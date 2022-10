00:00

When markets remain uncertain over Elon Musk 44 billion dollar takeover of Twitter with the purchase now revived speculation is back on the table over the deal's financing as well as what Twitter under Musk could look like. For more let's bring in Matt Schutz. Shut in hell. Am I going to make sure I get that name right. And Mandy's saying Bloomberg intelligence. Mandy just as we were kind of coming back and talking about this intro we see Twitter shares down about one and a half percent off their session lows on a report from CNBC here that the deal will actually get financing. This comes off reports that Apollo among others is actually backing out of the 13 billion they promised. Does any of this matter. Is this deal going to get done. Well so he has the commitment letter from the banks on that twelve point five billion debt component. Now the markets have changed from this summer and obviously you know the yield spreads have gone up. So you could argue you know financing around 13 billion for such a large buyout. It's tough in this environment. But at the same time he has a commitment letter. So let's see what the banks do over there. But I think it wasn't a change of heart. He realizes you know if he goes through the trial it won't be a good PR for him and Tesla. So that to me seems to be the kind of the main reason why he's going ahead with the deal right now. Matt I want to bring you into the conversation because you have done some exceptional analysis of this very issue of the financing and the hypothetical situation where the plan financing starts to fall apart. And then what happens legally. What more can you tell us. Yeah I mean that's exactly right at this point. Elon Musk's legal case is extremely weak. It was very weak before he wrote that letter three days ago saying I'll agree to the fifty for dollar and 20 cents purchase price. It's even weaker now. And so that means the only legal way that he can get out of the deal is if this debt financing were to fall apart. And at this point it's very much just a theoretical risk because there's been no indication that the banks are walking away from as Man Deep said their commitment to fund that. So at this point it's just a theoretical risk and no reason to think that's going to arise. But if you're Twitter you have reason to be to be very cautious because this has been a roller coaster. Well Matt I want to stick with you on that point because I think one of the issues that Twitter had certainly some of the analysts on Wall Street had that covered the social media company was that if Elon Musk backs away from this deal Twitter essentially to any other buyer becomes untouchable to some extent if the financing disappears as you just outlined. Can Twitter still claim that case. Yes. So I mean first of all if this financing disappears under the agreement Elon Musk still has a duty to go out and try to find more. So it's not that easy to do that. But at the same time the larger point you raise is exactly right. The interesting thing here is that a lot Musk has really damaged this company I think throughout this process as he's tried to get out of his agreement. And it's put the company in a tough position going forward. For example with the whistleblower claim that he's made a big deal about there's a real possibility that the Federal Trade Commission comes after the company now for hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. And it's very likely I think that that's going to be Elon Musk's problem going forward. Well that's really helpful perspective Matt. I want to bring Mandy back in because Mandy kudos to you for trying to make sense of those early comments for Musk on what Twitter might look like after the deal. This idea of the Everything app you've put pen to paper walk us through what that might look like. Yeah. So look the closest coms that come to my mind are you know LinkedIn and YouTube. And the reason I see that is because Twitter had the end of the day is a network that brings brings in creators and followers. And you know they can find ways to monetize both of them you know creators. Yes. Every social media platform with this tick tock or matter they're willing to bring more creators. Well Twitter already has them. So if they introduce more tools which is what Twitter Blue is all about that could be high gross 90 percent gross margin revenue. And look Twitter hasn't executed at all since its IPO. We know that you know they have failed to monetize the engagement to ads but there is potential. And that's why I think LinkedIn and YouTube offered the best kind of model in terms of using both subscriptions and ads. And they have done it successfully you know over the last few years. Well Mandy very quickly it's talk now about the stock price here. We're trading at fifty dollars and sixty five cents is 50 for 2010. The ceiling that Elon Musk has now created for the stock. Yes. I mean look he's overpaying when you compare it to valuation. Oh snap. And you know Pinterest. It's clearly two to three times the two daily active user multiple that you have calculated. But at the same time again there are only four or five platforms with daily active user base of over 200 million. And Twitter has that stickiness. So it's about you know just figuring out a business model and monetizing it and staying on that subject. Mandy. Thank you very much. Thanks Mandy. Thank you Matt very much of the Bloomberg intelligence all star team. On that note our Bloomberg headlines right now that mosque and Twitter that the resolution of this deal is said to stick on that issue of debt contingency. So obviously we're going to continue to watch this right now Kristie as we have watched the story of how this gets financed front and center. Just to reiterate that headline that the Bloomberg terminal has just cranked out the Twitter and mosque that the resolution of all of this is said to stick on that debt contingency issue. Yeah. And of course on the back of that headline we are seeing Twitter once again hitting new session lows now about 50 dollars on the share price. I want to bring back Mandy saying we're going to not let him leave the set. What do you make of that breaking headline. The stock market clearly not reacting well. Well we know the stock fell you know as low as thirty seven dollars. And you know he walked away from the deal. And so look the stock price will reflect the uncertainty around the merger going through. And if the debt financing is incoming 2.5 billion isn't an easy gap to fail even though you know he's the richest man in the world the only two hundred and seventy billion dollar of Tesla's stock. Still he has raised that money. And so I do think you know it's a problem. And given you know Twitter management and Elon Musk are negotiating behind the scenes before their trial gets underway. Look all this wouldn't come into play. Twitter management wants to make sure the legal department wants to make sure that this deal goes through. Under all circumstances. And that's what I think they'll be after. All right. Hang tight man. Deep. I want to bring in Ludlow who obviously has done extensive reporting on this story as well. And I'm just looking at the full Bloomberg right up on this story as well Ed. And we're still watching what happens with the two sides I believe expected to file a motion with the court when they have settled all their questions. But what more can you tell us what your observations are right now. Yes. So according to sources the debt financing portion of must package is still at issue. And it's a sticking point at least part of the sticking point between the two sides. The problem is in the original April 25th agreement when Moscow agreed to buy Twitter it. Fifty four dollars 20 cents a share. That was not contingent. There was no clause in the agreement contingent on the debt financing proceeds being received. And then you'll remember what happened two evenings ago when Musk's representatives wrote a letter to Twitter. The debt the proceeds from the debt being received was part of his offer his updates his office. So clearly it's a sticking point. Looking at reaction in Twitter shares. But you know I guess the greater context here is that they are ready to move forward once that's resolved. And indeed one source said that if we can get past this point we could move very quickly indeed have closing within a week or so. So we're paying very close attention to what happens with that debt. And I'm curious though about once again it comes down to the financing race if he doesn't have that financing. What does that have to do to his personal wealth. And there was a big correlation for a while an inverse correlation between Tesla shares and Twitter shares for a long time. The idea here simply being that to finance this deal he might have to sell more and more of his Tesla stock. Is that dynamic going to come back into play. Yes it it's fascinating isn't it. There's twelve point five billion dollars of debt and an additional five hundred million dollar revolving credit line. And frankly the conditions in the market for leverage debt have changed. Right. You know we're a long way in the world from where we were in April. He raised about 7 0 secured backing for seven point one billion dollars of additional equity financing from partners. What's happened in that time. Well of course test the stock is also lower than where it was in April. And so that impacts the amount that he will have to if he did have to sell more test to stock. Obviously there's a consideration around the volume of shares he may have to sell at this point in order to meet the dollar value of that commitment. So I think that's part of the pressure we see in Tesla stock right now. It's just not not just the element of key man risk but the idea that he might have to liquidate more of his holdings of tests in order to finance this package.