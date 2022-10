00:00

We'll get to the RBA in just a moment. I want to get your thoughts in Sterling. You guys think we get to parity on this one. That's a twelve percent drop. Just give us the sort of timeline when you think that might happen. Good to be with you. Thank you. Yes. So we have cabled Sterling heading down towards the figure towards the end of the year. It has had a very good bounce surface. As you've noted almost 10 big figures from the dramatic spike down to about one to three. But we think the fundamentals are stacked against the pound and against the U.K.. So I think today is really one of those days where strategists will remind you of the importance of positioning and how squeezes can take place. But we think the longer term fundamentals still point towards the south at Sterling. Right. And just unpack that a little bit further for us because the amount of that magnitude of twelve percent that tells me that something a lot more than just simply dollar's strength. Sure. Look there's a couple of factors which are really on the minds of our global on my global ethics colleagues. One is just the massive terms of trade and energy hit which the UK is experiencing. Australia as a brief aside is on the other side of that with higher energy prices. The other one is the very large current account deficit in the UK heading towards roughly around 8 percentage points of GDP. And we haven't seen that for quite a long time. UK is also very exposed to weakness in the region and the weakness in Europe. So there's another one for it. And really I guess the fiscal expansion plans although the ship seems to be steadying the markets found the announcements that we've had to date a little bit unsettling as well. Let's pivot to the two. Well to Europe and the euro. I mean you're still you're still rather bearish as far as the currency is concerned. Similar thinking. Look very much so. I would add that the European data looks very very weak. I saw the Ifo latest Ifo reading print the other day. It looked very soft. Europe looks to be heading into a substantial recession as well. That's our forecast. The ECB know for now at least remains quite resolute. So they're hiking in size into a recession. A lot of economists might suggest that higher interest rates should be positive for a currency. But really we think that hiking rates into a recession is not going to a trade increase in the attractiveness of Europe as a destination for capital flow. So we're quite negative on euro for that reason. The other one of course is the Russia Ukraine situation. Market participants seem to have taken some relief that the Ukrainian side seems to be doing so well of late without being a geopolitical analyst of course. I just remind that if that puts Mr. Putin in a difficult position there's there's no certainty about how he could respond. He could respond quite aggressively. So that could yet come back and concern markets. I think right now just broadly thinking then a two part question is how this is underfed and the economy the global economy next year how high do you think we get on the terminal rate and what do you think the recovery looks like what a slowdown looks like or 2023 globally. Yeah. Look how our view in Nomura is interesting. Our US economics team have raised their Fed funds forecasts quite substantially through the course of September. We now think Fed funds peaks at five and a quarter to five and a half. So that's certainly higher than consensus and certainly higher than the market is pricing. We're looking for two more seventy five so 50 and a 25 to cap it off from the Fed from the next four meetings. We do think that the US economy is going to tip into recession most likely Q4 perhaps Q1 but we think that the Fed is pretty resolute. If you look at the communication and the messaging coming from Fed officials I think it's really quite consistent. We think they're prepared to pay that price to get on top of inflation. So nice. No sign from the Fed that they're anywhere close to blinking. OK two central bank decisions. This part of the world that's well there's one in two hours this one tomorrow. Let's start with one more RB and get your thoughts there. What they do. Yeah look I think that one's relatively straight up and down. The RB NZ have been consistently hawkish and very clear. So we've got 50 basis points priced for the RBA NZ tomorrow. That takes that cash rate to three point five. That's the strong consensus on the Bloomberg survey and it's pretty much fully priced in markets to the RBA NZ. You know if you think about the central bank kind of hawk dove spectrum I'd put the other ANZ right down the hawkish end. They're absolutely resolute in terms of wanting to achieve their inflation remit and they certainly prepared to pay the price. I would say also some of the latest New Zealand. Has actually been holding up a little bit better than I would have guessed and that probably adds to the case for a 50 bit with a hawkish message from the ANZ tomorrow. Well so on top of the 50 we get tomorrow how much more do you think they'll go then. Yep that will take them to three point five. We've got the RBA NZ cash rate peaking at 4.5. That is certainly significantly on the tight side of neutral. Although it's interesting though one of the debates we've been witnessing a little bit from Fed officials and from the RBA too is that the cash rate hikes to date that we're seeing are not really are clearly slowing the economy's down materially just yet. And Fed officials and the RBA governor is speculating or starting to think that the short term neutral cash rate could be higher than previously thought. We're reflecting that in our own thinking. And I've got a little bit of that in my thinking for the RBA NZ to know based on what you mentioned that the RBA NZ I'm guessing the RBA is not a straight forward. Tell us why. Yeah it's interesting. I'm with them both meeting this week. Attention really has turned to this little part of the world RBA. I would say we'll give us 50. That's most likely about 75 per cent of people in the Bloomberg survey are looking for a 50 bit hike today in a couple of hours. I think their language will be much more mixed and a little bit less strident a little bit hawkish. I would just make two points quickly. The first is RBA typically does not provide a lot of forward guidance in their brief policy press release which really only runs to one one and a half pages. The other thing I'm thinking perhaps a little bit cynically is that sometimes the RBA ISE language doesn't give you a great guide as to what the RBA will subsequently do. The RBA is in a difficult spot right now. Every time they hike rates people remind them of their prior forward guidance that it was most likely that rates would stay low for a long time. So I suspect with that prior guidance and the media focus and the RBA review which is currently underway it might be a little bit difficult for the RBA to give us a really clean rating but I think the data will keep them on the hawkish side.