00:00

What's the holdup now. Why can't they just say let's do it. Yeah well there's a huge distrust factor and you have to keep that in mind as we're talking about this. Right. Because a few days ago you said hey let's do the original deal at the original price. And Twitter didn't jump on that immediately which kind of tells you something. Right. Because it seemed like the two were kind of meeting where they had originally thought they were going to in April. And today we learned that you know there's been a hang up around some of the language in you know what you want ultimately said was that there would be a debt contingency. Right. That that wasn't in the original agreement. And now he's saying hey you know I have the debt. It's there. And Twitter is basically. Zain prove it. Show us because we're not going to sign anything until we have you know a legal document here. And so in the last hour or so the Musk team has said hey we want to stay this trial. We want it. We want to pause this thing. And the Twitter team just responded not all that long ago maybe 10 15 minutes ago to say we don't want to do that. And now it's up to the judge as to whether or not they're going to you know put this thing on pause or continue. What's the likelihood the debt contingency would actually become an issue. That's a great question and as far as we can tell a lot of the commitments that Elian got with you know these debt commitments from the banks back in April and May you know those are as far as we know still still good. And so Elian has been saying well hey you know Twitter is essentially dragging their feet like there's no reason that this debt isn't going to come through. But you know again if you're Twitter all you've seen is this guy kind of play games with you and change his mind and flip flop. And so that's why I think distrust then comes in right as even if it there is a high likelihood the debt is indeed there. Clearly Twitter is very nervous or uncomfortable with accepting that and moving forward. Now it also came out that Musk tried to negotiate a lower price for the deal and this was as I understand it weeks ago Twitter said no. Not surprisingly. But it actually did come back to them earlier than we thought and said hey maybe I actually want to do this. Yeah they're his lawyer actually issued a public statement today that said that you know the two sides had talked about lowering that that deal price which again is fifty four dollars and 20 cents per share. And that Twitter had actually offered a slightly lower deal. He said that that cut billions of dollars off the price and that Eli ultimately said no because there were other kind of requirements or stipulations with with that price reduction. Now we're kind of at that stage Emily Chang both sides and both lawyers are really kind of throwing everything they can at one another in public here. And so it's a little bit you know we're still trying to figure out exactly how that negotiation may have played out. But again on the record from you on Musk lawyer basically saying Twitter tried to lower this by billions. Musk said no because he didn't like whatever stipulations were included with that.