Of course marking capital isn't everything but it's astounding to look at those numbers. Do you think we're seeing a changing of the guard happen before our very eyes whereby matters influence and power will be significantly diminished. I mean I think there's a longer there's there's there's obviously a lot of market concern about the direction that the company is going that the move to the metaverse is a focus. The name change all of these different things that have gone into you know what the what the street's assessment of the business prospects of the company are in the long term. And so that has obviously weighed on the stock quite extensively in the long run that companies will position. And I think in general but needs to to figure out what it's going to emphasize in terms of how they're going to continue to make great profits and how to you know lead this transition into the metaverse which is one of the things that they've articulated as the as the that the main goal the company with changing the name. You know in the meantime they they have a whole bunch of these different businesses that operate extraordinarily well. And they're going to need to make the case more to the street about about how those have growth prospects. And ultimately that should result in a recovery in the market cap over time. But you know this is the way that the markets measure companies these days. It's always it's always a challenge. Meantime you've got the Supreme Court taking a look at section 230. How big a blow could that be for matter. If the power of that law is eroded or erased. Yeah Section 230 has has had a great deal of power I think in protecting the reasonable business decisions of all companies in the space not just you know Facebook Metta and the threats to that are very real right now. The the upholding of the Texas law by the 5th Circuit the upholding of the Florida law and the 11th Circuit. And so far there's just a whole bunch of kind of wacky stuff from traditional First Amendment jurisprudence going on right now in the courts because of the way that they've been packed. And from there you know the companies have to be very focused on this. I think that there's been a lot of good commentary that says that the companies might end up engaging in kind of more takedowns of improper behavior even more takedowns of improper behavior. If there were to be some sort of repeal of Section 230 or limitation of it by the interpretation of these statutes which pretty clearly conflict with Section 230 and and the First Amendment in a lot of these cases too. So I think that that's an it's an ongoing worry for the companies that they're watching it very closely. But you know Facebook and Facebook made a Google in there you know in the YouTube division. All sorts of the different companies that are offering media insight and also content you know a user generated content have been adapting their policies to get to some sort of a status which is I think OK right now. But they might have to change it pretty radically if their protections are repealed. Meantime you've got federal regulation that could potentially come with this Klobuchar Grassley law. But there's this market cap provision as I understand it and Facebook wouldn't even qualify because you know in terms of its market size it's too small. You've got to keep your money FTSE scrutinizing Facebook from another direction. And you know some of that ISE let's say Facebook defenders would say Facebook is getting an undue amount of scrutiny for the size at least if you look at the market size of the company today. What do you think about that. The idea that Facebook is a you know is a monopolist exercising you know unjust on allowable monopoly power to either maintain a monopoly or to gain a monopoly has always been a pretty farfetched vision of a whole bunch of people who just didn't like some decisions that the company was making. You know the antitrust laws versus to protect competition not competitors. And Facebook has had some competitors who are who are complaining over time and some smaller companies who would like to get into the field. But the idea that that that they're exercising this sort of bottleneck control that's the historic worry of antitrust law has just always been incredibly difficult which is why Judge Roseburg you know dismissed the suit in the first instance that the FTSE you know you know pleadings were sort of conclusively on that front. He came back and he let the lawsuit proceed with regard to the federal government. The state's lawsuit was dismissed in its entirety there on appeal right now. But I don't think that appeal will be successful ultimately. And so it's it's a it's a and if you look at the things that they wanted to go after Facebook for the acquisition of Instagram the acquisition of WhatsApp there's a real read of those as more defensive against other big players in the industry like Apple and Google who control the mobile operating systems at the time. And so it's one of those things where from a traditional antitrust law perspective it was always a pretty far fetched case. And you know it's proceeding now but after some significant you know kind of hand slapping by a fairly good principle of our traditional antitrust judge in D.C.. That said Facebook still has a massive cultural and societal impact. We were just speaking with Francis how the now famous Facebook whistleblower and she expressed her concern that especially with Sheryl Sandberg leaving that Mark Zuckerberg still only really has Mark Zuckerberg to hold him accountable. Take a listen to what she had to say. You know Mark has surrounded himself with people who tell him the same kinds of stories over and over again. You know Facebook is just a mirror. It doesn't have responsibility. All of these things that we're complaining about have always been present. We're just showing them to people. We don't play any role in this. We have no power. What do you think. I mean I I do think that there's a degree to which you know Facebook as a gatherer of of of of cultural expression is merely reflecting what what is going on in reality. But the idea that it shapes it instead is something that the company has is embraced in its research internally as a lot of the documents the Francis Hagen put out showed that that you know I do think that the company should be more transparent about that research and that they should be engaged in a dialogue saying look we understand that there are challenges to the change that social media presents to the way that people traditionally experience media. And we're we're trying to lead them. And now you know moving into the metaverse we want to make sure that that safety and you know and sort of mental health as people experience these platforms is part of the mission in doing that in a good way. Part of the mission goal I think I've I've seen some pretty good action on that front from the company in the as they as the metaverse pivot has to continue to happen on that front. And I think that that you know the fact that a lot of these documents come out and have revealed internal research in the company has been mostly a cleansing opportunity for the company to talk about these things more openly. That Francis's point seems to be that the company shouldn't be hiding these. And I and I think that that's mostly right. I could ask your thoughts about Elon Musk and Twitter. I'm curious what you think the risks are. Does Twitter and Twitter under Elon Musk attract more Facebook like problems because it's run by a you know sole and very public billionaire. You know. What are you watching. If indeed. Despite all of his success he ends up taking over the social media company which he has never done before. Right. In his commentary about how simple this could be you just reinstate some of these figures. You just allow. We want to go to the limits to free speech in law in America where we're gonna try to step back seem a lot more like what. You know people like Francis hugging or accusing Mark Zuckerberg. Then what has actually happened at Facebook and Metta. And you know there's a real danger in Isla ISE commentary on this has been simplistic and and ill informed. In most cases almost as ill informed as some of the stuff that he put out recently about you know loses effectively Russian propaganda about Ukraine. You know that a lot of these commentary there are areas where he just doesn't have a lot of expertise. And look I could drive a Tesla. I was an investor in Space X. I'm mostly a believer in Neil a mosque and in his ability in certain areas. But the way that he is so roundly dismissed you know. Years of research and thoughtfulness in Twitter's content policies and in terms of ways to approach these difficult matters doesn't bode well for an airline must brand Twitter. And so I mean if it if it ends up descending into 4 chan it's not something that's ever going to be as valuable as he needs it to be. So he's going to have to smarten up on this if he ends up with the deal.