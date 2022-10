00:00

We have a Bloomberg exclusive for you involving Goldman Sachs is the latest filings in a class class action lawsuit against the bank. Alleged misconduct by managers at every level. Goldman fight very hard to conceal. Two names appearing in the suit and they are among the bank's most prominent men. Bloomberg's Sridhar Natarajan broke the story and has more. I said talk us through what we know. Well this has been a long running lawsuit a case that's been going on since 2005. And a couple of weeks ago a lawsuit filing dropped that should pretty egregious behavior. Add Goldman Sachs from internal H.R. files at Goldman going back almost two decades. But what is interesting is it's not some of the most egregious stuff that got all the attention that we're focusing on here. A clash erupted between Goldman and the plaintiffs over the last few months specifically or complaints that weren't nearly as ugly as the worst ones here. But what raised the stakes there was the individuals involved because they were two of Goldman's most prominent figures. One of them Tucker York who happens to run their consumer and wealth division. And the other is Gary Gold who was longtime court president then president and Goldman and then went to join the Trump administration. Goldman aggressively adopted the stance that instead of people judging the complaints and deciding for what the complaints or what they are. They said that they were going to close ranks and put in a big effort to make sure that these names never became public. Talk to me about the context of this. Talk to me about what is happening more broadly. Just go. Just tell me what the what the lawsuit the original lawsuit was actually about. And that's that's an important question because this lawsuit like I said first started the first seeds of this lawsuit were planted in 2005 by a Goldman executive Christina Jan Auster. If she had to wait until 2010 to do that she could even dig Goldman to court. Now almost 12 13 years later the case finally goes to trial as one of the biggest class action lawsuits that deals with a case like this or where equality effectively over gender bias at the firm in terms of how they treated women when it came to pay and promotion. And these are arduous sagas that take a lot of time. There have been some women who have dropped out of the class action. In fact one of them Jamie Fuller Higgins dropped out of the class to be able to write a book. And she wrote about her experience at Goldman Sachs a 16 17 years he spent there and then actually became a rag doll all from a high ranking executive. We rarely have Goldman managing directors or anyone more senior than that writing a book about Wall Street in that fashion. Quickly what is Goldman's response Ben. Well they had argued and Gordon they've told us the same thing that they felt that including the name of the two individuals Gary Cohn and Tucker York was an unnecessary invasion into their privacy. They believe it is not central to the case. And they said these are unsworn hearsay complaints and therefore people should never have been able to see who see who these complaints were lobbed against.