It's bad news good news live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide. Slightly negative. The countdown to the open starts right now. Everything you need to get set for the start of us trading. This is Bloomberg the open with Jonathan Ferro. Live from New York. We begin with a big issue. Next up payrolls. The jobs report coming out on Friday. U.S. labor market data on Friday. All eyes will be on non-farm payrolls. 2 to 300000 would be great if we're still adding to the 300000 jobs a month. That is an extraordinarily resilient labor market. To get the Fed to pause any job growth to slow to at least 100000 month jolt. No worse than expected. It is of course encouraging to see some early signs of weakness. So bad news is good news. They think the Fed will give them relief. They are expecting very tough. They're sticking to a script. The Fed is feeling the pressure. But how strong they'll be if that data rolls over. I don't know about that. Maybe we're going into one of these periods where it's like bad news is good news. We're going to talk about that right now with IBEX Laurie Canvas CNN. Morgan Stanley's brand wise saying it drives us so nuts Laurie. But is it true. It's bad news. Good news. It drives me nuts too John. But I think that's the mode we're in right now. And you know it's interesting as we've been looking at the jobless claims this morning one of the things we've been thinking about is how if you look at the S & P you look at the Russell 2000. They tend to trend in terms of performance year over year with year over year trends and jobless claims. And if we're able to show you the chart right now John you'd see that the market both small and large are already baking in a pretty big pickup in jobless claims from here. So I think that's something else to keep in the back of your mind. This has been pretty well anticipated. Brian your take on that. Yeah I agree. It's been anticipated. Well I would think about John is that at some point the Fed has to stop going 75 basis points a clip. I don't know that they need to be excuse for that. So maybe this payroll isn't as important as some of the others. Bad news is good news. Maybe it helps them. But the Fed is going to start to talk about slower pace and the market may very well like that. Is decelerating rate hikes. Larry sufficiently positive for you to one dependent durable game in this market. I think that you know we've already had with the lows that we made. You know kind of that break below the June lows kind of the hawkish Fed for a bit longer has already been beaten. So it may be enough at this point. And frankly John as you know sort of the talk about the pivot emerges. I don't know if you necessarily need a pivot at this point. You may just need the pause. You can pause and the economy can get worse. And by definition you're tighter on you Brian. Isn't that problematic. It's problematic but it's probably better than continuing to hike and knowing it's a lag. You get lagging results so you slow down. You hope that things get stronger. Now that hope is a great strategy but it's better than raising rates a lot. And we've done a lot of work in interest rates. Right. I think the interest rate high quality portion of fixed income is it will attract capital and slow down some of these harder flows. Well Brian let's talk about that. The last time you were on. You said rates have not found their high. That was a while ago. Then the 10 year reached 4 percent and before we got to 4 percent. You also said that you'd be leaning again when we got to 4 percent. So what are you doing now. What's special about fall. Yeah we're leaning in. I like cleaning and what's special about it. So I think it gives you some some wiggle room. It gives you some some coupon some income. Listen I'm not calling for tenders to go back to two. I think that's the wrong way to think about it. I think what it gives you is a chance to hide out earn some some some income as inflation falls maybe get some capital appreciation. And the hard work here has been done by treasuries and gilts and bonds and investment grade credit. And so you can actually buy quality things and actually earn some returns first time in a very long time. Well let me ask you this question then. What are you more confident about. The 10 year yield has peaked or that the whites are running credit. If I had to choose one I would say 10 year yields have picked. And that would be the sequence of things wouldn't it. You'd see the peak on a 10 year yield and then you see the whites come in and the credit markets. Brian where are the whites in high yield credit. Listen I think there's an increasing chance that we've gotten there. I'm not confident now. I think we've had some ism finally some less orderly moves. But I still think you haven't seen the earnings pain. You haven't seen the results of all the Fed hikes and tighter FCI. So I think we still need to see the real economic pain that's coming before you see the wise in credit spreads. Larry can you call the bottom in the equity market before we see the whites and credit. Well you can call the bottom in the equity market before you see the wash out on earnings. I mean that's something that we're comfortable saying we've seen consistently in big crises and big kind of economic challenge periods. That market is typically bottom about three to six months before their earnings do. Now in terms of the credit spreads you know we do watch how your credit spreads pretty closely. When it comes to small cap performance and I think small cap is an important barometer for the broader market as well. But I tell you John when I put the issue of spreads aside we do take some comfort in the fact that small caps tend to start outperforming midway through a recession when unemployment rate starts to move up. So you know I do feel still feel very very comfortable telling people to jump on that small cap trade. But I do admit you know that the spreads are an issue. Let me ask both of you if you're comfortable with this this language that President Bostick used in a speech yesterday evening. If economic conditions weaken appreciably for example if unemployment rises uncomfortably it will be important to resist the temptation to react by reversing our policy course prematurely. I've asked this question Larry about 15 different ways over the last couple of weeks to the markets very preoccupied with asking the question what would it take the Fed to stop hiking. That's bullish. I wonder when we get to this point when we start to realize that if we get a recession there will be some people on the committee arguing that we don't cut rates there will be no rate cuts in a recession. What would that mean to the equity market. Laurie. So look I think that if you go back to 2018 and we go back to that December moment we've been thinking about this quite a bit. I think the idea that policy was on autopilot was what really unsettled markets. And so I think you know if there is a debate at the Fed and there are people who are pushing to stay restrictive of course the markets aren't going to like that. But you do need to look at the balance of comments. You know I like it when I hear Fed officials talk about data dependency. I think there's a view among a lot of equity market participants that they are not going to be able to withstand the political pressure if their employment data gets too bad. So you know I think it could contribute to volatility. But I do think frankly John we are in store for kind of this extended bottoming process. So it all kind of adds up to me and makes sense to me that if we get that debate it could contribute to that further volatility. We might not make new lows on it but it could keep things feeling pretty lousy. That's the struggle Brian. I think we're always arguing where does the countercyclical circuit breaker come from. Larry mentioned 2018 the Fed to why the rate cuts went too far behind. I just wonder where it comes from and what brings it around. It's not coming from fiscal policymakers anytime soon. And they said arguably once the weakness that is materializing at the moment. So why does it come from. You know I think it comes from. From time and an ability to prove that inflation is actually really coming down. By the way I think energy complicates this right. Energy is a tax on the consumer but it also embeds the idea that prices are going up again and the Fed doesn't want that. So I think they're gonna push against this idea that they're going to ease quickly. It's why I like the idea of income over capital appreciation. Right. I think going out the yield curve earning income. The curves could really invert further. This is not a great entry point but they could keep inverting as the Fed fights this idea that they're going to come to the rescue save asset prices create inflation. So I think John it's it's time they really need to make sure they beat this inflation genie back into the bottle. Brian you were leaning against a tenure at 4 percent and you still lean into that hole that we could get to stands at negative 100. I yeah. I mean again I wonder if the Fed if people read the Fed's slowing down as a pause then will we'll steep it again. So again I think you'll have a chance. But I like buying longer duration things. It's been a terrible the worst year ever for long duration quality assets. And I think we've moved further there than we have in say the two year note where the Fed could keep rates higher or higher for it for a long time. So yes I think we can still get there. I've got a long list of people that share your view taking on the 10 year and that 4 percent number. We've had a lot of pushback in the last couple of days from Fed speakers. The San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly no different. Take a listen to this. I don't see that happening at all. I see ISE says raising to a level that we believe is restrictive enough to bring inflation down and then holding it there until we see inflation truly get close to 2 percent and and demonstrate that price stability is restored. Kenny lines they have zero interest signalling rate cuts anytime soon. No they don't. And I would bet that the chorus of Fed speakers we're going to hear from today including Mr Waller Kashkari Evans Cook all will be singing a very similar tune because it wasn't just Mary Daly yesterday. You also had Raphael Bostic speaking saying yes I want to get to between four and four and a half percent by the end of this year. But we also need to hold it there and see how things evolve how the economy and prices react. And he literally said and this is a quote You are no doubt aware of considerable speculation already that the Fed could begin lowering rates in 2023. I would say not so fast. And yet the market is saying no we're going fast because based on bets on a rate cut next year are still alive and well. The market's still pricing in one cut for 2023 with at least two more priced in for 2024. Essentially not buying the idea that the Fed isn't going to blink if the economy softens and cracks start to form and things start to break. And of course the labor market is going to be critical in the evolution of that thinking. The Fed would like to see more slack forming demand for labor going down in a tick up in jobless claims this morning. And the JOLTS data we got earlier this week in which we saw about a million fewer job openings here in the U.S. would lend support to the idea that that is starting to happen. But does that mean that employers had more success hiring or just decided to stop trying to hire. We might get a clue on that tomorrow when we get the September jobs report. Two hundred seventy five thousand nine non-farm payrolls is what we're looking for three point seven percent on the unemployment rate. But that is the question John. How high does that unemployment rate go. And when we get there is the Fed really going to tolerate it. How high does it need to go. Kelly nice. Thank you. Would catch on with Michael McKee a little bit later this hour on job losses. But I want to talk to you about this and forgive me because it involves mind reading to some degree. Do you think there's a difference between what some of these Fed officials want to signal and what they actually know they will do when that weakness starts to materialize. Yes I mean the Fed played two different games right. They need to play this inflation expectations fighting role but they also have to be intelligent data real reactive forward looking humans as well. So again they have other tools right. They can stop Kutty. We just saw with the Bank of England if things got unstable they could buy long term assets. Right. They don't have to ease in order to make things better. So I think they know they're tools. I think they're comfortable with them. I think they're comfortable with what they're doing. I think they believe it for now. But they know that this could turn on a dime. And so they're willing to do what they need to do. And that pricing eases next year isn't crazy but they should absolutely fight against it. And Larry I sense from you that perhaps mind reading Fed officials is a game that you don't want to play. I think it's an exercise in futility to be honest John and I know we all have to play it to some extent but I think the reality is is that we do have people at the Fed who are going to pay attention to the data. And as I talked to investors and I've been traveling the country the last few weeks you know I still get a lot of questions from equity people about what two different components of inflation look like. I mean there is still a real attention and there's a real sensitivity to the idea in the equity investment community that inflation the sort of seeds of moderation have been planted. And you have to think that the Fed is going to pay attention to the data that's incoming. And I think that's a reasonable assumption. Laurie are they more worried about inflation than they are about losing their job. That was something Mary Daly talked about. Is that your sense of things. Take losing their own jobs or losing or IBEX losing just the problem. It's always a soft landing when it's someone else's job. Isn't it fortunate. That's the language that's used. Right. You know I think we're you know and I hate to even spark this conversation but I think we're getting into territory right where we were talking about what is transitory mean before. I'm the kind of idea of uncomfortably high. You know what is the level of income part of discomfort that the Fed is willing to tolerate. I think that's going to be the next big question that comes into play. But I have to think at the end of the day that this whole inflation issue got started because of the concern that it was having on the broader economy and individuals and consumers. And I do think those consumers and those individuals are at the forefront of their minds. Laurie Brown you're gonna be sticking with us. We got to talk about the energy market as well. Futures right now negative about a third of one percent on the S & P 18 minutes away from the opening bell. Coming up hope. Plus delivering a 2 million barrel blow to the White House. I don't want people to think that this is a one way street in this case. No it's too convoluted uncertainties. That conversation next. Massacres said this but I was talking about more to do with net control that we have disciplined markets a market that said its origin and purposes which is a market that has sufficient liquidity that liquidity has been hampered by seeing volatility. Extreme volatility unfortunately bring premiums to become very expensive. Plus delivering its biggest supply counts since the pandemic 2 million barrels per day. The US slamming the decision. We were disappointed that OPEC made this decision. It's unnecessary if you look at the global environment where supply continues to be the predominant challenge. The White House making good on another recipe released by the tune of 10 million barrels. And again a statement the following. The Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices. Team coverage starts right now. With Bloomberg's having a blast in London MRA death in DC Hathaway. What happened here. While it was a very surprising move because OPEC is cutting production with Brent crude nearly at 100 dollars this is the typical scenario what you will expect in OPIC. We are in production and I hear the concern by Prince Abdullah sees the Saudi oil minister about an incoming recession. What he will do though that for the oil market we have seen in the past nineteen ninety seven in 2008 2020 very recently. But there are a lot of counterbalancing forces against that that impact on demand. We don't have a big reaction from normal IBEX supply. We look at U.S. shale is not growing as in the past. Inventories remain very low under European sanctions against Russia and oil at about to a start in about six weeks. All of that would have given time or to react. Why now. Why precisely four weeks ahead of the midterm elections is a puzzle in see seem to me AMH. Talk to me about the timing and the optics here. The timing the optics are incredibly challenging and really a blow to this White House. You look at the timing ISE Harvey Air just said we are just weeks out from the midterm elections while the administration has worked to get gas prices lower as they remind you every day. The fact is especially in western United States you are starting to see prices tick up. Of course as well as on the heels of the president making a land market trip to Jeddah Saudi Arabia where he fist pump bombed the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who is now the prime minister as well. Mohammed bin Salman. And then you have to add on top of the fact that the United States has been rallying their Western alliance partners to make sure they are having these repercussions and sanctions on Moscow due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine. And yet what you have is a decision that is going to help Russia. And at the same time it was an in-person decision which we have not seen since the pandemic. Everything up to this point it back has been virtual. And on top of that that means the deputy prime minister Alexander Novak was there in person and he was just days off a sanctions list at the United States. Have you I want your thoughts on the SBA had someone reach out this morning to me on Twitter handle hyper convexity call and get the strategic mid-term reserve. Your thoughts on that. Have you just had the SPRO is being used ahead of the midterms. While it is true that there is a political upside for the White House to use the SPRO and I know that a lot of people not just on social media but on Wall Street seems to that what what was going on. But also we look at there at the American oil market if it has not been by the dissolution of the White House to release the SPRO American commercial crude inventories will have absolutely collapsed last summer. And we will have much higher oil prices much higher gasoline prices and certainly a much bigger inflation probably not just in the United States but around the world. So I don't see that it was just old politics. The main problem now is that you are fighting a flow the flow of borrows for an old bag with a finite stock which is what's left on SPRO and is not a lot left. Can the White House or their father release it from the SPRO over the next few months. Yes econ but there is not a lot. And certainly I'm not going to be as large as they wear it through RTS out in 2022. Be less I'm afraid to tell you. Thank you. From Washington I. What are your thoughts on this. I'm not going to ask for your view on the strategic mid-term reserve but I will ask for your view on the energy market and what it means for your coal going forward from here. Yeah listen there's so many uncertainties out there and that's one of them. And obviously Europe is a mess. The situation in Russia is going to be with us for a while. And so you end up in a world where it makes the Fed's job impossible. It's going to slow growth. It's going to cause the consumer to feel like inflation is going up no matter what what the Fed does. And it's going to slow growth. I think great input input costs are going to go up and I'm not sure you can keep passing them on. So it makes me like her again that longer term fixed income stuff a little bit more. But it also makes me worry the Fed is going to have to raise rates more or at least a stick here to convince people that that inflation that prices aren't going to go up ad infinitum. It's really a difficult place for the Fed to be and energy makes it that much more complicated. Just Carrie of Goldman have said a few times over the last twelve months this is the revenge of the old economy Laurie that we had zero interest rates for so long that everyone chase a long duration assets. They invested a ton of money in things like Palatine food delivery apps car services over all of the above. And we didn't invest in digging holes in the ground and mining after the bust the China 10 years ago. Laurie with that in mind I think people might be hesitant tactically to invest in the energy names going into an economic downturn. Talk to me about the structural story and the tail wind that might persist through next year and beyond. Well look I think that you know in terms of we haven't we haven't drilled we're not able to drill enough. Right. We have these shortages there. I absolutely agree with Curry's assessment. And I think you know we're hearing about this kind of revenge of the old economy not just on the energy and materials complex but we also hear it in terms of industrials and the need to reassure in America. And we're hearing a lot of talk about those longer term themes going forward. And I think for right now you know I think the energy stocks are still cheap. It's really where the earnings power in the market is because of these structural dynamics. And so I think that this is still a sector that you can invest in for now. It's been orphaned for quite some time. But we are seeing that re-engagement trade come back. And John if I could talk about the strategic mid-term reserve for just a minute. You know I think that the Fed is not the only variable here. I was getting pretty excited you know when I was hearing Anne-Marie I mean having our talk earlier. But if you think about you know kind of something else that's going on in the market right now those gas prices that were coming down were helping Biden's polling numbers. And so as we've started to see gas prices come back up again and you know with this cut that we've got now I think that actually does something very important for equity markets in the short term which is throw some momentum back in the direction of Republicans right now. You know we've started to see in some of the polling data that the Democrats are not doing as well in the generic congressional ballot. Republicans have perked back up in the Real Clear Politics data and that tailwind from gas prices coming down that had really helped the Democrats and all these polling and the betting markets in recent months that seems to be dissipating. And if Republicans do set for a good midterms that's going to be good for the equity market in the short term despite how it complicates the Fed narrative. Laurie we're going to talk more about that no doubt in the weeks to come. Looking forward to doing that with you. Laurie of Senior. And Brian wise thing on these strategic mid-term reserve. What a phrase. Quite enjoyed that to be honest with you. The S & P 500 energy stocks on that up more than 12 percent over the previous three days yet today up around about 45 percent. Coming up the morning calls a lighter crude heading for a full stay of gains. Wall Street shelling the path to triple digits for longer. That conversation with Francisco Blanchett. Thanks America. Coming up very very shortly. Looking forward to that. From New York City with futures negative on the S & P 500 through much of this morning we're down about a third of one percent up in about seven minutes away. About five minutes away from the iPhone iPad. Good morning to futures just about negative down four tenths of one percent on the S & P on the mass that were down about a third of 1 percent. That's the price action. Here is the morning coast. Three of them. Your first one from J.P. Morgan upgrading Credit Suisse to neutral saying the company is worth at least 15 billion US more than the market is currently pricing. That stock is up this morning by more than 3 percent. Oppenheimer upgrading Horizon to outperform fifty dollar price target anticipating a gradual return to subscriber growth. That stock is negative just about my tenth of 1 percent. And finally Piper Sandler raising its Philips 66 price target to 116. Expect him refiners to remain a bright spot heading into Q3 earnings. That stock is negative a third of one percent. Coming up oil prices surging over the last few days after OPEC's production cut. That conversation coming up next with Bank of America's Francisco Blanch. Looking forward to that. You're opening bell just around the corner with futures down a round. About four tenths of one percent on the S & P were down 16 points. The opening bell. Up next. 24 seconds away from the open about this morning. Good morning some come on the air just snoozing just a little bit relative to what we have seen. Futures down by about a third of 1 percent on the Nasdaq was down about a third of 1 percent. Also on a rough sort of small caps down about a half of 1 percent. We'll talk a look about crude this morning. We'll do that in just a moment with Francisco Blanch of Thanks America after a big rally for the commodity and the energy names as well. So to the poor and get to the bond market yields. Look at them. Something like this on a 10 year yields up 2 basis points three seventy seven on a 10 year yield a week ago Wednesday 3 4 percent. We come down a little bit from Weinstein early this morning from Morgan Stanley talking about leaning in to 4 percent. And he's done just that in the ethics market. Dollar strength back on the table. Euro dollar down a half of 1 percent 98 33. Crude down about a tenth of 1 percent 87 65. I think the chairman for the New York Rangers at that leg. I'm told that ice hockey. Right. I know that before anyone writes in. I know that's ice hockey. Never seen the game but I'm told I should come watch. Thank you. S & P 500 opening lower by a third of 1 per cent with some movers. His Abigail Doolittle. Well done. The Rangers certainly one of my favorite teams. I'm glad that you know that it's ice hockey and we do have stocks down for a second day in a row putting this week's rally earlier in the week on pause. One of the big stocks stories of course Twitter. It is down or at least the last time I look because it's well off the lows earlier in the session that had been down sharply down more than 1 percent suggesting that the deal may not be done. And of course the litigation has not been called up by other side. It could in fact begin on October 17th. So the overhang risk does remain there. BP down two point six percent an exaggerated move. But what is happening with oil at this point which is basically flat but the energy sector is lower Canada up slightly. It had been up more than 1 percent a strong quarter there for the packaged food company. They beat revenues by two point four percent adjusted earnings by eight point nine percent. Higher prices helped this company and they did maintain their outlook. So a rare winter. And then finally I know that Ed we'll be talking more about the story here. But Palatine flipping all over the map right now down about 1 percent. They're of course cutting 500 jobs. Saved the company. What I want to talk about more John is the price action. It is down 70 percent from the IPO. Of course the CEO saying they have to do this action to save the company and that within six months down 95 percent from its peak. Put another way this stock had been a one hundred and seventy one dollars stock not so long ago. Not so much now. Abbi thank you. Some headlines for you. Not a surprise. You send us a few times this week. You'll hear from Neel Kashkari a few times just today. The Minneapolis Fed president saying we are quite a ways away from a pause in rate hikes more pushback from them. Once again not seeing evidence that underlying inflation has peaked. Very confident the Fed will get inflation under control. They have more work to do. And that's what the IMF chief wants to see. Some headlines from her just moments ago urging policymakers to stay the course to ease inflation going on to say the global situation likely to worsen before improving. Unsurprisingly I think we can get some estimate cuts from them as one of the next week or so that the headlines for the last couple of minutes the S & P down by a run about two tenths of one per cent. No real drama here at Ludlow. We're not gonna talk about sports. Okay because your Chelsea beat my AC Milan. We are going to talk about job cuts though. We'll leave it be. I just go micro. We. Yeah. I mean look I'm looking at Paddington announcing another 500 job. Cops taking lay offs today this year to forty six hundred. They basically cut half of the workforce in that pursuit of break even cash flow. That having an effect on the stock as Abby said. I think we're down 90 percent over the last 12 months or so. Interesting on Amazon. This is a company as well that really had scaled back its investment and undone some of the pandemic era restructuring. And now it's saying it's going to add 150000 employees bracing for the holiday season. The holiday season of course also coincides with very key earnings season. I think we've got to get back to the conversation about how the earnings outlook continues to be revised. And if you look for example at the Citigroup Global Earnings Revision Index we're down for a 17th straight week. Those expectations continue to forward in terms of the third quarter specifically. This is my world. We're looking at communications and technology in terms of the biggest year on year decline in space. There is a bright spot though. Do you see that note from Citigroup strategists led by Rob Buckland saying that they actually favor tech going into recession and they've lifted global tech to overweight because frankly they think the EPA will hold up better in a global recession. How many times have we said strong balance sheets trench market position. Does that help. We'll find out. Congratulations. Return CAC next week which is a return like next. Where do the return. Thanks that. Thank you very much. Not quite. Not in this program anyway. Big tech information technology right now up two tenths of one percent. Energy stocks over the last few days have. Absolutely. That's been a major story for us. That's for sure. Taylor Riggs your thoughts on this one. Yeah I think this is interesting. The big headline for me that stood out this morning is here's what Goldman to UBS are saying about the big OPEC's. Lost production cuts. As of yesterday and a majority of the analysts are now looking at Brent reaching 100 hundred dollars a barrel a lot faster and sooner than had originally projected. So this sets up the narrative of maybe a drop in global supply but also maybe a drop in demand as well if you're thinking about some slowing economic pressures as well. These are some of the big energy stocks that are getting a little bit of a boost on that. Interestingly we're going to dive into Shell there five and a half percent this morning. Coming up with an update this morning and the street. The majority of them looking at this as being a weak guidance. Jefferies is one looking at significantly lower trading contributions. Upstream production guidance is lower margins in the chemicals division also lower. So facing some input cost headwinds as well as margins are pressure. And finally John just teens of the board and it has been the story of the day the story of the year. Energy is just a massive oil performer. You see that again as everything else has just been a little bit lower. But energy is still the winner. Can you hear the window cleaning. I know is that I think I should address. I say you know it's a great lesson in just focus. I think you did a great job. Kailey Leinz is standing right by the window half actively. Good luck to you. No I think we're going to talk about because it's so loud. Yeah. Either vibrating through my school right now. But I'm going to continue talking about oil because Taylor actually teased me up perfectly talking about how all of these Wall Street strategists are now coming up and saying yeah we see triple digits in the near term. Morgan Stanley being one of them who says we're gonna get to 100 dollars a barrel on Brent far quicker than we thought. Goldman Sachs echoing that. They actually now are looking at one time in the fourth quarter raising their forecast by about 10 percent. UBS sees oil at one hundred dollars for the next several quarters as well. And there are reasons all being that the production cut from OPEC plus is just going to mean tightening the oil market even further. Restricted supply is the name of the game here. And the idea of more constrained supply has pushed oil prices higher over the last few days not just on Brent but WTI as well. It's up about 10 percent this week the best week going back all the way to early March. So about seven months though it's worth pointing out. We're still down about 30 percent from this year's peak back in March. And one final note on these production cuts. There are some analysts out there who have been quick to point out that the reduction in output is larger on paper than it actually will be in reality. Ed Morse at Citi is one of them saying the effective cut is going to be smaller because the group already is failing to reach their quotas at RBC. They agree with that. Helen Morecroft over there says the actual cut will be more like a million barrels a day with Saudi Arabia accounting for more than half. And they climb in through the window. I have no idea. I can't see from here. Thank you. Francisco can't even hear. So that's the good news. The Bank of America head of global commodities research joins us right now. Francisco thanks for joining us. What a time for it in your world. Can you just run me through a couple of things that would start with the output cut from OPEC plus 2 million to the limit for output. Can you tell me what the actual real cut is relative to what they've been producing. Hey John thanks for having me again in the program. So look up. I think on in terms of the 2 million headline the most likely outlook is going to be around one point two million barrels a day. The majority of the production curtailment we think is going to be Saudi Arabia is going to be the UAE Kuwait. So essentially it's kind of a DCC driven Gulf Cooperation Council driven curtailment. Russia itself is producing well below their actual quotas in terms of crude oil. So it's unclear how much oil the Russians will cut. But I do think it's important to understand that that OPEC is sending a big signal to global energy markets that they don't like the prices of oil essentially something they believe is black gold trading below the prices of other commodities like for example thermal coal which they obviously believe is essentially dirt. And indeed that's one element. Right. I think you're element disinflation. We've seen the price of oil today this heavy where it was another year more or less flat headline inflation equals 10 percent. There's another reason for I think the group coming in to cut. And let's not forget. I mean OPEC's cutting because they come in. There is very little spare capacity. There is really for oil in strategic storage or in commercial inventories. So the group is is preempting a potential sharper drop in oil prices if the economic situation deteriorates into the first half of next year. So I think all of those two reasons two to kind of justify what they're doing. But but importantly there's still a big question mark how much oil will leave the market once the price goes up on Russian crude and it comes into effect in early early summer preclude the need for a refill. Francisco as you know this introduces some tension between I think class and. The White House some additional tension. Can you run us through the viable options for this White House who seem to be very very keen at keeping oil down gas prices at the pump low going into the midterms. Sure. I mean I think the the White House House has a few options. I think the most obvious one is to keep depleting the strategic strong reserve. I don't think it's necessarily a great idea given the incredibly tense geopolitical world that we live in today. But that's I think something that could help prices from moving higher. I also I also think that there will be pressure maybe some legislative pressure on coming into OPEC. We've we've heard noises around that as well. But ultimately I think what what's OPEC's trying to do is reassert its independence from from U.S. policy and look after their own interests. And that's what we've seen OPEC's do. Also clearly Russia is the critical component of the OPEC plus alliance and they are respecting reasserting their influence in the group which is essentially dual headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia but also have of course many other big players like Iran and others that are not going to be unhappy if they get higher prices for little cost. I'm not sure why we were even surprised by the clues in the name OPEC. Plus the pluses is Russia. My question at the moment on SPDR Francisco I'd love your view on this and understand it might be delicate to talk about the politics of it but it's clear the SVR has become politicized. We've had people call it this morning these strategic mid-term reserves. Can you talk to me about the negative unintended consequences of the politicization of the SPRO going into the midterms. Well look John jumped the most obvious challenge. You've seen the SPDR for political purposes. Is that first you're depleting your record. And every time you use those reserves for political reasons you are essentially you're essentially loosing any volume that could help you. If we actually do have a molecule crisis in crude oil which remember we haven't had yet. Today we have the highest energy prices in the planet since 1979 1980 on average but it's mostly been a gas and power crisis. We have had no oil crisis yet. And the key word here is yet if you lose your ability to temper price appreciation because there is an actual physical disruption of molecules in crude oil you're going to wish you had those barrels in Thor. That's I think a big problem releasing the FBR right now. You're thankfully in some ways putting your hands even more so in the hands of open plus. So obviously OPEC has been unhappy about the release of BOVESPA oil which has been one of the factors driving prices lower. But at the same time they're saying well OK you can keep doing this for a little longer but eventually you're just sitting on more and more market control to the group. And ultimately that's not a bad outcome either for. For Saudi Russia and the rest of the members of Plus. Well Francisco when it's fitting. One final question and that's next. Yes. You don't need me to say this but for the benefit of everyone else policy today as you know shapes the crude market for years and years to come. And I look at the situation in Europe right now. They've got storage capacity up to where they wants it for this winter. Their ability to repeat the next year is can be really difficult on the natural gas side. On the energy side what we hear from this White House is just Band-Aid after Band-Aid after Band-Aid blaming every single person on the planet for why crude prices are high and should be lower. Yeah I don't see a change in strategy Francisco to shake things for years to come. The blessing this year I've been told this by so many people is that China Covid only Covid 0 because if they did it would have a much much bigger problem. Can you run me through what 23 looks like with all of that in mind. Sure. I mean we've talked a lot about open plus reducing production as to be the biggest delta in terms of oil supply demand balances. But also to your point China this year saw a compression on oil demand of two and a half percent 400000 barrels a day down last year which by the way makes it the first and biggest compression of course since 2000. And two of the bigger companies 20 years that's what we've seen from China. It kind of comes back from Covid. We're going to need a lot of oil. Our baseline is that will we'll see a progressive comeback. So demand for oil in China will be above last year's level next year. And remember as we speak Hong Kong is reopening its economy and allowing for people to come in without the hotel quarantine which has been a huge draw down on airlines that were operating locally which were essentially down 90 percent of flights until very recently. That's going to lead to a big pickup I think in China as. Again 90 percent the growth is going to be emerging markets and China for next year. And and I think that the third delta here to think about is the extreme high price of natural gas is also leading to substitution into oil again because oil is cheap stupid and coal and gas. Just another factor I think will likely drive prices higher next year. But but honestly one of the one of the things that we are really seeing here is that unless we change our investment policy and I don't think we're going to because of all the climate change concerns we're really going to be in the hands of OPIC plus for quite some time to come. And that I think is something we've got to learn how to live with and potentially find those alternatives which I think with the Inflation Reduction Act we could we could really see some light at the end of the tunnel. But ultimately what what what this combination of factors leads us to isn't that fast becoming I think in the U.S. and ultimately we'll see a lot of both American hydrocarbons becoming available for export via LNG or via petroleum products for crude oil. And I think that's the ultimate story here is the U.S. is going to transition back into lower hydrocarbon demand domestically but more exports. If you look five years out not only becoming energy independent but becoming really energy dominant in the global markets. And ultimately recently OPEC is getting along with with the White House. Francisco Blanch the conversation will continue. Just absolutely brilliant from thanks America. Thank you sir. The equity markets turning a little bit higher. RTS tenths of one percent on the S & P. Coming up. I rose Friday just around the corner. Unfortunately what's had this set out to do is to slow down the quantum slowdown inflation. How are they going to do it. By slowing down labor market. So we're going to see some weakness in labor market. So all eyes on payroll on Friday and corporate America delivering cuts and hiring freezes. That conversation. This is Bloomberg's The Open I'm Lisa Mateo live in the principal room. Coming up Jonathan Golub Credit Suisse chief U.S. equity strategist. That conversation at three thirty p.m. Eastern 8 3 p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. Every labor market indicator is planning very important. So we need to see. I mean unfortunately what's had this set out to do is to slow down the economy slow down inflation. How are they going to do it. By slowing down labor markets. We do need to see some weakness in labor market. So all eyes on payroll on printing company after company is slashing its workforce peloton and create the latest to announce layoffs. The peloton CEO saying the following. I know many of you will feel angry frustrated emotionally drained by today's news. But please know this is a necessary step if we are going to save palettes and we are Taylor Riggs has more. Hi Taylor. I want to get to Paul Tom Keene. I first want to focus on G. John as the industrial bellwether for this economy G.E. of course also announcing about 500 layoffs in their wind turbine unit as well. That represents within the factory unit about 20 percent of the U.S. on shore wind workforce. So it's isolated at least to this unit. But again it's sort of a similar story when we think about the industrial and the read on the economy. Michael McKee is going to do this next slide a lot better than I am but this is at least one that shows Federal Reserve is sometimes too optimistic when they predict unemployment rate. So they're rising and they always end up coming in a little bit higher than they had initially projected. Of course they sure a 20 20 to TBD remains to be seen. Finally I'll just end here John as you mentioned about Palatine so away from maybe some of the industrial outlook and the economics but more on sort of the cyclicality of where we are in this cycle. As you mentioned also 500 jobs trying to save the company in a six month turnaround plan. Taylor Riggs what a tough job in this economy. As things start to roll over a little bit. Mike NIKKEI he would seat up nicely by Taylor Riggs. Let's talk about tomorrow's number. What are you looking for. I actually want to talk about Palatine. I am finished paying for mine yet so save the company. Actually take a look at what happened today with jobless claims. The market loved it because it's bad news. Good news situation with claims rising a little bit. But the number of job openings is still extremely high. So the Fed sees that is OK at this point and they'll be looking for a small decline in the overall hiring rate. They want to see things go down on a sort of regular basis but not collapse. Two hundred sixty thousand is the forecast. They'd be fine with that. Unemployment not expected to change average hourly earnings down a little bit. So all at all the market is expecting a kind of Goldilocks report. We'll see if we get that. But again it's the trend that matters to the Fed. And if they do see the effect the number of people who are getting new jobs declining in the same way that they are we have seen over the past couple of months then that's going to be a relatively good news sign for them. It doesn't mean they're going to change their views on what they're going to do for November but it does mean that they'll feel like they're on the right track. My NIKKEI the Fed speak. Can we finish that. I wonder if it's driving me nuts yet. Evans Kirk Kashkari wallah Mr. O today. Even if the Fed speak we've already had. Is there anything left to be said. There's nothing left to be said. But the question is do the markets get it. There's still hanging on to this Fed pivot idea. And as long as they are. The Fed is going to keep pounding away and say we're not going to do that. You know if you like jobless claims today you know love jobless claims. Next week half of Florida is out of work. So we're going to have a monster rally on that base. It's uncomfortable isn't it. This bad news good news thing it's a dynamic a really tight like Mike. Yes. Well the Fed looks past it in the sense that this goes up and down every day depending on the latest data point. Mary Daly made that point yesterday. The Fed is data dependent and data is a plural word. Mark McKay thank you. Equities up by about a tenth of 1 percent on the S & P on the Nasdaq up a half of 1 percent. You're trading diary events. You need to be watching. Up next. Twenty five minutes into this is just about holding onto gains on the S & P 500 up around about a tenth of 1 percent. If you break it down sector to sector energy names up again for days. This now energy names the S & P S & P 500 over that period up around about 14 percent. What a rip off the back of what's happened in the commodity market as the price action has your trading diary kicking things off with President Biden speaking at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fed speak continues throughout the day. Forget Evans Kirk Kashkari well a master and a whole lot more Williams and Bostic going through to the end of the week on Friday. And the main event on Friday its payrolls. Friday your payrolls report. It's just a few days away. In fact it's less than 24 hours away from New York City. Thank you for choosing Bloomberg TV. This was the countdown to the open. This is Bloomberg. From the financial centers of the world. This is Bloomberg Markets with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. It is 30 minutes into the US trading day on this Thursday October 6. Here are the top markets stories that we're following for you at this hour. It's your move. White House OPEC. Plus cuts of production prices trade near 90. A bear on the White House needs a Plan B. We're going to speak to Almost Hartstein special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security. Plus he got a cooling labor market. Jobless claims job cuts rise. Well Fed officials still bang that drum on rate hikes. Markets still priced in a cut for next year. And it's T minus twenty two hours. Markets hold on until Friday's jobs numbers yield higher. Equities mixed from New York. I'm Alix Steel with my co-host in London Guy Johnson. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. And just to drive home that rate hike versus cut scenario here Kashkari is speaking over the last hour and he says the bar to shifting our stance on policy is very high. I cannot get more clear than that. I'm sorry. But you do have to ask Alex. Are we in a position where the Fed can't signal a pivot until it's actually ready to deliver it. Because if it signals it too early financial conditions ease and it kind of undoes what it's trying to do now. So I think there's a kind of cat and mouse game being played here as well. But as you say the Fed speakers are almost unanimous in what they're saying. They're all singing from the same hymn sheet. They're basically signaling there is no pivot. There is no pivot. That is the message clear and simple. And the they are basically doubling down on their commitments that rates are going to go higher. I'd like to reach a point where policy is moderately restrictive. See says raising to a level that we believe is restrictive enough somewhere between four and a four and a half percent by the end of this year and then hold at that level holding it there until we see inflation truly get close to 10 percent. You have to understand a limitation of your data. You have to understand the limitations of your models but you still need to use them to base your policy decisions on. That's the Fed's view. Is the Fed wrong. That's the question of the day because that's certainly the signal we're starting to get from markets isn't it. Take a look at what the pricing looks like next year. You've got a rate cut price. You've got two in 2024. Is the Fed wrong. Joining us now to discuss and try and answer that question because I feel like it's the theme of the day. Bloomberg intelligence chief U.S. right strategy. Sara. Jose I'm Bloomberg's it's actually economics and policy correspondent Mike McKay. I'm going to start with you. Is that what the market is signaling right now that the Fed is wrong. Well yeah I think the market doesn't believe that the Fed can hike up to four and a half ish percent plus or minus 25 basis points and then not cut soon. And when you look at some of the past hiking cycles you've definitely seen about six months after the last hike the Fed has generally started to cut. Now this time could be different. Right. And I actually think it will be different at some level because I think that the Fed will be more reluctant to cut interest rates this time unless there's some form of significant slowdown in the economy. And it's not a matter of of the stock market going down a lot or credit spreads even being relatively wide compared to the recent past. But they really need to see the economy slowing enough that they're convinced that inflation will be relatively relatively low. Mike traditionally who hasn't right. The Fed or the markets. What we've seen in the past is it both get it wrong. And markets are really concerned with timing. The Fed is concerned with outcomes. And so it's hard to marry the two things. And that's what's going on in this cases. Markets want to see a more loose financial situation. They want to see some additional liquidity in the markets. They've gotten used to that. The Fed wants to see inflation going down. Now that's what the market bet is telling you is people think that inflation will be going down sooner because the Fed is going to break something. The economy is going to slowed. The Fed is saying we don't know that that that's true. So we're telling you we're going to keep rates where they are until the inflation rate starts to go lower. Now if that happens to be March then the Fed would pivot. If it doesn't then they'll keep rates where they are until they see that happen. Mike does a recession equal rate cuts. Well that depends on how you define recession. You know there are people who said the first two quarters of this year were a recession. They weren't. But if you're looking at just a contraction in economic activity it'll depend on why economic activity went down. Now if you're talking about something like unemployment going way up because there is a recession the Fed would probably be then cutting interest rates because they would have squashed demand. And demand would mean that prices are going down inflation will be falling. So the Fed's gonna be watching all those indicators to decide. Remember the indicators are backward looking too. So they may be a little slower than the markets anticipate going forward. Well IRA you know I've been reading overnight it feels like everyone globally should be looking at the U3 rate tomorrow. Like that's gonna be the thing. What is Goldilocks for you three in your world. Yes it well. So I think Goldilocks meaning that that you're going to wind up seeing like 10 year yields start to fall. I think if you three goes up by a couple of tenths then without the participation rate going up a lot then then yeah that would be a situation where you'd probably see rates rally a bit. People would be more concerned that that makes it kind of bad case scenario that you just laid out there with unemployment going up would be a big thing. You know one of the one of the things that I've been asked a lot over the last couple of weeks Alex is is the is there a Fed put like where is the strike price of the Fed put. And I think that what what Mike just said is important because the Federal Reserve at this point there is a Fed put but it just way further out of the money than we've gotten used to you know for the last 35 years. We're used to the stock market going down a lot. That being a signal to the Fed that the economy is going to be poor and the Fed actually starts to cut interest rates and gets more dovish. But in this environment that put is just way far out of the money because inflation now is the is where it is going to be the driver of the Fed's actions. So so until that you wind up getting I think the the the P.C. index below 3 percent the Fed put is just your way way far out of the money in terms of where the stock market or credit market has to go for them to start cutting. Absolutely and I think I think that is it. That is a really solid point. But IRA it also needs to be nuanced as well. And I'm wondering how the market reacts as we start to approach some of those key points and the Fed starts to slow down the rate of of hikes. So if we get the market going from say the Fed going from 75 to 50 to 25. Does the market read those pivots and does financial conditions ease as we go through that process because the market almost overreacts. And how does the Fed manage that process. Well I think that if the if the Fed does hike 75 50 25 and maybe another 25 in March you know that's that's pretty much what's priced in the market right now. So I think that you know assuming that the equity market in the credit markets are watching what's going on in my world then you know you should actually probably get very little reaction one way or the other. Should that be considered a pivot. I think the answer is no. It shouldn't be considered a pivot because this is basically what they've told you. This is what the DOT say. This is modestly restrictive territory. And in fact you know we've done some some work in some of our research recently. We've looked at what assuming that that the consensus forecast for the headline P.C. is correct. When will we reach zero federal funds rate. And remember the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates has always hiked interest rates until it gets the Fed funds rate to equal the headline P.S. And that can happen as early as February or March of next year. And that would be a great outcome for the Fed. And they could say look look we're at neutral right now at proper neutral and the inflation rate continues to fall. So we're going to just keep rates here until we get to hurt our target. And that shouldn't be considered a pivot. Now could could risk assets do well after that because the next move will almost certainly be a cut. If that does happen then. Yeah. Then then I think financial conditions might ease a little bit. Might ease a little bit but probably not. Not not a crazy amount. Right. Does not a pivot is just policy. It's policy that works is basically what you're saying. Before we go guys this one point out more of what Kashkari was talking about is that the Fed's not trying to affect the dollar but they do watch its impact. Mike Mary Daly was talking about this before as well. Like they keep watching the stuff that's happening due to the Fed policy tightening but they don't seem too scared about it. And I'm wondering when they get scared about it. Well you know with currencies it's hard because the central bank doesn't have anything to do with the value of the dollar that's set in the markets. And then the administration will decide whether it's gone too far one way or another. But they do have to live with the consequences. Now the consequences for the Fed are pretty good right now because we're exporting our inflation. It does make oil prices higher around the world which contributes to that OPEC situation opaque plus situation. So they probably like to see it go down a little bit. But at this point the Fed's not going to be too worried about it because it's helping the U.S. economy more than hurt. All right guys thanks a lot. Really great roundtable to set us up the next 24 hours Michael McKee an hour jersey of Bloomberg Intelligence. Thank you very much. Coming up we're going to continue that conversation with Kim Forest Boca Capital Partners founder and CEO. Her thoughts and the question of the Day. 