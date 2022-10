00:00

MARKET REBOUND -- DOES NOT SEE THE. MARKET REBOUND. WE HAVE SEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A REBOUND, GIVEN THE SHORT TERM REASONS I MENTIONED, WHY DO YOU THINK THIS IS NOW GOING TO BE SUSTAINED? NICOLE: WE THINK THERE IS ROOM. IT IS NOT VISUALLY EXCLUSIVE TO THEIR BEING A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE. WE ARE SAYING WHEN WE HIT SUPPORT FOR THE S & P AROUND 3600 EVERY DAY, WE SEE VOLUMES THAT HAVE A BUYBACK OF THAT LEVEL. IN TERMS OF WHERE WE SEE THE MARKET CONTRACT FROM HERE, FROM WHERE IT RECESSION OR ACTIVITY AND SOME OF WHAT WE SUSPECT WILL HAPPEN, THIS EARNINGS SEASON OR THE ONE TO FOLLOW, IT WILL BE THAT THE MARKET MAY COME DOWN TO THAT 13 TIMES 215 TIMES MULTIPLIER. WHEN WE -- THERE IS PROBABLY STILL ROOM BELOW THAT TO GO. SHERY: WE HAVE HEARD FROM PEOPLE GIVEN THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR, CORPORATE EARNINGS WILL ACTUALLY BE A SQUEEZE GOING FORWARD. YOU HAVE NOT DECIDED TO STAY FAIRLY NEW. WHY IS THAT? NICOLE: SOME OF THE U.S. MODELING WAS DONE IN ANTICIPATION OF THE PURCHASING POWER WE WOULD KEEP ON SURE HERE -- ON ONSHORE HERE. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THE RETURNS FROM THIS POINT FORWARD WILL DEPEND NOT SO MUCH ON WHAT HAPPENS, BUT ON WHAT HAPPENS RELATIVE TO WHAT IS ALREADY PRICED IN. WE THINK THERE IS A LOT OF LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE OF THE U.S., WE DO NOT SEE THE SHIFT OR THE WAVE OF OUTPERFORMANCE COMING UNTIL THE U.S. DOLLAR EITHER SLOWS ITSELF DOWN OR YOU SEE THE FED PLATEAU AND POOL. UNTIL YOU SEE THE PRICE ADJUSTMENT IN CURRENCY, WE DO NOT SEE THE OPPORTUNITY RIGHT NOW FOR THAT PIVOT. HAIDI: DOES THAT ARBITRAGE OPPORTUNITY THAT COME FROM EXPECTATIONS SET US UP FOR A PERIOD OF STRUCTURALLY LOWER GROWTH? WHO BENEFITS FROM THAT? NICOLE: WE ALL BENEFIT FROM THAT TO SOME DEGREE. THE NORMALIZATION OF THE TEMPLE AT WHICH OR THE VELOCITY AT WHICH WE EXPERIENCE A CHANGE IN THE MARKETS IS SOMETHING THAT IS A BIT NECESSARY. IT IS MORE OF A RETURN TO NORMALCY. INVESTOR EXPECTATIONS, SOME OF -- WEEK CAN NAME PERIOD -- WE CAN NAME PERIODS OF KIND OF FEEL LIKELY TO EMULATE. SOME OF THAT IS MORE SLOWED, LESS ENGINEERING. ONE OF THE THINGS I ANTICIPATE TO COME THROUGH IS A LITTLE BIT OF THIS RESPONSIVENESS TO COVID ENGINEERING. WE DO NOT WANT TO GET THE MARKET WRONG. WHEN THE FED BREAKS SOMETHING WITH THEIR DECISION-MAKING, THEY WILL THEN EASE US OUT OF IT. I THINK INVESTORS ARE GETTING THIS WRONG. WHAT I SEE ARE THE SPRINGBOKS, I THINK WE UNDERESTIMATED THE PAIN OF THE STALL OUT. AT SOME POINT THE FED DOES STOP RAISING. HOW LONG THEY HOLD OR SUSPEND IT, THAT IS IN QUESTION. THAT IS WHEN YOU START TO SEE THE EARNINGS NUMBERS ARE TRICKLE THROUGH. ALSO SOME OF THE EARLY DATA, BUILDING ON INVENTORIES AND TIGHTER MARGINS.