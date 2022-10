00:00

GUY: THURSDAY THE SIXTH OF OCTOBER. EUROPEAN STOCKS HAVE FELL. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS, EUROPEAN CLOSE. WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. THE EUROPEAN STOCKS ARE LOW DOWN 6/10 OF 1%. UTILITIES ARE DOWN. WHAT IS ALSO INTERESTING, WE HAVE A STRONGER DOLLAR. YOU HAVE A BIG MOVE ONCE AGAIN ON THE BACKEND. DOWN 1.1%. YOU HAVE THE MEETING TODAY WITH THE CHANCELLOR'S AS WELL IN THE SITTING UP LONDON WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE MORTGAGE MARKET. WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN A MOMENT. THE CURRENCY GETS UNDER PRESSURE WHICH MAKES IT MORE DIFFICULT. ALIX: S & P ENERGY INDEX, THE ONE INDEX IS REALLY IN THE GREEN. YOU HAVE OIL TRADING AROUND $90 A BARREL. THE UPSIDE COULD BE AS MUCH AS 30 BUCKS. ENERGY INDEX IS DOING WELL. IT IS A SIMILAR STORY ACROSS THE BOND. YIELDS HIGHER, DOLLAR HIGHER. TAKING A JUMP FRIDAY TOMORROW. YOU GET THE CHALLENGING JOB CUTS NUMBERS RISING. A BIT OF A LOOSENING IN THE LABOR MARKET. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT POLITICS IN EUROPE. EUROPEAN LEADERS TRY TO FIGURE OUT THE ENERGY CHALLENGE. THEY ARE TRYING TO MAYBE FIGURE OUT A WAY THEY CAN WORK TOGETHER MORE EFFECTIVELY. THE LEADERS OF 44 UNION COUNTRIES -- TODAY. THE NATIONS ARE TRYING TO PRODUCE A UNITED STANDARD AGAINST RUSSIA'S WAR ON UKRAINE. THE PRIME MINISTER EMPATHIZING -- EMPHASIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF A RUSSIAN PRICE CAP. > > WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT OVERALL PRICE, WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE SECURITY OF SUPPLY IS ALSO IMPORTANT, SO THAT WE WILL HAVE GAS, LSG COMING FROM OTHER PARTS OF OTHER WORDS. GUY: LET'S GO TO THE SUMMIT. LET'S FOCUS ON THAT ENERGY CAP. DO HAVE ANY DETAIL ON HOW IT IS REALLY GOING TO WORK? IF WE DO, HOW ARE WE -- WHEN ARE WE GOING TO GET THEM. > > KNOW, WE DO NOT. THIS IS A FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM. WE HAVE A GROWING NUMBER OF COUNTRIES THAT SAY THEY WANT TO SEE THIS CAP. EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS RESPONDING TO THAT. ONE OF THE COMMISSIONERS WROTE A LETTER TO THE HEADS OF THE 27 COUNTRIES, SAYING SHE IS WILLING TO EXPLORE THE OPTION. THE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUE, WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PRICE CAP, I CAN TELL YOU AT LEAST FIVE DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON THE TABLE. IS IT ALL IMPORTANT GAS? WILL THERE BE SIDE GIGS WITH COUNTRIES TO NEGOTIATE A LOWER PRICE? -- IT IS ABOUT SEPARATING THE GAS AND ELECTRICITY IN THE GAS THAT IS USED TO MAKE THE ELECTRICITY. THEY WANT TO SEEK PRICES GO DOWN BUT CAN AGREE FOR THE MAGIC FORMAL THAT WORKS WITH 27 DIFFERENT COUNTRIES. ALIX: TENNIS PLAYER. I HEAR THAT. -- THAT IS FAIR. I HEAR THAT. WE ARE TAKING A LOOK AT HOW MUCH MONEY THAT IS GOING TO COST. IT IS A LOT MONEY THAT HAS NOT BEEN FACTORED IN. IT IS AT THE NEXT LEVEL OF THE DEBATE AND WHAT IS HAPPENING. MARIA: THERE WILL BE A DEBATE ON WHAT IS A RESPONSE TO THIS EUROPEAN CRISIS. YOU SAW INTENTIONS PLAYING OUT IN THE MEETING ON MONDAY. I AM BEING TOLD ONE OF THE ISSUES HERE IS NOT JUST THE -- BUT IT IS ALSO THE FACT THAT MANY FELT GERMANY DID NOT INFORM THEM. THEY WERE TAKEN ABOUT BY THE LACK OF COMMUNICATION. THE OTHER BIG DEBATE THAT FEEDS INTO THE PRICE CAP, THERE IS A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES THAT THINK WHEN YOU GET TO THE WINTER YOU NEED STORAGE. SOME WORRY THAT THERE IS A PRICE CAP. YOU SEE THE FULL PACKAGE HERE WITH MANY DIFFERENT ELEMENTS. IT IS REALLY HARD TO GET TO A SOLUTION. THERE IS WHERE EUROPEAN LEADERS ARE AT THE SUMMIT. ALIX: 4%. FANTASTIC -- 100%. FANTASTIC REPORTING. WE APPRECIATE YOU JOINING AS TODAY. WE ARE JOINED BY LAURA COOPER. LAURA, ALWAYS GOOD TO SEE YOU. THAT IS THE BACKDROP. IS THAT THE ECB GOING TO BE HIKING THE WAY THAT THEY NEED TO QUESTION MARK LAURA: IT IS BASED ON COMMENTARY. THE KEY TO HIKE IS AGGRESSIVELY AS MARKETS ARE CURRENTLY PRICING. THEY WANT TO GET THE POLICY RATE BACK INTO THAT RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY. THE MEETING TODAY WE HAD THIS -- PAIRED THIS IS A CONTINENT THAT IS NOW IN RECESSION MOST LIKELY. IT REALLY RAISES THE KEY CHALLENGE FOR THE ECB, AS TO HOW THEY ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO RAISE RATES IN THIS ECONOMIC CONTRACTION. GUY: EUROPE CAN HAVE A ENERGY CRISIS OR A FISCAL CRISIS. GIVEN THOSE CHOICES, HOW DIFFICULT HE WILL THE ECB REACT? LAURA: FROM THE ECB'S PERSPECTIVE OF THE LIKELY WAY THEY WOULD BE LOOKING AT THIS IS THEIR ABILITY TO INTERVENE IN THE BOND MARKET THROUGH THEIR TPI, THOSE MEASURES ALREADY IN PLACE. THAT IS THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY FOR THEM TO TARGET. WE LOOK AT ENERGY SHOCK. THERE ARE CAPACITIES TO CARTEL THAT INFLATION IS LIMITED. WE ARE SEEING THE STAGFLATION INFLATION STARTING TO EMERGE. ALIX: IS THE FIRST BANK OF PAYMENT GOING TO HAVE TO BE THE ECB BECAUSE OF THE SPECIFIC ENERGY CRISIS? IS THE ECB GOING TO PIVOT FIRST? DOES THAT MAKE THE EUROPEAN MARKET MORE ATTRACTIVE? LAURA: WE HAVE TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND LOOK AT THE BIG THREE. THAT IS MOST LIKELY TO BE THE CASE THAT THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK AT WILL PIVOT FIRST. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THE DATA DETERIORATE. EVENTUALLY, WE DO THINK THE ECB WILL FOCUS ON THOSE GROWTH CONCERNS. AS WE LOOK TOWARD THE FED, WE DO THINK AT THIS POINT WE ARE NOT YET SEEING MEANINGFUL SIGN OF THE DURATION ON THE ECONOMIC FRONT. THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THAT THEY DO IN FACT -- IN THE U.K. IT IS NOT A CATALYST AT THIS POINT TO ENTER AS A EUROPEAN ASSET. I DO NOT THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE A 2022 STORY. I HAVE BEEN THINKING OF THIS FIRMLY. IT IS HARD TO SEE WHAT -- CAN BE TO HAVE DEPRECIATION. IT IS REALLY IN THE CASE AS LONG AS THE FED CONTINUES ON THIS TIGHTENING CYCLE, WE HAVE YET TO SEE MEANINGFUL SLOWING IN TERMS OF THE INFLATION FRONT. THAT IS LIKELY GOING TO PROVIDE ANOTHER TELL WIND WHERE THE DOLLAR. -- IT DOES SUGGEST THAT IT IS TILTED MORE TOWARD FURTHER DOWNSIDE FROM HERE. ALIX: FAIR ENOUGH. IS THE U.S. THE ONLY CLEAN -- IN DIRTY LAUNDRY? MY METAPHOR IS SO BAD. YOU HAVE TO BE INVESTING IN THE U.S. IF YOU ARE PUTTING IN -- ANY CASH TO WORK. LAURA: IT IS NOT TO SAY THAT U.S. IS THE ONLY SAFE HAVEN IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. IF YOU LOOK AT SOME EUROPEAN ASSETS, WE CAN GET QUITE ATTRACTIVE -- WITHOUT TAKING MUCH DURATION ARE CREDIT RISKS. THERE ARE WAYS TO POSITION THIS ENVIRONMENT. IT IS ABOUT BEING SELECTIVE. IT IS ABOUT CHOOSING THE QUALITY COMPANY THAT HAS THAT PREDICTABILITY OF EARNING WITHOUT MARGIN RESILIENCE. THE ONE THAT WE SUGGEST WILL HAVE THAT STRONG CASH FLOW GOING FORWARD AS WE WEATHER THE ECONOMIC STORM. GUY: WE WILL HAVE THE DEBATE IN JUST A MOMENT. WE WILL TALK MORE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K. LOOKS LIKE IT IS GOING TO CONTINUE AS WELL. LAURA IS GOING TO STICK AROUND TO TALK ABOUT HOW SHE SEES THAT STORY DEVELOPING. WE WILL BE BACK UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: TICKET NEWS, -- OF THE GOOD NEWS KEEPS COMING FOR THE U.K. ECONOMY. IT WE HAVE LEARNED WE HAVE ANOTHER EFFECTIVE DOWNGRADE. THE RACING AGENCY WARNING THAT THE GOVERNMENT'S NEW PLAN COULD INCREASE THE NATIONS FISCAL DEFICIT. OUR U.K. GOVERNOR REPORTER, THANKS FOR REPORTING ON WHAT IS HAPPENING THERE. WE HAVE GOT A MEETING TODAY WITH THE CHANCELLOR IN THE CITY OF LONDON FOR MORTGAGE COMPANY. IT IS PREDICTED TO BE EFFECTIVE, NONEFFECTIVE, DO WE KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT IT? WHAT CAME OUT OF IT? > > GOING INTO PARLIAMENT NEXT WEEK, WILL -- BE GOING FORWARD. CAN SHE PUSHED HER A SUPPLY AGENDA WHICH BRINGS ECONOMIC BENEFITS AND OUTWEIGHS THE INCREASING MORTGAGE COSTS THAT YOU DESCRIBED. CAN SHE -- DOES SHE HAVE THE BACKING OF HER MP? WE SAW OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS, THE ANSWER IS NO. ALIX: DOES THAT MEAN SHE HAS TO PASS IT IN LITTLE PIECES INSTEAD OF TRYING TO GET THE WHOLE THING THROUGH? JOE: SHE MIGHT HAVE TO SCALE BACK IN TERMS OF HOW AGGRESSIVELY SHE GOES. THEY WANT TO SEE MORE BUILDING HAPPENING IN THEIR AREA. SHE MIGHT TONE SOMETHING DOWN. GUY: IF SHE CAN'T GET SOME OF THE KEY ELEMENTS THROUGH, DO YOU THINK MP'S WILL SUPPORT HER? DO THEY SHE COULD BE FACING SOME LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE? I CANNOT BELIEVE I AM SAYING THIS. I HAVE BEEN READING UP AND TALKING ABOUT OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. JOE: YES. IT LOOKS LIKE WHY NOT TRY AGAIN. THEY MIGHT MAKE THE DECISION. THINGS CAN QUICKLY CHANGE IT. GUY: WE'RE JUST WARMING UP THE ENGINE. THANK YOU SO MUCH. WHAT IS HAPPENING ON BLOOMBERG'S POLITICS. THAT STORY HAS MASSIVE IMPACTS ON THE EUROPEAN MARKETS OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. LAURA, LOOKING AT THE LIE OF THE LAND IN THE U.K., DO WE HAVE ENOUGH SENSE OF WHERE WE ARE GOING POLITICALLY TO INVEST INTO THE STORY? LAURA: I DO NOT THINK THAT IS THE CASE TO YET. WE ARE SEEING BOND MARKETS UNDER PRESSURE LARGELY BECAUSE THERE IS STILL FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY CONCERNED THAT INVESTORS HAVE. WE NEED TO SEE CLARITY IN TERMS OF HOW THEY ARE GOING TO STABLE DEBT GDP RATIO GOING FORWARD. TO BRING BACK SOME OF THIS CREDIBILITY BY THE BROADER UNCERTAINTY WE ARE SEEING. ALIX: WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THE U.S. TO BE REMOTELY INVESTABLE AT THIS POINT? LAURA: THERE ARE TALKS OF OPPORTUNITY. WE TALKED ABOUT THE DOLLAR EARLIER. WE TALKED ABOUT THE FTSE. THEIR EXPOSURE. THERE IS A LOT OF GENERATING INCOME. THERE'S A TELL WIND TO THE FTSE 100, NOTABLY AS THOSE COMPANIES HAVE BEEN DERATED BECAUSE OF THEIR PROXIMITY TO THE U.K.. THERE'S A POTENTIAL OUTSIDE. APART FROM THAT, WE ARE UNDER -- OF THE STRUCTURE. IT IS STARTING OF A CONVICTION STORY. A REALLY CHALLENGING DYNAMIC. PENCILING IN MULTIPLE QUARTERS OF CONTRACTIONS. IF WE ARE LOOKING AT WHEN MARKETS ARE PRICING IN FOR RATE HIKES, THEY SAID WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FOLLOW THROUGH ON THAT. WE THINK THAT CAN TRIGGER A RECESSION IN THE U.K., LARGELY THROUGH THOSE INTEREST RATE SECTORS. WE DO NOT THINK THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS GOING TO BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS MARKET TIGHTENING, RAISING RATES TO 5%. THAT IS STILL ENOUGH TO PROMPT THE MATERIAL DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY. THAT IS NEEDED TO BRING INFLATION BACK TO THE TARGET. ALIX: WHAT THAT IN MIND, THEY WILL INFLICT ENOUGH PAIN IN THE ECONOMY BEFORE THEY HAVE TO DO SOME KIND OF DEBIT. DOES THAT MEAN THE U.K. IS GOING TO LIVE WITH INFLATION FOR A WHILE? HOW DOES THAT MAKE YOU RETHINK OR ALLOCATE? LAURA: WE ARE GOING TO SEE INFLATION COME DOWN. IT IS GOING TO REMAIN ELEVATED AND STICKY OVERTIME. WE ARE STILL EXPECTING BANKS ACROSS THE U.S. AND THE U.K. INTO EUROPE ARE GOING TO LIVE WITH A DEGREE OF INFLATION. IN THE SENSE THAT THEY ARE NOT GOING TO GET TO THOSE 2% TARGET, BUT BEFORE WE SEE THOSE IN PLAY. ONE WITH THE CABAL PORTFOLIO INFLATIONS, WE STILL NEED TO HAVE THOSE INFLATION PROTECTIONS IN. THE KEY THING WE ARE LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW IS A SHORT DURATION OF CREDIT AND RATES. ORCHARD SHORT HAS PROTECTION. TAKING A CASH LIKE EXPOSURE IN THIS DEFENSIVE ENVIRONMENT TO TRY TO GET SOME YIELD PICKUP. GUY: WHAT DID STERLING DO? PUT MONEY IN THE STERLING MONEY MARKET? WHAT ARE MY GOING TO LOSE THAT'S WHAT AM I GOING TOULOUSE ON THE CURRENCY? LAURA: WE ACTUALLY SAW THE RECENT RALLY IN CABLE. THIS IS AN ECONOMY THAT IS ALREADY IN DEFICITS AND A CLEAR CHALLENGE. THEY KEEP PRESSURE FOR THAT TO INCENTIVIZE THOSE FOREIGN FLOWS TO COME BACK IN WILL BE A WEAKER CURRENCY, IN TURN WILL REQUIRE HIGHER YIELD. IT IS A TRICKY BACKDROP. IF YOU'RE LOOKING AT CASH LIKE EXPOSURE IN A SHORT TIMEFRAME, THE WILL EXPIRE. ALIX: THE IDEA THAT YOU HAVE CENTRAL BANK RAISING RATES WILL PERFORM A HIGHER INTERVENTION INTO THE BOND MARKETS, WHICH YOU COULD ARGUE IS THE RECESSION IN EQUIPMENT I THAT ECB IS LOOKING AT. LAURA: IT IS FUN TO BE A KEY RISK GOING FORWARD. WE HAVE JUST HAD A RECENT PAST THE DATA COME OUT FROM THE ECB YESTERDAY, THAT THEY ARE SUGGESTING JUNE AND JULY THERE WERE THREE DISTRIBUTIONS. WE ACTUALLY SAW THAT COME UP SURPRISINGLY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS, WHICH DOES SUGGEST TWO THINGS. THE ECB DOES HAVE CREDIBILITY. WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT IS IN THE SENSE -- THE RISK THAT THE QT COULD ACTUALLY BE PULLED FORWARD FROM THE END OF 2024. WE ARE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE SOVEREIGN YIELD CAN CONTINUE TO WIDEN FURTHER AND YIELD CURVES CAN -- IN EUROPE. ALIX: GOOD LUCK. GUY: YEAH. GOING REALLY WELL. THE GOOD NEWS IT KEEPS ON COMING . LAURA COOPER, THANK YOU. ALWAYS A PLEASURE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. WHAT ARE WE GOING TO TALK ABOUT NEXT RUSSIAN MARKETING BACK TO THE HEADLINE SECTOR. --? BACK TO THE HEADLINE SECTOR. THE WORLD AVIATION FESTIVAL. WE ARE GOING TO PLAY SOME OF IT NEXT. GUY: THE WORLD AVIATION FESTIVAL YESTERDAY IN AMSTERDAM. I HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK ABOUT WATCHING THE NEW AIRLINE AND HOW WORK IS GOING IN TERMS OF PLANNING FOR THE FINAL SALE OF BUSINESS UNDER THE NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT. FAB IO: WE BELIEVE WE TOOK THE BEST. IN SOME AREAS OF SAFETY AND REGULARITY. I WILL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE. IN THE VERY LAST DAYS --. WE DECIDED AND WE TOOK BOTH OF THE ACTIONS BEHIND OUR DECISION TO GO FOR ONE SINGLE --. WE DO NOT HAVE ANY OTHER PROVIDER IN OUR MARKETS. FABIO: AND AGAIN, THE PROCESS OF STUDYING THE COMPANY IS -- THE GOVERNMENT. THERE ARE BIG CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN THE COMING GOVERNMENT. THEY IDENTIFIED -- AS FAR AS WE KNOW THEY CORRECTED. GUY: THE WORLD FEDERATION OF AMSTERDAM YESTERDAY. WE WILL BE PAYING ATTENTION TO THE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE AT THEIR LOWS. THE CLOSE IS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: THE THURSDAY CLOSE. EUROPEAN STOCKS ARE DOWN AND AT THEIR LOWEST. DOWN A LITTLE BIT MORE. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE SESSION AND SHOW YOU WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. A LITTLE ROLLOVER TO BE EXPECTED. WE ARE DOWN HALF OF 1%. WE ARE JUST OFF THE LOW. UTILITIES AND DOWN. INSURANCE IS DOWN. I AM SURPRISED ENERGY IS FALLING TODAY. YOU CAN SEE THE BULK OF SECTORS ARE IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY. LET'S TAKE A QUICK LOOK AT INDIVIDUAL STOCKS TO SHOW YOU WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. JP MORGAN. THEY SAY THE MARKET IS UNDERVALUING THIS COMPANY. -- THERE TRY TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO FINANCE THE SPINOFFS. I'M KEEPING AN EYE ON THE U.K. TODAY WE HAVE SEEN THE U.K. MORTGAGES DOWN .6%. THERE IS STILL A SHORTAGE OF SUPPLY. IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING ON HOW THOSE COME TOGETHER. THEN WE JUMP RIGHT TO THE MAIN EVENT TO SINGLE STOCKS TODAY. IT IS SHELL APPEARED A LITTLE SURPRISED. I WOULD POINT OUT THOUGH, THIS TALK IS OF 45% OF ITS LOWS EARLIER THIS YEAR. THAT EVER-EXPANDING RATE. I THINK IT IS INTERESTING THE STOCK IS ONLY DOWN 2.4%. ALIX: LET'S GET INTO THAT. SENIOR EXECUTIVE ENERGY AND COMMODITY. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF QUESTIONS TO COME BACK TO THIS. SUPPLY OR DEMAND ISSUE? > > I THINK A DEMAND ISSUE. IT MAY BE A SIGN THAT EUROPE AND ARE IS WEAKENING FAST. ENERGY IS BEARING DOWN ON EUROPE'S INDUSTRIAL SECTOR. GUY: WHAT IS GOING ON THERE, REFINING MARKETS? WILL: THERE ARE STILL NOT BAD. THEY'RE ALWAYS GOOD TO COME UP A LITTLE BIT. WE SAW THE REFINING MARKETS. I THINK SHOULD BEAR IN MIND THEY ARE STILL VERY GOOD. ALIX: FIRST SHELL, THEY CAN TAKE A HIT LIKE THIS. -- FOR SHELL, THEY CAN TAKE A HIT LIKE THIS. ARE THERE SMALLER COMPANIES WHO ARE GOING TO FEEL THE PAIN? HOW ARE THEY GOING TO DEAL WITH IT? DO THEY ASKED THE GOVERNMENT FOR HELP? WILL: ARE FINDING IT VERY HARD. I WAS SPEAKING TO ONE EUROPEAN ENERGY IS TODAY. WE CAN SEE THAT IS NOW FEEDING INTO THE GAS DEMAND. IT IS DOWN AT LEAST BY DOUBLE DIGITS. GUY: SHELL AND BP ARE COMPANIES THAT HAVE TRADING OFFS THAT WILL BE USUALLY SUCCESSFUL. HOW WELL ARE THESE COMPANIES PERFORMING RIGHT NOW? AND THEY KEEP PERFORMING AT THESE KINDS OF LEVELS? WILL: IT IS A PEAK BUSINESS. THERE ARE VARIOUS REASONS TO THINK THERE IS A HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN THESE MARKETS. WE ARE SEEING DISRUPTIONS TO,. ,. THOSE KIND OF EVENTS WHERE EUROPE HAS TO GO ELSEWHERE WHERE RUSSIAN CREWS HAVE TO GO TO DIFFERENT PLACES. ALIX: WHETHER YOU'RE LOOKING AT OIL OR NATURAL GAS, IF WE LOOK AHEAD AT THE EARNINGS SEASON, WHAT ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS WE ARE EXPECTING FROM THE BIG GUYS? WILL: OIL GOES BACK ON THE MARGIN. I THINK THE OPEC'S DECISION CAN BE CONSEQUENTIAL FOR OIL MARKETS THIS WEEKEND THROUGH THE WINTER. PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT OIL PRICES. I THINK OPEC HAS MADE IT VERY CLEAR. GUY: HOW BIG WITH A ACTUALLY BE AT THIS POINT CONSIDERING WE ARE ALREADY SEEING RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE? WILL: RUSSIAN PRODUCTION IS DOWN A BIT, BUT NOT AS MUCH AS WE WOULD HAVE THOUGHT. OR THEY HAVE FOUND WAYS TO GET THAT OIL TO PLACES. JUST GOING THROUGH CHINA. WILL THERE BE A PLACE THAT THEY HAVE TO SHUT IN SOME PRODUCTION. I THINK THAT WILL BE STRATEGIC FOR SOME OF THEIR MARKETS OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. GUY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. THE BANK OF CANADA SIGNALING IT IS NOT READY FOR A MORE -- RATE POLICY. THE BANK OF CANADA SAID MORE WILL BE DONE IN CURVING HOCK INFLATION. DOES NOT SOUND LIKE A PIT. WE HAVE HEARD SIMILAR STORIES COMING THROUGH. U.K. MARKETS, EUROPEAN MARKETS, CLOSED IN A LITTLE BIT LOWER. FTSE 100 FINISHING AT 6997. WHEN SHOULD YOU -- MAKE SURE YOU CARRY IN THE CONVERSATION OVER THE HOUR. ALIX: IT WILL BE FUN. LOTS OF CHANTING. YOU GET PAID TO CUT YOUR ELECTRICITY. WERE GOING TO TALK TO CISCO'S -- ABOUT HIS COMPANY ABOUT GIVING YOU CASH WHILE TRYING TO SPARE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > KEEPING UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS ALL AROUND THE WORLD, IN SWEDEN THE GOVERNOR BLAMES DEFAMATION TO DAMAGE OF THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE DELIVERING GAS FROM RUSSIA. THE INVESTIGATION HAS INCREASED THE SUSPICIONS OF SABOTAGE. GERMAN OFFICIALS ARE ALSO INVESTIGATING. IN THE U.K., A NEW STUDY SHOWS THAT WILL BE DRIVING INTO HIGHER TAX BRACKETS. THAT WILL COST TWICE AS MORE FOR PERSONAL TAX CUTS AP. THE GOVERNMENT IS REDUCING THE RATE OF INCOME TAX, BUT ALSO INCREASING THE THRESHOLD OF ONE PEOPLE STOP PAYING. 240 BILLION DOLLARS HAVE BEEN WIPED OUT FOR THE U.K. BOND MARKETS OF THE FIRST MONTH OF THE TRUST GOVERNMENT. THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS --. ONE STRATEGIST SAYS, --. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. ALIX: THANKS A LOT. ONE WAY IS TO INCENTIVIZE PEOPLE IS TO PAY THEM. THE COMPANY USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN A VAST NETWORK OF SMART DEVICES DURING PETE TIMES. -- PEAK TIME. CUSTOMERS CAN GET REWARD POINTS SO THEY CAN GET TURNED INTO CASH. TO TELL US ALL HOW IT WORKS, THE CEO. TELL US THE BASICS. WHAT KIND OF INCENTIVES ARE WE TALKING ABOUT? HOW DOES THIS WORK? CISCO: IT IS GREAT TO BE HERE. IT IS INTERESTING TO -- INTERESTING TO GET PAID WHILE NOT USING SOMETHING. THAT IS WHAT WE NEED IN THE UNITED STATES IN THE ELECTRIC GRID RIGHT NOW. WE OPERATE IN CALIFORNIA, NEW YORK, TEXAS. WE ALSO OPERATE IN AUSTRALIA. WE HAVE ABOUT 300,000 CUSTOMERS THAT ARE ENROLLED PARTICIPATING AND GETTING PAID FOR THEIR ENERGY REDUCTION. THE WAY IT WORKS FOR A CUSTOMER IS SIMPLE. YOU TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES TO SIGN UP. WE HAVE ENERGY DATA COMING OFF OF YOUR SMART METER. WE CAN THEN NO WHAT YOUR NORMAL USE OF ENERGY, AND THE MARKET CAN UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU NORMALLY USE FOR YOUR ENERGY. WHEN WE ASK YOU TO CONSERVATORY REDUCE A LITTLE, THEN WE CAN PAY YOU FOR THE DIFFERENT BETWEEN WHAT YOU NORMALLY USE AND THE LOWER AMOUNT YOU ARE USING AT THE TIME. AT ALL WORKS BECAUSE IN THE BACK OF THAT, IT MEANS THAT GRID OPERATORS IN UTILITY CAN AVOID TURNING ON A NEW POWER PLANT. WE CAN REDUCE THAT DEMAND RATHER THAN TURNING ON A PLANT. GUY: HOW DOES THE GREAT KNOW THAT PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO TURN THE DEVICES -- GRID KNOW THAT THE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO TURN THE DEVICES OFF? HOW DO YOU GUARANTEE THAT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DELIVER RUSSIAN MARK ? CISCO: THE LAW OF LARGE NUMBERS WORK HERE. THIS IS WHERE AI AND MACHINE LEARNING COMES HERE. WE HAVE DONE TESTS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND HOW GROUPS OF CUSTOMERS, TENS OF, HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS ARE GOING TO ACT WHEN WE GIVE THEM. HERE'S THE REWARD YOU CAN EARN. HERE'S THE TIME OF DAY. WE CAN PROJECT WITH INCREDIBLE ACCURACY HOW MANY MEGAWATTS THAT WILL TAKE OFF AT ANY GIVEN TIME. TO TAKE ALL OF THOSE YEARS OF TESTING AND EXPERIMENTATION CALLED OLD WITH ALL OF THAT DATA FIRST TO BE AS PREDICTABLE AND RELIABLE IN OUR PRODUCTION. ALIX: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME GETTING SOLAR PANELS ON MY HOUSE AND THEN WHEN I AM NOT USING THE ENERGY I SEND IT BACK TO THE GRID AND I GET A DISCOUNT ON MY ENERGY BILL. WHAT IS DIFFERENT HERE? WHY CAN'T UTILITY OR POWER PLANTS DO WHAT YOU ARE DOING? CISCO: WHAT A POWERPLANT DOES IS WHAT WE DO. IT TURNS ON TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND ON THE GRADE. WHAT WE DO IS TURN OFF THE FAN IN ORDER TO HAVE THAT POWERPLANT TURN ON. IF YOU REALLY THINK ABOUT IT, YOU'RE ASKING A REALLY GOOD QUESTION. FIRST OF ALL, HOW TO GET PEOPLE TO DO IT? WHY CAN'T OTHERS DO THIS? THE ANSWER IS, WE GET PEOPLE TO DO IT BECAUSE WE HAVE FIGURED OUT HOW TO INCENTIVIZE PEOPLE TO MAKE IT REDUCTION MANUALLY AND IT TO GIVE THEM DOLLARS AND REWARDS FOR THE AUTOMATED REDUCTION THAT THEY ALLOW US TO DO ON THEIR BEHALF. THEY GET COMFORTABLE WITH THAT OVER TIME. THIS OFTEN CAN TAKE MONTHS OR YEARS. WE HAVE DONE THAT SO MANY TIMES ON SO MANY FRIEND VARIATIONS OF IT. IT HAS ALLOWED US TO GET TO A SCALE, WHICH IS NOT JUST ONE UTILITY OR ONE NEIGHBORHOOD. GUY: EUROPE MAY DESPERATELY NEED -- THIS WINTER. WITH WHAT YOU ARE DOING WORK HERE? ARE YOU CONSIDERING WORKING HERE? COULD IT WORK HERE? CISCO: ABSOLUTELY. ELECTRICITY NEEDS TO BE CONSUMED THE MOMENT IT IS CREATED. THERE IS NO STORAGE FOR IT. WE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED BY A NUMBER OF UTILITIES AND ENTITIES IN EUROPE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO CUT DEMAND AND KEEP THOSE POWERPLANT OFF DURING THESE TOUGH WINTER MONTHS. WE HAVE ALSO BEEN CONTACTED BY THE WHITE HOUSE, WHO ARE LOOKING TO BRING U.S. TECHNOLOGY INTO EUROPE. TO SEE IF THERE IS WAY WE CAN HELP FOLKS REDUCE SOME OF THE DEMAND IS GOING TO BE THE HARDEST. ALIX: WHAT KIND OF REGULATORY -- WILL YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN RUSSIAN MARK WHY ISN'T THIS ALL OVER THE U.S.? CISCO: SEVERAL HAVE SAID THROUGHOUT 10 YEARS THAT ALL U.S. WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY MARKETS HAVE TWO ALLOW FOR THINGS LIKE --. THEY HAVE TO PAY FOR A MEGAWATTS OF REDUCTION IN THE SAME WAY. THAT WORKED IN ABOUT TWO THIRDS OF THE UNITED STATES WHEN MARKETS ALREADY EXIST. THE CHALLENGE IS, NATIONWIDE TO THE REST OF THE COUNTRY. HOW DO WE TAKE THAT MODEL AND FIGURE OUT THE OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THEY DO NOT HAVE THESE ELECTRICITY MARKETS? GUY: DO I OWN THE DATA OR MY UTILITY ON THE DATA? CISCO: THE DATA ON YOUR SMART METERS BELONG TO THE CUSTOMERS. IT IS YOUR DATA. YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO USE IT TO MAKE MONEY OR MATTRESSES ABOUT YOUR ENERGY. -- OR ABOUT YOUR ENERGY. THIS HAS BEEN BIG EFFORT DATING BACK TO THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION AND CONTINUES TO, WHICH IS HOW WE MAKE SURE CUSTOMERS CAN MAKE USE OF THE DATA ON SMART METERS WE ROLLED OUT AROUND THE COUNTRY. I THINK THIS IS THE TRILLION DOLLAR. IT IS HOW WE CAN CONTROL AND MANAGE THE ENERGY GRID. AND TO MANAGE THE SHOCKS AND CHANGES WITH EXTREME WEATHER. ALIX: THE BEST PART IS DEFINITELY KEY TO UNLOCKING NOT ONLY FOR CONSUMERS BUT ALSO IN TERMS OF HELPING THE GRADE. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST -- GRID. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST HURDLE OF DOING THAT RIGHT NOW? CISCO: IN THE MARKETS WE OPERATE IN, PEOPLE THINK THIS IS A SCAM. A SERVICE THAT GIVES YOU FREE DATA AND PAYS YOU? PEOPLE LOOK AT THAT AND THINK IT IS A TRICK. THEY DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHERE THE MONEY COMES FROM. GETTING PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THE VALLEY OF THEIR ELECTRICITY AND HOW IT VALUES OVER TIME. ONCE WE GET OVER THAT HURDLE, THE BIGGEST ISSUE IS HOW WE GET THE MARKETS TO ACCEPT MEGAWATTS ENERGY REDUCTION. I WILL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE. WE RECENTLY ENTERED THE STATE OF NEW YORK. WE HAVE DOZENS OF CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT NEW YORK, PARTICULARLY THE CITY OF NEW YORK, WHERE THERE IS SIGNIFICANT CONGESTION ON THE GRID. WE ARE BEGINNING TO INTEGRATE IN THE GRADE OPERATION -- GRIDS OPERATION. WHEN WE HAVE A PROBLEM, WE CAN ACCEPT ANY BACK METER THAT DOES NOT HAVE MORE THAN ONE KILOWATT OF USE ON IT. FOR MOST HOMES WHERE THERE WAS NOT ANY KILOWATT AT THE TIME, COULD NOT PARTICIPATE. GUY: WE APPRECIATE THE TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > BUYING A IS ALSO A LITTLE LIGHT. THE S & P FLAT AROUND THE DAY. ABIGAIL IS CHECKING THE MOVES. I WILL GO: WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE 10 YEAR YIELD. INVESTORS TRYING TO DECIDE WHAT THIS MEANS. YOU CAN SEE THAT THE BOND ALTERNATIVE SECTOR, SUCH AS UTILITY, HIGH DIVIDENDS, REAL ESTATE, HIGH DIVIDENDS, THEY ARE REALLY UNDERPERFORMED BECAUSE OF HIGH YIELDS. YOU ALSO HAVE THE FINANCIALS ARE NOT DOING SO WELL, EVEN THOUGH YIELDS ARE HIGHER. OIL IS UP 10% ON THE WEEK HEADING TO HIS BEST WEEK SINCE MARCH. WHAT MAKES IT INTERESTING, BACK IN MARCH THE MOVE HIGHER FOR OIL WAS A TRULY HIGH, UP 25%. WE HAVE HAD THIS DOWNWARD. RIGHT NOW OIL HEADING FOR A SECOND UP WEEK OF 11%. A COUPLE OF DIFFERENT FACTORS IN PLACE. ONE OF THEM, A SURPRISE CUT FOR OPEC YESTERDAY, THE FIRST SINCE 2020. AMAZON.COM ARE HIRING WONDER 50,000 HOLIDAY WORKERS -- 150,000 HOLIDAY WORKERS. SIMILAR TO WHAT THEY DID LAST YEAR. PELOTON REACTING WELL, AFTER CUTTING 500 WORK ERS. THE CEO SAYING THAT THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE TO SAVE THE COMPANY WITHIN SIX MONTHS. THEN FINALLY, GE IS NOT REACTING SO WELL. THEY ARE LAYING OFF TO ME PERCENT OF THEIR WORKERS FURTHER ONSHORE. DOWN 1.2%. GUY: IT IS AMAZING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THAT SECTOR. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE WILL BE WATCHING FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. A NUMBER OF U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE MEMBERS ARE SENT TO SPEAK. CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE STATION IN FLORIDA. ALIX: THE EXPECTATIONS, 3.7%. EVERYONE IS GOING TO WANT THAT. IF IT GETS TO FOUR AT SOME POINTS, WHAT IS THAT GOING TO LOOK LIKE IN THE MARKETS? AVERAGES ARE DOWN IN THE EARNINGS. PRESIDENT BIDEN SPEAKING TO THE ECONOMY. RUSSIAN INFLATION NUMBERS, HOW REAL ARE THEY?