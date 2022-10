00:00

We need to be internationally competitive with all our tax rates. Attracting the best talent. Cutting taxes helps us face the global economic crisis. Putting up a sign that Britain is open for business. The fact is that the abolition of the forty five P tax rate became a distraction from the major parts of our growth plan. That is why we're no longer proceeding with it. I get it and I have listened. Secondly we will keep an iron grip on the nation's finances. I believe in fiscal responsibility. I believe in getting value for the taxpayer. I believe in sound money and a lean state. I remember my shock opening my first paycheck to see how much money the taxman had taken out. I know this feeling is replicated across the country. And that's why we must always be careful with taxpayers money. It's why this government will always be fiscally responsible. We are in extraordinary times. It would have been wrong not to have proceeded rapidly with our energy and tax plan. I am clear we cannot pave the way to sustainable economic growth without fiscal responsibility. So we will bring down debt as a proportion of our national income.