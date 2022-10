00:00

What are we expecting them from Truss's big speech today. Well on it. Defiant is the tone. At least trust is going to try and strike. Today she'll say that she's going to get on with her policies regardless of whether it makes her unpopular. But it's gonna be a bit eyebrow raising given that this conference started with that massive U-turn on the top rate of income tax cuts. And at the other end of the spectrum now we're hearing lots of division within cabinet about what to do on benefits. Truss has hinted that she wouldn't stick to Boris Johnson's commitment to raise benefits in line with inflation because she needs to save money to pay for her tax cuts. And also perhaps she would see it as a way to incentivize people into work. Now it's controversial given of course where in a cost of living crisis on the main welfare payment 38 percent of people are actually in work. But I've asked lots of cabinet ministers what they would do. And it really makes them squirm. Take a listen to this. There will be discussions about the way forward on commitments like benefits. Naturally there is then also the decisions taken about benefits of rights. This is one mistake in my role. I can't tell you here and now what that will be. If there's a statutory legal process that the DWP secretary and other ministers go through each year that will just happen in the normal the normal way. And it is right that they look at what the pressures are what's the right level to pay those benefits that we have not yet reached a decision on that. And this government will always help people get on in life whilst making sure the most vulnerable are protected. So no clear decision yet on benefits even though they've made the commitment to raise pensions in line with inflation. And it risks taking not just divisions in the party but also in the country. Underscoring this image of the conservatives as governing for the rich and widening the gap between the Tories and Labour.