The economy is sending us a lot of mixed signals. I mean it always does. We look at a lot of data of the labor market of GDP wages etc. But now more than at any time in my experience at the Fed almost seven years. The signals are wildly divergent. So I mentioned the first two quarters of GDP showed negative growth. Typically you say hey there's a recession but typically a recession comes with widespread job losses. The job market was humming over the course of this year creating a lot of jobs. So that suggests we were not in a recession in the first half of this year. So. One of the challenges that we've got these mixed signals and then is Jeanne just hinted that monetary policy takes a couple of years to work its way fully into the system to have its full effect. So some parts of the economy that you all deal with a lot. Monetary policy affects it right away. So the housing market. Monetary policy affects the housing market really fast because of mortgage rates. So mortgage rates went from around 3 to almost as high as 7 over the course of this year. That is slamming the brakes on the housing market but other parts of the economy. It's going to take much longer to work its way through. It's going to take longer to workers way through to wages. It's going to take longer to work its way through to fruit prices and other parts of the economy that are not quite so interest rate sensitive. It will have an effect. But as you indicated it's going to take some time. So the question is we've done a lot of tightening. There's a lot of tightening that still has to work its way through the economy. As Jeanne was hinting at maybe we've done enough. And if we keep going maybe we'll end up doing too much in overshooting because of these lags. That is absolutely a risk. But the challenges we're seeing almost no evidence that underlying inflation has peaked or is on its way down. And so for a year now we've been wrong on inflation. We kept thinking hey it's transitory. I said that we kept thinking these supply chains are going to heal. People are going to come off to work off the sidelines. People are going to stop buying goods because they're now buying services again. All of that has not happened nearly as quickly as we thought. And so I am not comfortable saying we're just going to pause until we see some actual evidence that the underlying inflation. So things like wage growth things like services inflation these things that are sticky you know commodity prices move up and down. But underlying inflation like wages and services tend to be stickier. We're not seeing any evidence yet that those things are moving in the right direction. And so for me until I see some evidence that underlying inflation has solidly peaked and there's hopefully headed back down I'm not ready to declare a pause. I think we're quite a ways away from a pause.