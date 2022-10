00:00

Robert you don't hold Twitter you don't hold Tesla. So just to clarify that at the start what's your take. Well our take is that Elan over renegotiation was an option that didn't pay out. And it was a perfectly rational thing for him to pursue and put money into. And you know folks are wondering how much money to lose on the lawyers. But he had the opportunity to win billions back in a purchase price. And clearly as the case wore on and as the text messages even began to leak our suspicion is that his financial backers are not comfortable with that stuff being transparent. And so when he's facing the potential loss of his co investors versus having to pay a little bit more of a premium for the deal I think it's become clear here that he was willing to take the deal at the higher price without losing the backing of his partners. Well and it's even more of a premium now that you know Twitter shares were under so much pressure after he pulled out of the deal. You know do you think it's likely he's going to get the financing that he needs to do this the banks that the banks are going to be able to to sell that. While the markets have been bouncing back a little bit you've seen liquidity returning in little pieces. MDA has frankly been the biggest driver of the market. You had the Adobe acquisition of Figure that was a public over a private deal. You had posh mark acquired by an Asian business. That's a public going private. Now you've got Elan now coming back to the Twitter deal. And there's a lot of this could be also framed around knowing that that price city negotiated in April. The market had come down a little bit. We hadn't reached the June lows yet. So there was a 90 day window there where he was trying to get a little bit cute around the price that he was paying. But now that you're seeing the market recovering now that you're hearing from other Federal Reserve's around the world that they're starting to think about loosening how far they're going to go on interest rates you're starting to see equity multiples come back. And that also could have been a consideration where if you really did still want Twitter in his heart of hearts you might have had to pay even more for a year from now. So as market prices are improving that also made the deal financially more attractive and where he had agreed to previously and there's still a very long path from here until the deal closing. But it certainly seems as likely as it's ever been. Now. Right. It's not over until it's over and then over again. You do own a number of. You do have a huge tech portfolio including you know social media advertising revenue based companies. How do you think this impacts the advertising revenue stream for Twitter. I mean advertisers have been you know understandably spooked over the last few months whether or not they should be back you know putting their money into Twitter at all anymore. Great question. This is we actually think the digital advertising space is going to be one of the most exciting to watch in the in the fourth quarter of this year. So some for context. Twitter got about five and a half billion dollars of revenue. Snapchat about four and a half mad about one hundred and twenty. So four orders of magnitude that we're talking here. Twitter is still a relatively small player. But the thing that's different about Twitter relative to Snapchat Twitter is a top five global web property. So when you talk about the reach and if you look at the top 30 Web properties in the world they're basically owned by Google or Metta. So Twitter was the last remaining independent top 10 worldwide Internet property. And that's got to be the one thing that they're in their heart of hearts telling themselves this is why this thing is worth forty four billion dollars because there's a lot more ways that we're going to be able to extract value from it beyond just advertising. So advertising is likely to look reasonably healthy in the fourth quarter. You've got the midterms coming up in a month. Political reporters are always pretty good for digital advertisers. And they also may have heard that Twitter's numbers were improving and just wanted to get ahead of that as well. So that's what we're mainly looking out for is the digital digital advertiser performance in the fourth quarter this year.