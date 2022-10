00:00

THAT WAS THE MARKETS WRAP. BLOOMBERG TRIPLE TAKE STARTS NOW. ♪ CAROLINE: WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG TRIPLE TAKE. ONE TOPIC WE SPLIT INTO THREE UNIQUE ANGLES. TODAY, THE ECONOMICS FACTOR FOR INVESTOR. 16 HOURS AWAY FROM THE U.S. JOBS DATA. A FED THAT CONTINUES TO BEAT THE DRUM ON A HAWKISH FRONT. NEXT WEEK, THE CPI PRINT. U.S. INFLATION NUMBERS. A LOT TO CONSIDER AS WE ENTER EARNINGS SEASON AS WE GET INTO AMD, A CHEAP -- CHIPMAKER PRE-ANNOUNCING LOOKS UGLY. IN A MOMENT WE ARE ABOUT TO DELVE INTO GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE WITH MORGAN STANLEY, A LOT IS TO BE SAID ABOUT WHETHER WE WILL HAVE CONSUMER WEAKNESS AND ENTERPRISE WEAKNESS TOO. TAYLOR: LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT. YOU THINK ABOUT THE HAWKISH FED AND A RIPPLE EFFECT OF WHAT THAT MEANS. THE GLOBAL ENERGY EQUATION IS ALSO GOING TO BE INTERESTING WITH HIGHER INFLATION, HIGHER OIL PRICES AGAIN WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE CONSUMER? THE ALL IMPORTANT JOBS REPORT IS REALLY GOING TO BE SETTING US UP NIGHT -- NICELY. EARLIER WE WERE HEARING FROM THE MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT LEO KASHKARI ABOUT THE CENTRAL BANK STAYING ON ITS HAWKISH PATH. [INAUDIBLE] > > WE SAID WE WERE GOING TO DO THIS AND WE NEED TO FOLLOW THROUGH. UNTIL I SEE EVIDENCE THAT UNDERLYING INFLATION HAS -- PEAKED AND IS HOPEFUL HEADED BACK DOWN, I AM NOT READY TO DO CREDIT PAUSE. CAROLINE: LET'S GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH TAYLOR FOR A SECOND, THEN GET MORE ECONOMIC CONTEXT. MORGAN STANLEY CHIEF GLOBAL ECONOMIST. ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOUR VOICE ON THIS SHOW. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS WE CANNOT GET OUT OF THE RATE -- GET OUT OF THE WAY OF FEDERAL RESERVE COMMENTARY. TRYING TO CONVINCE THE MARKET THEY ARE FOCUSED ON INFLATION. AT THE MOMENT, WHAT ARE YOU READING IN THE TEA LEAVES? > > THE DATA ARE CONFUSING. THERE'S A LOT GOING ON. THE CLEAREST SIGNAL TO TAKE IS THAT INFLATION IS TOO HIGH AND UNDERLYING DEMAND REMAINS TOO STRONG. THAT FACT IS PART OF WHY TOMORROW'S JOB -- IS SO IMPORTANT. MORGAN STANLEY CHIEF ECONOMIST ELLEN VENTER HAS A FORECAST OF 250 THOUSAND FOR TOMORROW. I THINK THAT IS A GREAT FORECAST. AND THEN THE QUESTION COMES IN, FORECASTS ARE ALWAYS WRONG, WHAT WITH THE FED DO IF IT WERE HIGHER? LOWER? I THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE THE KEY. WE THINGS -- WE SEE THINGS COMING DOWN DECISIVELY AS PRESIDENT KASHKARI SAID WE SEE ELEVATION -- PART OF THAT WILL BE JOBS. I THINK IT WILL MATTER FOR MARKETS. CAROLINE: CERTAINLY ALL EYES ON THE WAGE PART OF THE EQUATION, THE STICKINESS. ALL EYES GO TOWARD THE CPI PRINT THAT COMES NEXT WEEK. WHAT ABOUT SOME OF THE TDS WE GET FROM A MICRO DATA PERSPECTIVE? WE HAD PELOTON LAYING OFF PEOPLE, GM, AMD PRE-ANNOUNCING DATA THAT IS MUCH SOFTER FROM THE DATA CENTER PERSPECTIVE BUT ALSO PC PERSPECTIVE. HOW STRONG IS THE CONSUMER RIGHT NOW? > > THIS CONSUMER IS STILL REASONABLY STRONG, AS LONG AS WE CONTINUE TO CREATE JOBS THERE WILL BE THAT INCREASE IN LABOR INCOME THAT HELPS FUEL SPENDING. THE BIGGER SIGNAL FROM THE REPORT YOU CITED IS THAT GOODS PRODUCING SIDE OF THE ECONOMY IS STARTING TO PULL BACK. THERE IS A SURGE IN SPENDING DURING THE PANDEMIC. ALL OF THAT DEMAND AND MORE WAS MET AND NOW BUSINESSES ARE SEEING THERE IS A PULLBACK. THERE WAS OVERSPENDING FOR A WHILE, MAYBE SOME OVER EARNINGS FOR SOME OF THESE STOCKS. AND THEN NOW WE ARE LOOKING AT A NORMALIZATION NOT BECAUSE THE CONSUMER IS CRATERING, BUT BECAUSE THERE WAS SO MUCH OVERSPENDING BEFORE. THINGS ARE NORMALIZING. TAYLOR: ARE YOU FEELING THAT ALL OF THAT PRESSURE CONTINUES TO BE PARTICULARLY IN THE SERVICES BUSINESS? AND YOU ARE SEEING THAT PRESSURE AND INFLATION THAT COMES FROM THAT TRULY AS STICKY? > > THAT IS A FAIR STATEMENT. INFLATION HAS STARTED TO COME DOWN. SERVICES INFLATION REMAINS STICKY. I THINK THAT FACT IS PART OF WHY THE JOBS REPORT TOMORROW, THE JOBS REPORT OF ONE TO TWO MONTHS FROM NOW WILL ALSO BE IMPORTANT IF WE ARE SEEING BUSINESSES HIRING FEWER PEOPLE, FEWER JOBS MEANS LESS STRONG GROWTH OF AGGREGATE INCOME WHICH MEANS LESS SPENDING, WHICH IS THE KEY TO BRINGING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES DOWN. TAYLOR: I KNOW HAVE A -- I HAVE ASKED YOU THIS THE LAST TIME WE HAD YOU ON, ON ITS INFLATION OR RECESSION IS SORT OF A BIGGER PROBLEM. INFLATION MAY BE IMPACTS EVERYONE BUT RECESSION REALLY HURTS THE FEW IT DOES IMPACT. HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT? > > YOUR POINT IS RIGHT, THERE'S LOTS OF EVIDENCE. I PUBLISHED ACADEMIC JOURNALS ON THIS AFFECT OF RECESSIONS ACROSS DIFFERENT GROUPS. IT REALLY DOES HIT THOSE WHO ARE ALREADY VULNERABLE. IN THAT REGARDS, THERE IS A REAL PROBLEM. TO BE CLEAR, THE 1970'S SHOWED US ANOTHER ISSUE WITH ELATION, WHICH IS THAT IT CAN HURT EVERYONE OF US THE ECONOMY. AND THEN THE COST OF GETTING IT BACK DOWN AFTER IT WAS HIGH FOR A WHOLE DECADE, THE RECESSION THAT PAUL VOLCKER INDUCED IN 1979 WAS TRAGIC. SO THEN YOU END UP WITH THE WORST OF BOTH WORLDS. YOU HAVE A DECADE OF HIGH INFLATION AND SEVERE RECESSION. WHAT WE ARE HEARING FROM THE FED IS ACTUALLY QUITE RIGHT. THE BEST THING THEY CAN DO IS MAKE SURE INFLATION DOES NOT BECOME ENTRENCHED. CAROLINE: HAS IT ALREADY? WE ARE ALREADY LOOKING AT PEOPLE ASSUMING THAT NET GROWTH REBUILDS ARE GOING TO REMAIN. WE HAVE THE CEO OF -- SAYING EVERYONE'S GROCERY BILLS ARE GOING TO BE HIGHER NEXT YEAR. > > THERE'S CLEARLY A CHALLENGE THERE. IF WE LOOK AT THE CONSUMER GOOD SIDE, WE HAVE ALREADY STARTED TO SEE SOME EASING IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. NOT AS MUCH IN SERVICES. THERE IS A LONG WAY TO GO. IF YOU TAKE A -- ANY SIGNAL AT ALL FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS HAVE IN FACT COME DOWN IN A YEAR OR TWO FROM NOW. THE MARKETS ARE NOT EXPECTING INFLATION TO STAY HIGH FOREVER. CAROLINE: IF WE ARE NOT EXPECTING INFLATION TO STAY HIGH FOREVER, DO YOU STILL BUY THE WHOLE SOFT LANDING APPROACH? DO YOU THINK THE FEDERAL RESERVE CAN PULL THIS OFF? > > AS LONG AS YOU PHRASE IT THAT WAY. I WILL SAY YES. IT IS DEFINITELY POSSIBLE. MOST OF THE SLOWING WE ARE SEEING IN THE ECONOMY IS POLICY INDUCED BY THE FED. THAT FACT GIVES THEM A FIGHTING CHANCE TO BE ABLE TO CALL OFF THE HIKING CYCLE WHEN THEY SEE ENOUGH EVIDENCE THAT WE ARE SLOWING, AND AVOID RECESSION. IN DECEMBER OF 2018, THE FEDERAL RESERVE -- HIKING INTEREST RATES, RUNNING UP THE BALANCE SHEET, SAID FULL STEAM AHEAD. THAT SOUNDS FAMILIAR. FROM THE DECEMBER MEETING TO THE JANUARY MEETING, THERE WAS A SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN MINDSET. CAROLINE: AND THE MARKET PUSHED IN. > > THE MARKET PUSHED THEM THERE, BUT IT WAS THE MARKET SIGNAL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EVIDENCE FROM AROUND THE WORLD THAT THERE WAS SLOWING GROWTH. THEY WERE LOOKING TO TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TO SLOW GROWTH, THEY HAVE TO BE PAYING ATTENTION TO THOSE SIGNALS. TAYLOR: WE ARE PLEASED YOU COULD STICK WITH US. WE WANT TO TURN AND GET THE SECOND CAKE WHICH IS GOING TO BE A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE ON THE ENERGY EQUATION AS WE THINK ABOUT THE FED AND THE ECONOMICS, FOLDING THAT INTO NOT ONLY THE JOBS REPORT BUT A LOT OF THE WAGE AND CPI BIG INFLATIONARY DATA WE GET NEXT WEEK AS WELL. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT HEADLINE VERSUS CORE? THIS IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND IS CLEARLY STILL FOCUSED ON CORE , BUT AS THE CONSUMER WE ARE ALSO FOCUSED ON HEADLINES WITH FOOD AND GAS. HOW DO YOU BALANCE THE TWO? > > IT IS DIFFERENT AND IT IS DIFFICULT AND IT IS DIFFERENT ON THIS SIDE OF THE ATLANTIC VERSUS THE OTHER. IN THE U.S., MOST OF THE INFLATION IS IN THE COURSE SECTOR THERE WITH CLEARLY HIGH FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES BUT MORE THAN HALF OF IT IS DRIVEN BY DOMESTIC DEMAND. AS A RESULT OF AN DOMESTIC DEMAND SLOWS DOWN, WE SHOULD GET RELIEF. MOST OF THE INFLATION IN EUROPE THIS COMING FROM ENERGY, SO THEY ARE IN A MUCH MORE PRECARIOUS POSITION. THE FED CANNOT IGNORE HIGH INFLATION. THE FED CANNOT IGNORE ENERGY. THEY SOUND AT BEST TONE DEAF AND AT WORST THEY LET THAT MENTALITY GET EMBEDDED. THEIR BASE LEVEL I EXPECT THIS TO EASE AGGREGATE DEMAND TO DRIVE DOWN THAT CORE PART AND FOR FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES, ONCE THE SHOCK STOPS HITTING COME OF THE PRICES STOP RISING, YOU WILL SEE COOLING. GASOLINE HAS COME WAY OFF ITS PEAK AND I THINK THAT IS PART OF WHY THE FED FOCUSES ON CORE. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH MORE DIFFICULT IS THE FED'S JOB GIVEN ITS CORE HAS PROVEN TO BE PERSISTENT AND MUCH STICKIER THAN MAYBE WE INITIALLY THOUGHT. > > IT'S A VERY DIFFICULT JOB AND IT IS GOING TO TAKE ALL OF THEIR ANALYTICAL SKILLS, ALL OF THEIR ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND IT IS GOING TO TAKE A BIT OF LUCK FOR THEM TO CO-OP -- PULL OFF A SOFT LANDING. BUT THEY'VE GOT A FIGHTING CHANCE, IN CONTRAST TO OUR EUROPEAN FRIENDS WHO ARE PRETTY MUCH STUCK AND ARE LIKELY GOING TO FACE RECESSION NO MATTER WHAT. CAROLINE: TALK TO US ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK AT OPEC-PLUS, THAT MANY WOULD SAY -- GLOBAL ECONOMY BY DOING WHAT THEY DID. DO YOU THINK BY CURTAILING PRODUCTION, BY PUSHING UP OIL PRICES AGAIN, WE HAVE PUT OURSELVES IN A MORE DACEY POSITION FROM A GLOBAL ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE? > > UNQUESTIONABLY. ENERGY IS KEY TO SO MANY AROUND THE WORLD. FOR THE U.S., IT IS MORE NUANCED FOR THE AVERAGE CONSUMER. HIGHER GAS PRICES WORK LIKE A TAX AND REDUCE THE AMOUNT THEY CAN SPEND ON OTHER GOODS. BUT IN TERMS OF THE AGGREGATE ECONOMY AND MACRO FLOWS OF CURRENCY, THE U.S. HAS ACTUALLY BECOME A NET EXPORTER OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS. UNLIKE SOME COUNTRIES THAT FACE A CURRENCY CRISIS, THE U.S. IS A LITTLE INSULATED BASED ON HOW MUCH PRODUCTION AND EXPORTS GO ON HERE. CAROLINE: FROM A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE ABOUT POLICYMAKING, WE'VE HAD A HAD A LOT -- WE HAVE HAD A LOT OF NARRATIVES POINTING OUT THAT THE U.K. IS UP TO, SAYING IT IS NOT RIGHT FROM FISCAL POLICY PERSPECTIVE BUT ALSO SAYING BEWARE ALL CENTRAL BANKS WORKING ALL AT THE SAME TIME TO TIGHTEN AND THIS HAVING TOO MUCH OF A DAMPENING EFFECT ON GLOBAL GROWTH. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THAT? RAQUEL I AM WORRIED ABOUT IT PARTICULARLY BECAUSE I DO NOT KNOW HOW THEY GET A LOT OF PRECISION IN THEIR ESTIMATES FOR HOW THIS IS GOING TO WORK. THERE IS A GREAT DEAL OF SYNCHRONY TO THESE RATE HIKES ACROSS THE DEVELOPED MARKET CENTRAL BANKS. AND THE PACE OF THE RATE HIKES HAS BEEN REMARKABLE. THE FEDERAL RESERVE DOING SEVERAL RATE HIKES. THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE ECB. THAT IS UNUSUAL. WE DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF HISTORY FROM WHICH TO JUDGE JUST HOW MUCH AN EFFECT WILL HAVE ON THE ECONOMY. WE DO SEE THE DOLLAR MOVING AGGRESSIVELY, WHICH FOR THE U.S. IS ACTUALLY MOVING IN THE DIRECTION THE FED WANTS. BUT FOR SOME OF THESE OTHER CENTRAL BANKS, IT IS EXACERBATING THEIR IMPORTED INFLATION PROBLEM. WE ARE IN VERY DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES. I THINK THE FED HAS A LITTLE MORE LUXURY THERE BECAUSE THEY CONTROL THE DESTINY A LITTLE MORE THAN SOME OF THE OTHERS. GLOBALLY I THINK WE DO HAVE A RISK. WE SEE A RECESSION IN THE U.K. WE SEE A RECESSION IN THE EURO AREA. WE SEE CHINA ONLY MUDDLING ALONG AND IN ANOTHER PERIOD HAD BEEN SUCH A BELIEF OR GLOBAL GROWTH THAT IS NOT THERE NOW. THE RISK IS SKEWED TO THE DOWNSIDE AND IT IS GOING TO REQUIRE A IT OF LUCK FOR THE FED TO PULL OFF A SOFT LANDING, BUT AT LEAST THEY'VE GOT A FIGHTING CHANCE. TAYLOR: I AM CURIOUS THEN, WE HAVE HEARD FROM SOME PRETTY LOUD VOICES, THE DISINFLATIONARY EFFECTS OF TECHNOLOGY, PRODUCTIVITY, INVENTORY DISCOUNTING, ON SHORING AND MAY LESS GLOBALIZED WORLD PRESENTS ITS OWN INFLATIONARY FORCES. WHERE DO YOU STAND WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE IMPACTS AND THE BIGGEST DRIVER OF INFLATION OR DISINFLATION, IF THAT IS ON YOUR RADAR. > > IT IS -- WITH LOTS OF FORCES PUSHING AND LOTS OF DIRECTIONS. LOTS OF CROSSCURRENTS. IN THE NEAR TERM, OVER THE NEXT SIX TO NINE MONTHS, OR THROUGH THE END OF NEXT YEAR, INFLATION IS HIGH IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS VERY MUCH DRIVEN BY MORE DEMAND THAN THERE IS THE ABILITY TO PRODUCE IN THE SHORT RUN. IT IS A CYCLICAL INFLATION. ONCE YOU GET BEYOND THAT TIME HORIZON IS WHEN YOU START TO ASK ABOUT MORE TECHNOLOGY BEING EMBEDDED IN CAPITAL AND BUSINESSES SAY WOW, WE HAVE A TIGHT LABOR MARKET, LET'S INVEST. NOW THEY WILL BE INVESTING IN MORE HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT. I THINK THAT HAS THE POSSIBILITY TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY OVER TIME, BUT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. BESIDES, I THINK THOSE SORTS OF STORIES ARE FOR BEYOND NEXT YEAR. CAROLINE: SETH CARPENTER, THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. MORGAN STANLEY. WE LOVE HAVING HIM ON. MEANWHILE, WE GET A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW'S JOBS REPORT. JULIA POLLAK WITH DETAILS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: THIS IS TRIPLE TAKE ON BLOOMBERG. TODAY, THE ECONOMIC FACTORS FOR INVESTORS. SO FAR, WE DISCUSSED THE HAWKISH FED. TAKING A LOOK AT MORE GLOBALLY AT THE ENERGY EQUATION. AND NOW, A LOOK AT THE UPCOMING JOBS REPORT. TAYLOR: LET'S DO IT. I THINK THE HEADLINE NUMBER IS 250. LAST MONTH WAS 315 BUT AT THIS POINT IN THE ECONOMIC CYCLE, ANY ECONOMIST WOULD TELL YOU ANYTHING OVER 200 IS GOING TO BE A GOOD REPORT. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED. IT IS BECAUSE OF A TICK UP SOME PARTICIPATION. AVERAGE EARNINGS AGAIN, ESTIMATES ARE ABOUT .3%. YEAR-OVER-YEAR NUMBERS COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT, DECELERATING BUT STILL HIGH PERCENT. WE WILL TAKE -- CAROLINE: LET'S PAUSE BECAUSE WE'VE GOT BREAKING NEWS ON TWITTER AND ITS ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH ELON MUSK. TWITTER SAYING ELON MUSK CAN AND SHOULD CLOSE THE DEAL NEXT WEEK. ALTHOUGH THEY SAY THEY OPPOSE HIS MOTION TO HALT THE TRIAL IN DELAWARE, SAYING MOSQUE REFUSES TO ACCEPT CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AS IT STANDS. SO THE DEAL IS YET TO BE DONE BUT THEY THINK IT CAN AND SHOULD HE CLOSED NEXT WEEK. THAT IDIOSYNCRATIC STORY ABOUT JOBS AND TALENT THAT MANY ARE FOCUSED ON AT TWITTER. LET'S TALK ABOUT IT MORE BROADLY. THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ZIPRECRUITER. AS YOU LOOK TOWARD THE ALL IMPORTANT DATA, MORE MACRO JOBS TOMORROW, THE NUMBERS AND -- BEING PAINTED BY TAYLOR, IS IT SIZABLE HE GOOD COOLING? A SOFT LANDING? > > IT IS A SIGN OF A SOFT LANDING AS POSSIBLE. BESIDE WITH THE JOBS REPORT TUESDAY, JOB OPENINGS FELL QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY, BUT HIGHER, HELD STEADY. THAT SUGGESTS THE FED IS SUCCEEDING AND TAKE -- IN TAKING SOME OF THE HEAT OUT OF THE MARKET WITHOUT CAUSING MUCH HARDSHIP. TAYLOR: THERE ARE -- IN THOSE OUTLOOKS. > > THE JOBS REPORT FRIDAY IS NOT REALLY THE BEST REPORT TO LOOK AT FOR WAGE GROWTH BECAUSE WHEN YOU ARE ADDING JOBS EVERY MONTH, THE WHOLE COMPOSITION OF THE LABOR FORCE IS CHANGING AND THAT AVERAGE IS ALSO DRAGGED DOWNWARDS BY THE ADDITION OF SO MANY WORKERS. BUT ALL OF THE OTHER MEASURES, THE WAGE GROWTH TRACKER, THAT UTI REPORT, THEY SUGGEST WAGE GROWTH IS COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT, BUT IS STILL VERY HIGH. MUCH HIGHER THAN WE WOULD NEED TO GET BACK TO THE FED ESTIMATE. CAROLINE: OVERALL, ARE THERE SECTORS YOU FOCUS ON? ARE THERE AREAS WHERE THE COOLING IS HAPPENING FASTER THAN OTHERS? WE SORT OF HAD THE ON-AGAIN OFF-AGAIN SWITCH WITH RETAIL, TRAVEL AND LEISURE, WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING FROM INDIVIDUAL INDUSTRY GROUPS? > > THERE ARE STILL INDUSTRIES THAT ARE SEVERELY UNDERSTAFFED. TAKE -- FOR EXAMPLE. BUSINESS TRAVEL IS ROARING BACK TO HOTELS AND CASINOS. THAT WILL SHOW UP IN THE JOBS REPORT. THAT SAID, THERE ARE INDUSTRIES DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED BY INCREASING INTEREST RATES AND SOARING STOCK PRICES. THOSE RANGE FROM THE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY TO REAL ESTATE. EVEN CONSTRUCTION. ADVERTISING IS TAKING A KNOCK, OF COURSE. WE WILL DEFINITELY SEE SOME PAIN. PARTS OF THE ECONOMY, BIG TECH COMPANIES THAT ARE IN THE MAJORITY OF THEIR REVENUE ABROAD. A STRONG DOLLAR IS HURTING THEM EVEN AS IT HELPS THE SORT OF MAINSTREAM COMPANIES THAT GET THE MOST OF THEIR INPUT ABROAD AND ACTUALLY GENERATE ALL THEIR REVENUE AT HOME. TAYLOR: WE ARE COMING UP ON A SEASON THAT IS KNOWN FOR ITS TEMPORARY HIRING HOLIDAY STAFFING. GIVEN HOW HARD LABOR HAS BEEN TO FINANCE TO KEEP, IF -- IS TEMPORARY STAFFING BECOMING MORE PERMANENT? > > WHAT WE SAW HAPPEN WITH THE PANDEMIC IS THAT MANY COMPANIES HAD TO CONVERT TEMPORARY AND PART-TIME RULES DEFERRAL -- PART-TIME RULES TO FULL-TIME ROLES. THEY HAVE MORE PEOPLE WORKING IN PERMANENT POSITIONS NOW THAN BEFORE THE PANDEMIC AND FEWER PEOPLE WORKING PART-TIME. LET'S SEE HOW THAT CONTINUES. THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WILL BE AN INTERESTING ONE. THE PUSH FOR HOLIDAY SEASON WORKERS IS A LITTLE SLOWER AND A LITTLE MORE CAUTIOUS THIS TIME AROUND WITH SOME COMPANIES PUBLISHING MUCH LOWER TARGETS FOR HOLIDAY WORKERS THAN IN THE PAST. PART OF THAT IS BECAUSE THEY STARTED THE YEAR WITH SUCH HUGE STAFFING LEVELS, MANY COMPANIES AND RETAIL ARE OVER STAFFED AND HAVE A SMALL GAP TO MAKE UP. BUT IT IS ALSO BECAUSE SOME ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A DOWNTURN AND THEY DO NOT WANT TO OVER HIGHER THAN CUT INTO THEIR PROFIT MARGINS. TAYLOR: JULIA POLLAK, WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. WE ALSO COUNTING DOWN TO SOME OTHER BREAKING NEWS YOU MENTIONED, TWITTER SAYING MOSQUE CAN AND SHOULD CLOSE THAT HE IS REFUSING. ELON MUSK ARRANGING CLOSING OCTOBER 10. ED LUDLOW JOINS US FOR MORE. WE HEARD FROM THE META TEAM THAT THEY WERE -- MUSK TEAM. > > THIS IS THEIR OWN COURT FILING. CRITICALLY, THEY OPPOSE THE MUSK TEAM'S MOTION TO HOLD LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. TWITTER SAYING WE ARE WILLING TO MOVE TOWARDS -- OCTOBER 17. THIS HEADLINE CROSSING THE BLOOMBERG, TWITTER CLAIMS -- HAS NOT TOLD THE BANKS HE IS READY TO CLOSE THIS DEAL. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT THAT IN THE COURT FILING, MUSK'S TEAM SAID THE CLOSING WAS ON TRACK FOR OCTOBER 28. TWITTER SEEMS TO BE SAYING WE CAN GET THIS DONE MUCH SOONER. MUSK, ACCORDING TO TWITTER, IS NOT COMMITTING TO A DATE. CAROLINE: THE BANKS HAVE AN IMPORTANT POINT BECAUSE ALSO THE AREA OF CONCERN IS HE PUT WITHIN HIS OWN FILING THAT IT WAS ALL DEPENDENT ON THE BANKS COMMITTING TO DEBT? ED: ESSENTIALLY, MUSK SAID IN HIS FILING THAT TWITTER HAD UNREASONABLE CONCERN THAT HE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SECURE THE DEBT FINANCING. HE HAS $12.5 BILLION IN DEBT COMMITTED FROM BANKS, $500 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT LINE. THERE ARE ALL OF THESE HYPOTHETICALS AND WORRIES ABOUT WHETHER THIS MONEY MATERIALIZES. ULTIMATELY, WE AGREE WITH OUR ANALYSIS AND REPORTING THAT THE BANKS WOULD FRONT OF THE MONEY, THEN GO TO INVESTORS AFTER THE CASE. BUT HIS TEAM HAS ALWAYS -- ONLY SAID THIS IS NOT AN IMPORTANT ISSUE. TWITTER SAYING HE HAS NOT DISCUSSED THE CLOSING WITH THE BANKS ANYWAY. THAT SEEMS TO BE A RETORT TO THAT CONCERN. TAYLOR: THERE IS NO WAY THE BANKS COULD SAY THE CONDITIONS HAVE CHANGED SO MUCH THAT WE NO LONGER ARE COMMITTED TO THIS FINANCING? > > AGAIN, THE BANKS COULD FRONT OF THE CAPITAL THEMSELVES, THEN GO TO WALL STREET AND SELL THE DEBT. IT IS UNTHINKABLE THE BANKS WOULD WALK AWAY BASED ON REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE IN THE COURSE OF DOING NORMAL BUSINESS. THAT IS WHAT WE REPORTED ON BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: WHEN IT COMES TO FILING AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE STILL HEADING FOR A COURT DATE, IT FEELS LIKE, RIGHT? > > IT FEELS LIKE WE ARE HEADING TOWARD A COURT DATE. THE OTHER REPORTING OF THE DAY IS THAT ACCORDING TO MUSK'S LAWYER, TWITTER CAME BACK TO HIM AND OFFERED HIM A LOWER PRICE AND MUSK REJECTED IT BECAUSE THERE WERE CONDITIONS THAT MUSK SAID WERE UNACCEPTABLE AND SELF-SERVING. CAROLINE: BRUTAL. ED: THIS IS A MINUTE BY MINUTE SITUATION THAT AS IT STANDS -- TAYLOR: HERE I WAS THINKING THE OTHER -- WAS GOING TO BE THE BIG NEWS OF THE DAY. ED: LIFE-CHANGING. TENNECO ED BLOWS HER MIND EVERY DAY. THINKING ABOUT THIS, -- CAP SAYING BASED ON REPUTATION, I WONDER IF YOU COULD ARGUE THAT THIS IS NOT NORMAL. WHO KNOWS? CAROLINE: UNPRECEDENTED. NOTHING IS DEPENDABLE WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT ONE OF THE WEALTHIEST INDIVIDUALS IN THE WORLD WANTING TO BUY A KEY ASSET AT THE MOMENT. WHAT'S UP TOMORROW FOR GENERAL PEOPLE? TENNECO HUGE. CAROLINE: UNEMPLOYMENT. THIS IS A VERY -- TAYLOR: THIS IS BLOOMBERG.