOR THE END OF THE YEAR AS WELL AS FOR ALL OF NEXT YEAR. WE BREAK IT DOWN IN THE SIMPLEST WAY. WHERE ARE MULTIPLES LIKELY TO BE AND WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE EARNINGS TREND. THE EARNINGS TREND FOR NEXT YEAR , WE REALLY DAMPENED OUR NUMBERS DOWN A LOT FOR NEXT YEAR BECAUSE WE EXPECT MARGINS TO COME IN A FAIR BIT. REVENUES WILL BE LIKE 4%. MARGINS WILL BE LIKE NEGATIVE FOUR. THE ONLY MOVE ON ETS IS A BUYBACK WHICH IS NOT A BIG DEAL. WE ARE EXPECTING A BOUNCE OFF THE OVERSOLD CONDITION. WHEN YOU GET VALUATIONS UP AND VOL DOWN, WE DON'T THINK THERE IS A LOT OF FOLLOW-THROUGH ON THAT. WE THINK THIS IS A ONE-TIME SHOT YOU WILL GET ON RE-RATING'S OVER THE NEXT THREE MONTHS. BEYOND THAT, IT IS NOT AN INSPIRING EARNINGS STORY. TAYLOR: JONATHAN GOLUB FOR CREDIT SUISSE WILL BE STICKING WITH US UNTIL THE CLOSING BELLS. THE CLOSING BELL JUST 15 MINUTES AWAY ON WHAT LOOKS TO BE ANOTHER DOWN DAY. CAROLINE: WE ARE LANGUISHING AT .9% OFF. WITH THE FAANG INDEX LOWER, THIS IS A PART FROM THAT. TAYLOR: YIELDS STILL FIRMLY ON THE MOVE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: THIS IS "COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE." I AM CAROLINE HYDE. TAYLOR: I'M TAYLOR RIGGS. ROMAINE BOSTICK HAS A WELL-EARNED DAY OFF TODAY. STILL WITH US IS JONATHAN GOLUB FROM CREDIT SUISSE. I PROMISED THE VIEWERS WE WOULD GET MORE ON THE ETF REVISION. THERE HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT DOWNSIDE REVISIONS BUT MAYBE SOME MIXED MESSAGES ABOUT HOW BAD THIS QUARTERLY EARNINGS SEASON COULD BE. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT IT? JONATHAN: WE HAVE HAD A HORRIBLE SET OF REVISIONS. EARNINGS ESTIMATES ARE ALMOST 7% LOWER TODAY THAN ON JUNE 30. THAT IS WAY OUT OF WHAT WOULD BE NORMAL. I THINK THE PATTERN IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING WITH ECONOMIC DATA WHERE ECONOMISTS HAVE BEEN LOWERING ESTIMATES FOR GDP AND FOR JOBS AND EVERY THING ELSE. AND THE DATA IS COMING IN BETTER. THE INDEX HAS BEEN RIPPING THE LAST THREE MONTHS BECAUSE WE ARE TOO BEARISH AND THE DATA IS NOWHERE NEAR AS BAD. I THINK THAT IS WHAT YOU WILL SEE THIS EARNINGS SEASON. THE NUMBERS WERE LOWERED TOO MUCH AND WE WILL GET STRONG BEATS. COUPLE OF STRANGE THINGS IN THE DATA. FIRST, TECH BY FAR IS THE DOWNSIDE OUTLIER. I THINK THAT WILL BE THE CASE THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS. I THINK THAT IS REAL. THE ONE THAT IS MORE INTERESTING IS ENERGY. IT IS A HUGE UPSIDE OUTLIER. IT IS NOT BECAUSE OF THE PRICE OF OIL. IT IS BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF REFINING CAPACITY. THE AVERAGE COMPANY IS DOWN MORE THAN 7% IF YOU TAKE OUT THIS WEIRD REFINING THING GOING ON IN THE ENERGY SECTOR. CAROLINE: HOW MUCH ARE WE GOING TO HEAR ABOUT THE U.S. DOLLAR STRENGTH AND IMPACT ON INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS? JONATHAN: IT IS PROBABLY ABOUT A 2% HIT TO THE EARNINGS GROWTH NUMBER AND PROBABLY ALMOST ENTIRELY [INDISCERNIBLE] I THINK YOU WILL HEAR WHEN COMPANIES DO POORLY THAT THEY WILL SAY THEY HAVE THAT TO BLAME. TAYLOR: WE WERE SPEAKING WITH BARRY BANNISTER AT STEEPLE, A COLLEAGUE OF YOURS. HE SAID THE THREE-MONTH 10 YEAR, WHEN IT IS INVERSE, YOU CAN LOOK AT A RECESSION AT ABOUT NINE MONTHS AFTER, MAYBE THIRD QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU LOOKING AT DURATION OR MAGNITUDE OF INVERSIONS WHEN YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT EQUITIES? JONATHAN: I CARE A LOT ABOUT IT. THE THREE-MONTH 10 YEAR IS THE BETTER SIGNAL. WE WENT BACK AND LOOKED AT THE LAST 50 OR 60 YEARS. IT GIVES YOU ABOUT 11 MONTHS MORNING. WE ARE NOT CONVERTED YET BUT WE ARE DIRECTIONALLY MOVING THERE BUT NOT THERE YET. THE RANGE IS AS LITTLE AS FIVE MONTHS AND IS MUCH AS 17 MONTHS. ROUGHLY SPEAKING, IF YOU ARE USING THAT IS YOUR ONLY SIGNAL, YOU'RE LOOKING AT SOMEWHERE BETWEEN MARCH AND APRIL OF THIS YEAR TO MARCH/APRIL OF 2024 FOR YOUR RANGE OF WHEN RECESSION HITS. FOR OTHER REASONS AROUND THE EMPLOYMENT MARKET, IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS GOING TO BE AT THE FAR END OF THAT. MY GUESS IS THE BEGINNING OF 2024, MAYBE AS EARLY AS LATE 2023 BUT NOT BEFORE. CAROLINE: IT WAS INTERESTING HEARING ABOUT 2020 BEING A FLAT DECADE. YOU'RE DOING THE YEAR END TARGETS, WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT 3850, IS EARNINGS THE CATALYST? DATA? IS IT ALL ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE? JONATHAN: IF WE ARE TALKING ABOUT LONGER-TERM TRENDS, THE DIRECTION OF INTEREST RATES INFLATION WILL BE SUPER IMPORTANT. I THINK WE WILL FIND WE ARE IN A GENERALLY LOW GROWTH, LOW INFLATION ENVIRONMENT FOR THE NEXT DECADE OR SO. BUT WE ARE IN A HIGH INFLATION MINI CYCLE BECAUSE OF ALL THE DISTORTIONS WE'VE HAD RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC. IF WE LOOK AT WHAT THE WORLD DOES NOT LOOK LIKE BETWEEN NOW AND THE RECESSION, LET'S SAY THE RECESSION IS IN 2024, WHAT IS IT LOOK LIKE IN 2025 AND 2026 ON THE OTHER SIDE? I THINK GROWTH IS GOING TO BE LOWER. THAT IS GROWTH IN THE ECONOMY, GROWTH FOR EARNINGS, BUT ALSO LOWER INTEREST RATES, LOWER INFLATION. VALUATIONS ARE PROBABLY HIGHER OVER THE NEXT DECADE AGAIN, SO GROWTH WILL BE UNINSPIRING. TAYLOR: YOU MENTIONED THE JOBS REPORT TOMORROW. LISA COOK SAYING YES LABOR MARKETS STILL VERY STRONG -- U.S. LABOR MARKETS STILL VERY STRONG. DOES IT GIVE THE FED MORE ROOM TO HIKE? HOW MUCH MORE DOES THAT PRESSURE THE S & P MARKET? JONATHAN: A COUPLE OF THINGS MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT. OVER THE NEXT YEAR, WHETHER YOU LOOK AT THE BREAKEVENS OR THE ECONOMIC FORECASTS, THEY BOTH TELL YOU A YEAR OR SO FROM NOW, WE WILL HAVE INFLATION UNDER 3%. THE QUESTION IS, HOW IS IT POSSIBLE? EVERYBODY THOUGHT THERE IS NO WAY THAT WOULD HAPPEN. HERE ARE THE THINGS EXPECTED TO DRIVE INFLATION DOWN AND THINGS LIKELY TO STAY A PROBLEM. ENERGY AND FOOD ARE EXPECTED TO COME DOWN. THE OTHER ONE IS GOODS. THE BIG CATALYST IS WHEN CARS ARE ABLE TO GET CHIPS, USED CAR PRICES ARE DOWN. WE BOUGHT ALL THESE GOODS STAYING AT HOME AND WE ARE NOT DOING THAT ANYMORE. THAT IS THE STUFF THAT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE A REAL COLLAPSE. LET ME TELL YOU WHAT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL STAY STICKY AND PROBLEMATIC. WAGES. THE LABOR MARKET IS TOO HOT. EVERYONE IS COMPLAINING THEY STILL CANNOT GET LABOR. IF WE ADD SOMETHING LIKE 120,000 NEW EMPLOYEES INTO THE LABOR FORCE A MONTH, THAT MEANS IF YOU ARE RUNNING OVER THAT NUMBER OF NONFARM PAYROLL, THAT MEANS THE LABOR PROBLEM GOT WORSE AND NOT BETTER. THAT IS WHAT THE EXPECTATIONS ARE. THE FED IS LOOKING AT HIGHER WAGES. SERVICES YOU WILL BE PAYING FOR HIS LABOR. SERVICES IS INSPECTED TO STAY HIGH. RENTS ARE EXPECTED TO STAY HIGH. WAGES ARE HIGH. IT IS KIND OF LIKE YOU HAVE TWO SEPARATE WORLD'S. THE FED HAS TO MAKE A CHOICE. CAN THEY STILL FIGHT HIGHER WAGES IF WE HAVE A LABOR PROBLEM? CAROLINE: JONATHAN GOLUB OF CREDIT SUISSE, WE THANK HIM FOR BEING HERE. INTERESTING TALKING ABOUT THE TIGHT LABOR MARKET. WE ARE FROM PELOTON. WE UNDERSTAND THERE LETTING ANOTHER 500 JOBS GO. THE CEO IS SPEAKING ABOUT HIS FOCUS ON GROWTH AND A COMEBACK STORY. HE SAYS THE BUSINESS IS MORE SOUND THAN EVER. TAYLOR: BIG'S REPORT COMING UP NEXT --BIG JOBS REPORT COMING UP NEXT. CAROLINE: FULL MARKET COVERAGE COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG AS WE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. ANNOUNCER: "BEYOND THE BELL" STARTS RIGHT NOW. CAROLINE: WE ARE ABOUT TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL HERE TO TAKE US "BEYOND THE BELL" OR CAROL MASSAR IN TIM STENOVEC -- -- AND TIM STENOVEC. WE ARE LOOKING AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE AGAIN TALKING ABOUT A FOCUS ON INFLATION. WE HAD SOUTH IN TERMS OF EQUITIES. CAROL: YOU GET THE FEELING THE JOBS REPORT MAY PROVIDE MORE FUEL TO THE FED CONVERSATION THAT WE HAVE TO BRING INFLATION DOWN, SO MAYBE WE ARE SEEING THAT PLAY OUT IN THE EQUITY TRADES. TIM: IS IT DIFFERENT FROM ANYTHING WE HAVE HEARD SINCE JACKSON HOLE OR BEFORE? NO? OK. IT WAS A RHETORICAL QUESTION. WE HAD A FUN CHECK WITH MIKE MCKEE EARLIER TODAY. I WILL NOT USE THE WORD EXASPERATED. TAYLOR: HE IS TIRED. WE HEARD FROM NESTOR SAYING IT IS UNACCEPTABLY HIGH INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. IT REQUIRES ONGOING RATE HIKES. YES, THE FOCUS IS BRINGING INFLATION DOWN TO 2%. CAROLINE: THE BOND MARKET GETS IT. YIELDS HAVE BEEN PUSHING HIGHER FINALLY. IT WAS INTERESTING WHEN WE HAD THE SUDDEN PLUMMET IN THE YIELD STORY EARLIER IN THE WEEK. TAYLOR: WE HEARD THAT FROM JONATHAN GOLUB AT CREDIT SUISSE SAYING THE EQUITY MARKETS GET A REPRIEVE FROM THE BOND YIELDS FALLING EVEN THOUGH IT IS TEMPORARY. CAROLINE: TODAY, NO REPRIEVE. TODAY, NO REPRIEVE. S & P DOWN BY 40 POINTS. LET'S LOOK AT THE MARKET SWING. THERE IS YOUR COW. THEY RING THE BELL, HAVING FUN. WE JUST HAD THE CEO ON. LOOKING AT AN S & P THAT IS OFF BY 39 POINTS, MORE THAN 1% LOWER. WE ARE LOOKING AT A NASDAQ OFF BY 75 POINTS. ALMOST .7%. THE DOW DOWN. LET'S LOOK AT SMALL CAPS. THE RUSSELL 2000 HAVING A TOUGH TIME. ACTUALLY, YOUR OUTPERFORMER IS UP BY .6%. CAROL: ALL I THICKEN THAT'S ALL I CAN THINK ABOUT OUR OREOS AND MILK RIGHT NOW. [LAUGHTER] TIM: WE DO HAVE NEW FOUR PACKS OF OREO SNACKS. I JUST GOT ONE. TAYLOR: WHO NEEDS FOUR WHEN YOU CAN HAVE 100? [LAUGHTER] CAROL: WE ARE GOING TO DIG A LITTLE DEEPER. YOU SAW THAT NEGATIVE BUILDING HAS EQUITY AVERAGES JUST OFF THEIR LIVES OF THE SESSION. TAYLOR: I AM TOO SHORT FOR THIS, BUT IF I WALKED OUT -- ONE DAY AND COVERED THAT, YOU MIGHT THINK THIS CHART IS YEAR TO DATE. TAKE A LOOK AT ENERGY, THE ONLY SECTOR AGAIN IN THE GREEN. IT IS UP ANOTHER 1.8% FOR THE DAY. THAT HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE STORY, CONTINUING TO SEE IMPACT PRODUCTION COSTS AND THE RAMIFICATIONS ON THIS ENERGY MARKET. I WILL TAKE YOU DOWN TO THE BOTTOM, SOME UNDERPERFORMERS. THAT'S TOO WAS ANOTHER THEME WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT. FOOD AND IT BEVERAGE, REAL ESTATE UTILITIES, YIELDS ARE RISING. THOSE ARE FROM TRADITIONAL OPPRESSORS. THOSE ARE OFF 3% TO THREE POINT 5% CAROL: WE TALKED TO JESSICA BEAMER, SHE SAID THAT IS A PLAY TO PUT MONEY TO. SHE SAYS IT IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT FOR A LONG TIME AND IT IS ON THEIR OWN AND A LOT OF PORTFOLIOS. THE GAINERS, COST CODE UP AS MUCH AS 2.8%, HOLDING ON 2.5% GAIN. IT WAS TOP OF THE NASDAQ. THE SEPTEMBER TOTAL SALES FOR THE COMPANY WERE UP 8.5% VERSUS AN ESTIMATE OF 3.6%. THIS COMPANY GETTING MARKET SHARES, CONSUMERS INCREASINGLY LOOK FOR VALUE. PELOTON UP 8%, FINISHING THE DAY WITH A 4% GAIN. STILL ONLY AN EIGHT DOLLAR STOCK. THE COMPANY'S CEO TELLING STAFF TODAY IT WAS NEEDED IN AN EFFORT TO SAVE THE STRUGGLING BUSINESS. THEY CUT ROUGHLY 12%. CHECK OUT CANNABIS STOCKS. HIGH, I SHOULD SAY? TIM: YOU CAN SAY THAT. CAROL: THIS IS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER A SWEEPING REVIEW OF DRUGS BY THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY. WE SAW A LOT OF NAMES THAT PLAY IN THAT SPACE. TIM: SOME OTHER ONES UP TOO. YOU'VE GOT THE GAINERS, I'VE GOT DECLINERS. I WANT TO START WITH SHARES OF TESLA. UNDERPERFORMING, BUT BOUNCING AROUND FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. WE DID HAVE SOME MUCH TWITTER NEWS. IT IS WORTH CHECKING OUT WHAT HAPPENED, WHAT HAPPENED WITH TESLA. SPEAKING OF TWITTER, SHARES FOLLOWING 3.6%. ELON MUSK ASKING A DELAWARE JUDGE TO PAUSE FURTHER ACTION WHEN IT COMES TO TWITTER'S LAWSUIT AGAINST HIM, SAYING THE SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY WILL NOT TAKE YES FOR AN ANSWER. WE LEARNED YESTERDAY TALKS HAD BEEN STUCK AFTER MUSCAT SAID HIS OFFER IS CONTINGENT ON RECEIVING $13 BILLION IN DEBT FINANCING ACCORDING TO OUR REPORTING AND BLOOMBERG. -- SHARES FOLLOWING MORE THAN 5.6%. BANK OF AMERICA DOWNGRADED TO NEUTRAL FROM BUY. THEY SAY THERE IS GREATER RISK THE COMPANY ISSUING WEAKER GUIDANCE. SHARES ARE DOWN MORE THAN 66 PERCENT SINCE NOVEMBER LAST YEAR. CAROLINE: REALLY VOLATILE. YOUR CROSS ASSET SPACE. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH KING DOLLAR. WE ARE BACK ONCE HE HAD IN THE GREEN, OF .7%. SEEING A STRONGER U.S. DOLLAR BECAUSE WE HAD COMMENTS FROM -- SAYING WE ARE STILL SO FOCUSED ON INFLATION, WE ARE NOT PIVOTING. WEAKNESS ACROSS THE BOARD. INTERESTING TO SEE WEAKNESS IN NORWAY. INTERESTING TO SEE THE CANADIAN DOLLAR ALSO WEAKENING THEM UP BY .9%. THIS HAS MORE TO DO, INDUSTRY -- AS WE SEE A VERY HAWKISH BANK OF CANADA ONCE AGAIN SPEAKING UP ABOUT ITS DETERMINATION TO TACKLE INFLATION. THAT PERHAPS GAVE SOME INTEREST AS TO WHY THE HAWKISH NATURE OF THE FED WILL STICK. WE ONCE AGAIN QUESTION -- WE ARE LOOKING AT CRUDE PUSHING HIGHER. $89 A BARREL NOW. FOUR STRAIGHT DAYS OF GAINS AFTER OPEC-PLUS SAYS WE WILL BE CURTAILING PRODUCTION. GERMAN YIELDS PUSHING UP NINE BASIS POINTS. THE CANADIAN TWO YEAR UP BASIS POINTS AS WE GET A MORE HAWKISH TONE FROM THE BANK OF CANADA. > > WE ARE GETTING CLOSER IN THE U.S. COME UP NINE BASIS POINTS. MUCH UP ABOUT SIX OR MAYBE THREE FURTHER OUT. FOR ME, IT IS ALWAYS WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE AND HOW SNEAKY THAT IS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE FED. THE KEY LABOR DATA WE ARE GOING TO GET TOMORROW AS WELL. AND HOW THE FED CAN OR CANNOT MOVE ON THE YIELDS OF THAT. > > IN A MARKET ENVIRONMENT WHERE WE SAW THAT SIGNIFICANT TWO DAY RALLY, YOU DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT IF THERE IS ANY SIGN OF WEAKNESS IN THAT MONTHLY JOBS REPORT, IF WE SEE IN TERMS OF WAGES THAT INFLATIONARY PRESSURE COMPONENT COME DOWN AT ALL, IT WOULD BE EASY TO SEE SOME KIND OF RALLY. IT FEELS LIKE INVESTORS ARE LOOKING FOR REASONS TO THINK THE FED IS GOING TO BE LESS HAWKISH, DESPITE THE COMMENTARY. WHAT WE GET ON THAT FRONT IS GOING TO SET THE TONE TOMORROW. TIM: GOING BACK TO WHAT MIKE MCKEE TOLD US EARLIER, IF YOU LIKE THE NUMBERS WE GOT THIS MORNING -- AND HE WAS LAUGHING -- YOU WILL LOVE THE NUMBERS WE GET NEXT THURSDAY BECAUSE HALF OF FLORIDA ESSENTIALLY WASN'T ABLE TO WORK OVER THE LAST WEEK AS A RESULT OF THE HURRICANE. SO, YOU LOOK FOR SOFTNESS ANYWHERE YOU CAN GET IT, BUT OFTENTIMES IT COMES WITH SOME SORT OF ASTERISK. CAROLINE: THE ASTERISK USABILITY -- USUALLY BEING A FED SPEAKER. THE CPI PRINT NEXT WEEK WILL BE IMPORTANT. AND INDEED SOME WAGE DATA WE GET. HOW STRONG AND HOW TO STAY KEY. WE HAD JENNIFER AMAT FROM CREDIT SUISSE SAYING THERE'S GOING TO BE STICKY INFLATION BECAUSE IT DEPENDS ON HOW MUCH THE FED WANTS TO FIGHT THAT. TAYLOR: I ALWAYS LOVE THE MORGAN STANLEY NOTE THAT COMES OUT ABOUT THIS TIME. LOOKING AT WAVE SEND AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS RISING .5% AND THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR RATE IS ABOUT 5.1%. IT SOUNDS LIKE SOME OF THESE AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS AND SOME OF THESE WAGES ARE PROVING TO BE A BIT STICKY. CAROLINE: WE WILL HAVE FRITZ CARPENTER ON LATER TALKING MORE BROADLY THE STORY. I'M WONDERING IF WE CAN TALK ABOUT OIL, IF THAT IS STILL AN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE POINT. IT WASN'T JUST THE U.S., IT WAS MOBILE MARKET SELLOFF. CAROL: I KEEP THINKING ABOUT THE BOTTOM FOR STOCKS. SOMETHING WE PUT TO JESSICA BEAMER AND SHE SAID WHEN WE START TO GET EARNINGS IT IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT BUT THEY SAY ABOUT THE THIRD QUARTER IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT OUTLOOK ON STOCKS. IF THERE IS OPTIMISM AND GOOD TRANSPARENCY IN TERMS OF WHAT IS TO COME, WE COULD SEE BOTTOMING. -- TIM: WE WILL START TO HEAR FROM BANKS IN THE COMING WEEKS. WE WILL GET A GOOD IDEA ON HOW THEY ARE THINKING. ALWAYS A GOOD BAROMETER FOR UNDERSTANDING WHAT IS HAPPENING. CAROL: 24 HOURS AWAY FROM THE JOBS REPORT. THAT WILL CERTAINLY DOMINATE OUR CONVERSATION. WE WILL SEE YOU TOMORROW. THAT IS A WRAP UP OUR CROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE, BEYOND THE BELL. WE WILL BE HERE AGAIN SAME TIME, SAME PLACE TOMORROW. THEY'RE LIKE OH WE'VE GOT MORE MARKETS COVERAGE COMING UP. WE ARE GOING TO TALK A LITTLE ABOUT PRIVATE PARTS OF THE MARKET. JIM ROSS IS GOING TO BE WITH US AT BLACKSTONE. STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: THE ENTHUSIASM OF THE EARLY DAYS OF OCTOBER ARE WEARING OFF. WE LOOK FORWARD TO JOBS DATA TOMORROW. WE BUILD UP THE ANGST AS TO WHETHER WE ARE WE SEE SOFTENING. THE MARKETS WANTS TO HEAR ABOUT THAT. JOBLESS CLAIMS CAME IN SOFTWARE. -- FADED AS WE HEARD FROM THE FED THEY ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION. NASDAQ .7%. OLD COUNTRY WORLD INDEX, EUROPE PULLED UP THE U.S. INFLATION FOCUS COMES BECAUSE MANY INFLATIONARY FOCUS FROM THE OIL MARKET. COMMODITIES AGAIN CLEARING UP. OIL UP 1.4%, FOUR STRAIGHT DAYS OF GAIN. OPEC-PLUS FOCUSING ON PRODUCTION, CURTAILING IT BY THE MOST IN YEARS. WE WORRY ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR LONGER-TERM PROGRESS AGAINST INFLATION PRESSURES. IT IS NOTABLE THAT ENERGY WAS THE ONLY GROUP IN THE GREEN IN TERMS OF STOCKS. EQUITIES HAVE SUNK AND SO TOO HAVE BONDS. IS THIS A REFLECTION OF WHAT -- HE IS TRYING TO TELL THE MARKET? WE ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION. UP NINE BASIS POINTS OF THE TWO YEAR. THE BANK OF CANADA STANDING HAWKISH. YESTERDAY. IT FELT AS THOUGH THE CENTRAL BANK WAS A LITTLE MORE DOVISH. TODAY, THE CANADIAN CENTRAL BANK IS MORE HAWKISH. YIELDS SPIKED AND IT HAS A FOLLOW-THROUGH HERE IN THE UNITED STATES. TAYLOR: THE FED SPEAK TODAY CLEARED IT UP. IT IS THE ONE PIVOT FROM THE PIVOT. MIKE MCKEE CONTINUES TO REPEAT HIMSELF. THE U.S. IS IN A HIGH INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. LABOR MARKET IS STRONG, BUT OUR GOAL IS TO BRING INFLATION BACK DOWN TO 2%. THAT IS IF THE YIELD STORY AND THE LABOR MARKET STORY TO PUSH FORWARD TOMORROW. COMING UP, WITH INTEREST RATES ON THE RISE, WE ARE TAKING A LOOK AT THE -- THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: TALKING ALL ABOUT THE BOND MARKET. WE CAN GET INSIGHT ON THE BOND MARKET. THE APPETITE FOR DEALS IN THIS ENVIRONMENT AS THE FED CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY. JOINING US NOW IS JOE BARATTA, BLACKSTONE, AND SONALI BASAK. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. I KNOW YOU ARE FOCUSED ON THE DEALMAKING SITE COME UP DEALS REQUIRE MONEY TO FINANCE THERE'S A LOT OF CONCERN AFTER CITRIX AND TWITTER THAT THERE IS MONEY AVAILABLE TO GET THINGS DONE. HOW ARE YOU SEEING THE ISSUE PLAY OUT? > > THANKS FOR HAVING ME. I WOULD SAY THE LOAN MARKETS ARE TIGHT. THEY ARE NOT REALLY OPEN RIGHT NOW. ALTHOUGH, FOR CONSERVATIVELY STRUCTURED AND PROPERLY PRICED TRANSACTIONS FOR GREAT COMPANIES , I BELIEVE WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CAPITAL. THAT ACCESS IS PARTICULARLY WELL-SUITED GIVEN OUR SCALE, BREASTS AND TRACK RECORD WITH NOT LOSING LOAN INVESTORS THEIR MONEY. > > WHAT ABOUT VALUATION? THINGS ARE GETTING CHEAPER. THAT MEANS THEY ARE GETTING MORE RIPE TO BUY. I AM WONDERING, HAVE WE HIT THE PART WHERE YOU ARE SEEING A MARKET BOTTOM ENOUGH? > > CERTAINLY IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS AND THAT IS WHERE WE ARE SPENDING OUR TIME. HELPING SOLVE PROBLEMS WITH FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESSES. CERTAINLY, OUR CAPITAL NEEDS TO BE PRICED FOR THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, NOT YESTERDAY'S ENVIRONMENT. WE ARE BEGINNING TO SEE ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES. THEY ARE GOING TO BE HIGHLY STRUCTURED AND BESPOKE IN NATURE. I THINK -- WITH 20 GUYS SHOWING UP COMPETING AGAINST EACH OTHER IS A THING OF THE PAST. I AM CONFIDENT WE ARE GOING TO FIND INTERESTING TRANSACTIONS TO DO IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. CAROLINE: WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE PRIVATE MARKETS? IS THERE STILL A DISCONNECT BETWEEN WHERE WE ARE SEEING PUBLIC VALUATIONS AND -- FROM A PRIVATE PERSPECTIVE? > > THERE WAS A LOT OF ACTIVITY OVER THE YEARS. IF YOU BOUGHT SOMETHING TWO OR THREE YEARS AGO, UNLESS YOU HAVE A BIG GAIN, WHICH IS UNLIKELY NOW GIVEN THE PUBLIC MARKET ENVIRONMENT, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO SELL. THERE ACTUALLY ISN'T MUCH FOR SALE IN THE PRIVATE MARKETS. WE ARE NOT SELLING THINGS WE OWN, IN LARGE PART. THE ACTION WILL BE IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS AND YOU HAVE -- IF YOU HAVE A STRATEGY THAT ALLOWS YOU TO PLAY THERE, WE WILL BE MORE ACTIVE THEN MAYBE SOME OTHERS IN OUR INDUSTRY. > > YOU MENTIONED SOME LOAN PROVISIONS INTO THE WAY WE ARE DOING DEALS. IT IS INTERESTING, GIVEN THE CYCLICAL NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, 1000 -- SOME THINGS ARE GOOD, NOW ARE YOU TAKING A LOOK AND MAKING SURE YOU UNDERSTAND MORE CLEARLY WHERE YOU ARE? MAKING SURE SOME OF THOSE PROMISES ARE GETTING BACK IN? > > YES. FOR A LONG TIME, THERE WERE NO COVENANTS AND A LOT WAS FINANCED IN THE BOND MARKETS. NEW LOANS ARE GOING TO REQUIRE SOME DEAL OF AMORTIZATION. HOW YOU STRUCTURE THAT END OF THE ATTENTION WE PAY TO THOSE TERMS IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT. WE PROBABLY WILL NEED TO LIVE WITH WORSE TERMS THEN MAYBE WE FINANCED ON A YEAR AGO. > > WHAT ABOUT THE PRIVATE EQUITY MODEL OVERALL? WE HAVE LIVED IN A LOW INTEREST ENVIRONMENT. WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE AS RATES RISE? DOES THAT MEAN WE HAVE TO RETHINK HOW MUCH LEVERAGE WE ADD TO THE TRANSACTIONS? ROCCO GLOBAL COST OF CAPITAL WAS ARTIFICIALLY LOW FOR A LONG TIME. IT HAS RESET AND INVESTORS HAD BEEN BEHAVING FOR A WHILE AS IF IT WERE GOING TO RESET. WE SLOW DOWN OUR PACE SIGNIFICANTLY COMING INTO 2021. PARTICULARLY IN THE UNITED STATES. I THINK NEW PRIVATE EQUITY MUST REFLECT A HIGHER COST OF CAPITAL. FINANCING COSTS ARE GOING TO BE HIGHER THAN THEY WERE. MARKET RISK PREMIUMS ARE HIGHER. THERE IS MORE VOLATILITY. WE INTEND TO REPRICE OUR CAPITAL AS PART OF THIS CYCLE. > > TALK ABOUT REGIONS. WE HAVE BEEN HAMMERING HERE IN THE U.S., IT IS NOWHERE NEAR AS BAD AS OUTLOOKS IN EUROPE, THE U.K.. WE KNOW IT LOOKS PRETTY AWFUL. HOW ARE YOU LOOKING AT ASSETS THERE? > > IN THE U.K. AND EUROPE? > > YEAH. > > WE ARE BELIEVERS LONG-TERM IN BOTH THE U.K. AND EUROPE. WE OWN MANY ASSETS THERE. THE CURRENCY AGAINST THE DOLLAR WOULD SUGGEST THERE IS MORE RISK. THOSE ECONOMIES HAVE A DIM OUTLOOK. THAT SAID, WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN THE U.K. AND EUROPE. BUT IT IS HARDER TO PREDICT THINGS IN THOSE MARKETS THAN IT WOULD BE IN THE UNITED STATES. TAYLOR: YOU ARE PREPARING FOR MAYBE A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN. WHAT DOES LOOK ATTRACTIVE? > > WE HAVE A FEW THINGS. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CAPITAL IT IS IN THREE AREAS. ONE IS IN THE LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM. WE HAVE A COMPANY THAT PROVIDES SERVICES TO CLINICAL TRIALS FOR LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS. WE ARE INVESTING IN THE ECOSYSTEM AROUND ENERGY TRANSITION. WE OWN A COMPANY THAT DOES ROOFTOP SOLAR. THE THIRD INVESTMENT IS A COMPANY THAT ALLOWS SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES TO BUY WHAT THEY NEED MORE CHEAPLY. WE VIEW THAT AS AN INFLATION HEDGE. WE ARE TRYING TO INVEST IN THINGS THAT ARE NOT TIED TO THE OVERALL BUSINESS CYCLE. WE WANT TO AVOID THINGS WHERE PURCHASES TURN ON FINANCING. AUTOMOBILES, HOME IMPROVEMENT, THOSE SORTS OF THINGS. VERY HIGH QUALITY BUSINESSES WITH HIGH MARKET SHARE AT REASONABLE PRICES, WE ARE WILLING TO INVEST. WE WILL BE WILLING TO OVER EQUITY TIES TO SEE US THROUGH THESE DIFFICULT FINANCE MARKETS. SONALI: IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT IS OUT THERE, AND THEY ARE NOT GOING TO BE DOING A $20 BILLION BUYOUT WITH A TEAM OF OTHER INVESTORS, IS AT THE TIME NOW THAT YOU LOOK AROUND AND SAY THERE ARE INTERESTING OPPORTUNITIES IN SOME OF THE MARKETS THAT WE ALREADY ARE INVESTED IN? > > FOR SURE. ABOUT ONE THIRD OF OUR CAPITAL IS INVESTED IN DISCRETE STRATEGIES. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT WRITTEN ABOUT OUR CONTENT CREATION PLATFORM CALLED CANDLE MEDIA WHERE WE ARE TRYING TO INVEST AND PARTNER WITH THE BEST CONTENT CREATORS TO BUILD LIBRARY VALUE AND SERVE HIGH QUALITY CATEGORY DEFINING CONTENTS THE MULTITUDE OF STREAMERS. THAT IS ONE AREA WHERE WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST A HIGH NET PLATFORM. WE HAVE TWO OR THREE GREAT PORTFOLIO COMPANIES IN THAT MANNER. SONALI: THE OTHER BEING REESE WITHERSPOON. YOU THINK ABOUT PRIVATE EQUITY IN THE PAST AND MORE -- MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT. SOME WOULD SAY THESE ARE HIGHER GROWTH, MAYBE A LITTLE MORE PRONE TO STRUGGLE IN A RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT. HOW DO YOU SEE SOME OF THESE NEWER AREAS? HOW DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO THERAPY? -- EXPECT THEM TO FAIR? > > THE NEED FOR FRESH CONTENT FOR THE SERIES OF DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES THAT ARE TIED TO CONSUMER PRESCRIPTIONS -- SUBSCRIPTIONS IS UNDENIABLE. THEY NEED TO LET -- THEY NEED TO DELIVER TO KEEP THOSE SUBSCRIBERS. OUR VISION WAS TO PARTNER WITH THE BEST CONTENT CREATORS TO SERVE THAT CONTENT TO THEM. IN CATEGORY DEFINING WAYS. I DO NOT THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE PRONE TO RECESSION. I THINK THE MARKET IS SIGNIFICANT AND WE ARE TRYING TO DO IT IN THE HIGHEST QUALITY WAY WITH THE BEST PEOPLE POSSIBLE. POLANCO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT NEW OPPORTUNITIES. WHAT ABOUT THE HEADWINDS? I AM AN AVID FAN OF LEGOLAND. I IMAGINE IN THE U.K. IT IS A TOUGHER ENVIRONMENT. TALK TO US ABOUT THE ASSETS YOU HAVE AND WHAT YOU ARE TELLING YOUR PEOPLE. > > ONE OF THE MAJOR THINGS WE HAVE COMING IN THE PANDEMIC, IN THE MID-2020, WAS TO REQUIRE -- ACQUIRE TRAVEL AND LEISURE ASSETS THAT WERE SIGNIFICANTLY DISLOCATED AS A RESULT OF THE PANDEMIC. WE HAVE A LOT OF EXPOSURE TO TRAVEL AND LEISURE RELATED ASSETS IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE U.K. AND AUSTRALIA. SPECIFICALLY ON LEGOLAND, CONSUMERS HAVE CHANGED THEIR SPENDING AWAY FROM -- SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES, BUYING GOODS AND CLOSE, AND GETTING OUTSIDE AND BEING WITH FAMILY. ALL OF OUR TRAVEL RELATED BUSINESSES ARE PERFORMING WELL, EVEN IN THE U.K., EUROPE AND ASIA. OVERALL, OUR PORTFOLIO IS STILL IN SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH. WE DON'T HAVE A LOT OF EXPOSURE TO BIG CAPITAL EQUIPMENT OR CONSUMER SPENDING ON GOODS WHERE I THINK YOU ARE SEEING A SLOWDOWN. WE HAVE SOME MARGIN PRESSURE IN SOME BUSINESSES AS A RESULT OF ELATION BUT WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO PASS THAT ON THROUGH PRICING. TAYLOR: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. JOE BARATTA, GLOBAL HEAD OF PRIVATE EQUITY AT BLACKSTONE. SONALI: BREAKING NEWS, AMD IS OUT WITH THIRD QUARTER PRELIMINARY RESULTS. THE NUMBERS DON'T LOOK GOOD. $5.6 BILLION, THE ESTIMATES HAD BEEN FOR $6.7 BILLION. CITING WEAKER CLIENTS SEGMENT REVENUE, WEAKER THAN EXPECTED. INVENTORY CORRECTIONS, THAT SOUNDS FAMILIAR. THEY ARE NOW TAKING 160 MILLION DOLLARS OF CHARGES FOR ITEMS INCLUDING THAT INVENTORY AND THAT PRICING. THIS IS A STOCK THAT IS NOW UNDER PRESSURE, JUST ABOUT 2%. SOME PRELIMINARY NUMBERS GIVE US INSIGHT INTO THE VOLATILITY THAT WILL BE THIS EARNINGS SEASON. CAROLINE: WE HEARD FROM EICHORN AND PREVIOUSLY TALKING ABOUT A BOOM-BUST CYCLE THAT THEY COULDN'T AVOID. MANY CHIP COMPANIES HAVE BEEN OUT THERE TRYING TO SHOW THEY CAN WHETHER THESE STORMS, THEY WOULD NOT HAVE AN OVERSUPPLY GLUT. STILL, WE -- THE NARRATIVE THAT WE ARE HAVING TO CURTAIL OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH AND SEEING REVENUE CUT AND SEEING BILLIONS -- CUT BACK ON. THIS IS A BIG FOCUS FOR COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN SO OUTPERFORMING. WE THINK OF AN AMD THAT HAS DONE WELL, LISA HSU HAS BEEN OVER AND ABOVE MARKET SHARES. TAYLOR: THEY ARE LOOKING OUT MARGINS THAT ARE GOING TO BE ABOUT 42%. THERE GROWTH MARGIN SHORTFALL IS DUE TO LOWER REVENUE, DUE TO THE CLIENT PROCESSOR UNIT, SELLING PRICES. REALLY SOME INTERESTING THINGS HERE. YOU HAVE THE CHAIR LISA SUE SAYING IT IS A PC MARKET. SHE IS SEEING THE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO REMAIN STRONG, BUT THIS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY CORRECTIONS ACROSS THE ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAIN. THAT IS THE KEY HEADLINE IN THAT PRESS RELEASE. CAROLINE: REMEMBER -- GIVE US THEIR NUMBERS UNTIL THE 26. THIS IS A COMPANY THAT HAS TO PREANNOUNCED BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO EDUCATE THE MARKET, TALK TO THEM ABOUT PRICING, TALK TO THEM ABOUT A PULLBACK NOT ONLY IN THE CONSUMER BUT ONCE AGAIN WE ARE HEARING FROM PAULA POUNDSTONE -- TALKING ABOUT THE ENTERPRISES. TAYLOR: THAT WRAPS UP TRIPLE TAKE. -- MORGAN STANLEY. JULIA POLLAK. TRIPLE TAKE.