Can you tell us how much the world has changed for you Rick for Bob. For the whole of the team with rates where they are now and are you looking at this world is maybe something that we have to live with for a while. The Fed funds the risk free asset sticks around 350 to 4 per cent and credit is hanging out at these levels. That's right. I mean the world has changed completely from a year ago three years ago five years ago 10 years ago. But actually it gives us a lot more optimism now in terms of fixed income actually giving you a decent yield. I mean we were relatively cautious in this environment but fixed income now is really I think you know a very decent good asset class. Once again you can get the decent return with little risk at the moment if in the front end really duration. So I think for the long term and going into next year then I think there are a huge number of opportunities in fixed income that we haven't seen for such a long time. So I think in terms of the team and fixed income investors in general I think this is a far better environment going forward than we've seen for such a long time. Do you think we can break out into this environment a new equilibrium a new normal on a sustainable basis. You get the feeling we can we get a ton of pushback around a table that we just can't live with these levels of interest rates. You think we can't. Well I'll sit it in the past. We've certainly seen interest rates much higher than this in the past. And I certainly think we can live with interest rates being much higher. And I think to a certain extent to get back to a healthy financial environment you know I think to have rates a little bit higher I think you know it's beneficial for a lot of different businesses. So I think it's certainly possible to get to a sustainable level is beneficial for the economy.