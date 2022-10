00:00

From a legal perspective given Elan Musk has already spent a lot of money trying to make this go away. What do you think changed on his end. I think in many ways this is almost the most expected outcome of all which is settling on the eve of trial just before a deposition of the main players. Iran must itself I mean in that sense it's actually very traditional sort of settlement. And so it doesn't want to be deposed. He has probably some embarrassing text messages and conflicting statements and all of that would make for a very unpleasant deposition. He is was scheduled to be deposed later this week. Everyone on Twitter is and has been deposed. So perhaps you're right. He didn't want to go through that process but it's not really a settlement at all because he's not essentially winning anything. I mean the price is the same. Yeah. Yeah. You see. Yeah. I mean I think the idea must be something like Twitter already to the shareholder vote. The to go back to the shareholders and ask them to accept less. Would not only be timed it would be time consuming it would be embarrassing. Twitter would have to explain why it was doing this when in fact it's in very strong legal position. And if the goal here is to stop the proceedings in court there may not have been enough time. I mean trials will start in two weeks. Getting the papers together just to have a second shareholder vote would you know. Very possibly not get the goal of stopping the Delaware proceedings going forward. So that is ultimately likely at least part of Musk's thinking in terms of not even pushing further to get a couple of dollars off the price. Interesting. So walk us through how this will likely play out in court. Because if you're Twitter you want to get some certainty that he really means it this time. He threw in some language about debt financing and a condition. And I'm sure that's making the Twitter folks say hey what does he mean by this. Could they still go to a judge and ask the judge to somehow you know be part of the agreement or somehow further enforce an agreement. Yeah I think I think that's probably what Twitter wants. I mean the debt financing thing was always a condition for him to follow through. So I don't think that necessarily adds anything. Like he was always not going to be under an obligation because most of the debt financing in place. But I think that. But his letter was very mealy mouthed. It's very unclear exactly how much he was committing to in that letter. And Twitter obviously is not going to want to give up its trial date and undo the depositions that are scheduled or rather proceedings scheduled. It's not going to want to change any of that until it's rock solid. This is for real. Absolutely. Definitely happening. No vaccines. So they might seek some kind of court order that requires him to go through with a deal or some kind of court representation that he's not going to make any additional arguments and so forth. And I gather that's exactly what they're going to be trying to work out this. I'm being I'm being told that's called a consent judgment. Is that what you're talking about by a court order. Yeah. Yeah it could be something like that. Some kind of thought. Yeah exactly some kind of judgment by the court that he has agreed to buy the company at a particular price go through whatever it is to go through. And that way if he defies it he's defying a court order. Jeff. And given all of these you know legal issues to work out is it your understanding that this could happen in a matter of days. Do you think it's likely we get to that October 17th trial date or that this is said and done before then. I think it's very possible it's going to be done. I mean obviously Twitter is suspicious. Twitter is suspicious that this is some kind of gain by mosque to delay things and. They don't want to let that happen. And if he is actually trying to play some kind of game then obviously it's still going to go forward. Everything. But I think it's very likely that this is serious. And as soon as most can get the assurances that Twitter needs. Things can probably happen very quickly after that. The company has already gotten regulatory approvals. Shareholder approval that it needs to close. So it's really just a matter of getting the financing and that probably won't stay very long. So yes I think that this could definitely close soon and with the trial date well will be suspended that there won't be a trial. I think that's very long. So after let's say that happens let's go into Twitter where a few weeks out from an election what happens. How quickly could he just start making changes. I mean you know he's in charge of the company can make whatever changes he wants as opposed to the orders. The question is whether he really does want to. I mean I think part of the reason that he may have gotten cold feet about the whole deal was because he didn't necessarily want to take responsibility for all of that. And I don't know if he wants to thrust himself into that kind of political spotlight right away. But I mean you know once it's his company he can order what he wants.