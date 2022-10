00:00

Welcome to the Equity Market Minute by Bloomberg Intelligence. I'm Gina Martin Adams. Our newly released Market Pulse Index is designed to detect periods of extreme panic and mania in the equity market. And as of the end of September panic was certainly in the air. Our first exhibit shows the market gauge and clearly fear was evident as at the end of September we use a composite of six different indicators including correlations across the equity market breadth measures as well as the performance of low volatility and low leverage stocks to get a sense of how fearful the market is. The market indication in September reached a level rarely recorded in the last twenty three years of history. My next exhibit shows a time series of the gauge as you can see September's levels were so low or panic was so high that it's only their only equivalents in history were recorded back in 2001 2008 2011 and 2016. All four of these periods have one thing in common and that is extreme fear. But three of the four were followed by very strong equity market returns. Only 2001 stands out as a year in which the market continued to suffer on average over the next 12 months. After these lows in the market gauge we saw the S & P 500 record an 11 percent positive return over twelve months. Excluding the 2001 experience the positive return extends to 22 percent in the 12 months forward. So sometimes extreme fear can be a good thing for stocks. Thanks so much for joining me this week for the equity market minute by Bloomberg Intelligence.