00:00

We were very disappointed in the decision by OPEC and Russia yesterday. We think was a mistake. One it's not it's not substantiated by energy markets by the global economy or by any other metric. It was unnecessary at this time. Prices are already elevated. There is no real imminent threat of a major collapse in prices that would necessitate a a cut. I understand that you know having watched OPIC for a long time there's a difference to what they announce and what they actually do. OPEC's quotas are there produced. They're under producing their quotas by more than the 2 billion 2 million barrel cut that they've announced. So let's see if this actually has any impact whatsoever in actual production numbers. Right. We are going to continue to work at home and with our allies. So we're going to work with our U.S. companies to ensure that they continue to increase production and make sure that we have the refining capacity. We're down a couple refineries due to some accidents. Maintenance to make sure that we have enough inventory along the East Coast and parts of the Midwest and the West Coast to make sure that we have supplies and we're going to need to focus on bringing down prices. And to that end we have still some work to do on the SPRO. Okay. Almost. There's a lot to unpack there. So one of the reasons that OPEC talked about doing this was in essence to incentivize spare capacity. Higher oil price now to get more oil out of the ground because if not it's going to stay in the ground and there will be a shortage if there is some truth to that. Why not take that view with U.S. producers. Why go to your allies. We have oil here that we can get out. Why not pick up the phone to oil production companies and say guys what can we do to get you to produce more. Alex there's a.. There's a.. An assumption based in your question that we're not doing that for the last even publicly for the last several months. We have had conversations with the leadership of almost every major oil producer the United States told them. What do you need to be incentivized to increase production. We've had that honest conversation. They have what they need. They do not need anything else. I've had this conversation where I think we talk to the industry. They would point out that it's the threat of regulation down the road. That's the issue. Alex I take issue with that. Okay. I don't think that that's actually accurate. I think in fact if you look at where the you know it's always about where you put your money. CapEx has increased among the major producers the United States this year. They're increasing production. They announced those increases in CapEx just several months ago. But it takes time for that to materialize in production. We've seen them increase production. We know that the projection is for them to increase production into 2023 the first couple of quarters 2023. They have what they need. Rhetoric aside I think they have what they need. They're doing that. We're calling on them to continue to do that. We have a good discussion with them. We don't always agree that is true. And you know that this administration believes in accelerating the energy transition. But we do agree that in order to accelerate the energy transition we need to have an functioning U.S. economy and global economy. And for that we still need oil production to rise in the United States. That's what we're talking about. And I think that's where we're going.