Congratulations is a big announcement. Give us a sense of what made you decide to do this in the United States and particularly in upstate New York. First of all thank you David for having me on the show. This is really a historic moment for America. Of course for Central New York and for Micron. Micron plans to invest more than 100 billion dollars over more than 20 years to bring leading edge memory manufacturing. Memory represents 30 percent nearly 30 percent of the global semiconductor industry. And we are going to be manufacturing it here in Syracuse area at Clear New York and bringing up that manufacturing over the course of next several years. This is his story because it also adds 50000 jobs. With that hundred billion dollar investment over the course of more than 20 years. So this is very exciting. And we chose New York because of several reasons. First of all people in terms of diverse population that's available here to grow the talent base university ecosystem and the education system from schools to community colleges to research institutions is strong here. And of course the water clean reliable energy plays an important role in semiconductor manufacturing an important consideration in our site selection and the gene chips from New York state that provides strong incentives for capital investments as well as hiding for the future. And the sustainability goals and values here in the region are very aligned with Micron goals as well. All of this coming together to really ultimately lead us in a very rigorous and competitive process that we had undertaken for last several months. It led us to the conclusion of coming here to New York. And we're really excited David about the opportunity here working with the community to not only just help transform the community but help transform the semiconductor manufacturing and memory landscape here in America. And you know that this comes in conjunction with the investment that we had announced in Boise a few weeks ago that leading edge memory manufacturing fab there as well. And the two together will help us bring our domestic production to 40 percent by the end of the decade versus 10 percent currently. So what role did Chip and Science Act was passed by Congress play in this. I saw that was in your press release. I also saw President Biden came out with a statement congratulating you as well. How important was that to your making this decision making this investment. Without chips and investment tax credits this investment would not be happening. We are extremely grateful to President Biden's sixth entry to Mondo Leader Schumer and the bipartisan coalition in getting chips passed through the and becoming into law that is essential to bridge the cost gap that exist with Asia operations. Because you know David countries in Asia have supported provided incentives. Governments have provided incentives in foreign countries in Asia for last couple of decades and now chips and investment tax goodies. And of course the New York states gene chips Bill all of this combination helps level the playing field. So it has been critically important in terms of final decisions of bringing semiconductor manufacturing to the US.