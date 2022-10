00:00

Alexander Novak deputy prime minister of Russia welcome to Bloomberg sir. A monster cut from opiate plus today. Why did you Russia agree to the size of this cut in the law. Thank you. Thank you very much for the question. And indeed there have been two important decisions taken today. One you have already mentioned and that is the decision on cutting quotas by all countries present and by all countries in the group. I'll speak about that a little bit later. But the second decision which is just as important as the first one is actually the extension of the Declaration of Cooperation because it was scheduled to expire at the end of 22. But now it has been agreed that it will be extended until the end of 2023 which gives the market significantly more certainty and significantly more predictability. The mechanism which had been established six years ago now either the last or the Declaration of Cooperation has on many occasions shown its effectiveness. And that is why this decision to extend that was taken especially in such volatile times as we are seeing now on cuts. Moving on basically under the first one which you mentioned we have analysed the market carefully and we have noted significant volatility and the huge number of uncertainties which prevents the market from actually being predictable. And that's why a decision was taken to balance the market out by these cuts by cuts versus quarters of August. And especially this is this is very important ahead of the winter season when we would also see the seasonal decline in demand by 2.5 to 3 million barrels. And this decision which has been made today helps the market to balance it out. I think it's a very weighted. It's a very weighted decision and a timely one. You talk about volatility and cuts from quotas. How many barrels in real terms will Russia quote relative to its production level at the moment of nine point seven million barrels success. So basically you're talking about Russia's production. We have just adopted a forecast for next year which is based on all the factors which have been as well discussed today in the meeting and other factors which we see. And so we are expecting 92 to 93 percent of current production next year. And we're talking about daily averages. Of course this is this is the base case you know and a lot will depend on where the global economy is heading because we have discussed many factors and many inputs into this forecast today. And they are not very bright. I would say for the economic outlook in the future. So first of all weather globally a global economy concerns which are related to increasing refinancing rates slowing down in terms of new loans and credit management. We've seen forecasts for global GDP growth dropped by one point five percentage points for 2022 and similar figures are already being voiced for 2023 lush due to recession concerns in EU and United States and pretty much also everywhere in the world. So the global economic outlook is not very bright. How severe a recession are you expecting. Not very bright. Can you qualify that. I think just to just to elaborate further what I've said before what what we're seeing is a slowdown in global economic growth which is largely driven by monetary policy of many central banks. So we've seen rate hikes in Europe. We've seen rate hikes in United States quite significant ones. And indications by central banks that there'll be further tightening of monetary policy. And at the same time we're seeing high inflation rates in most of these countries. And as we know that in such an environment with rising rates and high inflation high prices we could see an impact on demand you know and that of course would affect the global market as well. And we have discussed all these factors today in the meeting. Let's look towards February 2023. You will have more sanctions we assume you will potentially have a price cap. Can you tell me. With a surety what your production in February 2023 will be you say 92 93 percent for 2023. But is that is that the worst case scenario by February with more sanctions and a price cap. True the actual mechanism of the price cap and give you some thoughts on that such actions as we're seeing creates a very bad precedent and we'll primarily hit the ones who are actually doing it in the wise for implementing it. We know and history has done a countless number of examples of follow and market interference especially with a mechanism of price controls can only lead to a deficit of a certain goods. You know so in the end at least a lower investment and lower production and deficit. You don't have to be a Nobel Prize winner in economics in any economist knows that if you want a deficit in a certain goods or you have to do is to price caps to Russia. We first have to see the documents in regard to this price gap and the details. But what I want to say in terms of Russia's position and my position on this is that this mechanism is unacceptable to Russia. And if it is implemented we are not going to supply countries which joined this mechanism because we just don't see the efficiency of this and we don't see any necessity into it. In doing this I think I think the market already understands your position on anybody that signs up to the price cop. Let's deal with some pieces. You talk about a price count delivering an impact on the deficit as a result of that high. Will this price cap impact Russian production. I am working on the assumption and so is the market that there will be a material impact on production or something. It's impossible not to say with 100 percent certainty over the final impact because we do not yet know the details and how the market would react in terms of customers and other market participants to such mechanisms and instruments. So this is not a market based mechanism. It's an unprecedented interference in the markets. And as I said you know we just find and acceptable. We're not going to agree with it. We're not going to work in this environment. That means you have to sell your oil as where can China and India. Take or your access oil. In this context of restriction of sanctions and the impact of price caps. So when just there needs to be a clarification here. When we're talking about supply and demand we're talking about a global market and about the global system. So if you destroy some supply in one place you know it has to come from somewhere else. The markets all a sudden is going to find more oil because we've seen that due to the actions of some specific countries or groups of countries. There is a huge destruction of investment potential in the oil and gas sector which over the past few years has destroyed a significant number of supply a significant amount of supply. So that means that there's not enough there are not enough bottles in the market. So what we're going to see is that you're going to have shortage of serious shortage of supply in some regions. You're going to have longer supply chains. You're going to have significantly higher freight rates and you're going to have significantly higher delivery times. So there will be quite a lot of shocks and volatility in all parts of the supply chain which of course over time you know once these supply chain sort themselves out words set out you know volatility would drop but that would take a huge amount of time. It would be more expensive for everyone. And basically until we see this set up somehow. So depending on the speed of volatility we of course could see some production changes to our production levels. But once in all these supply chains once again are in place we're expected to recover. So there should not be a long term impact. Your local. Do you expect a short sharp shock to your production levels on on this on this action. Guitarist. We do not exclude you know that there would be a short period of time when there would be an adjustment for significant adjustment to production as we have seen in March April this year. We needed some time to basically readjust supply chains. Then we adjust supply principles bites. After that it quickly recovered. But once again you know this could be could happen with. Let's talk about gas unprecedented price spikes. Everyone fears and speculates Russia will cut off gas through Ukraine. Is that a real risk. Is that an option. Is that on the table. Perhaps that is what I would like to start with by saying that Russia has not been has not been the initiator of supply to supply reductions on any of the routes where you have seen this. And I will give you examples and I'll give you basically some detailed information here. So we have been supplying in accordance with contracts on orders. So the first one and the obvious one was you know Europe when supply stopped because there were sanctions imposed on this pipeline and especially by Poland. You know so we couldn't basically use it anymore. So the sanctions prevent us from using it or on Nordstrom to. He also quite well knows what happened. So the pipeline was ready. It was built it was filled up with technical gas and ready to be commissioned but it was hit by sanctions. So it could not be launched. And once again it was not our initiative. I'm not some one. You also know what happened that was supplying. Then there were sanctions. There were problems with turbines which we could not service their foreign meat which basically prevented the fall from being supplied. And after that the incidents and the accident which happened on it and the attack on the pipeline is also something which obviously Russia is not interested in. But we know all the interested parties. We don't have details but we all know who has been saying these things that it should be stopped and it should be it should not be. That shouldn't be supplied to the EU. And people who don't want Russian gas in EU Poland Ukraine United States they have all been voicing their concerns and they have all been voicing these positions. And coming back to your question about supply through Ukraine now basically through one of the routes through Ukraine gas is being supplied in four volumes in accordance with their demands and requests through such a pipeline. And the other one through Su Keenan of coal. Once again not on our initiative despite requests being filed by European customers. Ukraine is not accepting gas on basically sovereign of what the market wants to hear today in Vienna is in a surety. I'm not here to debate who did what on supply lines. The market. And Europe want to know are you prepared to consider cutting off the flow unilaterally from Russia through Ukraine sir. I'm sure. I would like to once again stress that Russia was always and will continue to be a reliable supplier. And we have always honored all contracts and for which have been signed and where basically there was no external interference you know preventing us from honoring those contracts and all routes which are still which still exist which have not been sabotaged or damaged or compromised in some ways. We are supplying the requested audience and for in accordance with contracts and in accordance with technical capabilities or with those rules. And basically this daily supply continues and we continue to do our job. That's what actually ready to increase supply if the Nordstrom to infrastructure is used at least you know what's roomy the strength which remains after their very finished and sabotage. It's it's a string which is completed. It has not been damaged in the attack by it. It needs political will of our European colleagues because they have sanctioned it which also prevents it from being launched. And they also need certification. And basically he needs he needs to be launched properly in accordance with the law. You must have thought Strasbourg over the provincial capital. Deputy Prime Minister you have price caps on the way. Sanctions are life. Nord Stream has been sabotaged. We can debate another day. Who where and why are you in an energy war with the West. Took offense. I'm not sure I'm sure of course we can debate another day. But I believe that is absolutely and critically important that there is an independent and full investigation of what happened. And I want to stress that basically our side and our newsroom management company they're not being they're not being permitted into this investigation which is now being run by Denmark. But in any case I think we have to work on finding out where they're at and who executed this diversion and this other type of critical infrastructure for Europe one of which people's lives depend on and on the question and the question of which which you asked for. The situation is obviously out of the ordinary. Russia is one of the biggest countries in terms of resource potential of energy supply. It's one of the biggest and key suppliers to the global energy markets across a wide range of energy products. And it's critical for safe for this safe rhythmic and regular supply of energy for all consumers for global energy security. So what is happening is absolutely not good for consumers. And I think it can be classified as an energy war by EU and United States against their own population against their own consumers. But you are not at war once. I'd like to once again stress that this is as I said this is not an energy of war as such. I would say it's it's an energy attack on consumers and it's a result of a long term policy of many United Nations. So you know against traditional energy and traditional markets we are not at war with anyone. And so we do not plan to be at war with anyone. We have always based our decisions and policy on the fact that our longer lasting and longer term connections and infrastructure connections political and economic connections benefit both sides significantly. Both the EU and Russia and the people or the groups of people behind this are those who want to displace Russia from the European market and promote their own interests. Once again quite a huge cost to the European consumer. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak of Russia thank you for your time. Tom Keene.