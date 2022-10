00:00

But folks I also want to Jill and I have had you all in our prayers and I mean that sincerely. And we're here today because we wanted to tell you in person that we're thinking of you and we're not leaving. We're not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that you know when you walk around here what's left of Fisherman's Wharf and you don't have to have much of an imagination to understand that everything everything is historic or Titanic. An unimaginable storm just ripped it to pieces. You got to start from scratch and move again. And it's going to take a lot a lot of time not weeks or months. It's going to take years for everything to get squared away in the state of Florida. I want to thank Administrator Criswell from FEMA for being on the ground being supportive and being very responsive. I think one of the things that you're seeing in this response. We are cutting through the bureaucracy. We are cutting through the red tape. And that's from local government state government all the way up to the president. So we appreciate the team effort. This is something that is you know these storms come there on the horizon. You kind of project hey it could be really bad. Oftentimes it doesn't necessarily get to that level. This was this was the full monty. I mean the storm surge that you saw through here met the expectations the highest expectations and you've seen what significant damage that can do. So I'm just thankful that everyone's banded together. We've got a lot of work to do here.