Steve what do we know at this point. Well we do know that these new rules according to sources again by the administration and the Commerce Department have not confirmed these reports but essentially that these new rules will be announced perhaps as early as this week to essentially strengthen the export restrictions that the United States has on essentially a formalized or codify some of these export restrictions on advanced semiconductors in areas that China obviously wants to dominate in the world and that is in supercomputing and in A.I.. And of course they would like to go up the value chain in higher than better than 14 nanometer technology on CHIP. So these new rules will help strengthen those export restrictions. It includes formalizing export restrictions on tech that makes those advanced semiconductors also prohibits the sale of tools for logic and memory chip production in China and also will restrict access to chips used in supercomputing and artificial intelligence. Again we had those rules last month I believe it was in early September essentially guidelines. These new guidelines will codify those export restrictions that were recently imposed on India. And also MMD in video has about 95 percent share of the high end A.I. accelerator chip market. And MMD has the rest. So this does potentially what levy a severe blow to China's ambitions in the A.I. space and other supercomputing areas. So Steve how different or tougher are these new rules that than what's currently in place. Yeah. Well right now there is under certain circumstances of course U.S. chip technologies can be exported to China. But in the lower and technologies lower and I should say than 14 nanometer essentially under current guidelines U.S. based chip equipment makers the equipment makers like Applied Materials are a match. They've been allowed to sell machinery to China or equip some Chinese companies with machinery to produce less and less advanced semiconductors. What this will likely do is codify or formalize these export restrictions. The new steps will take the technology to make those 40 nanometer chips or better. And again that is key to China's ambitions. Now prior actions this is going to be these new rules are going to be levied or announced by the Commerce Department. Previous steps that have been made by members of Congress they've really taken action on national security grounds. Like what way this potentially by the Commerce Department would essentially formalize the governing of these export restrictions on advanced technologies. So we'll have to see what's in the you know the proof will be in the pudding in the wording of these new rules. But it'll be interesting to see a later this week if and when they do announce them. The Commerce Department does.