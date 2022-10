00:00

Almost. I want to get a little bit into how we got here you were in Saudi Arabia with the White House is Brett McGurk. This was reported by the Saudi state news agency just less than two weeks ago. You met with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Did you walk away from that meeting thinking we'd be here today with OPEC. Plus cutting 2 million barrels off the market. I was there two weeks round just about two weeks ago. No I did not. I'm not going to go into the details of our conversation they cover. No you didn't seem to think there would be this big of a cut. I know I did not. What did you walk away thinking them from that meeting. That conversation with the crown prince. Obviously energy was discussed. Well energy was one of the topics we discussed. And I what I can tell you is I did not walk away with that understanding but that was two weeks two weeks ago. I guess a lot going to happen in two weeks in the global markets. Look I Emory I think that the important piece here is to understand what impact this has. And this probably has a muted impact on the United States as we are a dominant energy country whether it's oil or gas or solar and wind and energy and clean technology. We are a a very strong economy and a very strong country. But there are a lot of poor countries low income developing countries who are reeling from high prices. And this action by over yesterday is turning their back on those developing countries in support of the Russian. What is good for the Russian agenda at the moment to finance their failing military aggression in Ukraine. So the sense I get from you almost is that you walked away with a different picture of what the kingdom was going to be pushing at this OPEC meeting. People in your own party they are not mincing words. Senator Chris Murphy I thought the whole point of selling arms to the Gulf states despite their human rights abuses nonsensical Yemen war working against U.S. interests in Libya Sudan et cetera was that when an international crisis came the Gulf could choose America over Russia and China. You were there with the president in July. It was a controversial trip for the president to make politically. Where does this relationship go from here. So first yes I saw Senator Murphy's words. But let me be clear. I was as you said I was with the president on that trip number one. The president raised human rights and raised the difficult issues with the Saudi leadership because Joe Biden always raises the tough issues at the top of any meeting. And he stood up for the American our American values. So that trip was in no way shape or form to undermine that. But what we said before the trip during the trip and after the trip is that it was not about oil. We had a lot of strategic issues and national security areas that we thought we could advance. And the president's committed to advancing America's security interests. Those included integrating Israel further into the into the Arab world with the overflight. So we were able to achieve then moving Iraq away from the influence of Iran and to integrate them economically and from an energy perspective into the rest of the region. So there were a lot of reasons for that trip. And in fact when we announced that trip. Oil prices are one hundred and seventeen dollars a barrel. And today WTI is still I don't know where they are today but about eighty seven or eight dollars that is a 30 dollar decline. Gasoline prices will be announced a triple at five dollars today. Most Americans are at three dollars and twenty nine cents. The average obviously skewed by it but full of high prices. So we're still at significantly lower prices right. WTI this morning is trading just under eighty nine dollars a barrel. Eighty eight dollars. Sixty five cents according to a Bloomberg terminal. But the point is you made this historic trip. The president said more oil would be coming down the pipeline. The meeting right after that trip you got a hundred thousand barrels. That's it. It was embarrassingly low. Now they're cutting 2 million. Just one caution. Very quickly yesterday Brian Deese and Jake Sullivan put out a statement and there was a nod toward no peak legislation which basically means the Department of Justice could sue these countries in May. The White House had their concerns. Is this a signal that if this landed on the president's desk he would sign it. I'll let you do the T T leave reading of the statement. I think we are. I think both Jake Sullivan and Brian Deese were clear that we're going to work with Congress to see what kind of tools we need to make sure that the United States economy is strong.