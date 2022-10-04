NYC's Migrant Crisis Need 'Federal Solution, Hochul Says

00:00

Well one of the problems we have you know so well when it comes to New York City particular are housing. Some of the immigrants are coming from the south particularly from Texas. I believe they're coming with temporary housing here. Actually right now we're having problems with some flooding in some places they had. Is there anything the state can do to help the city on this problem of housing something like 15000 people. We have been working almost hourly with the city of New York since the immigrants are a migrant started arriving. And it's something that we're working. First of all to say that human beings should not be used as political pawns. Once they come here they need a place to stay a transitional time usually upwards of a week in order to get their feet on the ground and to find a place to live. So this is just a temporary situation. But absolutely we're working working at the federal government as well. I've raised this with the White House at this recalls for a federal solution. Let's look at federal facilities. Federal staff to help supplement the city. And the state is doing the same trying to lend our support in site selections and making sure that you know this does not get out of control that we can manage this with the scale we have right now but also continue to call on the White House to give us a hand. One of the other issues of course we have a New York City and therefore New York state has to be concerned about is crime right now. Welcome to crime. A lot of the response has to be local. There's no question about that. At the same time are there things that the state can do to help New York City with the problem with crime right now. And specific let me ask you is bail reform material. Is that an important part of fixing the problem. Well it's a complex answer but let me take a shot at it. First of all public safety is my number one priority. This is what keeps me up at night. The horrific crimes that we're seeing. It's frightening for people. But I also have to step back and talk about some of the targeted changes we've already made to the bail changes. Obviously this was signed into law by my predecessor. The legislature went forth with the changes that they thought were important to make sure that there was public safety and justice in our court system. But we had to bring it back to make sure that judges consider other factors in deciding whether or not someone should be held on bail. They need to know whether or not there is an order of protection a gun a commission of a gun violence crime. So we gave the judges more than they had before. We also said that repeat offenders people that are stealing off the shelves every day and selling the materials on eBay. They can't keep getting away with that. The property crimes in addition to the violent crime. So we did make changes to the bail laws. But you have to look at the fact that this is a very nationwide phenomena since the pandemic crime has gone up everywhere not just one state that happened to have some changes in their bail laws. So we have to look at this in an honest way and say well New York City is still the safest big city in America.