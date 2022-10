00:00

HIKING IN LIKE STEP -- IN LOCKSTEP WITH THE FED, WE HAVE VISHNU VARATHAN FROM MIZUHO BANK BANK. LET US GET STARTED WITH THAT CALL ON NOT HIKING IN LOCKSTEP WITH THE FED. WILL THAT MEAN THAT ASIAN MARKET CURRENCIES WELL FALL AGAINST DOLLAR STRENGTH? VISHNU: EMERGING ASIAN CURRENCIES HAVE NOT FALLEN AS MUCH AS THE MAJOR MARKET CURRENCIES. THE CASH DOWN IS VERY REAL. THERE COULD BE POLICIES THAT EMERGE RATHER THAN CONVERGE, CENTRAL BANKS ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE GLOBAL HEADWINDS. THAT PICTURE IS A MORE MIXED BECAUSE WE THINK THERE ARE ALSO GOING TO BE A FEW OTHER THINGS. IT COULD BE VERY MEASURED, CAPITAL CONTROLLED, THE DOWNWARD CORRECTION, IT COULD BE SEVERE. PARTICULARLY AGAINST THE FURTHER DROPS IN THE YEN OR THE DEVELOPMENTS OF ECO TRIGGER POLICYMAKERS TO ENGAGE WITH MORE POLICY -- DEVELOPMENTS THAT COULD TRIGGER POLICYMAKERS TO ENGAGE WITH MORE POLICY. THE DIRECTION OF TRADE SEEMS TO BE TOWARDS SMALL WEAKNESS. GIVEN ASSIGNED THAT HEADLINE INFLATION AND THE U.S. IS PEAKING IN ASIA. SHERY: THE LEVELS OF INTEREST RATES AND THE IS SHRINKING ITS BALANCE SHEET. WE HAD A COMMENT FROM BRIDGEWATER SAYING THAT THEY NO LONGER THINK THAT CASH IS TRASH ANYMORE. GIVEN THE RATES, CASH IS MUTUAL AND THAT IS VERY GOOD. WHAT DO YOU SAY IN TERMS OF PUTTING THAT IN THE INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVE? LOOK AT OTHER CURRENCIES AS WELL. HOW DOES CACHE COMPARE? > > I THINK CASH IS ALSO GOING TO BE VERY EVENLY DISTRIBUTED ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE. THE DOLLAR LIQUIDITY, THIS IS ONE PARTICULAR RISK WE ARE WATCHING CLOSELY GIVEN THE DOLLAR DEBT. THE KIND OF FUNDS, PARTICULARLY AGAINST A FORMAL CONSTRAINED CASH FLOW DUE TO HIGH INFLATION. THAT WILL BE A DIFFERENT SECTOR. THE BURN RATES OF FX RESULTS WILL BE A SOVEREIGN LEVEL. AT CORPORATE LEVEL, THE ABILITY TO HAVE REVENUE CYCLES AND CASH COMFORTABLY PUSHING THE DIFFERENT DETECTORS AS WELL. HAIDI: I HAVE TO GET YOUR VIEWS ON THE CURRENT GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS WE ARE WATCHING AT THE MOMENT. THIS MID RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE BEING FIRED BY NORTH KOREA, THAT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY SOUTH KOREA. THIS HAS BEEN THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH IN A YEAR. ARE WE UNDER PRICING OR UNDER APPRECIATING THE GEOPOLITICAL RISK IN ASIA GIVEN SO MUCH OF THE FOCUS HAS BEEN ON THE WAR IN YOU? -- UKRAINE? VISHNU: I THINK GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS IN ASIA ON MANY FRONTS HAVE BECOME A LOT MORE ACUTE. U.S., CHINA, WHAT IS GOING ON IN NORTH KOREA. THE TROUBLE IS I THINK INCREASINGLY EITHER MARKETS ARE HAVING A HIGHER CASH YIELD OR THEY ARE NOT PRICING IN THE PRESSURE. THE OTHER IS WE HAVE OPPOSING ACTIONS ON THE PRICING ACTION. I THINK YIELDS ARE DRIVEN BY THE FED. WHEREAS THERE IS A SECTOR TO DRIVE IT BACK DOWN. IT BECOMES INTERMITTENTLY AND GETTING GROUNDED OUT AT TIMES. THESE ARE SOME OF THE CHALLENGES IN THE DISTILLED MARKET PRICING. SUCH AS GEOPOLITICS. HAIDI: WE ARE HEARING FROM THE PRIME MINISTER SPEAKING IN TOKYO, CONDEMNING THE NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCH AND REPEATED NORTH KOREA MISSILE ATTACKS. WE CONTINUE TO WATCH THIS, SOUTH KOREA CONFIRMING THE MID RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE WAS FIRED FROM NORTH KOREA AND IT FLEW FAST AND PASSED THE JAPANESE SKY. WE SEE THE COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE FOR 8:30 A.M. IN JAPAN. TAKE A LOOK AT THE RISKS FOR ASIAN MORE -- ASIA MORE BROADLY. THERE IS A BIG? ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS WITH CHINA AS IT COMES OUT OF THE CONGRESS. THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S. DOLLAR, HOW MUCH DAMAGE HAS THERE BEEN IN TERMS OF LOSSES AND DO WE SEE MORE OF A RISK OF DETERIORATION NOW? VISHNU: ONE ' SECTOR WE HAVE NOT PAID ENOUGH ATTENTION TO IS THE BYPRODUCT. A STRONG DOLLAR ALSO MEANS THAT YOU GET A LOT MORE CURRENCY MISMATCHES. NOT AS SEVERE IN ASIA, BUT CERTAINLY SOME OF THE MISMATCHES COME THROUGH MORE SEVERELY IN A TIME WHEN INFLATION RISKS ARE RISING HIGH. INFLATION IS CASCADING DOWN FROM THE DOLLAR-DENOMINATED ENERGY PRICES. WE ALSO GET BEATEN UP A LOT MORE. THAT CREATES SELF REINFORCING DOWNSIDE IN CURRENCIES AND THAT IS AN ISSUE. CENTRAL BANKS IN THE REGION AND CERTAINLY FOR THOSE MANAGING THE CASH FLOWS, MAINTAINING ENOUGH DOLLAR HAS BECOME A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A KEY ISSUE. TO STEAL FROM THE FED, I THINK THE RATIONAL AND ATTENTION IS NOT DUE TO INFLATION BUT IT IS FOR ASIA AND NOT THINKING ABOUT DOLLAR STRENGTH.