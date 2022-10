00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This will be really double the anticipated amount. So why is opaque considering such a big move. Hi there. So I think it all boils down to their concerns over how demand demand is being factored in the market. Over the last few months we've seen prices actually taking a rather steady tumble. Since June we've seen benchmark prices losing like at least 20 percent. And the underlying factor for that was inflation and how that is infecting demand and are some perceptions that demand destruction is already underway in places in regions like Europe. As a result of commodity high because of high fuel prices. So in light of that I think there's this idea that back is viewing that if they have perceptions that demand is going to be so much more weaker then maybe they should pull back on supply. So will the actual output cut be 2 million barrels a day. OK. So very mind. That's a lot of the producers in that group. They haven't actually been meeting the existing courthouse already. Most of the people that we've been talking to analysts and experts they all believe that the output cut the actual volume that is going to be held off will not be anywhere near there. I mean it could be a million. Or it could be even less than that. Remember I think only a handful of countries are able to make Qatar and the rest of them just simply don't have or haven't been investing enough to to ensure that their production volumes are are healthy to meet current production quota their respective quotas. So to a certain extent I mean the supply potential the potential supply cut or the or the caps the limit the capacity limit is sounds very big. The actual impact on on what will be left will be cut from the supply might not be quite as big as what our experts tell us.